Tasty Chicken
Tasty chicken stir fry which is well complemented with any type of rice. My family eats it all up every time I make it.
I tried this recipe last night and it was excellent. I made some ammendements - added about 4 cloves of fresh minced garlic as well as spring onions. I also doubled the soy sauce and sage. We will definitely make this again!
This is a good MID-WEST style stir-fry. It's a good base and could be worked with for different tastes.
This is a great base recipe that could work for both chicken & beef stir fry. I used chicken & substituted 1-kg of frozen Asian veggies (thawed) for the bell pepper, onion & carrot. I also increased the following: soy sauce to 1/2 cup, garlic powder to 1 tbsp, and sage to 1/2 tsp. The blend of flavors was quite nice & subtle. At the last moment, I decided to add about 1 cup of peanuts - just for fun. The dish was perfect with white rice. I'll definitely experiment with this recipe again!
great taste, great color, great texture......really easy!!!!!
We were pleasantly surprised by this recipe. It looks too simple and even while cooking I wondered if it might have enough "taste" for our liking. But it turns out an amazingly yummy, healthy dish. We are going to try it again with different vegetables for a different twist. I think this recipe deserves a better name than "Tasty Chicken."
This was great! I used broccli, carrots, stringbeans and onions. I used 3 times the amount of soy sauce. I didn't have any sage so I used italian season. I also used some red pepper flakes to heat it up a bit. This was a hit! I will surely make this again!
Simple stir fry, yet it has a pleasant taste. I added oyster sauce to give it even more flavor.
I was nervous that there wouldn't be enough flavor. Boy was I wrong! This was great! The whole family enjoyed this one!! Thanks Kevin the "tasty" recipe!! :)
Good basic stir-fry recipe. I'd add a little extra garlic next time and maybe a few red peppers to give it a little more zing, but this was tasty and even my pepper-hating fiance liked it.
This was an exellent recipe. I added frozen brocolli and canned carrots instead of fresh carrots. It still came out superb. It was a quick and easy meal to prepare.
Not bad. Added some frozen stir fry veggies. Quick and easy to prepare.
I really liked this a lot! I made it just as written except that I used two green peppers and two onions. I did add a little extra seasoning, due to other reviewers' comments. Thanks for the recipe.
I made this tonight because I had some chicken tenders I needed to cook and I wanted something fast. This recipe looked like a good starting point for a quick stir fry. For veggies, I used a bag of frozen broccoli, cauliflower and carrots. I used a little more soy sauce and garlic powder than called for. We eat our stir fry over brown rice and like a lot of gravy so, after everything was cooked, I used a slotted spoon to transfer the veggies and chicken to a serving bowl and then added 1 1/2 cups of chicken broth, mixed with 2 1/2 tablespoons of corn starch, to the liquid in the pan . Once thickened, I let it simmer for a minute or so and then poured it over the stir fry. Yummm
This recipe is very good, I did make one change I added some sesame oil just for the flavor. But this recipe was right on! yummy!!
My entire family (to include the picky 3 year old) enjoyed this recipe! I would definitely recommend doubling the sauce if you like to have some on your rice.
This was delcious and simple. My kids even liked it which is why I gave it the 5 stars!!
Very good flavor. I only used 2 green peppers - thought that was plenty!
It's basically chicken and vegetables swimming in soy sauce.
This was really simple and quite tasty, as the name would suggest. I used one green, one red, and one yellow pepper instead of three green peppers. This made it really beautiful! Also, I added a little bit more soy sauce than the recipe called for. I will definately make this again!
This stir fry is great! It's such a fast and easy meal for a busy night. The recipe is wonderful as it is, except I didn't use any sage. I threw in cooked rice the last few minutes and made it into chicken fried rice.
This really is tasty chicken! It is great on top of brown rice with peanuts sprinkled over it.
OMG! seriously, thank you for the basics, though I didn't measure the soy sauce, just added a good squeezE!!!.i added LOTS of fresh minded garlic and 3 cans of water chestnuts..... Flavor was Awesome, better than most I've tried
Delicious!!! Works with almost any combination of veggies. I used pre-packaged stir fry veggies. Will make many more times Thanks for the great recipe
I never would have considered putting sage in a stirfry. My husband & I both enjoyed it. I added more than a pinch of garlic!
I added bean sprouts, oyster sauce, bambood shoots, and water chestnuts. Very good.
Good base recipe - added brocolli and waterchestnuts
Like other reviewers, I was pleasantly surprised how tasty this simple recipe turned out. I used dark turkey meat since that's what I had in the house. We're not big on green peppers so I used one red pepper and 10 ounces of broccoli. I also added one onion and two cloves of garlic.
I used fresh garlic and ginger, no bell pepper and still it was delicous! Thank you, my boys loved it:)
Very good and easy. I made a few adjustments based on what I had on hand. I used tamari instead of soy sauce. I used fresh garlic instead of powder, and I used frozen stir fry veggies. Still very 'Tasty'!
This was ok.
This is fabulous. I didn't have any sage so I used a blend of savory seasoning. I also added mushrooms, celery, and fresh garlic to the veggies. I also used a blend of red, orange, and yellow mini sweet peppers. I will def use this as my base recipe for all stir fry now. Thank you so much!
Just made this tonite... and it was great, I barely have leftovers.. 9 year old lovvved it!! Added minced garlic, doubled soy sauce and sage. Served over rice,yum. The next time I would like to add sliced mushrooms and maybe cashews, I think cashews would be great. Quick, easy and yummy!!!
SALTY! Followed the directions exactly except doubled the sauce like others recommended to serve over rice. It was so salty that it was hardly edible. I was super disappointed since it did receive some favorable reviews. Maybe try low sodium soy sauce???
We did not enjoy this dish at all.
Great recipe! One of the best I’ve used on Allrecipes in awhile! Nice! Made it exactly as stated and love it!
this was very good. I used brocolli, carrots, green onions and water chestnuts. I doubled the sauce because so many veggies.
Excellent taste and super easy to make. I didn't have to make any changes to it. Easy to make too. I think I have found something that I will definitely be making often.
