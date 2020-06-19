Cinnamon Ice Cream II
A rich custardy ice cream that is loaded with cinnamon. Perfect with peach cobbler, apple pie, or almost any of your favorite cakes.
Though I was nervous(I'd never made custard style icecream before), I made this with a peach pie on my daughters first birthday. We all loved it! It was different than the usual vanilla and the cosistency was great. Creamy and delicious. Thanks for the recipe!
tasted too custardy for me.
It was exactly what I was craving when I wanted to make cinnamon ice cream.
yum!
I made this cinnamon ice cream to go with the apple pie I had purchased at our local apple orchard, Brooksby Farm. I don't even bother to make apple pie any more because this pie is so good. Like the previous reviewer, I thought the ice cream was too custardy for my personal tastes although it was nice with the apple pie. So if you are ever on the North Shore, stop by Brooksby Farm and pick up a great apple pie, just leave one for me.
I made it exactly by the recipe and it was pretty good. This was my first custard-style ice cream. The recipe was really easy to follow.
Followed the recipe to a T and it was too rich for my tastes, but it was good on the side of pecan pie. Not sure if I'd make it again, but next time, I'd use fat-free milk instead of 2% and maybe less sugar. I also used the small pot to cook the custard but should have used a flat wooden utensil to stir instead of the metal spoon since there was a layer of cooked egg on the bottom of the pot.
