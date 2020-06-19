Tomato and Red Onion Sauce

This is a brilliant tomato and onion sauce recipe to use if you want to prep and cook something that you only need to check on occasionally. No sweating over a hot stove with this one. This can be used on meats, on sandwiches, or with fries like ketchup.
This passed with flying colors at a lunch with 8 Italians and one American. This is a traditional method for making pasta sauce in Italy. After cooking, I passed everything through a vegetable strainer and this eliminated the issues one reviewer had with the peels. The balsamic vinegar was a nice touch noticed by no one but the sauce disappeared and all guests were happy. I left out the white sugar and salt. After 1 hour on low, the sauce became the perfect consistency for using with tubed, short pasta as it gets stuck inside the tubes and fills your mouth with tangy sauce. We added extra peppers for some heat. Grazie MADAMEMIMI for your recipe.
I wouldn't really consider this a "sauce," but this is a great base recipe to use as is or you can play with it. I used it the other night, added some asparagus and parm cheese, topped grilled italian bread with it for a kicked up bruschetta.
Its not really a sauce, more a chutney. Its great for chip n dip moments, eating with meats, bruschetta (great idea BBBlues!), pizza topping, and can be thinned out with tomato passata for a pasta sauce.
This is a great and easy recipe to use all the cherry tomatoes from the garden. Cook as instructed, I added some fresh basil. Let cool a little and blend in blender to mix seeds and skins into a sauce. Cooled and froze in freezer bags, use for chili and soup. Thank you MADAMEMIMI
