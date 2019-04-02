Bacon Jack Chicken Sandwich

Rating: 4.56 stars
268 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 168
  • 4 star values: 86
  • 3 star values: 11
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1

These quick chicken sandwiches are great on the grill! Serve with your favorite toppings and condiments.

By LMANGONE

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 sandwiches
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat a grill for medium heat.

  • While the grill preheats, place the bacon in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook until browned on both sides. Remove from the pan, and drain on paper towels.

  • Rub the poultry seasoning onto the chicken pieces, and place them on the grill. Cook for about 6 minutes per side, or until no longer pink in the center. Top each piece of chicken with 2 slices of bacon and 1 slice of pepperjack cheese. Grill for 2 to 3 more minutes to melt the cheese.

  • Place each piece of chicken on a bun, and top with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle slices before serving with your favorite condiments.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
482 calories; protein 41.7g; carbohydrates 27g; fat 21.9g; cholesterol 117.7mg; sodium 1166.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (270)

Most helpful positive review

SHARONCOLVIN
Rating: 5 stars
07/25/2005
This was a great recipe. But I used sliced cheddar instead and topped it with BBQ sauce. I always use the frozen boneless skinless chicken breast that comes in a bag at your store. It is hardly ever dry unlike the fresh chicken breasts. Read More
Helpful
(96)

Most helpful critical review

CBNEARY
Rating: 3 stars
06/21/2005
Pretty good although the chicken was a little dry. Next time I am going to marninate the chicken instead of using the poulty seasoning. Will make again. Read More
Helpful
(28)
Reviews:
