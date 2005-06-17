Tasty Chicken

Tasty chicken stir fry which is well complemented with any type of rice. My family eats it all up every time I make it.

By Kevin Peterson

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Slice chicken into small cubes.

  • Heat oil in a wok or frying pan over medium high heat. Brown chicken. Add carrots, and cook with chicken until slightly cooked. Add onions, bell peppers, sage, garlic powder, and soy sauce. Stir and cook continuously until chicken and vegetables are done, about five to ten minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
240 calories; protein 29.7g; carbohydrates 11.1g; fat 8.5g; cholesterol 68.4mg; sodium 1003.6mg. Full Nutrition
