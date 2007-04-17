Pollo Fajitas

Chicken thighs are used in this recipe, but boneless, skinless breasts could be used instead. Be careful not to overcook, as the result could be rather dry chicken. Serve with warm flour tortillas, salsa and sour cream.
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Note
The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
210 calories; protein 27.6g; carbohydrates 5.7g; fat 8.3g; cholesterol 113mg; sodium 343.6mg. Full Nutrition
This is the best fajitas recipe I have found. I substituted about 1/2 T of lime (instead of the lemon) and added it to the marinade. I also let the meat simmer in the juices - this makes sure that it won't be dry but juicy instead.
I thought the soy sauce in fajitas was a little strange but because of all the wonderful reviews I put my doubts aside. I shouldn't have. This was an odd tasting fajita. Slightly oriental in flavor. I'm from the Southwest and I've had a lot of good versions of fajitas. These are not good.
This is the best fajitas recipe I have found. I substituted about 1/2 T of lime (instead of the lemon) and added it to the marinade. I also let the meat simmer in the juices - this makes sure that it won't be dry but juicy instead.
I thought the soy sauce in fajitas was a little strange but because of all the wonderful reviews I put my doubts aside. I shouldn't have. This was an odd tasting fajita. Slightly oriental in flavor. I'm from the Southwest and I've had a lot of good versions of fajitas. These are not good.
The ingredients for this recipe seem odd for fajitas, but the chicken is outstanding. I have used this recipe 3 times and the entire family loves it. I do not add the hot sauce, we don't have any, and I double the garlic, we love garlic. I am doing a low carb diet, so I top a salad with the chicken and use tomato salsa as the dressing. It is full of flavor and very yummy. Greate recipe!
Hmmmmm. I've been craving Mexican food for sometime now. My honest opinion would be that these were not bad, but not great either. In my opinion, and it IS just an opinion, the marinade would be much, much better if the oil & lemon juice were added to it. I added my veges to the marinade as well. With a lil doctoring, this is a 5, but I rate a 3 for a decent recipe. No offense Teresa, mind you, this is just my opinion which may mean nothing to you others! Thanks for posting!
I took the advice for 'more spice' and added some cumin, sirachen hot sauce, some cracked peppercorns, and a little bit of lime juice to the marinade. This added just the right amount of spice to the dish. I too, was sceptical about the worcestershire and soy sauce, but it does work; especially with the addition of the aforementioned spices.
These were delicious, but I made quite a few changes, we don't eat meat: no chicken, I added about 3 portabello mushrooms caps (sliced), 1 zucchini, 1 yellow crook-necked squash, I used lime instead of lemon and I doubled the marinade (and didn't marinate the veggies, just added the marinade to the skillet). Truly delicious. We made burritos out of it, adding sour cream.
Really Good fajitas. We did the 30 minute marinade and turned out fine. As the submitter warned, the chicken will dry out if overcooked, which we slightly did by accident. To remedy this minor dilema (it really wasn't too bad), we melted some cheese over all and topped with sour cream. I will make again and just be more careful.
Like many others, I was doubtful when I read through the ingredient list. But, if you follow the recipe, you don't end up with an Asian flavor for the marinade. The saltiness of the soy sauce blends with the sourness of the vinegar. The Worchestershire sauce adds a smoky flavor. Trust the positive reviews; all the flavors blend together! In addition to the lemon juice, I added a bit of lime juice to finish it off. I think next time I might add some fresh cilantro to the marinade as well
Wow! Fantastic recipe. I marinated the chicken for about 6 hours in the fridge and then cooked it (marinade and all) in a pan. I stir fried onions and green peppers first and then added the chicken+marinade. I cooked it on a low flame on about 20-30 mins and the chicken was oh-so-succulent and flavorful. (Only change is that I added about 4 cloves of garlic) Will definitely be making this again.
I like this recipe. The first time I made it I followed the recipe exactly. The second time I made it I used some pointers by other people. I added juice of 1 lime in the marinade. I also added a teaspoon of cumin and 1 tablespoon of Texas Pete's Hot Sauce. I'm sure I'll use this recipe again.
Really Good fajitas. We did the 30 minute marinade and turned out fine. As the submitter warned, the chicken will dry out if overcooked, which we slightly did by accident. To remedy this minor dilema (it really wasn't too bad), we melted some cheese over all and topped with sour cream. I will make again and just be more careful.
I just made these and they're wonderful. I gave it only 4 because I had to tweak it a bit. I used ckicken Breasts instead of thighs. Cut the chili powder back to 3/4 teaspoon. Add a teaspoon of brown sugar to marinade. I marinaded for about 3 hours and dumped the whole mixture into the skillet. Sprinkle it with a little regular sugar, salt and pepper when you only have a minute or two go. I left the lemon and hot sauce out. Served with mashed avocado, tomatoes, shredded cheddar, sour cream, and salsa on the best authentic flour tortillas from a local place here in Phoenix. My husband, teenagers and 2 year old ate them up. I will definitely make it again.
You know, anyone willing to share their recipe is a brave and kind soul. Teresa, thank you for posting this fajita recipe. I found it to be a bit bland. I definitely had to dress it up with some sour cream and salsa. Like another reviewer, I added cumin for some added depth. Instead of hot sauce, I used 1/8 tsp of cayenne pepper. Thank you again Teresa!
Loved these! Used chicken breasts instead of thighs and added some red pepper, which made it nice and colourful. Served in a whole wheat pita with cheese, sour cream and salsa. Great for a weeknight meal!
I went with the other reviews and added lemon and lime juice, cayenne pepper, and chilli powder. I made additional marinade and cut the peppers (green, red and yellow, onions and chicken (cut in strips) into a covererd bowl with the marinade for several hours (shaking the marinade around occasionally.) I pan fried the peppers, onions, and chicken for quite awhile on low until the juices evaporated. My boyfriend and friends raved about this meal and want to know when I will make it again.
This is an easy and tasty recipe! I substituted white wine vinegar for the cider vinegar(didn't have any), and I used a combination of chicken thighs and breast tenders. I also used different color bell peppers-red, green and yellow. Yummy with avocado, sour cream, salsa, cheddar cheese, and flour tortillas with refried beans on the side.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/08/2001
YUMMY!! I used chicken breast and a sirlion steak to make it a combo for guests. I also added cilantro and substituted lemon for lime juice. I never would have thought to use the ingredients though to make the base. I will use this again and again and again. My dinner guest also left with the recipe.
I'm from Texas and although this chicken recipe is flavorful by itself and I might make it as a chicken entree. It does not taste like any real fajita meat I have ever eaten. I usually eat fajitas here in Texas about 2 to 3 times a month and I have eaten beef and chicken fajitas from all over south and southeast Texas for over 35 years. I’ve never eaten any that tasted like this. Please do not get me wrong. I like the flavor of this marinated chicken recipe but it is definitely not what I consider fajita meat.
VERY unique - I briefly skimmed a few reviews and read things about how it wasn't like your typical Mexican fajitas you get at a chain or local restaurants. It's true. It's different, but we enjoyed it. It's the kind of food you eat a little more slowly, enjoying each unique bite...flavors you hadn't combined before, mingling in your mouth...I can't say this will be up there on the list to make again and I wouldn't serve it up to guests as "fajitas" but it's always fun to try something new!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
07/11/2000
This is a quick low mess meal...good mild flavor, and the kids had a good dinner... Thanks
the one star review you cant even count. anyone who wants to marinate the veggies so that they become soft and mushie...stick to your Tex Mex and leave this truely awesome recipe to those of us who appreciate fine cooking.
Not only is this recipe an alternative to the "boxed" dinners, its 10 times yummier and MUCH cheaper! This is an impressive dinner for company, and so easy, too. I made a double batch of the marinade, and marinated the veggies in a different container then the chicken...I will continue to do this. I didn't have any lemon on hand, and while the fajitas were great without it, they would be even better WITH. Next time I make these, I will substiture steak for the chicken and lime for the lemon.
We thought these were very good. So easy to get dinner on the table with this recipe as well. I had prepared everything ahead of time and when dinner rolled around we had these ready to eat within 10 minutes. However, I do think this recipe is best suited to a variety of sweet peppers rather than the green only, and I would use lime juice rather than lemon next time.
I usually try a recipe as written the first time, as was the case here. Sorry Teresa but we found these quite bland and will continue to look for the 'homerun' recipe. Not bad - just so so. Thanks anyway.
Pretty good! Needs more spice so will add a few more dashes of pepper sauce. Also won't use yellow pepper as it adds a sweetness. Added mushrooms to the mixture! Will try Monterey cheese instead of Cheddar next time too.
I followed the recipe exactly, and as it was cooking my daughter came in the kitchen and asked if we were having meatloaf for dinner. We tried it and it wasn't spicy at all, had to add cumin and cayenne pepper. No problem with the chicken drying out like other reviewers did.
This is one of favorite our go-to meals. Excellent flavor. I marinate everything together and cook it up until the liquid has evaporated. Only real change is that I use lime instead of lemon...seems more fajita-y!
I followed the ingredients exactly but cooked my veggies under a broiler instead of in the pan. I like my peppers and onions with bit of a charred taste. The flavor of the chicken was good but different. Not exactly what your traditional fajitas taste like but still tasty. I let it sit overnight. I will probably make this again but possible grill the chicken instead.
This was SO good, SUPER easy and everyone loved it! Definetely a keeper!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/18/2000
We love this recipe. My husband is still raving about it,( we had them on Monday and it is Saturday today.)!!! This is a quick meal that is so delicious you could serve it to company!! This is more than 5 stars in my books.
The cooking directions are perfect. I marinated the chicken for about 5 hours but we still found it bland. Next time will need to add more spices. Certainly didnt taste oriental so dont worry about that.
GREAT!!! My family of 5 devoured it!!! I used just over 2lbs of chicken and doubled the marinade recipe as others suggested. I also added 2 tsp of cumin and put the lemon in the marinade. Just becuz I love citrus, I squeezed 1/2 a lime on the chicken at the very end too. YUM YUM YUM!!!! If you want to add even more flavor to this, pound the chicken breasts out with a meat tenderizer, marinade and grill on the bbq. OH YEAH!!!! Tenderizing the chicken helps the chicken from drying out on the bbq! A family favorite!!!!!
Hubby thought this was all right, but I liked it much better than any "fajita seasonings" packet that I've ever purchased and mixed in with my chicken and veggies. Flavor was more subdued and yet more pervasive, having marinated for a while. Chicken was juicy. Changes: added 1 tsp cumin; included green and red bell peppers, instead of just green, and skipped the lemon juice.
Amazing! My boyfriend and I really enjoyed this recipe, preparing and eating it! We took the advice of previous reviews, and used chicken breasts, as well as combined all the ingredients into the marinade. We also doubled the amount of everything, for a more thorough coating, and it didn't detract from the flavor at all! Again, at the advice of others, we added our veggies (red and green bell pepper, onion, and jalapeño) to the marinade as well, and the result was delicious. Because of our doubling, though, we found the product a bit wet, and had to drain off liquid- but the chicken was tender and moist!
The marinade is great, my only change was to reduce the chili powder for the kiddos and to use chicken breasts, not thighs. I grilled the chicken on the BBQ along with the peppers (which I had drizzled with olive oil & salt/pepper). Very good and will definitely make again!
Awesome recipe! I used this recipe for a party and recieved rave reviews -- and every last bit of chicken was eaten with not a scrap of leftovers. I prefer white meat, so I used chicken breasts. I marinated them for several hours starting in the morning, and then cooked them on our gas grill when the party started that evening. The chicken breasts cooked quickly on the grill. Wonderful flavor! I sliced them into strips after grilling. they were a huge hit at our party. I will absolutely use this recipe again!
Easy to make and taste good. I marinated only 30 min. After adding some vegitables etc. it was underseasoned so I made more sauxe and added into the chicken/veggie mixuture. I think I'll make sure to marinate either for hours or over a night next time.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
07/17/2002
Excellent! Even better if you flatten the chicken to a 1/2" thickness first, and lessen the cooking time. I was also out of lemons and limes so I just used 3 TBS of Jose Cuervo Non-Alcoholic Margarita Mix! Added a nice tang! Yummy!
All I can say is...excellent! I used boneless skinless chicken breasts cut into strips, and I made 2 batches of the marinade. One for the chicken, and one for my onions and peppers. I also added 1 chopped jalepeno pepper to the mix and some ground red pepper to kick it up (we like it hot!) It tasted SO good and my husband can't quit raving about it. Said it was the best he's had! Try it, you'll be glad you did!
I really enjoyed this recipe. However, after making it the first time according to directions, I doctored it a bit to suit our tastes. I doubled the garlic, subbed lime juice for lemon, doubled the lime juice and added it to the marinade, doubled/tripled the hot sauce (we like spicy!), added cumin and onion powder (about 1/2 tsp each) and a splash of liquid smoke. It was yummy to begin with - and then, perfect for my boyfriend and me!
The marinade was very good but I ended up adding a few touches to make it more authentically Mexican: 1 t. cumin, 1 t. paprika, 1/4 cup of chicken stock (the sauteeing for 5 min. dried too much the chicken) and I did add at the time of serving some chopped cilantro. Otherwise, the marinade is surprisingly good! Thank you for the recipe!
I love this recipe! I have made it different ways, with/with lemon juice or hot sauce, i have also just cooked chicken breast right in the ingredients(minus the oil) if i didnt have time to marinate. Very tasty with sour cream or mexican white cheese dip poured on. I even serve this over tostidos scoops and pour on cheese dip! Perfect for nachos!
This was quite tasty. I added some lime juice, cilantro, and cumin to the marinade and let the chicken marinate for about 6 hours. All I had were red bell peppers so that's what I used, and I liked the color they gave the dish better than the green. I seared the peppers and onions on high heat and then removed them from the pan. Then I dumped the chicken strips and the marinade into the skillet and let it cook until it got really nice and thick and then added back the onions and peppers along with a few red chile flakes for some heat. I didn't use the lemon juice; it just didn't appeal to me. Served this with corn tortillas (fewer weight watcher points than flour) and a nice roasted corn, black bean and mango salad from another site. We liked it very much and DH had the leftovers for dinner whilst I was working. Thanks for the post, Teresa!
This is the first time EVER we've run out of fajita fillings...and this recipe uses 1½ pounds of chicken instead of the standard 1 pound! These were really great!!! Even my hubby commented...these are really good tonight. Thaat's when I told him that they weren't the packaged type, but homemade!
Delicious fajitas! I marinated the cut-up chicken breast separate from the onions and peppers overnight. We used a red and a yellow pepper instead of the green pepper. I will definitely make these again!
I thought these were really good, especially for how low fat they are. I also used chicken breast, and I didn't have hot sauce, so I used a few red pepper flakes...you could definately still taste the bite. I doubled the sauce thinking I would need it (I am a sauce person) but it was a mistake. There was plenty to marinate the chicken without doubling it. The result was the sauce was running out of the bottom of the fajita. It wasn't a taste issue, but a messy issue and not necessary. Definately a keeper. Thanks for posting!
Excellent. Just the right amount of spice, and a very healthy meal. I added all of the marinade to the pan with the chicken, and I also cooked the chicken completely and removed it before adding the veggies. I found it was very good with a red bell pepper, too. Thanks for a great dish!
This recipe was wonderful and versatile. My husband & I didn't have any fresh chicken on hand, so we decided to try it with canned white meat chicken. It was excellent. Rinsed the chicken off first and after marinating, put the chicken and the veggies into the skillet at the same time so as to not dry out the already cooked chicken. Served it with taco flavored rice and Paul Newman's Peach Salsa. Excellent! I know it will be even better (somehow) with fresh chicken. Thanks for the recipe Teresa!
I made these fajitas for Superbowl Sunday and everyone loved them. I marinated the chicken for about 4 hours, and I know this is crazy but the only vinegar I had was balsamic so I just added that. I also added half a teaspoon of cumin, and I used both red and green peppers. The chicken turned out very tender, my husband actually got up and ate the leftovers for breakfast!
I made this for my fiancee and his cousin. Those boys gobbled it down! I added a little fresh cilantro to give it a little extra kick! I also used the chicken breasts and while the chicken and veggies were simmering together, I added more worchestshire sauce and a little extra chilli powder. I added the lemon juice at the end and cooked it for just a few seconds to get the flavor to go through. It was awesome!
Made twice. 2nd time, I did use breasts which I think works better. Also spiced it up a bit more: added more garlic, a sliced jalepeno and a red pepper. Was also great as leftovers next day to have a fajita salad!
fantastic!! I used boneless skinless chicken breasts, marinated in ziploc baggie at room temp for at least 30 min. I added black pepper, cayanne pepper and cumin to the marinade. Used orange & yellow bell peppers and a whole onion. These are sooooo gooood. First time I did not marinate and they were kind of blah, 2nd time I marinated and it really makes a huge difference. Skipped the lemon juice, didn't need it. keeper for sure!
Excellent recipe. My whole family enjoyed it and we printed it out for future use. I made two changes: 1) Instead of cooking the chicken for 5 minutes then adding the veggies, I cooked the veggies for 10 minutes first then added the chicken and cooked for an additional 7 minutes. We prefer the veggies less crispy and it came out delicious. 2) Instead of chili powder, I used chipotle chili powder which added a smoky note to the dish. Highly recommend doing this if you like the chipotle flavor. The overall flavor of the chicken was great - it's a good marinade. Would definitely make this again, and would add more peppers and onions next time.
We've made this several times and love them. I leave out the hot sauce, because it bothers my stomach, but they're still great. I also like to throw in some sliced and seeded roma tomatoes for the last minute or two of cooking.
I decided to try this even though some of the ingredients are not "traditional" Southwest. My whole family loved these especially my hubby and my 8 y.o. They are scrumptious! My chicken marinated approximately 8 hours. The chicken turned out very flavorful and moist. None of my family thought the soy sauce was overwhelming. It gave a nice salty flavor to the meat. My veggies came out perfectly crisp tender. We served these in warm flour tortillas with sour cream and salsa. Definitely will try again.
With the addition of onion and garlic powders and a bit of cumin, this dish was fabulous Teresa! I marinated the chicken overnight and at the last minute decided to make it even heartier by adding in sauteed potatoes. My S.O. loved this dish and ate three giant sized tortillas! Thank you so much!
This tasted sooo good, but it really isn't my idea of a southwestern fajita just something really good and really different. I substituted roasted peppers for the bell pepper and omitted the soy sauce and my husband loved it.
This is an amazing-tasting fajita recipe. I tried making fajitas on my own without a recipe, and they came out OK, but this recipe is top-notch. I used the chicken breast meat instead of the thighs, because I like that better. I did not overcook them, so the meat came out moist and juicy. Fabulous!
These were great! Perfect seasoned taste! I have always used a packet of fajita seasoning mix before, but never will again. I used boneless, skinless chicken breast cut into strips and marinated them all day while I was at work. They came out awesome. Thanks for the recipe Teresa!
We loved this recipe! I did add some dried cilantro and ground cumin (about 1/2 tsp each) and put the lemon juice in the marinade instead of waiting right before it was served. I also used boneless chicken breasts instead of thighs. This is definitely restaurant quality dining!
This recipe was very flavorfull. However, I find the instructed cooking time too long. I only cooked the chicken and vegi a total of 5 minutes instead of 8 and chicken was still a little bit dry. Next time I make it I will try to cook the chicken and vegi separately to ensure tenderness.
I have been making these for so long and can't believe I forgot to rate it. I make the marinade as is, except in addition to chili powder I add cayenne. To save fat and calories I cook the chicken in a pan sprayed with Pam, and sautee the veggies in the remaining marinade and a little chicken broth. This way this dish is so healthy. We think it's absolutely delicious.
This is the second time making this recipe. The first time I followed the recipe to a T and the chicken just stewed in all the juices even though I made a big point of squeezing off as much marinade as possible. The slight Asian taste didn't seem quite right either but still was an okay dish. Today I cooked the peppers and onion in a little oil until lightly blackened and then set aside. Then, instead of using the marinade, I made a dry rub out of cumin, chili powder, paprika, lemon pepper and garlic powder. I sprinkled it over the chicken and then cooked for about 5 minutes on high in a screaming hot pan. After turning off the heat I added a splash of worcestjre and squeezed 1/2 of a lemon over the chicken along with a light sprinkling of seasoning salt. It was a much better result. Don't forget the lemon juice in the end--it's key. Very good.
I tried this tonight and we all really liked it. I forgot the juice at the end and would have loved it with lime juice instead of lemon. A few reviewers did not like the soy sauce, I can understand that. I liked it, but you could just leave it out. I would suggest using lime juice instead of soy sauce. I also cooked all the meat first (with the marinade), took it out of the pan and put the veggies in alone. I did use red peppers because that's what we had on hand. It's quick and easy and turned out great!
I was in a rush to make dinner and grabbed the first fajitas recipe that looked good. I used pre-cooked chicken strips (because of a time issue) and heated them in a pan with what would have been the marinade plus some cumin, along with the onion and sliced RED bell pepper. Turned out pretty good, though I bet they'd be even better if the chicken was actually marinated!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.