Chicken Scampi I

A wonderful, fresh, light way to serve chicken. Good over rice.

By Jill M.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine chicken with ground pepper, cheese, parsley, garlic, salt, oregano, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce and wine in a shallow bowl. Marinate in the refrigerator for several hours (overnight is best).

  • Preheat broiler. Remove chicken from marinade (save marinade) and place in a shallow pan. Broil 8 inches from heat, turning once, until chicken is no longer pink inside (about 15 minutes).

  • In a small saucepan, bring marinade to a boil. Pour over chicken, toss and serve. Yummy!

Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
179 calories; protein 26.8g; carbohydrates 4.2g; fat 4.5g; cholesterol 71.9mg; sodium 324.4mg. Full Nutrition
