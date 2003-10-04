Holiday Chicken Salad
Serve on lettuce cups, or make sandwiches. Stand back and enjoy the applause!
Very good chicken salad and easily adaptable if you want to add in additional ingredients (halved grapes, toasted pecans, sunflower seeds...etc etc). Simple and tasty.Read More
I've made this twice now. It's good right on the same day it's made, however, it's excellent on day two or three. Give the flavors a chance to meld together. Beautiful on a croissant sandwich.
Really good! Love the craisins & blend of flavors. Used mayo/miracle whip combo. Used red bell pepper, because I had one. Used leftover rotisserie chicken (shredded). Toasted pecans. This is a great recipe. Don't leave anything out--everything adds to the overall flavor! Be brave! I was, & I was not disappointed. Neither was my family. Everyone stood around in the kitchen eating it on crackers! Will be making again!!!
This was an enormous hit at our Christmas progressive dinner-I served these as sandwiches on Hawaiian rolls.
This is very good. I served it out croissants and my guests loved it. My husband said that maybe less cranberries next time and he is a cranberry lover! I toated the pecans beofre adding them to the mix, this is an important step I think. Thanks for a great recipe, I'll be using it again on Mothers Day.
I subsituted raisins (grapes sound good, too) for the cranberries, left out the bell pepper and served it on raisin bread like a local restaurant does. We loved it!
Soak the cranberries in enough hot tap water to cover for about 15 minutes and then drain on paper a towel. This will keep them from drawing moisture from the mayonnaise and thus creates a moister salad. I also added a little garlic powder.
Great salad that's not just for Holidays! This is fruity and crunchy plus it's a great way to use up some leftover grilled chicken that I hand on hand. I LOVE dried cranberries so this chicken salad was right up my alley. I chopped up the chicken and opted to leave out the green pepper as well as the paprika. I chopped up a mix of Granny Smith and Red Delicious apple and added that in it's place. I mixed the dressing in a separate bowl before folding it into the chicken and other ingredients. For the dressing I used Hellman's light mayo and cut it with a bit of reduced fat sour cream. I also used half curry powder and half seasoning salt, for this salad I felt the curry powder just added that little extra something. I let this set in the fridge for a few hours, and after sneaking a few bites - WOW, what a wonderful combination of flavors! This was so good on whole grain bread. Thanks for a delicious recipe!
Great chicken salad. Love the cranberries in it. We serve it on croissants. I have found a great way to cook boneless chicken breast. Place chicken in a pot, cover with water and bring to a boil. Turn heat off, cover and set timer for 20 minutes. The chicken will be moist and perfect.
I have been making chicken salad like this for a long time and it is delicious! I add red grapes with the dried crans, and since I have been adding my "secret" ingredient, it has gotten even more raves. I add one teaspoon of Chinese Five Spice Powder. Nobody can identify the special addition, but if you try it, you'll see just how much it improves the taste. It is indescribable!
I served these on mini potato rolls and had good results. I made these a while back and am just now getting around to writing a review for them, but I do remember they were good. I added dried cherries to mine.
This is excellent! I used candied pecans and they were DELICIOUS!! To candy your pecans, all you do is put a cup of pecans in a saucepan over high heat and add about 1/2 cup of sugar. Stir frequently, and once all the sugar is melted, they are done. Careful not to over cook them as they burn easily. I take my pan off the stove when the sugar is ALMOST dissolved, then just keep stirring while the rest dissolves. Place the pecans on a piece of wax paper to cool for about 10 minutes, then chop up and add the the salad!!
I hate reviewers that give 5 stars and go on to say they changed virtually everything about a recipe...This one deserves 5 stars exactly as written. Excellent also with Craisins and half the seasoned salt. Great chicken salad!!
Tastes GREAT! Thanks for the recipe. I used 3 large boneless skinless chicken breasts and cooked them in a skillet with a little seasoning as others had suggested. This amount of meat gave me exactly 4 cups. I thought I would need to do all the roasting of the pecans and things by other reviews, but decided to keep it simple and it didn't need all that. I did leave out the green pepper. I like it, but no one else does so, out it goes. Amount of dressing is exactly right, I guess I used light Miracle whip though.
This was o.k. I followed the recipe exactly and had it the same day as well as the next day. It was better the day after...but a bit dry IMO. There are so many dry ingredients and such little dressing that you can barely coat it all. Way too much crunch. There were more crunchies (bell pepper, onion, celery, pecans) than there was chicken...and the chicken, unfortunately, took a backseat to the other ingredients. I have no paprika complaints but not sure what it did for the recipe. Maybe you could substitute onion powder for the green onions? And I'm going to skip the pecans, maybe go with slivered almonds next chicken salad recipe I try; also nix the bell pepper.
A great chicken salad. Makes a terrific wrap. Just spread on a tortilla and add some green leaf or romaine lettuce... a great light lunch!
Really great! Very fresh tasting. Small note of warning though: the green onions are very powerful and seem to intensify the next day. Great as sandwich filling on pumpernickel!
An excellent recipe - lots of flavor and texture! Made this for Memorial Day BBQ. I used sweet red bell pepper instead of green (prefer the sweetness) and added about 1/3 cup minced sweet red onion just for the heck of it. The pecans and celery add that crunch that everyone loves. I used the cherry-flavored *Craisins which I already had, and it added a wonderful flavor. Son's girlfriend made it a few days later for her family, and said it didn't even last 1/2 an hour - they devoured it! Definitely NOT just for holidays - super for a great summer lunch or dinner! *(NOTE: A year later, and still the favorite! Would definitely recommend using the "Craisins" as they are softer than some other brands I have tried which were too hard & chewy.)
I chose this recipe because my daughter had to enter a recipe contest that called for all entries to be made with rabbit meat! I just substituted pressure cooked rabbit for the chicken. It won 2nd place at a state 4-H rabbit recipe contest! It made a nice presentation served in a glass bowl, surrounded by crackers. Tasted good too!
Excellent recipe! Changes I made: I hate and despise green peppers, so those were out. I forgot the green onions and it was fine without them. I seasoned my chicken with some salt free mesquite seasoning. Make this the night before, or at least several hours before. I added 1 cup chopped apple (to make up for the pepper and onion) on the day I served it. It was a BIG hit at the baby shower today. It would have been yummy on sandwiches or crackers as well. I will definitely make this again, and not just during the holidays. During the summer, I will substitute red grape halves for the dried cranberries.
I took this to a gathering of some of the best award-winning cooks at my church, and they all wanted the recipe! That's when you really know it's a great one!
Different then the classic chicken salad, was a nice change. Did add a dash of chili powder only change.
This is my new favorite chicken salad recipe--not just for holidays, either!
This was amazing! My family was visiting for Christmas and I made this salad two days before we ate it. It was a huge hit. I will make this over and over again!
This is the most awesome chicken salad I've ever eaten!!!
TO MAKE THIS HEALTHIER: Do not use mayo or seasoned salt. For my dressing I combine Organic Vanilla Yogurt with a small amount of Light Mayo, add Paprika, Parsley, Sage, Rosemary, Thyme, Sea Salt & Cracked Pepper. (I do not measure, just use the amounts you like). I also use yellow pepper for it's color and I like it better than the green pepper. I slice grapes and add those. With these healthier changes you still have a fabulous tasting chicken salad and no one knows you used yogurt, in fact when asked "what did you put in your chicken salad, this is so good" I let them know that the dressing is made with yogurt and they are pleased not to have the added calories and fat. Hope you like my version!! :)
Yum! My family loved this chicken salad. I served it on buttery croissants, and it was a meal on its own. I followed the recipe exactly. I was a little unsure about the dried cranberries; did the recipe mean Craisins (sweetened dried cranberries) or plain unsweetened dried cranberries? I used Craisins. However, I would reccomend decreasing the Craisins to 1 cup. I'll try toasting the pecans next time. Thanks for a great-tasting recipe! (And it's pretty, too!)
I made this for a baby shower and everyone absolutely loved it and wanted the recipie!! It was delicious and so glad that I gave it a try!!!
Excellent Chicken Salad. Substitute apples and grapes for the green pepper. Easy on the celery. Added a bit more Miracle Whip instead of mayo.
My husband is hard to please when it comes to chicken salad ... he thought it tasted GREAT! The combination of the sweet cranberries with the green onion and green pepper add a wonderful balance and taste! This is definitely a five star! (I did use canned all white chicken meat).
I loved this chicken salad recipe. Never thought I would find one I liked better then Mine.The chicken can be prepared the day before.I prepared mine in the morning and we had it for supper with warm rolls. It was wonder. My husband was impressed !!
One of my favorite recipes.... it is also good with dried cherries.
This is a great recipe, and can be adjusted to fit any occasion. I used small "Granny Smith" apple chunks in place of the cranberries for a summer occasion, and it was a hit. If I'm in a rush, canned chicken will work in place of the fresh cooked cubes. This recipe should be in everyone's file - it's a winner.
Excellent, as is! One rotisserie chicken = 4 cups
I used this for eighty people and they raved about this the only thing that I did differnet is the nuts were walnuts and we used apples instead of carnberries because we could not find them. at present I have a lady who wants the recipe for 200 people. another thing I did was when I boil the chicken I used Italian season and some garlic and parsley in the water . It was a really great part of the meal and thank you again
This is great! My husband really enjoyed it, and asked that I make it for his regular lunch rotation at work. Used a rotesserie chix the first time, canned this time, adding Italian seasoning both times. So tasty and healthy, too!
I have used this receipe several times and just love it. My husband even loved it.
This is one of the best chicken salad's I have ever had. I would make it just as written with the exception of two things. First, I seasoned my chicken with a poultry rub and then ROASTED it. Roasted chicken has much better flavor than boiled chicken. I also toasted the pecans. Other than that don't change a thing. This recipe is a keeper!
Perfect 5-star chicken salad with the addition of some poultry seasoning and garlic powder! I made a half recipe because I wasn't sure whether I'd like this and wish I had made a double - really fantastic! I'm sure lots of different variations would be great, but here's what I changed (based on what I had on hand): only used about 1/3 cup of dried cranberries, added 1 chopped pear, no nuts or onions, and added a dollop of light sour cream. Excellent flavor & could easily be made light with light mayo and sour cream. I'll be making this often and want to try grapes and more cranberries next time. Yum!
Really tasty. I cut the mayo mixture in half, and it still turned out delicious!
yum! added way more celery and also red onion and used local mayo. I'm obsessed.
A unique blend of flavors, colors and textures make this a wonderful treat! Great for company.
THE BEST CHICKEN SALAD EVER!!! I've been searching for a restaurant tasting chicken salad for a while and this sure fits the bill!!! LOVE IT! I use other color bell peppers, I don't care for green ones, I also add garlic to the mayo, add grapes and don't use the pecans....allergies. Thanks SO much for this recipe, I make it often and eat it for lunch over lettuce! THANKS!!!!
I thought the recipe was delicious. I only made half the recipe, which lasted in the fridge several days, as lunches for my husband and I. I made some modifications suggested by others. I added 1/2 tsp poultry seasoning, and 1/2 tsp garlic powder. The second time I made it I modified it to lower the calorie content by subbing half the mayo for fat free sour cream. Came out delicious and you couldn't tell the difference. I also added half a green apple diced and about 1/2 cup sliced grapes. Will definitely make again and again. Thank you for the wonderful recipe.
Delish! This is my favorite way to make chicken salad now! I grew up on plain chicken mixed with mayo blah! I LOVE this salad so much flavor & color. I love the added craisins & the pepper gives it a nice crunch yummy :-)
I like to use the yogurt as a dressing. Everyone that tastes this salad has wanted the recipe and I tell them allrecipes.com.
I went with the highest-rated chicken salad on this site and can see why. Very good. I poached the chicken to make it extra moist.
I made a few changes to this recipe, and it is requested over and over and over. First, be sure to stew the chicken with seasonings--lots of fresh celery leaves, poultry seasoning, a couple of chicken bouillon cubes, whatever is on hand--garlic powder, onion powder, celery seed. Cube the chicken; do not shred it. I used chopped green onions instead of green pepper, and I very finely dice a very small wedge of red onion. Toast the pecans in a skillet and let cool before adding. I also use smoked paprika which gives the salad a unique flavor and has people coming back for more.
Great chicken salad. Don't wait for the holidays to make it!
this recipe is terrific and has been passed along to everyone who has tried it! No changes needed.
Best chicken salad ever! I served on croissants, but would be great in lettuce cups or on crackers. My husband and picky 8 year old loved it also.
Loved Loved LOVED!!! Made it last weekend for a picnic and I'm going to make it again this weekend for the beach! Yum!
I made this for a Christmas party and it was delicious!!!! I couldn't stop sampling it before the guests arrived!!!
Okay, this is a great recipe. Only one thing to try if you have extra time: saute a couple spoonfuls of sugar in a teflon pan with chopped pecans and/or raw sunflower seeds and you have sugared nuts to throw in the salad. Do this with whatever portion you will eat the same day, as the nuts get a little soft after a few hours. When sugaring nuts (no fat is needed), be sure to watch the pan closely...stirring often, and keeping the heat at a med to med high...but not high. The sugar and nuts can burn quickly, so stir constantly after the sugar has liquified.
Hands down the best chicken salad recipe I've used and I've used a lot! I also added a little poultry seasoning and cherry flavored cranberries which I actually bought on mistake, but were good. I omitted the green pepper and used a rotissere chicken to save time. Really pretty and really tasty! This will definitely be the recipe I settle on.
Everyone Loved it!
Very good recipe! I made twice this weekend :) I added 1 T sugar, 1/2 T lemon juice, 1/2 T vinegar and used almonds instead of pecans because that is what I had. I love the tang with the sweet and salty fruit and nuts. I also added 1 box of cooked whole wheat elbows and extra mayo the second time for a pasta salad....so good!
This salad was easy to prepare and enjoyable to eat. I used leftover rotisserie chicken I had, chopped up into bite size pieces. I threw in some dried sweetened cranberries along with everything else called for in the recipe. I added the mayonnaise, to taste, so it was not too creamy. I seasoned with Hawaiian sea salt and fresh ground black pepper, to taste. I chilled this for several hours before placing them into sandwiches with fresh Manoa lettuce and tomatoes. The chicken was nice and tender and I loved the nuttiness, sweetness, tartness and all the ingredients added to make this chicken salad. In every bite I could taste a little saltiness, sweetness and slight tartness; the flavors were not overpowering and blended together nicely. The nuts added a nice crunchy texture to the salad. I paired this along with, “Baked Potato Soup, “also from this website. This salad leaves room to add, and adjust ingredients to your likings (i.e. carrots, golden raisins, etc.)
Very Tasty. I cut the recipe in half because I didn't have four cups of chicken. Left out celery and bell pepper and made about two cups of chicken that I seasoned with salt and pepper and doused with canola oil and placed on the George Forman Grill. Served on toasted wheat bread. Will try green grapes next time.
This is a great chicken salad and don't be fooled by the holiday title, this is great ANYTIME. I usually just make this in 1/2 portions and it is great for even the most picky eaters. 5 stars for sure.
yum! Just what I was looking for
Is there any way to give this six stars? I made this for my family, and they couldn't say enough good things about it. It has a wonderful flavor and depth to it, and is a delicious way to prepare the old standby of chicken. Looks really good once prepared as well. Most of the ingredients everybody should have on hand. Absolutely delicious, will definitely make this again.
My first five-star review! Make this as is and you will not be disappointed. Use good quality mayo and be sure to let it sit overnight. At first it may not seem like enough mayo - but it is. Once it sets, it is perfect. The first time I made this I kept the chicken chunks on the bigger side, the second time I cut/shred the chicken more - I prefer the smaller pieces of chicken. Also, I read some reviews where they lessened the amount of cranberries - don't do this on your first try. I think the cranberries make this! Thanks!!!
As other reviewers have said, this recipe is very adaptable. My family isn't a fan of nuts in their chicken salad, so I usually omit those. I frequently substitute the green onions for a yellow or sweet onion, depending on what I have on hand, and I add white wine vinegar. The cranberries make this salad, in my opinion. Saves VERY well and always tastes better on the second day.
When I first mixed this together, I was a little put off by the saltiness and the color. Threw it in the fridge anyway - left with pretty low expectations from what I tasted pre-fridge. I did a complete 360 on this when I tasted this the next day, however. It was freaking delicious!!!!! I did leave out the green pepper as I don't like it - if I had yellow or red I might have added some. Per other's very helpful reviews, I used 3 half chicken breasts, (seems to be the perfect amount) and did the poaching the way that was previously suggested. Cover breasts in water in a pot, bring water to a boil, turn off heat, cover and let sit for 20 minutes. Came out moist and perfect. Give this a chance - I just licked my plate.......
This was really yummy! My family loved it, I didnt have green onions so I used vadalia, and walnut instead of pecans...I wonder if it would've been better as the recipe said? I will follow it next time, as I will be using it again.
We LOVED this! I made this exactly as written and would not change a thing. The flavors all went together perfectly! This is a definate keeper! Thanks for sharing. :)
Wonderful! Too good to make only on holidays. I don't know what seasoned salt so I omit...and I use smoked paprika and more than called for. Otherwise, it's perfect.
Used rotisserie chicken to save time also halved the mayo and used Greek yogurt to save on calories. It turned out great, my fiance who does not like chicken salad loved it!
Loved it, loved it, loved it. I roasted my pecans and added 1/2 apple cubbed. Loved it, loved it, loved it. Thank you for sharing.
This is the best chicken salad I have ever eaten! I have made it 3 times since I found this recipe and I can't stop eating it. Everyone who has tried it has asked for the recipe. The second time I made it I cut back the cranberries to about 1 cup instead of 1 1/2cups. I also omitted the celery because I don't like celery, but increased the green onions. Delicious!
I am going to add another 5 star rating to this recipe. This was very flavorful! I loved the fruit and nut combination.
WOW!!! WHAT A GREAT RECIPE. I HAVE MADE IT ABOUT 4 TIMES THIS MONTH. EACH TIME IT WAS THE HIT OF THE PARTY. EVERYONE WANTED THE RECIPE. THANKS FOR SHARING ELAINE.
This recipe is a keeper!
Yum! With so many reviews I doubt mine will ever be read, but I followed the recipe almost exactly as written and it turned out wonderfully. The only changes I made were because I didn't have the prescribed ingredients - I substituted walnuts and dried cherries and both taste great!
This is the best chicken salad ever! I made this for a large party and everyone loved it. The flavors are perfect together. I didn't cube my chicken instead I shredded it to make it go farther. Like others suggested, I added garlic powder and some poultry seasoning to the mayo and I also used a red onion instead of green. Let it sit overnight in the fridge and the next day it was amazing. I did toast the pecans but I couldn't really tell if that made a huge difference to the flavors either way it was great
thank you elaine for this wonderfully unique recipe! i made it for dinner last night and my husband and i both loved it! my husband NEVER eats leftovers, but he wanted this for lunch again today! that's amazing. it was sooooo easy, and pretty to serve. i used yellow bell pepper instead of green, very colorful. great for special parties. i will make this again, and again.
I just finished making this and it is fantastic! I haven't even let it sit in the fridge for the flavors to meld yet... can't wait until then! I took the advice of prior users: Seasoned chicken up before grilling it (garlic powder, salt and pepper, added curry powder as well). Only other changes were omitting the green pepper, adding grapes and sunflower seeds, used walnut instead of pecans (its what I had on hand) and adding a few good size dashes of garlic powder and poultry seasoning to the mayo mix. Really, really great and easy recipe that I will be sharing with many!
I used rotisserie chicken for this recipe and instead of mayo I used Miracle Whip. I would certainly make this again. Update: It's much better the next day.
This was a very good recipe. I used light mayo and it was still good.
I made this with leftover turkey from Thanksgiving dinner. I served it on white bread as sandwiches and my family could not get enough. I did leave out the green pepper because I thought is sounded a little weird but red bell pepper might be good. I'd make this again.
FANTASTIC!!!! Made it exactly how the recipe was written.
This was delicious and a big hit at a bridal shower my mom and I hosted! We used 3 rotisserie chickens and 2.5 times the rest of the recipe and it was plenty for about 15 to 20 people (with other foods). We did leave out the green bell pepper and added 1 small apple for a little more sweetness.
Awesome. Everyone in the house loved it!
I cooked the chx in the crock pot with bouillon, garlic powder, and pepper. Miracle Whip instead of mayo. Just 1 c cranberries. Sub grapes for celery. Omitted onion and bell pepper.
I loved this!! My husband was not keen on it, but that is strictly because of what he likes and dislikes... great chicken salad for sandwiches... especially yummy on a croissant.
Great recipe. My 18 year old and my husband really liked this. Loved the dried cranberries.
Wonderful recipe. I followed everything to "T" except I didn't have paprika and used almonds instead of pecans since that's what I had on hand. Will be making again and again
WOW! At first I was skeptical--I would never think to add seasoning salt or paprika to chicken salad. So glad I followed the recipe--YUM!!!! The best chicken salad I have ever made! The only change I made was to replace the bell pepper with halved green grapes. FANTASTIC and I will make this again and again!
This was delicious! I omitted the celery and bell pepper because I didn't have them on hand, but it was still great! Even caught my vegetarian husband dipping into it!
I love, love love this chicken salad. Everytime I have made it for a potluck I have gotten rave reviews and I cannot tell you how many times I have had to forward this recipe. I add a teaspoon of curry powder to mine to give it an extra kick. The curry gives it some extra flavor and color. I also toast the pecans in a pan with some oliveoil before I put them in the salad. Very nice!
This is a great recipe. It's not too sophisticated or clever. Just a great chicken salad. I added grapes and used dried cherries instead of 1 1/2 cups of cranberries (although I bet the cranberries are great!!). It added just enough sweet and color. I also added a little poultry seasoning and some garlic salt. I used enough garlic salt to make it a bit more interesting but not obvious. I also used finely chopped onions as I didn't have green ones on hand. it was all good. Sitting overnight in the fridge def. made it even better. This is such a great way to extend the cooked chicken I picked up from the market! Thanks emmaxwell!
This is the BEST chicken salad we have EVER tasted anyplace. I followed the lead of several reviewers and added only 1/2 cup dried cranberries. I added 1 cup of white grapes, cup in half and 1 tablespoon of drained chopped pimento (for more color). I made it the day before serving and it was perfect! I did add garlic and poultry seasoning, bay leaf, etc. to the water when cooking the chicken plus one pkg. of Goya chicken bouillion. I saved the broth for soup and it too is delicious. Excellent!! Highly recommend and will definitely make again and again. (Be sure to toast the pecans! Makes all the difference in the world.)
It was excellent.. I stuffed the holiday chicken salad into homemade puffs and people loved them! I went with only 1/2 cup of pecans though.
Awesome
Great recipe! It was a hit for christmas where I had to feed 8 people for three days. Made a double batch and everyone loved it!
Yummeee!!! These were delish! I added more mayo than is called for because we like our chicken salad a bit more moist, but the ingrediants in here are a great mash-up. Very flavorful and tasty. Plus it makes for a pretty display. Great fingerfood to take to a picnic or buffet. This one's staying in my recipe box.
WOW impressive! I was a little hesistant to make this because the ingredients seemed a little weird but I'm glad I gave it a shot. This chicken salad was really delicious on bread. Even my husband complimented me on it. I made it exactly as written but I omitted the green peppers because I didn't have any. I will definitely be making this again!
This was really good, better than I expected. I never would have thought to put dried cranberries in my chicken salad. I didn't have green onion so I used red, and I didn't use the green pepper because I don't like it. I'll definitely make this again!
