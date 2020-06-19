Restaurant-Style Taco Meat Seasoning

I was looking for a mild flavor taco seasoning that I could make right here at home. This was perfect as I had all the ingredients on hand. I used a little less of the red pepper flakes as some family members prefer it mild. I also used corn masa for the corn flour, which is corn flour, found in the hispanic aisle inside the grocery stores. A 5 lb. bag will usually cost about $6.00. I also use corn masa to make tortillas and tamales. For this recipe, I used it to make, "Taco Salad I," also from this website. I used ground turkey meat in place of lean ground chuck. Once I cooked the meat, drained the grease, I added the seasoning and half the amount of water. The seasoning is a good flavor with a mild taste, which is what I was looking for. This recipe also leaves room to increase the amount of spiciness to the mixture if one desires.