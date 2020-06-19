Cinnamon Ice Cream II

A rich custardy ice cream that is loaded with cinnamon. Perfect with peach cobbler, apple pie, or almost any of your favorite cakes.

Recipe by Alexa

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the heavy cream and sour cream. Set aside in a warm place for about an hour to thicken.

  • In a separate bowl, beat eggs with sugar using an electric mixer until pale. Stir in the milk and cinnamon, and transfer to a saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium-low heat. Cook, stirring constantly, until thick enough to coat the back of a metal spoon. Stir in the vanilla, and remove from the heat. Set aside to cool.

  • When the custard has cooled, stir in the sour cream mixture. Freeze in an ice cream maker according to the manufacturer's instructions.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
237 calories; protein 7.3g; carbohydrates 21.3g; fat 13.9g; cholesterol 176.5mg; sodium 88mg. Full Nutrition
