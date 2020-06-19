Tomato and Red Onion Sauce

3.8
7 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 4
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is a brilliant tomato and onion sauce recipe to use if you want to prep and cook something that you only need to check on occasionally. No sweating over a hot stove with this one. This can be used on meats, on sandwiches, or with fries like ketchup.

Recipe by MADAMEMIMI

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a saucepan over medium-low heat, combine cherry tomatoes, red onion, balsamic vinegar, chile pepper, garlic, Italian seasoning, sugar, salt, and pepper. Simmer for about 15 minutes, then mash the tomatoes to release the juices. Continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until the sauce is thick, about 45 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Allow to cool, then cover and refrigerate until needed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
14 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 3.3g; fat 0.1g; sodium 4.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/01/2022