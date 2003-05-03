Marinated Chicken Barbecue

5 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

A quick and easy way to barbecue chicken using a marinade.

By Jill Martz

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix together ketchup, horseradish, lemon juice, and oil.

    Advertisement

  • Place chicken breasts in a dish, and pour marinade over. Refrigerate overnight.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 45 minutes, basting every 15 minutes and turning once.

Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
284 calories; protein 27.8g; carbohydrates 8.6g; fat 15.3g; cholesterol 68.4mg; sodium 422.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/09/2022