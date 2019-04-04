Cheating Cheeseburger Macaroni

This is one of those happy accidents that happened when I had to make up dinner from what I had in the cabinet. It serves a whole family and the kids love it. I used a mixture of what was left in the bottom of the pasta boxes for the pasta. Any short pasta will work. Try adding broccoli, peas or carrots as a variation.
I found this to be very easily done, even doing at a friend's house, where I don't know where all of her stuff is. The 3 kids I babysit plus my son (ages 6-10) loved it! For adults, though, it would likely need more spice - a little bland.
I liked this dish. I made a few changes and used what I had on hand. I used I can cream of chicken 1 can cream of mushroon. instead of chedd cheese soup I used shredded American. didnt have any sour cream so I used cream cheese and I added some broccoli. to my surprize it was very good and kids and husband enjoyed it as well. will make this again.
Great starter recipe! I also used mushrooms instead of onions and did not use the chicken soup, instead I substituted a can of beef broth and added my own spices to taste. I did use the sour cream but no water as the beef broth added enough moisture. I also added just a little velvetta. Very tasty!
This tasted pretty good. I made just one change from onions to mushrooms (as I don't like onions), and the only thing that made me give a 4* instead of a 5 is that I found it just a tad too cheesy, although my man loved it. I will definitely make again, and may up the sauted mushrooms and lower the cheese soup. Thanks for the recipe.
I was limited on ingredients tonight but had to do something with ground beef. I was pleased to see I had all of this. I browned the beef with dried onion flakes and then put it all in a casserole dish with a bread crumb topping and browned it off. IT was really good!
This was easy, fast, and it made a huge pan full. I used 1/2 tsp. dried minced onion and 1/2 tsp. onion powder since I didn't have any cream of onion soup. I couldn't even find that in the store. It was already very saucy and I don't think it needed the extra can of soup anyway now that I have made it. I'd leave out the chicken soup too as it was very soupy/saucy. I added in some shredded sharp cheddar cheese and some Velveeta because DH thought the sour cream took away from the cheese flavor. I only had a lb. of ground beef.
Me, my boyfriend, and his kids all enjoyed this. Very easy to make - even for me. I just used regular cream of chicken soup because I couldn't find the cream of chicken soup with herbs. I also used only 1 lb. of ground beef and it turned out fine. I omitted the water and sour cream, which may have helped, as others have called this recipe bland.
I used about 10 oz spiral noodles, 1lb ground beef, 1 can cream of cheddar, 1 can cream of onion, 2 beef boullion cubes and seasoning salt. Everybody liked it. Easy! Oniony taste but my kids still liked it because technically no pieces of onion in it. Tastes sorta like Lipton onion soup. Definitely not a fancy dish, but certainly kid and family friendly. Next time I might try Cream of Chicken and Cream of Cheddar for a less oniony taste.
This is pretty tasty-I scaled it down just a bit so just used the cream of chicken and cheddar cheese soup. It's not a super exciting meal but it's easy, filling, and a big hit with my daughter-perfect for those nights when dinner has to be fast so you can get out the door. I added in some steamed broccoli to healthify it a bit and I think next time I'll take the advice of a previous reviewer and throw in some salsa.
I don't often rate recipes but I had to rate this one. This isn't a gourmet sit down with your date type of meal. But I have two kids who don't agree on ANY meals and one who is beyond picky and both loved this. My husband and I agreed it was good. So, for a quick,simple,inexpensive meal which made four people with totally different tastes in food all happy and full - you have to give it five stars! I think it's on the "bland" side, but I don't think that's bad if you have kids who don't have adventurous palates. And it beats the heck out of hamburger helper. I'm keeping it.
I didn’t have all the ingredients. But I had a box of Mac and cheese and ground beef! Was looking to make something that I had in my pantry. So , if it’s the end of the month clean out. I have made this with the regular recipe. Good stuff.
I made this for my son and took it to him while he was staying with his wife and newborn son at the hospital. He swears it is by far better than the boxed version. He shared with the nursing staff. I had to print several copies of the recipe to hand out.
This was quick and easy, especially since I keep 1-pound bags of cooked ground beef in the freezer for busy days. I only used the onion & cheese soups because it would've been too saucy with 3 cans. I shredded extra sharp cheddar on top. My son added hot sauce to his & liked that a lot. I just sprinkled my with garlic pepper to give it a little flavor boost. Oh and I also added corn to the pot. I just made this for a second time, but this time put it in a casserole dish, topped with cheddar cheese slices and breadcrumbs, and baked it for 20 m inutes. It was very good.
I tried like the Dickens to find cream of onion soup so I doubled up on the cream of chicken. I did add the sour cream and I always cooked my meats with salt, pepper and garlic. I would say this recipe was ok...not me not my husband's favorite.
I made this dish one night in a pinch (we all have them nights) my boys loved it. I did season the ground beef with lawry's seasoning salt, dried onions, lawry's black pepper served with broccoli and Hawaiian rolls family loved it
This is a great way to make cheeseburger Mac without all of the preservatives in the boxed version. To make it even healthier I used ground turkey and whole wheat macaroni. I prefer it thicker so I used much less water, about 1/4 cup. I'm a fan of seasonings so I also used chopped bell pepper, onion and green onion when cooking the ground turkey and some Cajun spices.
We liked this recipe. It was easy to prepare and quick to get on the table on a busy weeknight. I substituted Italian sausage for the ground beef and Healthy Request creamed soups. I threw in some frozen broccoli for added color. Because I didn't have any penne pasta, I used small shells instead. I will make this again!
