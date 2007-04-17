Pollo Fajitas

This was quite tasty. I added some lime juice, cilantro, and cumin to the marinade and let the chicken marinate for about 6 hours. All I had were red bell peppers so that's what I used, and I liked the color they gave the dish better than the green. I seared the peppers and onions on high heat and then removed them from the pan. Then I dumped the chicken strips and the marinade into the skillet and let it cook until it got really nice and thick and then added back the onions and peppers along with a few red chile flakes for some heat. I didn't use the lemon juice; it just didn't appeal to me. Served this with corn tortillas (fewer weight watcher points than flour) and a nice roasted corn, black bean and mango salad from another site. We liked it very much and DH had the leftovers for dinner whilst I was working. Thanks for the post, Teresa!