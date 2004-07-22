Easy Chicken Casserole
Easy chicken casserole that the children will love. Can be made ahead of time and frozen. Great for leftovers.
I cooked this recipe tonight and wanted to post right away before I forgot something. I cannot imagine cooking this the way it is BUT I will say that it is a very good base recipe to "create your own" casserole. To cut back on time I took some chicken that was already cooked and cooked it in butter with some chopped garlic, onion, pimentos (would have used red bell pepper but did not have it) and mushrooms. I set that aside and mixed 2 cans of cream of chicken with 1 cup of sour cream and about half a cup of milk to thin it up some. I mixed a ton of seasonings in this (garlic salt, onion powder, Ms. Dash, thyme, pepper). I then mixed a large can of mixed vegetables, a can of peas, a can of green beans, and a can of corn into the chicken mixture. Then I combined the soup mixture into the vegetable mixture and added some sharp cheddar cheese. I did as others suggested and mixed melted butter into the crackers before spreading them on top.With all of the additions this is a lot like a quick chicken pot pie without the crust. Fun to jazz up and a good way to get the kids to eat veggies.Read More
This was really quick and really easy. I added mixed veggies to give it some color. My kids aren't big on onions, so I omitted those. It was really really bland though, and pretty dry. If I made it again, I would definately spice it up, and either use double portions of the soup and sour cream, or add milk.Read More
YUMMY! one of my husband's favorites - my mom's been making this for years. We boil chicken breasts in water with sliced onions and 2 chicken bullion cubes. **Use chicken with skin-on and bone in then cool the chicken, remove skin, and debone in bite-sized pieces. take 1/4 cup of the broth made by boiling the chicken and add to the sour cream/soup mixture. this adds prep time, but the taste is noticeably better!
Man this was great! Instead of boiling the chicken, I simply pan-fried the cubes until they were no longer pink. Just a preference I guess. Based on a suggestion, I served over noodles for added texture and included peas to the mix as well. The smell of the cracker topping baking in the oven gave the kitchen a buttery smell. My wife and I could not wait to dig in and we were not disappointed when we did!
YUMMY! TASTED LIKE CHICKEN POT PIE! HAD TO MAKE IT TWICE IN ONE DAY, BECAUSE I CHOSE TO GLUTTON IT UP THE SECOND TIME! SECOND BATCH I ADDED 2c. FROZEN MIXED VEGETABLES, AN EXTRA CAN OF THE SOUP, MIXED WELL WITH THE COOKED CHICKEN PIECES,TOPPED OFF WITH CRUSHED TOWN CRACKERS AND PATS OF BUTTER. DIETERS BEWARE!!! DEE-LISH AND GODDESS APPROVED!!! xoxoxoxoxoxoxo
This casserole is a family favorite. I do not use onion or mushrooms, and I mix the cracker crumbs with a stick of butter. Also, I sprinkle poppy seeds liberally on top. I have tried this with low fat cream of chicken soup without a change in taste, but using fat free sour cream made it noticeably bland. I usually use about 12 oz. of either regular or reduced fat sour cream. My picky toddler loves this!
Between the 4 of us, this got 8 thumbs up!! This sauce is so, so, so good. I used chicken tenderloins, 98% fat free cream of chicken soup and fat free sour cream. I sauted the onions before adding just to soften them up. We do not use buttery crackers due to the hydrogenated oils, so I used crushed multi-grain crackers and sprayed them with fat free butter spray. We ALL wanted the extra sauce. There was NOTHING left. Thanks for this very simple recipe. I know I'll be making this a lot.
This was such a good recipe, but I did take the advice of others and added my own touch. Since I was adding a bunch of extra things, I used 2 cans of the cream of chicken soup instead of 1. First, I cut the chicken up into pieces, then cooked it in a pan with butter, Mixed-Up Salt, and Hungarian Paprika. When the chicken was pretty much done, I threw in an entire container of sliced up mushrooms (probably a cup or so) and covered it so that the mushrooms cooked faster. At the same time the chicken/mushrooms were cooking, I made a half pound of medium sized pasta. Once I strained the pasta, I stirred it in with the chicken and mushrooms. I dumped this into the bottom of the pan. In a separate bowl, I mixed together the 2 cans of creamed soup, half cup sour cream, splash of milk, and 1 bag of frozen mixed vegetables (that I had cooked according to the bag before mixing in). After mixing together, I spread this over the chicken mixture already in the pan. I then topped with 1 cup Cheddar cheese and crushed crackers (that I added the melted butter to). I then sprinkled Mixed-Up Salt and Hungarian Paprika over the top before covering to bake. I had made this just for me to try a casserole and it made a LOT, so I asked a bunch of people to take some... 7 of us ended up eating it (with a little leftover) and everyone RAVED about it!! Definitely easy and worth making!
I am in a college house of four girls. All of my roomates really liked this recipe with the added garlic salt and 1/4cup of milk. I will definately fix it again. I think that in order to fill a 9x13 (and feed 4 people) everything needs to be scaled up. I will probably fix a double and hope for leftovers.
I tried it just like you recommended perfect. Big hit with the family. Who are these narcissists that need to try to improve on everything? Let it go people. If you are skilled in the kitchen, you can figure it out. No reason to insult the original recipe submitter.with your "accidental" discoveries on how to make it better.ill bet if I put a recipe for peanut butter and crackers that Simeone would post a " better" way to achieve culinary excellence. Thank you, Lynn
This recipe was so delicious..I can't wait for supper tonight to eat the leftovers..I did change it up a little bit I put noodles and sauteed broccoli,cauli and carrots in there. I also put 2 cans of cream of chicken in it..YUMMY!!!I know that I will be making this over and over again....
EAR: "EXTREMELY AWESOME RECIPE" (base); very customizable! Try w/Broccoli & Noodles; or, use l/o Turkey, cut Green Beans & top w/Stuffing; or, Mexican-style: add Salsa, Jalapenos, Beans & top w/crushed Tortilla Chips; "Loaded Baked": in lieu of pasta/rice, use Potatoes, top w/ Cheddar & Bacon; Italian-style: sauteed Zucchini & diced petite Tomatoes, topped w/Mozzarella & Bread Crumbs; Garlic Lovers: Add Spinach (sauteed on EVOO & Garlic, Bow Tie pasta topped w/crushed Garlic Melba Toast. I can probably make a month's worth of casseroles w/this base!! THANKS SO MUCH!!!
I've made this recipe for a long time but I add 1 cup uncooked instant rice and use about 1 cup of broth from where I boiled my chicken. Plus, I drizzle melted butter over the crackers.
This was a good base for a wonderful meal. I added pasta. I used one can of cream of chicken and one can of cream of mushroom soup. I added 1 tsp. garlic salt, mushrooms, 1/3 cup milk, the onion and the soups with the cooked pasta...tossed it all together and then topped with the crackers mixed with melted butter. Took it out after 15 minutes of baking, topped it with lots of cheddar cheese and finished baking for another 15 minutes. GREAT
This is an awesome recipe. I did a little bit of changing. Instead of crackers I used French Fried Onions on the top and put in a little garlic. Also, after it was done. I put it on top of some egg noodles. It was great.
my 8 yr. old didn't care for this one. My husband and I enjoyed it however. I used sour cream with chives to spice it up. It almost tasted like a chicken alfredo dishl. My husband usually thinks my cooking is bland, but he LOVED this one. When I make it again, I'll serve with noodles for a little more texture!
Added ziti noodles. Pan seared diced chicken and onions. Cooked ziti first. Added all to pan. Cooked w ritz cracker butter mix on top at350 for 25 mins. Delicious!!!!!
This is a good base for a chicken casserole but try this-add 2 more boneless chicken breast, one more can of cream of chicken(or mushroom) soup, 2 small or one large container of sour cream. After topping with crumbled crackers, shake on a generous plenty of poppy seeds and dot liberally with butter. This is my standard give-away casserole when one is needed and I am always asked for the recipe.
easy great meal, husband enjoyed. Took the idea of recipe and did my own just like others. I had left over chicken,did the cream of chicken soup, noodles, sauteed celery & onion(to soften) minced garlic,s&p and since I didn't have sour cream I used half/half. Definitely doing again
I really liked this recipe and, even though I made some changes, I think this recipe will be good the way it is written. I didn't have canned mushroom soup, so I sauteed onion and 2 cans mushrooms, which I chopped finely, in a tbsp canola oil. Then I added 5Tbsp. butter and 5Tbsp. flour to make a roux. After cooking it for a minute, I slowly added 2 cups whole milk, while stirring slowly. Meanwhile, I sauteed five chicken breasts (bonelees skinless) which I had seasoned with salt, pepper, poultry seasoning and onion powder. I chopped them into chunks after they were fully cooked. I then added this to the milk mushroom mixture and took it off the heat. I added 1 cup sour cream and a couple handfuls of frozed peas. I stirred them in and let sit for a minute before serving. It was very good on brown rice and on whole wheat sourdough toast! Yum! (Because of time restraints, I didn't heat it through in the oven, which would have been good with the crackers....) :)
This was a hit with my family - because I baked it with pasta and spiced it up! Which is why I didn't give it 5 stars - very bland as written. I modified it with several suggestions from others: In a little bit of oil, I sauteed the chicken pieces with chopped peppers (seeds and membranes removed = not real hot) and onions. While that is cooking, I boiled pasta and in the last 5 minutes added fresh broccoli to the pasta. Saved 1/2 cup of water and drained remaining pasta broccoli. Pour pasta broccoli in casserole. Chop another 3/4 cups onions, mixed in with soup, pasta water and sour cream, toss in sauteed chicken with all the goodies from the pan, mix, then pour over pasta broccoli. I topped with crumbled Whole Wheat Garlic Herb crackers and Romano-Parmesian cheese. Bake as directed. Served with Spinach Apple Salad in Raspberry Vinagrette.... YUMMMMM!!!!!
not good
I made this pretty much according to the recipe. The only difference I made was adding extra onion to this and seasoning the chicken with cayenne, onion powder, salt and pepper. I also sprinkled some shredded cheddar over the top. This was a hit at my house, even my pickiest eater enjoyed this! :D Thanx for the quick and easiest recipe.
This was a good basic recipe, but lacked flavor. I sauteed onion, celery and carrots, then added it to the mixture along with a can of mushrooms (no fresh on hand). Skipped the cracker topping, since I didn't have those on hand either, so maybe flavor could be enhanced there. Served over rice. Will have to play around with boosting flavor if I make this again.
This was good and tasty. I'm not too excited to review it. It was good but not great. Something about it just needed something extra...something more. It just was not very exciting.
Loved this, and just changed a little - had 1/2 jar Alfredo sauce in the fridge which I added, and a little more spice - garlic powder, and Mrs. Dash; then I went by the picture - instead of just baking this as a chicken dish, I cooked some pasta, mixed the two together, mixed the crackers & butter with some grated 5-mix cheese as a topping, and baked. Yummy!!!!!
Adding mixed veggies to this recipe is a good way to change it up a little. I also like to change the topping. I take 1 can of chicken broth and mix that with a box of stuffing mix, before covering the dish. Also, in addition to the cream of chicken soup and sour cream, I add cream of mushroom soup.
My husband loves this dish. I make it atleast once a week. It's delicious. I use two cans of cream of chicken, one cup of sour cream and I soak the crackers in butter before putting over the top. I also started buying the Perdue chicken that is already cooked and cut up (Perdue smart cuts I think its called?).. cuts cooking time in half! Love this recipe!
This recipe was great with several additions. I cooked 4 chicken breasts in the oven for 40 min (frozen) with olive oil and a sprinkle of salt. With the chicken baking I boiled 16 oz of spiral noodles, rinsed in cool water and set aside. I cooked up a bag of frozen mixed veggies with butter and salt, and added a container of fresh, sliced mushrooms. Once veggies were cooked, I drained and added to spiral pasta. I also mixed 2 cans of cream of chicken soup and 2 16 oz containers of sour cream. I cut up the chicken pieces,then mixed everything together in a large bowl. I poured it in a huge oven friendly fry pan and topped with one sleeve of butter/garlic crackers-crushed with melted butter (approx 1 stick) and baked at 350 for 30 min. The resulting meal was delicious and it lasted for several days-great for taking to work for lunch.
I have made this recipe many times, and it is a family favorite! We call it Ritzy chicken. The original recipe that I got from a different source called for a stick of melted butter to be added to the round crackers. Half a stick works just as well, but it really adds to the yumminess of the crackers on top. Also, for a healthier variation, you can substitute Greek yogurt for the sour cream, and then use light soup. I have done this and don't taste a difference. Happy baking! :)
A friend recommended this recipe to me but I never made it because it sounded bland. After seeing it here and reading the reviews, I gave it a try. It was OK, but as bland as I thought it would be. However, when reheating some leftovers, I added some salsa. That was exactly what was missing! I made this casserole again. This time I left out the onion and mushrooms and I added 2 cups of Picante Sauce. I will make this again. Easy and Yummy.
Didn't come out so great. not sure i would try it again
This was just okay. Will not make again.
I sauted the onion in a little margarine before I added it. I also added about 1/2 cup milk to the soup mixture to make it a little thinner. Overall, this recipe was quick and easy and my family enjoyed it.
This is an excellent base recipe that you can add just about anything to. I cooked the chicken in some olive oil with green onions and garlic. I pretty much copied what MISTYDTHOMAS did in her rating and it was delicious! I added broccoli and mushrooms to mine. I added some garlic powder, onion powder, paprika and some pepper to the soup and sour cream mixture. This is a fabulous and easy recipe that I intend on making again! Plus you can always change it up and add new things!
Anyone who is trying to eat healthy be sure to check the nutritional facts before deciding if you want to make this recipe a staple. This is high in fat, sodium, and cholesterol. It might be considered tasty, quick, and easy but the price is too high when it comes to the health of your family.
I have an EXTREMELY picky husband, and he liked this!! He suggested that next time, I grill the chicken breasts instead of boiling them, and use less sour cream. Other than that he liked it.
Awesome!! I added 1/4 tsp garlic powder, 1/2 16 oz package of both peas/carrots and corn, and 1/2 can cream of mushroom soup. I will definitely make it again. A great base casserole to play with.
This is so easy to make and my family really enjoyed it!! Thank you!! Laura, FL
I thought this was great!! All three of my picky boys LOVED it. I did not have cream of chicken so I used cream of mushroom. I sauted onion and canned mushrooms together, then put in the chicken and cooked until done, and with the sour cream and soup I also mixed in about 1 and a 1/2 cups of shredded cheese, I spooned it over the chicken and spread it around a little bit, put on the ritz crackers and yum,yum. And the best part, EASY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
My family thought this was pretty good. My toddler loves it. Has become a twice a month type of dish.
This recipe was a hit for us. I followed others and made a few tweaks by adding a can of mixed vegetable with potato as well as 1 cup farfalle pasta which I pre-cooked in the chicken stock. I also sauteed 1 chopped, medium onion, and a small can of mushrooms. I added the chicken while sauteeing to finish cooking it. The photo with the recipe definitely has more than what the recipe calls for, but it got my creative streak tweaked.
I used stove top stuffing on top of mine and it turned out amazing! Kids devoured it!
The key to this recipe is garlic salt. Add several pinches and mix--repeat until you can actually taste it in the mixture before baking. It makes a huge difference--I can see why people would say this was bland without the seasoning.
Absolutely delish! I was in a hurry and Googled "easy chicken breast recipes." I spent awhile thumbing through them, then found this. I didn't even bother reading the reviews (I read them just now before writing this) because of the time limit and I'm glad about that because I would've added milk and sautéed the onions, which wasn't necessary after all! I didn't have the cream of chicken soup, so I improvised and used cream of mushroom. I used a little more chicken, because I have a big family, so once I mixed it all up I realized that it needed another can of soup. I also used a little bit more sour cream, just because but I think that wasn't really necessary either. I use garlic in just about everything I cook - for both taste and health benefits - so I threw in some minced garlic too. When the cooking time was done, I did feel that the crackers were too lightly colored and not crispy enough so I sprayed some butter flavored cooking spray on it and left it uncovered in the oven for an additional five minutes, or so. Mixing it with butter beforehand is both too time consuming and not as healthy. In any case that was perfect because it came out golden brown and crunchy. Man that thing was yummy! I did find however that there was a reason for it to be less creamy and all the advice given in the reviews about adding milk or whatever, really isn't necessary. It would make it too creamy and the consistency would then make it require something else like noodles, or as one reviewer
It was just ok. It didn't have a really good favor. Its kinda bland.
Used cream of chicken, Wife said it is one of the best yet. Definitely a keeper. This is second time in short period. This time followed the recipe faithfully. Just about as good, would recommend the additional butter, but other than that great as described.
My family thought this was very tasty. I really only changed one thing, instead of boiling the chicken, I cut it up raw and cooked it in a skillet. Not a big change. Very easy. I served it over white rice.
yum! nice and easy with just staples I had in the house. I served them over whole grain egg noodles.
I added pasta, needed to mix it all up rather than layer it.
My husband and me enjoyed this dish but my 5yr. old did not like the onion. Next time I make this dish I will leave the onion out and add milk to the soup, to make a bit thinner sauce.
I added garlic powder,could have used garlic salt as well. we doctored it after it was made with it and its was a lot better. I thought it was ok, my husband and daughter liked it... I might make again and adjust it some more...I also added milk and chicken broth and broccoli.
This is good on a cold winter day.
I have used this recipe many times, with the following additions: 1 tablespoon of poppy seeds added to the cracker crumbs, a can of cream of celery soup to make more sauce, and thyme and garlic power to the chicken for additional flavor. My family loves it served over brown rice.
I needed something fast and easy tonight for dinner and this fit the bill! The only thing I did was add some broccoli to it for color so I didn't have to have any sides. We ate every last bite and I'm pretty sure this will be asked for again!
Made it without the onions. To be honest, it was kind of bland. If I make it again, I'll have to spice it up. My fiancee only ate one serving which is unheard of! It really didn't go over very well!
I was easy, but YUK! My kids wouldn't touch it, and I had to force myself to eat it!
I rate this recipe below average. If I ever decide to make it again (which I doubt) I will omit the onions.
This one is good! I liked it as did my family (including my 1 yr. old)!
I added peas, red bell pepper, and cayenne pepper to the mix and it turned out so delicious! Oh I mixed the crumbs with melted butter too as suggested by someone earlier.
This was okay. Kind of runny though, no matter how long I cooked it. Just a basic casserole.
This was a very good (and so easy) recipe to make! I did change a couple things. I used Cream of Chicken soup instead of Cream of Mushroom, added frozen mixed vegetables, along with french-fried onions (for flavor and crunch!). Also used the french-fried onions on top (instead of crackers).
I added roasted red bell peppers and green onion for color and flavor!
Delicious...after baking, add whole wheat pasta and cheese for an even better taste
My family and I really enjoyed this....it was great!
I try not to change a recipe and then review it, but as nearly everyone else has suggested, this is a good start but needs some revisions. With the revisions, I would give it a 5 for an easy, quick casserole. Like several others, I sauteed sliced mushrooms to which I added flour and milk to turn what would have been a basic roux into a mushroom sauce. I also added cheddar cheese to make it a cheesy mushroom sauce. I prefer that to canned soups to: 1. avoid the BPA in cans; 3. avoid the high sodium level in canned soups, 2. use fresh ingredients for flavor, and 3. save nearly the entire cost of the canned soup. Even if I factor in the value of my few minutes that it takes to make a white sauce, the result is nearly free. I also replaced the Ritz crackers with bread crumbs mixed with a little butter and Parmesan cheese. I sauteed the chicken rather than boiling it, which I strongly prefer with white meat, and I added frozen peas. I also added a bit of sherry and paprika to jazz up the flavor that some had referred to as "bland" without some changes. All of these changes took only a few extra minutes, yet the result was a fantastic yet easy recipe with interesting, somewhat complex flavors. Thanks to the other reviewers for the changes that I stole from you!
This recipe was simple and very good. I would change or add a few things though. More chicken soup (maybe a can and a half) makes it more creamy. Also, lots of mushrooms and a little spice - be it salt or pepper. Finally, we added peas too and that made it almost like a chicken a la king. YUMMY!
So yummy and easy, will make again for sure!
This could also be made with low fat sour cream and light cream of chicken soup,so it well not be so high in fat.
My husband and I loved this recipe, but the kids didn't like the tangy flavor from the sourcream. not a recipe for picky eaters.
My family LOVES this! I haven't tried it with the mushrooms yet, because I have been out. But wow! It is very good served over some white rice (boiled in chicken bullion and garlic salt!) We will be having this A LOT!
It was easy to make, and we all enjoyed it, but it won't be on our list of favorites.
I made this dish for my family although I didn't receive much praise or input from my (sometimes) picky children my husband and I sure enjoyed it. I did take the advice from previous raters and went ahead and added some of the ingredients they suggested and it sure made all the difference in taste. We found it very filling and I made the mistake of serving a side salad. Now I know next time to leave it out. I plan to keep this one handy. Bon Appetite
I made it without the onions. I thought it lacked a little flavor. Would probably need to "spice" it up without the onions. My husband really like it.
This was pretty good. Some said the flavor was a little bland, I thought the presentation was really bland. When we heated up the leftovers, we added some frozen mixed veggies. That helped give it a little color. It is ok for a quick meal, but probably won't be making again.
Very Good But i added some Rice to it and it gave it a little more flavor but we loved it. sweet_angelgirl79
This is a great recipe. Very tasty and I made it just the way it said except I cooked the chicken in a skillet with a little butter, salt, pepper, garlic and the onion called for in the recipe. Served over pasta it was wonderful! I think it will re heat well too.
My wife and I both liked this. However the onions didn't get soft at all so I would probably brown them and then add them. It was good over rice, but was pretty boring in colour. A bit of red pepper would jazz it up.
Tucked one into the freezer for us and took one to a neighbor on the mend from recent surgery. Used a rotisserie chicken and added milk to the soup and used canned mushrooms, drained, and a small can of mixed veggies. Neighbor has asked for the recipe. It does remind you of chicken pot pie. Very comforting on a cold, rainy day, easy and fast to put together and super yummy.
Love this casserole!
Anyone can see that this recipe by itself is very dull. Even as I mixed the soup and sour cream so, I cubed and pan fried my chicken in olive oil with salt, pepper, minced garlic, basil, and oregano. I double the sauce and added a cup of milk and broccoli florets and added some crackers into the mixture. Mixed the other crushed crackers with some melted butter before placing on top. Served over buttered egg noodles and it was wonderful!!!! So, as the recipe stands I would give it 2 stars, which is what we are supposed to do.
I didn't have sour cream or cream of chicken soup so I used nonfat cottage cheese & 98% fat free cream of mushroom soup. I had 6 breasts left so I used them all in recipe. I used 3 cans of soup, 1 can of water, 1 1/4 c cottage cheese with a dash of Sriracha. I also liberally used cayenne pepper, seasoned pepper, salt & paprika. I sautéed 1 large onion, 2 red peppers & mushrooms. To add a bit of heat, I also added a diced jalapeño. I sprayed the cracker topping with I Can't Believe It's Not Butter spray & in the last 5 minutes I added some shredded cheddar cheese & uncovered. Next time, I will mix the cheese into the casserole though because it created a shell-type layer on top. I served it over brown rice which was very filling. Surprisingly, my picky teenager enjoyed it as much as I did. Absolutely a great base as others have said!
I made this recipe as written and it was delicious.
We tried this recipe tonight. It was really good. I did add a cup of milk and cheddar cheese to melt on top. I used the crackers with melted butter, but I also think French Fried onions would be a good topping also. Really easy and not too expensive!
It was pretty bland. It needs more seasoning. Definitely add 1/2 cup of milk or it will be too thick.
This was good.. but changes were needed to suit my tastes, otherwise I was afraid it would be too bland. I cooked the chicken with garlic, 1/3 cup onion, 1/3 cup muchrooms.. when it was finished I cut it up and mixed it in with the cream of chicken soup and the sour cream. I put the mixture in an 8x8 dish and placed the crushed crackers (mixed with a stick of butter) on top. Good starter recipe.
This is really good! I include the onion and mushroom, and also throw in a can of mixed veggies. I have nicknamed this "Chicken pot pie without the crust" and get great feedback when it's tasted!
I added to this, using other reviewer's suggestions--it was a huge hit!!
My husband said this recipe is a keeper. My 8 year old picky eater even liked it. This is a great meal!!!
Didn't have much flavor. Not sure I'd make this again. Sorry
It's a miracle! Everybody liked it! I even got a note to be sure and make it again. WOW! My family loves it.
We loved this as a base and did some improvisation - as some others suggested, we added 1/4 c sherry to the soup/sour cream sauce. We used cream of mushroom soup and added 1/4 teaspoon oregano and 1/4 teaspoon thyme for flavor. Instead of chopped mushrooms (none on hand) we tossed in chopped broccoli and bell peppers. Served over orzo pasta. Delicious!
This was good. I used 4 c. cooked chicken pieces. Next time I will cut the sour cream back to 1/2 c. & 1/2 c. milk. I did not add any veggies this time.
My husband and I love this recipe. I have changed it around a bit. I use the Cream of Chicken Soup with Herbs. Instead of boiling the chicken I brown it in a skillet with garlic, basil and a little cayenne pepper before adding it to the soup mixture. I omit the crackers. We serve this with white jasmin rice.
I have used this recipe before, only my recipe called for cream of celery soup added to the sour cream and cream of chicken. It is very easy, and my kids gobbled it up. Doesn't happen very often in my house.
Quite good. Needed a bit more seasoning, but was well received. Will make it again.
Wow we were very impressed with this dish! I was hesitant about the buttery round crackers but found them to be absolutely wonderful! Will make this again and again! Even pleased my picky hubby. Thanks so much Lynn!
This was excellent!! I used 2 tins of chicken soup, threw in some garlic powder and added melted butter to the crackers...it was amazing!
I had to give this a 5. It was so easy to make, tastes awesome, and you can add other things to it. The first time I made this it was getting very late so I used canned chicken. I literally opened a couple cans and voila dinner was ready. The second time I made this, I forgot to add milk and I didn't have any crackers, so I put it over rice. Both times were easy and delicious. Thank you Lynn.
