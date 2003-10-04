Holiday Chicken Salad

Great salad that's not just for Holidays! This is fruity and crunchy plus it's a great way to use up some leftover grilled chicken that I hand on hand. I LOVE dried cranberries so this chicken salad was right up my alley. I chopped up the chicken and opted to leave out the green pepper as well as the paprika. I chopped up a mix of Granny Smith and Red Delicious apple and added that in it's place. I mixed the dressing in a separate bowl before folding it into the chicken and other ingredients. For the dressing I used Hellman's light mayo and cut it with a bit of reduced fat sour cream. I also used half curry powder and half seasoning salt, for this salad I felt the curry powder just added that little extra something. I let this set in the fridge for a few hours, and after sneaking a few bites - WOW, what a wonderful combination of flavors! This was so good on whole grain bread. Thanks for a delicious recipe!