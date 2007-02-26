Gkai Kamin

This dish is a popular Southern Style Thai dish. Delicious, simple, and really easy to prepare, it is a good recipe for a working woman. Good compliment for papaya salad.

By Richard Tebaldi

Directions

  • Cut roots and leafy tops off lemon grass stalks. In a mortar and pestle, pound lemongrass, salt, garlic, turmeric, and pepper into a fine paste.

  • Cut open chicken lengthwise. Separate into 2 pieces, and rinse well. Rub chicken with mixed spice paste. Marinate in refrigerator for 4 hours or overnight.

  • Grill over moderate heat for 10 to 15 minutes, or until well done and evenly brown. Serve hot.

407 calories; protein 39.7g; carbohydrates 11.2g; fat 21.7g; cholesterol 121.2mg; sodium 3608mg. Full Nutrition
