Gkai Kamin
This dish is a popular Southern Style Thai dish. Delicious, simple, and really easy to prepare, it is a good recipe for a working woman. Good compliment for papaya salad.
I've used this recipe several times now with some slight variations with what I had on hand. I used ground lemon grass in a tube, and I used 2 TBSP of dried ground tumeric. I put all the marinade ingredients in a ziploc bag and used a mallet to crush it all together. I then scooped the paste out and rubbed it all over the chicken, put the chicken back in the bag and marinated for several hours. It is a DELICIOUS way to prepare chicken, and has become one of our favorites.
Ok...I Really wanted this recipe to work because it had some great reviews and I had just found fresh lemongrass and turmeric tubers at the market. Sorry to say it just Didn't work for me. The turmeric was way too overpowering and I ended up with too much "paste" although I used a 5 lb chicken and the recipe calls for a 2-3 lb one? After cooking I ended up wiping off what I could of the turmeric and the chicken was still edible but only so-so in flavor. I looked online at other versions to see what I might have done wrong and I think the measures on this recipe are just off. Other similiar recipes call for two, 2 inch pieces of turmeric, it took far more than that for me to get 5T chopped. I don't think I'll be trying this again even with the modification to the turmeric amount. Sorry!!
Delicious! A word of caution though, this has permanently stained my marble mortar and pestle a bright orange. Any ideas on how to remove the stain?
Holy cow! This was good! I pounded the garlic, salt and pepper in the mortar and pestle, then mixed it with dry turmeric (5 tsp) and about 3 tbsp of lemongrass paste in a separate bowl (no staining). I used two 1 1/2 lb. cornish hens, butterflied, marinated overnight in a ziploc bag, and grilled them for 15 minutes skin-side down, then 10 minutes on the other side. Hubby says it's a keeper!
My husband and I enjoyed this recipe very much.
This is a winner. The flavor is deep, and well-spiced, but not overpowering. The chicken was juicy and the texture of the rub was really great. I have never had anything made with fresh turmeric before. I will surely make this recipe in the future.
Loved this recipe!!!
WOW! Yummy. I did have to change a few things because of what I had in the house. I used lemon grass in a tube, and I used ground turmeric from the spice rack. I will say that using this much turmeric turns you hands yellow and will stain your clothes. I wil luse gloves next time. Thanks Add Lim
My lemon grass was way too tough to grind to a paste, so I prepared the rest of the marinade, rubbed it onto the chicken, then mixed in the lengths of lemon grass, stirring them in through the course of the day. As a result, the lemon flavor was barely noticeable which was a shame as I think it would have worked really well with the other flavors. I'll try this again when I get tender grindable lemon grass. Thanks.
I thought this chicken was absolutely delicious! The lemongrass was a burst of freshness in each bite and really was reminiscent of the flavours of South East Asia. Yummy!
I embraced the yellow-stained fingers when I made this! It finally wore off. Fresh turmeric is bizarre, a creepy looking brown tuber that is bright orange when you peel it. The chicken with this rub on it was flavorful, almost citrusy, a pretty subtle flavor to me, but I really liked it.
we really enjoyed this after a few alterations to suit our tastes and using what we had on hand.. three whole chicken quarters for the whole chicken.. 1 tsp salt (2 T sounded way too salty).. took librarylady's advice and used 5 tsp of ground turmeric (dry) for the fresh and 1 tsp ground black pepper for the white pepper corns.. added some water to make it more of a paste.. stuffed the paste under the skin and rubbed the rest over the skin.. marinated for almost 24 hours.. squeezed lemon juice over the finished product.. without the alterations i think this would have been a very salty, overly earthy dish.. ty for the inspiration to make something different work for us
