Sarah's Chicken Lasagna

This recipe is very different from the tomato based lasagna. It is a creamy lasagna, and very good. This freezes well, and can be prepared in advance.

By Sarah Young

  • Cook noodles in a large pot of boiling water until done. Rinse, and drain. Set aside.

  • In a medium saucepan, saute green pepper and onions in butter or margarine over medium heat. Stir in undiluted soup, milk, mushrooms, pasteurized cheese, pimento, and basil.

  • Place half of the noodles in 13 x 7 x 2 inch baking dish. Layer with half of the cream sauce, 1/2 cottage cheese, 1/2 diced chicken, and 1/2 Parmesan cheese. Repeat layers.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 45 minutes.

Per Serving:
464 calories; protein 33.5g; carbohydrates 28.4g; fat 24g; cholesterol 95mg; sodium 1350.6mg. Full Nutrition
