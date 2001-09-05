Chicken Scampi I

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
I decided to make this at the last minute. So I decided to make the marinade as a sauce. I doubled the sauce ingredients; cut the chicken breasts into little pieces and cooked the chicken in the marinade in a saucepan; covered; for 30 min. which was too long; 15 min. would've been better. The flavor was really good. Next time I'll cut down by 1 T the lemon juice and the worcestershire. I'll definitely make this again, my way.
I tried this and we did not like, so the second time around we sauted chicken on stovetop using 1/2 cup of chicken broth, seasoned with a little salt, pepper, and garlic powder till nearly cooked and juices run clear. In a sauce pan melt 1 cup of butter, 2 tablespoons of dijon mustard, 1 tablespoon of fresh garlic or jarred, 1 tablespoon of fresh parsley or you can use dried. Over medium heat, combine butter mustard, lemon juice, garlic and parsley. When butter melts remove from heat. Arrange chicken in a shallow pan and pour butter mixture over. Cook for 35 to 40 minutes till chicken is done. Yummy Yummy Yummy!
I sort of combined the 3 chicken scampi recipes that are presently on this website trying to find the closest representation to what is on that "well-known Italian restaurant chain" menu. (Chicken scampi is the only item on their menu that I like.) So even though there is a lot of butter (and that is why it is good!), I used the sauce on Jill's, decreasing the Worcestershire sauce to more of a hint than 3 T; I added the veggies (peppers, sauteed onion, mushrooms) and WAY more parmesan; and served it over angelhair pasta like the restaurant does. It turned out really good. My husband loved it and so did I. I'll make it again. Thank you to all 3 contributers! :-)
My husband and I both loved this dish. We decided it was great but not amazing. I doubled the marinade and let the chicken sit overnight. I left out the lemon juice till a few hours before I cooked it. I didn't want the acid to cook the chicken. After boiling the sauce for a few minutes it got kind of thick so i added a few teaspoons of olive oil to thin it up a little. I served over pasta and with a side of asparagus. Delicious! ***EDIT*** I tried with shrimp and it was also delicious. I only marinaded for a few hours and it was plenty. Next time I will try with fish.
Delicious....I didn't measure anything, just eyed it. I only marinated for 2 hours, but what i did was take a fork and just poke the chicken and couple of times and took the air out of the container i put it in. It's delicous
bug85
Rating: 5 stars
01/29/2008
This is a terrific base recipe. I did change a few things though. I added a lot more garlic, mainly because my household is full of garlic fanatics, I also added the juice from a whole lemon adding a nice citrus hint to the background. Also, a pat of butter thickens the sauce nicely.
Great pasta dish. I served it with angel hair. I took the left over marinade, boiled it for several minutes and tossed it with the angel hair. They only think I would do different is to toss pasta with a little butter before the marinade.
We liked it but it was not "the best." Served over brown rice, we are avoiding pasta right now because we are dieting (again). Would like to try it again over pasta. The marinade did boil down to like nothing so it wasn't much of a sauce, may double next time. Had good flavor though and was something different. Would probably be good served on a salad! Thanks
This was so yummy! I followed some of the tips from other reviewers, and cut the Worstershire by 1 Tbsp. I also added mushrooms to the marinade, in the saucepan. I didn't marinate for very long, but it was still very good. I put the chicken in the broiler for just over 15 minutes, and it was absolutely perfect. I served over Pasta Roni's Angel Hair Pasta with Parmesan. It was a huge hit with the family. I will definitely make this again!
I made this recipe the other night & it was really good. I made a few adjustments as suggested by some others, as follows: I double the sauce to serve over angel hair pasta (did not marinade chicken); added green pepper, onion and mushrooms – all sliced; For the Worcestershire sauce I used 2 T of soy sauce (didn’t have W sauce); For white wine I used 1/3 C chicken broth & 1/4 C cooking sherry; I cut the chicken into bite sized pieces and sautéed on stove-until almost cooked thru, then added onion, green pepper & mushroom. Cooked a few minutes then added the ingredients for the sauce and covered on med low for about 15 min. Made pasta and tossed with about 3 T butter. Served scampi w/ sauce over noodles. Chicken was really tender, and my girls (ages 7 & 11) liked it too! Will definitely make again! Thanks for the recipe.
This was really good. I didn't have time to marinate the chicken so I browned the chicken in a skillet and poured the wine mixture-I doubled the wine-over it and simmered for about 25 minutes. I served it with fettuccini. My husband loved it.
I loved this recipe. I didn't have time to marinate as long as recommended but it still had plenty of flavor after just about 2 hours. I used more garlic then called for (you can't use enough garlic in my house) It was a little too lemony so when I make it again I will cut back on the lemon juice a little.
I made this last night, we had it at Olive Garden and my husband loved it so I tried my hand at it. I think it needs more sauce, once it boiled there was hardly any left over to pour on the chicken. Therefore, it was a little dry and our pasta (which I served with it) was very dry. Next time I will double the sauce and marinate with some and reserve the other part to serve with. I will probably also use less oregano also, just because I thought it was a little too strong of a flavor. It was really easy to make though, and I will make it again really soon.
This recipe was ok, not great but not bad. I used fresh parmesan, oregano parsley, and garlic. Im sure that made a difference. The marinade/sauce was missing something, I just cant put my finger on it. Im not sure if I will make this again, but if I do I would cut the lemon juice and worcestershire, down, and mess around with the marinade/sauce a little more.
This wasn't terrible, it just didn't taste anything like chicken scampi. In fact, all I could taste was Worcestershire sauce! If I make this again I will definitely use a lot more wine and a lot less Worcestershire in the marinade.
DD
Rating: 5 stars
06/15/2009
This is a really good recipe and a great way to stretch some boneless chicken breast. I made a few changes after reading the other reviews. I didn't have time to marinate for more than 15 minutes but that was sufficient to flavor the sliced chicken breast. I reduced the Worcestershire Sauce to only about a teaspoon,added some(about 1/4 c) chicken stock and thickened the sauce with some butter. Put the chicken back into the sauce to warm it before tossing with the pasta. Served with some warm crusty bread and a green salad. Absolutely Delicious! It's a real keeper!
I don't know if it's cause I'm on a diet or what, but everything I eat lately has tasted awesome...this one was no exception! I didn't give it all five stars because it got a little dried out in the oven. Other than that, it was really good. I served it over brown rice with peas on the side, and ended the meal with pears. Altogether, the whole meal was only 9 points!! (weight watchers 123 sucess points, that is). Thanks for feeding this starving gal right ;)
I think if I was still in my 20's, I would have enjoyed this recipe. Now that I have had the opportunity to spend 20 more years refining my tastebuds, I would have to conclude that I did not care for this recipe.
I love this recipe! This is my go to recipe for company and I get wonderful reviews from family! I have handed this recipe out to many people! My husband could eat this all the time! It has wonderful flavor and is an elegant dish with a glass of wine. I serve this with Uncle Ben's wild rice and asparagus. Thank you so much for a fantastic recipe!
fantastic flavor!!! I doubled the sauce because i wanted extra for pasta or rice and it was still not enough...but delicious!
alibj572
Rating: 4 stars
02/07/2008
Good recipe. I marinated the chicken overnight and all the next day. Great flavor. I made some angel hair pasta and put the sauce over the pasta and then cut up the chicken and put it over the pasta. I served it with a salad and it was a great meal for my husband and I.
Made this for dinner tonight. I did however cut back on the amount of the balsalmic by half and I didn't have any white wine so I used red wine. The next time I make this I might cut back some more on the balsalmic (not a big fan) a little more. I did add onion and garlic powder. I thought this was good over brown rice.
I am not an expert but I would have thought scampi would have been done on the stove not the broiler? Anyway I thought it was a great recipe. I did change it a little. I tried to bread it, browned it in some butter, poured the doubled marinade over the chicken and covered while the rice cooked. I did not use that much lemon juice or worstershire. I used about 2T of fresh lemon juice and chicken worstershire. Different and pleased the family, thanks Jill. We'll make it again.
I didn't have any white wine, so I left it out bit added 2 tbsp of olive oil to help with the consistency. I also broiled the whole dish, sauce and all. It came out great! My boyfriend, who normally hates chicken, cleared his plate.
I had hoped to have a wonderful surprise for my boyfriend when he came home for work, but instead he wrinkled his nose and asked what the smell was. We ate a little bit, but ended up throwing the rest away, and I cooked something else.
This was my first attempt at Chicken Scampi and it was DELICIOUS! I'm trying to figure out why some people found this recipe gross or inedible and we found it so fabulous!! I guess I did make a couple of small changes but nothing major...anyway we LOVED it and will be making this again and again- Thank you!
Very tasty and forgiving dish to change and suite your personal taste. I only added a splash of Worcestershire sauce, substituted fresh flat leaf Italian parsley (about a handful) for the dried stuff, reduced lemon juice to about 1 tablespoon, increase white wine to ¾ of a cup, and added ¼ cup fresh grated parmesan cheese. I marinated the chicken about 2 hours. I reduced the marinade tossed in the spaghetti noodles and added my cooked diced chicken and tossed. At the very end I added about a ¼ cup of additional parm and served. Yumm!
This was just ok. I marinated overnite and flavor was all through the chicken, but it was just dull, which was surprising with the strong ingredients. It needed something else... maybe butter? A bit to dry or something...
I was pleasantly surprised by this - although I do agree that it could do with a little more marianade and would certainly try again. I must admit I do find odd all the Chicken Scampi recipes on here without any seafood in them as "Scampi" is the italian word for Norway Lobster or prawn!!
I marinated it all day and then put the chicken on the George Foreman. Instead of dirtying a pot, I microwaved the sauce for 3 minutes. I served it over quinoa and poured the sauce over both. It was edible, but the taste was too strong and overpowering. Not even pleasant enough to modify and try again.
(I think my first review got lost by my browser.) I had time to marinate this overnight, so the chicken soaked for over 12 hours. I didn't over-boil it, so there was plenty of sauce for the chicken, even though I think my 5 chicken-breast halves were each well over 4 ounces. This recipe didn't knock my socks off, but the chicken cooked very well and the sauce was a very tasty, intriguing concoction. I'm a newish cook, and this recipe made my brain and my awakening palate think a bit. I may make this for The Woman I Love soon.
This was a good chicken recipe - I did marinate it overnight. The only change I made to the ingredients was to use 2 tbsp of worchestershire sauce. I was not keen to use the marinade the meat had been in all night to make a sauce - especially with the direction of just bringing it to a boil (and there wasn't a lot of liquid to let it cook any length of time). Still tasted good without this addition.
The flavor was very bold. A little modifying to do. Maybe cut down on the lemon and parsley and add more garlic. It also helped to add on a drop of olive oil to marinade. I think it would be best if cooked, cooled and diced over a salad.
This was really good and easy. I didn't have lemon juice, so I sprinkled a little lemon pepper seasoning on before serving. I served it over whole wheat spaghetti. Even my husband, who hates healthy food ate my leftovers! Next time though, I'd double the sauce.
This was really good and really easy. I did change a few things partly from what other reviewers said and partly out of necessity. I decreased the lemon juice and Worcestershire by 1 TB each, substituted the parsley and oregano with an Italian herb blend, and added mushrooms to marinade with the meat. I also doubled the marinade recipe. Because I was also making rolls to go with the meal, I poured the entire meat/marinade mixture into a hot cast iron pan to cook it. I added chopped asparagus in for the last few minutes and then poured the whole mixture over angel hair pasta. I will probably make this again and decrease the herbs a little. Great recipe!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
01/10/2001
Very intense flavor.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/02/2004
Great! I made extra sauce and only use 3 chicken breast. My husband loved and said he'd like it if I would make this again sometime. I'm lookinf forward to the leftovers for lunch!!!!!
My family and I really enjoyed this recipe. I too added more lemon juice and garlic, while leaving the worc. sauce out. I served it over spaghetti and the kids (ages 6 and 3) had a fun time spluring it all up!!
just had this for dinner tonight...was pretty good...i did it with shrimp instead of chicken and only marinated it for about an hour and served it over whole wheat pasta...i did however use the EXACT SAME ingredients, i did not change it and it came out nice. my picky husband really liked it so that says alot! also easy for a beginner cook!
i just did not enjoy the flavor of this marinade. in my mind, i imagined a butter, garlickly, lemony sauce flavor. this was overpoweringly worcestershire, the lemon was soured by the worcestershire...it just wasn't appealing for us. kids and hubby gave a thumbs down :(
I don't know what went wrong with this recipe, but I didn't care for it at all. There were so many good reviews and I expected it to be great. The chicken was too dark, the sauce also looked brown and awful. I won't make this again.
I loved this. I made a couple of minor changes. I used fresh parmesan and fresh parsely instead of the canned and dried stuff. I think I used a bit more garlic too. I had this warm one night and cold the next. Very yummy both ways. I'll make this again soon.
Wonderful!! It wasn't what I thought it would be, but still so good. The left over marinade that I heated up was way too lemony for this house. Next time I'm going to discard the chicken marinade when ready took and concoct my own using the recipe.
My husband liked it - I thought it would have been better without the Worstershire sauce and with a lot more lemon and garlic. Will make it again, but will doctor it up and see if I like it better my way. If not, I'll delete from my recipe box.
This was just an OK recipe. I doubled the sauce (as suggested by others) and only used half the Worchester Sauce. I used what sauce was left over to marinate some red potatoes, and I have to say that they turned out better than the chicken.
I hate to say this but I did not care for this recipe. I made it exactly as indicated except for the marinating time which I shortened. Since I couldn't subtract anything, I started adding all kinds of things to make it halfway decent. Sorry, will definitely not try it again.
I love this recipe. I only added one thing, a half bag of frozen peppers, but other than that, it was excellent the way it was. I made twice as much sauce and used the remaining sauce to flavor the thin spaghetti (vermicelli). The noodle alone were good!!!
I wasn't pleased with have the worchester sauce in the marinade. So next time I make this I'll leave that part out. And as some of the other users have said, I won't marinade overnight. But overall wasn't a bad flavor.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
04/10/2006
I didn't like this recipe. I followed it exactly and it was not good. The worchestire sauce made it taste bad.
I enjoyed the flavor of this chicken, but I think the kids and my husband thought the flavor was a little too intense. They still ate it though. I made double the sauce so I could discard the marinade and use the reserved other half to pour over the chicken at the end. It took a little less time to cook the chicken (about 12-13 minutes), so some pieces were overcooked slightly. Next time, I might reduce the oregano, since I'm not a big fan. We served the chicken over top of toasted pine nut cous cous with steamed brocolli, and poured the sauce over top on each plate. We'll definitely make this again, with some minor tweaks.
Terrific recipe! I put the chicken and the marinade in a plastic container with a tight lid, stuck it in the refrigerator, and inverted it every half hour or so. No need to marinate overnight. I was surprised at how the reserved sauce thickened, so I added more white wine. We served it over rice with a spinach salad with mandarin oranges, an oriental dressing, toasted pine nuts, and melted, breaded goat cheese. (My wife's creations). Lo-Cal and healthy. Absolutely delicious! Five stars for sure.
The meat was good, but we didn't seem to have enough sauce leftover after we boiled it down. This dish also tended to have an Indian flavor going on. I may add a little bit of paprika or curry next time.
