Restaurant-Style Taco Meat Seasoning
This tastes very close to the taco seasoning favored by a very popular fast-food taco restaurant. You can make this at home, and let your family prepare tacos the way they like.
This tastes very close to the taco seasoning favored by a very popular fast-food taco restaurant. You can make this at home, and let your family prepare tacos the way they like.
To get that "popular fast-food taco restaurant" texture to the ground meat(being beef, turkey or whatever). Just add water before cooking to the crumbled meat and stir well and frequently as it browns. This helps the meat separate. You can drain the excess fat of when the water has cooked out of it, but I do not recommend rinsing it. Add more water before adding the seasoning if needed. I, personally, just add the seasoning once the meat starts browning and just let the water cook out. You will end up with that crumbly texture that I just love about that certain, unnamed taco place. This works with those little packets too. Great recipe!Read More
To truly get the resturant quality taste put your browned hamburger meat through a food processor for 2-3 minutes. Afterwards place the meat in a seperate bowl and proceed to add your dry ingredients for theseasoning along with water as needed to absorbs the seasoning. Stir well and then re-microwave. I'd also suggest adding 2-3 spoonfls of salsaand 1 teaspoon o red pepper flakes.Read More
To get that "popular fast-food taco restaurant" texture to the ground meat(being beef, turkey or whatever). Just add water before cooking to the crumbled meat and stir well and frequently as it browns. This helps the meat separate. You can drain the excess fat of when the water has cooked out of it, but I do not recommend rinsing it. Add more water before adding the seasoning if needed. I, personally, just add the seasoning once the meat starts browning and just let the water cook out. You will end up with that crumbly texture that I just love about that certain, unnamed taco place. This works with those little packets too. Great recipe!
Pretty good. Homemade seasonings are definately better than buying those package mixes. As far as the corn flour, it's essential for the flavor, but I did feel the overall taste was a little bland. To answer a previous question, corn flour is like masa used in various latino foods. It's not the same as corn starch. It's found in the mexican food isle of the grocery store and sometimes is called corn masa or masa harina.
was just wondering what corn flour is, somewhere I read it is cornstarch is that correct? I used cornstarch and it tasted great...but is that what I was supposed to use?
Great recipe! I tweaked it a little. I used shredded chicken, doubled the water and put it all in the crock pot for 3 hours. It turned out really well! My husband said, "This tastes like Taco Bell!" without even knowing that it was supposed too. My husband really enjoys fast food, but I rarely let him have it. Now, I can make it at home! And there's no mystery about what the meat is!
Very good spice mix for Mexican foods without the extreme salt content that many packaged mixes have. To make it as convenient as the envelope mixes, I make enough to fill an empty spice jar leaving out the beef granules as they too increase the salt content using low sodium beef broth in place of water while cooking the meat. NOTE: Corn flour is corn masa and helps bind the spices to the meat which is an integral part of this recipe. Hope that helped answer the question that others had. Enjoy!
I used corn meal since I had it on hand, instead of corn flour, and the results were still great!
This was a fine substitute for the packaged seasoning you get at the store. I was in the middle of making tacos when I realized that I was out of those packages. Thank goodness for this recipe! I didn't have the corn starch or the garlic salt, but it came out fine anyway. Great substitute in a jam! I might just use this recipe from now on. The only down side is that it does take more time to measure all the ingredients than it would just to rip open a packet.
Suffice it to say, we all flock to cooking websites to rate recipes based on taste. I'd like to not only tout how delicious this recipe is, but also point out that it's very friendly to those on a gluten-free diet, as well as those with mild-to-moderate IBD/Crohn's. I was amazed not only at how tasty the seasoning blend was, but also how I didn't feel downright icky afterwards like I do with pre-packaged mixes. This is worth making to the exact recipe, perhaps in big batches to store in the pantry for those nights when all you want to do is fry up some taco meat.
This seasoning mix was AWESOME!! Taste like the restaurant style but without the high sodium content and the "aftertaste" the boughten package mix has. This will be a standard for me, plus I'm going to make some of the spices up to give as gifts for friends as well. Thank you for sharing this recipe.
VERY good. I will definitely use this again. I had a Mexican themed Super Bowl Party and I use this recipe for my tacos...I followed the recipe (well I tripled the recipe but kept the same measurments)
This was very tasty taco meat. Nice mild chili pepper flavor, nice texture. I used the whole cube of bouillion instead of granules. Tastes just like On The Border's. Hubby asked me to repeat this one every time I make tacos from now on. Thanks!!!
This is awesome. I tried this for my husband because I've never been fond of packaged taco seasoning. I actually used this seasoning on one pound of ground turkey, but I left the measurments of the dried seasonings as is. I reduced the amount of water to 2/3 cup. It turned out great and my husband absolutely loved it. He was even shocked to discover that I'd used turkey meat...said he couldn't tell the difference.
To truly get the resturant quality taste put your browned hamburger meat through a food processor for 2-3 minutes. Afterwards place the meat in a seperate bowl and proceed to add your dry ingredients for theseasoning along with water as needed to absorbs the seasoning. Stir well and then re-microwave. I'd also suggest adding 2-3 spoonfls of salsaand 1 teaspoon o red pepper flakes.
Great recipe! I will NEVER buy another taco mix package again. I often make this with ground turkey. Thanks again for posting this recipe!
Excellent! Made for taco salad, with some minor subs for ingredients on hand; i.e. corn meal for corn flour. I don't keep garlic salt or seasoned salt in my pantry, so I added a half teaspoon salt. I didn't add the dried minced onion since we were having taco salad, but would for tacos. Also wasn't sure if ground red pepper was cayenne or ground red pepper flakes, so since I had some ground red pepper flakes leftover from another dish, I used that. Even on low heat, the liquid cooked off quickly. I thought the meat was a little spicy on its own (not real brave in the heat department), but it was perfect for the salad. Will definitely use this recipe from now on. I've made a couple of the taco seasoning recipes on AR, and liked them okay, but like this spice combo is much better!
I was looking for a mild flavor taco seasoning that I could make right here at home. This was perfect as I had all the ingredients on hand. I used a little less of the red pepper flakes as some family members prefer it mild. I also used corn masa for the corn flour, which is corn flour, found in the hispanic aisle inside the grocery stores. A 5 lb. bag will usually cost about $6.00. I also use corn masa to make tortillas and tamales. For this recipe, I used it to make, "Taco Salad I," also from this website. I used ground turkey meat in place of lean ground chuck. Once I cooked the meat, drained the grease, I added the seasoning and half the amount of water. The seasoning is a good flavor with a mild taste, which is what I was looking for. This recipe also leaves room to increase the amount of spiciness to the mixture if one desires.
This recipe was so yummy! I used regular flour instead of corn flour. I fried half of a medium onion and 3 cloves of garlic with the meat. I also added a can of diced tomatoes when the seasonings were added to the meat. I will definitely make this again!
I did not change anything and I will never buy another package of taco seasoning again TY.
This recipe makes the same mistake that I made before discovering the traditional method used by Mexican restaurants. The mistake is in browning the meat first. I went to the kitchen of a famously taqueria and asked how they made the ground beef that we all know as restaurant quality ground beef. The secret is to put the beef in with the onion and spices into cold water. Bring it to a boil and cook until consistency is what you like. This is a good recipe otherwise.
This is really good. I also used corn starch instead of the corn flour cuz I didn't have that. I think the garlic salt could be omitted, it is a little on the salty side. Also, came out a bit greasy for me so next time I will rinse the meat before adding spices.
This was really easy and very good. The only changes I made were omitting anything with salt (meaning no seasoning salt and instead of the garlic and onion salt, I used additional garlic and onion powder). We used a couple extra tablespoons of water, as well. This is a great addition to anyone’s 30 minute meal list. We’ll make this one again.
Made this tonight for tacos on the fly, and it was good. Also, no MSG like package mixes only IF you leave out the beef bouillon like I did. I don't think it would've added much anyway. Using cornstarch instead of masa (corn flour) also works well. Im thinking I'll mixup a decent size batch of this seasoning, while I already have everything out, just to have ready to go. Thanks for posting :-)
Made the best flavored taco meat we have ever had. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
This was very good. I didn't do it exactly. I had some beef broth left over so I used that rather than water and I let it simmer about 2 hours just because I could. I also used the same amounts listed but for 2 pounds of beef was perfect for us. I agree it needs a little something...I just don't know what that is. This will be what I use for tacos in the future. Thanks for the recipe.
This was by far the best taco meat I have ever had. I didn't even use corn flour or garlic salt and just increased the salt a little. It still turned out way better than anything I have ever made in the past!
This is very good. I don't care for the envelope mixes and many times make a very simply spiced meat for my tacos but hubby prefers a little more seasoning and this was perfect for both of us. I followed the suggestion of diamar and cooked the meat in water to help break it up and did not drain it. Since it was 1/2 turkey and 1/2 beef there wasn't a lot of fat but what was left after cooking off a little added to the flavor and texture.
It was ok. Wasn't even close to the commercial tacos but it was still good. I might make it again.
This really does taste a lot like what the tacos at Miguels ( a mexican resturant in Tampa,fl) Yummy!
Disappointed. I was hoping for something less brown in flavor.
this was a good alternative to the packets, but found it was lacking something? i added a tablespoon of tomato puree which cured the problem!! wonderfull,so glad i dont have to buy the packets anymore!!!
Tasty and OK but nothing like the so called restuarant. Perfect for Taco Sissies. MILD!
This seasoning mix has become my staple. The only thing I do differently is that I use corn masa instead of corn flour, because that is what i keep on hand. Thanks!!
came out great, made it with the cornstarch instead of the corn flower because i didn't have it. I also made it with ground turkey meat - which was surpisingly good. will definitely make again.
Huge hit, authentic taste fam loved it. A keeper.
Very tasty. I used only garlic powder-probably a full tablespoon. We also browned up minced onion, jalapeno and bell pepper with the meat. I think I will make up a big batch of this mix to share with my kids. I like the low sodium content of this mix.
This was really good. I followed the directions exactly (including rinsing the meat with hot water) except I took the advice of another reviewer and added the water while browning the meat. This helped it get that texture everyone likes. I also added a little tomato paste while browning. Then I drained and rinsed and put it back in the pan with water and some more tomato paste. Then added seasonings and cooked down. I liked the seasonings because it had just enough spiciness, while the small amount of sugar added a nice balance.
Very good flavor. Didn't really know what corn flour was but used corn starch, could have used a little less or more water. DH said I don't need to buy that mix stuff any more :) Thanks
I tried this many many times and everyone loves it. I did make a few minor adjustments to the recipe though; (I cut the cumin by 1/3 and added fresh onions chopped and fresh garlic) turned out extremely well. Also, works well with enchiladas.
Wow! This is perfect as written. I searched for years to find taco seasoning that is gluten free. The search is over!
This was very good, and a great way to lower sodium! Yum.
Just like Taco Bell "meat"! The kids loved it, I found it kind of, well, it tasted like fast food tacos.
I used with about a pound and a half of hamburger for the whole mixture. I will never go back to package seasoning again!
This taco meat is as good as any restaurant, and probably healthier since you rinse the meat. I make a triple batch then freeze individual pkgs. for taco salads, burros, tacos, whatever we are in the mood for.
Mexcellent. I would not try any other taco recipe.
I make this in big batches and keep it in my old "taco seasoning" container. So much better than the store bought stuff! And if you don't have corn flour, you can double the amount called for with regular flour :)
I've been making a very similar version of this for years. It is so much better than the taco packets you buy! I always use this when seasoning ground beef for all of my mexican dishes. Thanks for sharing GVSWIFE!!
Fantastic! All of the seasonings really elevated the simple homemade taco to something special. And it does taste just like a restaurant! I made it with ground turkey and dissolved the beef bouillon cube in the water. 1 cup is a bit too much water, though--2/3 or even 1/2 would have been fine.
Amazing! I have been searching for a taco meat recipe with a little bit more "kick" than the one my family uses, and this is IT! Delicious! Will definitely be using again!
Very good, basic recipe. I kicked it up a notch with some extra hot pepper flakes and some chilies. We all have loads of seasonings in our cupboards, why not mix them up instead of buying the bottles for so much more $$. :)
great flavor and really is identical to "that restaurant."
Fantastic flavor! I'm a spice-loving man so I doubled the ingredients for 1.5 lbs of ground beef and took the advice of another reviewer to brown my meat in water. You would have thought you just sat down to dinner at your favorite Tex-Mex restaurant! This one is definitely going in my box as the go-to taco recipe. Thanks for a super recipe!
I'm never buying the store packets again.
So far this is the best homemade taco seasoning that I have tried!
This went over well. I didnt have corn flour. I didnt add as much water so I don't think it missed it. I would have used corn starch probably if I would have needed it.
I no longer buy seasoning mixes, and have made this several times. I add more garlic powder, instead of adding garlic salt. Great recipe!
Fantastic. Made a couple of changes based on what I had on hand, but nothing that would have changed the outcome. Fantastic, really fantastic.
Very good, basic recipe. I kicked it up a notch with some extra hot pepper flakes and some chilies. We all have loads of seasonings in our cupboards, why not mix them up instead of buying the bottles for so much more $$. :)
Since first trying this recipe, I never buy taco seasoning in the store, ever. You have control over the amount of salt that goes into your food and you can pump up the heat or tame it down to your families liking. I use it for beef chicken and pork. Thanks GVSWFE for a great recipe. 4/11/15 Up-date: I usually double or triple the recipe and then store the mix in a glass jar. It keeps well and is always handy since we all love tacos in our house. Today I'm making it to use with the 'Indian Tacos with Yeast' recipe also on AR. Yummy stuff!
Very good. Better than Taco Bell
Yummy! Made it with ground turkey and it was a hit. I didn't rinse the meat, and I too add it in once the meat starts browning. Plus, I just eyeball the water amount. I like it almost like a dry rub. Thanks for posting this!
we tried tonite as good as bought mixs
It tastes NOTHING like any fast food restaurant I have been to! It actually tastes like Ortega seasoning packets from the grocery store. I will not make it again!
I would prepare "as is" but would omit garlic salt. Too salty with garlic salt and seasoned salt. Otherwise, very good!
Awesome!! I've used it on chicken and put it in a crock pot and let it cook for 6-8 hours. Amazing!!!!
Thank you for posting this recipe. I have been looking for this and have tried many other with out the same results. This is the best, I will never buy store brand again.
I love this seasoning! I've decided it's better for me to make a huge batch and store it so I can use it whenever...much easier than measuring those ingredients every time! I have also used this on chicken to make chicken tacos and they came out very nice. Super seasoning!!
Love it! I leave out the minced onion and ground red pepper due to picky eaters in our house and it is still wonderful! Never again buy taco packets from the store! :)
Added fresh minced onion instead of dried. It was missing something until I added SMOKED paprika. That made it special.
This tastes just like a local TexMex place that we go to. We had tried other packages from the store but none had ever come close. We were nervous with the amount of chili powder but even the young kids don't find it spicy. We have not bought store mixes since we came across this one.
This is really great. My family loved it and so do I. Just the right amount of spice for us. Next time I will do it with chicken.
Tastes awesome! Good to have a recipe that doesn't have so much salt or MSG as the packaged varieties.
This was just okay. I used fresh onion and garlic but that was the only change I made. I won't use this again.
This was gooood
This recipe is pretty good. It's the cumin that makes the flavor.
Try this using corn meal ground in food processor. To those who think this may be labor intensive, make up several batches at a time in individual foil squares. Fold into packets and store in plastic bag and Voila! they are ready to use when you need it.
I was out of seasoning packets and needed something I could use in a pinch. This was good, but a tad spicy for me, though I don't handle spice well. My husband liked it as-is. I will use it again, but cut back on the chili powder. Thanks for the recipe.
Absolutley delicious!
This is a great go-to recipe. Just made it and the flavor/texture is wonderful. I plan on making a big batch and freezing so that all I have to do is defrost and voila. I also served this with some macaroni pasta and sprinkled with cheddar cheese. Easy hamburger helper ... my 6 year old loved it for her lunch!
This was fine, nothing spectacular. It was too salty for our tastes.
After trying this you won't buy the packaged seasonings. It is full of flavor. After I browned my meat and added seasonsings and warmed them all up, I put the meat into a mini crock pot to simmer for a hour or more and it's awesome! The low simmer time makes it 10 times better. I made it just as it is lited.
Tried this recipe last night. It's very good, who needs those pre-packaged mixes? ;-)
Oh my gosh! Way too spicy for us! Because there was so much chili, we really couldn't taste anything else....
I just loved the rich powerful flavor
I really enjoyed this recipe. I added extra corn meal (about a tablespoon more.) I seasoned the ground beef for the, as we call it in Texas, Super Nachos I made. Perfect seasoning! Thanks for sharing.
I made it vegetarian and omitted the beef and beef boullion. I also added a couple cloves of garlic and some onion as another reviewer mentioned. In place of beef, I used TVP (Textured Vegetable Protein). I'll use turkey next time.
Perfect! I will use this seasoning recipe again and again. My husband is a taco fiend and he gave this a thumbs up. Thanks :)
Way better than envelope mix with is so salty. My family loves tacos and thought these were the best ever. I will continue to use this.
This is AWESOME!!! Just the right amount of ingredients.
This is a great way recipe, and I didn't have to use one of those "packets". Made it with ground turkey and it was very flavorful, but still healthy.
I agree with Diamar on the directions. But the recipe itself is great! I left out the red pepper flakes and used a 1/4 tsp. of chipotle seasoning I have on hand. I didn't have corn flour, but used corn meal and it turned out good. I don't use garlic salt, so I just added extra garlic powder and himalayan salt instead. All my kids ate it, but my youngest ate it, which is the most impressive. So for that alone, this recipe gets five stars!! Hubby and I did feel it needed a slight bit of something, but for the kids, I think it's perfect. Will definitely use again! Thank you for the great recipe!
This was pretty good. Not as good as a taco seasoning packet, I felt it wasn't spicy enough. Good to have this recipe on hand when I don't have the packet like last night.
We loved this seasoning mix! It was so much better than what you buy in those little packets and a ton less salt. I will never buy a taco seasoning packet again. I have passed the recipe along and even thought about putting together small jars of it to give a Christmas presents. Yes, it is that good!
This is the first time I ever made my own seasoning for ground beef tacos. No more packaged seasoning for me. This was so easy! I didn't have seasoning salt or garlic salt so I left those out. Thanks for a great recipe.
Was delicious! We all really enjoyed it. I am going to make enough for a whole bunch of dinners at once, get an airtight container and store it for dinners when I can just pull it out and add it like it really is from a packet! lol! Passed it on to a friend and her husband and they both loved it as well! We didn't have corn flour so i used regular flour and it still came out great.
There was nothing "special" about this recipe. I have tried more spicy and less institutional tasting taco meat recipes. With several adults eating, no one was especially enamored.
Restaurant Style Taco Meat Seasoning Haiku: "Weren't blown away. Not outstanding, but not bad. Still, easy to make." I definitely prefer AR's "Taco Seasoning I" blend (w/ a little added masa flour) to this one; not sure why we weren't all that impressed w/ this recipe as nothing about it particularly reminded us of "that" fast-food restaurant. I guess the ratio of spices along w/ rinsing the meat off just made for a less-than-enjoyed taco experience for us, but hey, nice to try something different!
following the recipe it was a little salty so I would reduce the amount of salt and I also found it too much chili powder and would prefer more cumin so I balanced it out that way.
We didn't have any packets of seasoning, so came here to all recipes to find a solution. Gave this recipe a try since I had most of the ingredients, we were lacking a couple of things but it still came out very tasty. I am impressed with the flavor even minus a couple of items. I would suggest this recipe if you want a change or if you don't want to use the packets of seasoning. Excellent!!
The entire family said NO MORE PACKAGED SEASONING. They absolutly loved it!!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections