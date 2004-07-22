Easy Chicken Casserole

4.1
333 Ratings
  • 5 144
  • 4 124
  • 3 44
  • 2 14
  • 1 7

Easy chicken casserole that the children will love. Can be made ahead of time and frozen. Great for leftovers.

Recipe by Amy

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Boil chicken until cooked through (no longer pink inside), about 20-30 minutes. Chop into bite size pieces and place in a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Combine soup, sour cream, onion (optional) and mushrooms (optional). Pour mixture over chicken and top with crumbled crackers. Cover and bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 minutes (or freeze for baking at another time).

Per Serving:
466 calories; protein 33.1g; carbohydrates 29g; fat 23.9g; cholesterol 119.8mg; sodium 797.2mg. Full Nutrition
