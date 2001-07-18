Peachy Chicken

3
5 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

This quick and easy recipe was passed on to me by my Grandma when I moved away from home. It makes a nice meal for family or guests served alongside steamed rice and a tossed salad. Kids love the peachy, creamy sauce!

Recipe by Erin Gionet

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
7
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine the flour, salt, pepper, and paprika in a shallow dish. Dredge chicken pieces. Set flour mixture aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a skillet, heat oil over medium heat, and brown chicken pieces. Transfer browned chicken pieces to an oiled baking dish. Set aside.

  • Add the almonds to the skillet, and stir over medium heat until golden. Stir in the remaining flour mixture, and add the water, beef consume and ketchup. Cook until thick and bubbly. Remove from heat, and stir in the sour cream. Pour sauce over chicken. Cover.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 40 minutes. Remove from oven, and top with drained peach slices. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Return to oven. Bake uncovered for 20 minutes more, until cheese is brown and chicken is done.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
729 calories; protein 98.6g; carbohydrates 26g; fat 22.8g; cholesterol 244.4mg; sodium 1094.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022