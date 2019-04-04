Cheating Cheeseburger Macaroni

This is one of those happy accidents that happened when I had to make up dinner from what I had in the cabinet. It serves a whole family and the kids love it. I used a mixture of what was left in the bottom of the pasta boxes for the pasta. Any short pasta will work. Try adding broccoli, peas or carrots as a variation.

Recipe by HALLJ6

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add penne, and cook for 8 to 10 minutes, or until tender. Drain.

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add ground beef and onion; cook, stirring to crumble the beef, until evenly browned. Drain off excess grease, and mix in the cream of onion soup, cream of chicken soup, and Cheddar cheese soup, along with the water and sour cream. Simmer over medium heat for a few minutes. Stir in the cooked pasta, and serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
380 calories; protein 21.1g; carbohydrates 31.3g; fat 18.1g; cholesterol 66.5mg; sodium 824.7mg. Full Nutrition
