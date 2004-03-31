Sarah's Chicken Lasagna
This recipe is very different from the tomato based lasagna. It is a creamy lasagna, and very good. This freezes well, and can be prepared in advance.
This was tasty and different! Takes awhile to put together. I was never a fan of Velveeta, but it adds a nice flavor. Didn't have the pimento pepper, so I substituted a yellow pepper and was pleased with the taste. Also, I made three layers instead of two and would recommend putting all the chicken inside since it dries out on the top during cooking. Thanks for sharing!Read More
This is pretty good. I guess it's kind of hard to go wrong with velveeta and condensed soups. HOWEVER, why anyone on God's green earth would put cottage cheese in lasagna is beyond me. There's a reason for Ricotta cheese. It's not lumpy and it doesn't have a sour after taste. Come on people... Cottage Cheese? I just don't get it. Sorry for the rant, this is a great recipe... worth trying when you're stuck with left over chicken.
I really liked this recipe, but it was very soupy even though I cut the milk in half as other reviewer's recommended. I would completely omit it next time. I also thought it could use more pasta and next time might try penne pasta instead of lasagna. I added a small fresh clove of minced garlic. I did make one substitution: I used an italian mix of pre-shredded cheese because I don't like processed cheese. Overall, the recipe is quite good, quick, and easy and I will definitely make it again.
this recipe is very good. i didn't have any velvetta so i just used mozarella instead. it was delicious. next time i will try it with velvetta just to compare the diffence.
I have been serving this a lot and everyone loves it. It also freezes well. The only drawback is the huge mess that you get when you grate Velveeta cheese. One of these days I will probably try cutting it into small cubes, instead.
I skipped out on the milk as others and suggested. Added 3 layers of Lasagna instead of just two and saved some of the sauce just to coat the top layer of lasagna and also used parmesan cheese on the top layer. I also used red peppers instead of pimento and sauteed them with the green peppers and onions. My fiance and I both loved it and can't wait to have it for our lunch leftovers.
Yummy. It is nice to have a lasagna that is different from the usual.
Not any harder to make than regular lasagna, but a wonderful change, and great for potlucks. Even better left-over.
We really enjoyed the taste of this lasagna, and got lots of great comments from company. We did find it very soupy--we cut the lasagna and within seconds the cuts had disappeared, and we just sort of scooped it on people's plates.
This definitely tasted good, but beware, you are not gonna get a picture perfect piece of lasagne to serve company. It was more like Yummy slop. It was very saucy, and I didnt even pre-boil the noodles. I just cooked the noodle in the casserole. You could probably omit the milk, it would help.
We thought this was great. The only thing I did different was to use *uncooked* lasagna noodles, regular cheddar cheese, and added diced zucchini from the garden. Result was really good lasagna that wasn't watery!
This is one of the best Chicken Lasagna's I have had. It's easy to make to boot. Comes out a little runny so I didn't add as much Chix soup the second time I made it. THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU
We loved this! The only changes were leaving out the mushrooms because everyone doesn't like them and we used no milk. But it was fabulous! Thank you for a recipe that 3 kids and 4 adults all love!
Wonderful casserole...so different from the regular lasagna. A pleasant change. Takes a while to put together, but well worth it. R. Sambol
Fantastic! It is rather "soupy" like another member said, but that's how my mamma used to make her lasagna so I love it! The only changes I make are that I cube the Velveeta instead of grate it (saves on time and mess and melts just fine), and I leave out the pimento peppers, only because my family doesn't like them.
Great recipe, however I tweaked it just a bit for my taste. I added a minced garlic clove to the sauce and also used ricotta cheese instead of cottage cheese. Instead of processed cheese i used an italian blend shredded cheese. I had read other reviews which said the end product was pretty sloppy, so I only used 1/4 cup milk and baked it for an extra 5 mins. It turned out great. Next time I make this I will play with some spices to add some flavor. I just had some leftovers and they were outstanding!!
This stuff's great! Easy, and cheap, to make. Any leftovers taste almost better!
great!
I made this a long time ago and forgot about it until I ran across it in my recipe box. I remember this was pretty good. I remember following the recipe pretty much to the "T", but instead of the processed cheese, I just used bagged shredded cheese (Kraft Mexican cheese...it's what we always have on hand). And I omitted the mushrooms. I do remember it being soupy, but the leftovers thickened up a bit and it was better the day after. My husband wasn't a big fan of this, which is why it hasn't been made since. I liked it, though! :)
My fiance doesn't like cottage cheese, so I took that out completely. It was amazing! My mouth is watering just thinking about leftovers!
FANTASTIC Recipe! I did not include the pimentos or the green pepper. Turned out GREAT!
I've had this recipe for years. I use shredded cheddar (a whole bag) instead of Velveeta and shredded parmesan instead of grated. Also, no one in my family likes bell pepper, so I substitute diced green chilis. It gives it a great flavor. It's always well-received. This is one of those recipes that people always ask for after pot lucks. As many reviewers said, it can be a little soupy if you eat it the same day you make it. I always refrigerate it overnight and warm it back up before serving, and it turns out great.
This is awesome! I have been making it for years and my family loves it. We are having it for my daughter's birthday supper tomorrow... She is ecstatic.
I just made this for the second time and won third place at a small pasta throw down with a group of friends. I didn't add the pimento peppers or the bell pepper as I don't like them, but that did not harm the recipe at all. Well done recipe!
This is a fantastic recipe, one of my favorites. I do make some substitutions and adjustments thought…. As others have said, don’t use the milk as it will be very juicy. I don’t use onion (personal preference), and I this last time used frozen mixed bell peppers. I used 1 jar of pimentos, and one 4oz can of sliced mushrooms (all I had). I use cheddar cheese instead of velveeta, and Parmesan out of the shaker, not grated. I mix everything together and then layer with the noodles…. Once upon a time ago I actually tried to spread/layer the things, but I find it way easier to mix it up and have it all pretty even throughout than trying to spread cottage cheese evenly.
Awesome change of pace for Lasagna. Next time I will probably just use egg noodles since I am not a big fan of lasagna noodles.
This was amazing. I made a few changes just because of what i had on hand. I used fresh mushrooms, and instead of lasagna noodles i used whole wheat rotini. I mixed everything in after sauteing the onions and green peppers then put it in a casserole dish with a shredded Italian cheese blend on top. oh and I left out the processed cheese because I didn't have it
Great family meal. I have two picky eaters, my brother and my husband. They both love this stuff. Warms up great for leftovers and I'm extremely excited to say that I didn't throw one bite away.
Really good in flavour but I would use uncooked noodles. And I used mozza instead of processed cheese. Cover and bake and then take the cover off and broil it. It has to sit to set.
This was very good. I am only cooking for 2, so I cut the recipe in half and cooked in a 2 qt casserole dish. I followed the recipe exactly, but mad a lightened version with fiber gourmet (high fiber) noodles, low fat cottage cheese and 1/4 cup of skim milk. I cooked covered for 45 minutes and uncovered for 10 minutes and it wasn't soupy at all. A nice change from traditional lasagna!
