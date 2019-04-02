Bacon Jack Chicken Sandwich

This was a great recipe. But I used sliced cheddar instead and topped it with BBQ sauce. I always use the frozen boneless skinless chicken breast that comes in a bag at your store. It is hardly ever dry unlike the fresh chicken breasts.
Made these last night, and they were great, considering I'm not a big chicken sandwich fan. I pounded out the chicken breasts and put them on the grill pan (way too hot in TX to cook outside!). I cut them to fit the buns before putting the jack cheese on. I also used turkey bacon, which was fine, but I'm sure regular bacon would have been even better! Just a little mayo with the red onion and it was great.
This is a good and easy sandwich to make for when you want a quick supper and don't want to stand over the stove for the entire time. Changed a few things. I put the poultry seasonings on the chicken and let it marinade for about an hour. I grilled the onion (on the inside grill) along with the chicken. I also used colby jack cheese instead of pepper jack...didn't have any. Hubby is gonna be upset that he missed this one...guess I will just have to make again. Thanks for the post.
Delicious! I love grilled chicken sandwiches and my husband loves anything with bacon so this was a winning combination for us! We basted a bit of KC Masterpiece BBQ sauce on the chicken while it grilled which made it moist and juicy. My husband kept the pepperjack cheese but I opted for Swiss and a slice of avocado on mine. We left the pickles on the side along with some kettle cooked chips. Not bad for a quick meal!
This recipe was absolutely delicious and my husband raved about it. I brushed olive oil lightly on each chicken breast through at least two flips to avoid drying it out. I used Swiss cheese as Jack is to spicy for me and it was fabulous. Too good and tasty to have with bread. It is perfect by itself or with a side dish. This is a keeper and will be a regular meal. THANKS.
This was good! As I figured that it would be. Really simple ingredients and hardly any preperation. I just followed another reviews suggestion and brushed olive oil over the chicken while it was cooking. It turned out great.
These were so good. We made ours into panini's so instead of buns we used butter bread. After the chicken was cooked I sliced it up as well. I also substituted jack cheese for mozzarella cheese and fresh parmesan. Will definitely make these again.
Pretty good although the chicken was a little dry. Next time I am going to marninate the chicken instead of using the poulty seasoning. Will make again.
5 stars! Definately a keeper recipe! I used mayo and some spicy brown mustard as additional condments and my boyfriend used Baby Ray's BBQ sauce. He thought this was the best chicken sandwich recipe he'd ever tasted and since I'm not the big chicken breast on a sandwich fan but still loved it...it gets 5 stars!! Thanks for your recipe!!:-)