Peachy Chicken
This quick and easy recipe was passed on to me by my Grandma when I moved away from home. It makes a nice meal for family or guests served alongside steamed rice and a tossed salad. Kids love the peachy, creamy sauce!
This dish was a big hit with company. I think the cooking time can be reduced to keep white meat from drying out. However, the sauce adds moisture. I served on Basmatti rice with lightly dressed greens on the side. It was was great! I strongly recommend for company!
Not much peach flavor. May try it again replacing some of the broth with peach puree
Not much peach flavor. May try it again replacing some of the broth with peach puree
I didn't use the almonds and used Pam spray for the baking pan and frying the chicken.Used 3 chicken breast split in half.Also used 2 cups fresh sliced peaches instead of the canned. They are very plentiful right now. This recipe would feed a crowd. Very good...
This meal was a disaster.
