Restaurant-Style Taco Meat Seasoning

This tastes very close to the taco seasoning favored by a very popular fast-food taco restaurant. You can make this at home, and let your family prepare tacos the way they like.

Recipe by GVSWIFE

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, combine the corn flour, chili powder, onion powder, garlic powder, and seasoned salt. Stir in the paprika, cumin, garlic salt, and sugar. Blend in the onion, bouillon, and ground red pepper, stirring until all spices are well blended.

  • Crumble the ground chuck into a large skillet over medium heat. Cook, stirring, until browned. Remove from heat, rinse meat with hot water, and drain water and grease from beef.

  • Return meat to skillet, and pour in seasoning. Stir in water. Reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer until most of the liquid has cooked away, about 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
164 calories; protein 10.6g; carbohydrates 2.1g; fat 12.4g; cholesterol 43.6mg; sodium 212.1mg. Full Nutrition
