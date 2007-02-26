Gkai Kamin

Ok...I Really wanted this recipe to work because it had some great reviews and I had just found fresh lemongrass and turmeric tubers at the market. Sorry to say it just Didn't work for me. The turmeric was way too overpowering and I ended up with too much "paste" although I used a 5 lb chicken and the recipe calls for a 2-3 lb one? After cooking I ended up wiping off what I could of the turmeric and the chicken was still edible but only so-so in flavor. I looked online at other versions to see what I might have done wrong and I think the measures on this recipe are just off. Other similiar recipes call for two, 2 inch pieces of turmeric, it took far more than that for me to get 5T chopped. I don't think I'll be trying this again even with the modification to the turmeric amount. Sorry!!

