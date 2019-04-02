Bacon Jack Chicken Sandwich

1 of 270

Rating: 5 stars This was a great recipe. But I used sliced cheddar instead and topped it with BBQ sauce. I always use the frozen boneless skinless chicken breast that comes in a bag at your store. It is hardly ever dry unlike the fresh chicken breasts. Helpful (96)

Rating: 5 stars Made these last night, and they were great, considering I'm not a big chicken sandwich fan. I pounded out the chicken breasts and put them on the grill pan (way too hot in TX to cook outside!). I cut them to fit the buns before putting the jack cheese on. I also used turkey bacon, which was fine, but I'm sure regular bacon would have been even better! Just a little mayo with the red onion and it was great. Helpful (92)

Rating: 4 stars This is a good and easy sandwich to make for when you want a quick supper and don't want to stand over the stove for the entire time. Changed a few things. I put the poultry seasonings on the chicken and let it marinade for about an hour. I grilled the onion (on the inside grill) along with the chicken. I also used colby jack cheese instead of pepper jack...didn't have any. Hubby is gonna be upset that he missed this one...guess I will just have to make again. Thanks for the post. Helpful (90)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious! I love grilled chicken sandwiches and my husband loves anything with bacon so this was a winning combination for us! We basted a bit of KC Masterpiece BBQ sauce on the chicken while it grilled which made it moist and juicy. My husband kept the pepperjack cheese but I opted for Swiss and a slice of avocado on mine. We left the pickles on the side along with some kettle cooked chips. Not bad for a quick meal! Helpful (54)

Rating: 4 stars This recipe was absolutely delicious and my husband raved about it. I brushed olive oil lightly on each chicken breast through at least two flips to avoid drying it out. I used Swiss cheese as Jack is to spicy for me and it was fabulous. Too good and tasty to have with bread. It is perfect by itself or with a side dish. This is a keeper and will be a regular meal. THANKS. Helpful (37)

Rating: 5 stars This was good! As I figured that it would be. Really simple ingredients and hardly any preperation. I just followed another reviews suggestion and brushed olive oil over the chicken while it was cooking. It turned out great. Helpful (35)

Rating: 5 stars These were so good. We made ours into panini's so instead of buns we used butter bread. After the chicken was cooked I sliced it up as well. I also substituted jack cheese for mozzarella cheese and fresh parmesan. Will definitely make these again. Helpful (29)

Rating: 3 stars Pretty good although the chicken was a little dry. Next time I am going to marninate the chicken instead of using the poulty seasoning. Will make again. Helpful (28)