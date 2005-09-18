Pecan Breaded Chicken Breasts
Very flavorful twist to fried chicken!
I made some changes to this and I think that is why we liked it so much. I read that people had trouble getting the pecans to stick, so I ground them fairly fine in the food processor, and then mixed them with preseasoned breadcrumbs. This stayed on the chicken nicely and you still got the taste of the pecans. I browned them on the stove top as directed, but then placed them under the broiler to finish them up. This kept the breading from getting soggy.Read More
Wanted something different for chicken breasts This was IT!. I seasoned the chicken breasts with Montreal Chicken Spice and Garlic Powder before adding the other ing. Turned out wonderfull. You must use a food prosessor or chopper for the pecans. That way they have no trouble staying on the chicken. Do not use high heat or the pecan will burn. Cooked in no time and was tender and moist. My 91 year old Mother said it was devine. Thanks for sharing this great recipe.
Delicious dish! My family enjoyed it and my son said it was the best chicken he'd ever had. I might salt the chicken breasts before coating them with the maple syrup. I also pounded them between waxed paper to make them thin & even.
Instead of frying in the pan I baked the chicken at 350 for 20-25 minutes and it was awesome and a lot fewer calories.
Flavorful! I've made a similar meal using honey. The REAL maple syrup adds a nice smokey flavor. I add fresh herbs with the pecan mix. Brown chicken in a skillet then place in the oven for 12 minutes at 350º. Finishing in the oven makes the chicken extra tender and toasty.
I put my pecans thru my food processor to get them really fine and added some garlic and onion powders. Didn't want the chicken to be overly sweet, so I lightly brushed them. I also used the thin breasts which allowed them to cook thru. Once cooked, I removed the meat, added a bit of flour and wine to the pan which made a nice light sauce. Thanks Rhonda!
EXCELLENT! I needed a recipe for a pan-fried chicken, and I happened to have some pecans on hand. I always read the comments first, so I knew to boil the 6 chicken breasts first, and I chopped the pecans almost to a powder! The chicken was still warm when I placed it in a large ziploc bag with extra maple syrup, so I threw it into the freezer for a few minutes before coating it for frying (I wish the maple syrup was a bit thicker, may have to work on that). I used a little butter and olive oil to fry it (that's my oil of preference). It was absolutely delicious!! Served with (slightly-over)-roasted sweet potatoes -- marvelous together. Highly recommend to all!
This chicken recipe is delicious, & the coating sticks to it. It makes your home smell delightful while it is cooking. Ummmmmm good!
This was really good, but the breading tended to fall off in the pan (the 2nd time I made this, using finer chopped pecans helped!). I made it lower in fat by using only 1 Tbl. of oil and 1/2 Tbl. butter. I preferred honey to maple syrup, and I didn't bother measuring it (just brush-coated both sides of the chicken breasts). I made served this cut up on top of a salad that had romaine lettuce, tangerine slices, celery, toasted pecans, dried cranberries, and cranberry vinaigrette (dressing recipe called "Green Salad with Cranberry Vinaigrette" from this site). I, too, had problems getting the chicken done without burning the breading. I just cooked it for 20 minutes on low heat, then popped it in the microwave for 4 minutes afterward - it still stayed juicy. The 2nd time I made this, I cooked it in the pan until golden, then transferred to a glass baking dish, covered it in foil, and baked at 350 for 20 minutes. Perfect!! Thanks for the recipe!
I can't say enough about this chicken, my family absolutely raved about it and they are very picky. A friend of mine tried it and said it was the best chicken recipe he had ever tasted. Wonderful! KNewman
I love this dish. It has such great flavor and is a much healthier and tasty alternative to fried chicken. I changed the recipe up a bit, however, and used eggs and maple syrup to coat the chicken first. I also used Pecan Meal (ground pecans) instead of whole nuts and it stuck so well that I had no use of the flour! I used basil, salt, and pepper for seasoning, and I broiled it first then quickly fried it for taste.
An absolute favorite, but instead of stove top frying the entire time, I baked it at 375 for 20 minutes to finish it up for fear of turning the crust too dark. Also I made sure to generously salt it after to give it that salty sweet touch...WOW!
Only thing I did different was to buy pecans ground for cookie recipes. Did everything else the same. Came out delicious! :) Thank you
The flavors (and previous reviews) involved make this sound like a tantalizing recipe, but I found the end result to be a little disappointing. The chicken tastes more like faux fried chicken, and with the price of pecans (and the high fat content), I'd advise prepping the real deal if you have the time.
I have made this twice now and the trick is too blend the four, pecans, and salt in a food processor. The pecans get coated perfectly in the flour and the nuts stay on the chicken much more than chopping the pecans and mixing them by had later. Otherwise the recipe is amazing and my entire family loves it
This really is an interesting twist, but it's an excellent mix of flavors! Good Job Rhonda!!
Sweet maple syrup mother of mercy!!! THE BEST PECAN BREADED CHICKEN!! We loved it so much made it again next night. super simple and just the perfect mix of sweet and savory. This does not disappoint!!
Something more interesting than most chicken recipes. I tweaked it to enhance the flavors and make a sauce. I used the food processor like most of the other reviewers. I also added the flour to the nut mixture in the food processor to mix it up. I also added around 2 TBSP of brown sugar. I marinated the chicken in the syrup for about 2 hrs so it enhanced the flavor. Using the pan i just browned the crust and put the chicken in the oven at 350 until it was done. once the chicken was done i took it out of the pan and deglazed the pan with white wine (should be a sweet wine or brandy). I used about a cup. I let the wine reduce to about 2 TBSP then added chicken stock about 4 cups and about 2 TBSP of brown sugar. I reduced that to half. If more sauce is needed add more stock and reduce again. The color of the sauce should be a beautiful brown. Then add a small slice of butter with the heat off. Once butter is incorporated taste and season with salt. Then strain through a chinos, if you dont have one then use cheese cloth.
My family really loved this, which is shocking as they don't usually like nuts in their food. I did make some simple adjustments, just to make it a little (and I mean little) bit more healthy. I used a teflon electric pan so I could cut down a little on the butter and oil and I used olive oil. I butterflied the chicken breasts so I could make sure they got done before I burnt the outside. (I still wasn't sure if they were done enough so I put them in the oven for about 15 min at 325) I also ground the pecans, and used lite pancake syrup. I just used a BBQ brush to just paint on the syrup then layed them in the nuts to bread. My family now is asking for these all the time. They did look a little burnt, but they weren't if the flavor is any indication. Rhonda, thanks for the great recipe. Your the best!
This was excellent! I made a few changes based on other reviews...I seasoned pounded chicken with garlic salt. Placed pecans, panko breadcrumbs, a pat of butter, and flour in food processor. I patted mixture on chicken that I brushed with maple syrup. Right before I placed in oven I drizzled syrup over pecan breaded chicken and then baked for 20 minutes at 450 and then another 15 minutes at 325. It turned out great! Thanks for the recipe.
We made this exactly as written and I do recommend using real maple syrup. Although it was dicey, we did manage to get the chicken done without burning the pecans, however I will more finely grind the pecans next time as recommended by other reviewers. I served it with baked sweet potatoes and a couple of leftover veggies for a quick, easy weeknight dinner. Easy, delicious, and made with pantry staples. Definately a repeat.
Absolutely wonderful way to prepare good old chicken breasts! Loved it and plan to make it for company. Don't know if kids would like it or not. My guess is yes. Not only will I make this frequently but I will pass the recipe along. Thanks! SHARON
Awful recipe, the chicken ended up burnt on the outside and raw on the inside. Nuts got burnt, maple syrup because disgusting. Would not recommend this recipe at all.
Very tasty. Take care to crush the nuts pretty fine or they don't stick as well to the meat.
My wife and I loved this chicken. I used maple syrup and did not have a problem with the coating staying on the chicken. By cooking on a medium heat setting the coating cooked to a golden brown and did not burn. I suspect honey would be a problem because of the high sugar content and when heated it thins to the consistancy of water. We will have this chicken again.
This recipe is a keeper! My husband likes chicken breasts flattened, so I did this prior to cooking. I drizzled some additional maple syrup on the chicken breasts while cooking. With rice and baked butternut squash as side dishes--yummm!
I made this fabuous chicken recipe tonight for dinner. My husband and I both loved it. I made just a couple of small changes. I salted and peppered the chicken breasts before putting them in the syrup. I used pancake syrup because in our small community we do not have access to real maple syrup and they tasted just fine. I also ground the pecans in my food processor and they stuck to the chicken just fine. I browned the chicken on low heat until lightly browned and finished them off in a 350 degree oven and they were moist and tender and the color was beautiful. My husband requested that I make them again and again. Next time I think I will try them cut up in a salad.I will also make chicken strips for my grandchildren. These are good enough for company! Just be patient and brown them carefully and you will be satisfied with this great recipe!
Yummy
I just served this dish for 20 people, and it was a hit. The blend of the pecan breading with the maple syrup, allowed this dish to be juicy and not too sweet. I double the breading, and rolled the chicked in the breading 2 times. The chicken can quickley burn in the pan, so after I browned the chicken, I placed the chicken in the oven, at 350 degrees for about 20minutes to finish the cooking process.
Very easy and nice flavor. I soaked the breasts in buttermilk for a few hours for extra tenderness. Will make again.
I thought this recipe was great! I used the pancake syrup I had, and it was fine. Medium heat should be on the lower side and I blended the pecans in my coffee grinder and added a little garlic powder. When it was brown enough, I put in 350 degree oven for a few more minutes. For good health, I sprinkled a few chia seeds on top and some ground flax seeds. Easy does it on the seeds!
Used walnuts as I was out of pecans. Love it.
Loved the flavors! I used honey instead of syrup and added 1 TBSP of crushed red pepper flakes for a sweet and spicy kick, wonderful! Had trouble keeping the coating on the chicken so will try an egg wash next time. Baking in the oven seems like a lower fat method, will try that too! Loved, loved, loved this recipe!
To cut down on fat, I baked the chicken breasts. I didn't have maple syrup, so I substituted using honey. The pecans got a little burnt, but still had lots of flavor. I will make this again, thanks for the recipe!
Ground the pecans, mixed them w/ panko and flour and used a combination of pan-frying and baking. The pecans clung to the chicken fairly well but some of the coating got too dark and some fell away. I'll definitely make this again, adding more spices to the maple syrup to enhance the flavor.
I used walnuts, because that is what I had, and next time I will grind them finer to get them to stick better. I also brined the chicken breasts for a half an hour first, which helps keep them nice and juicy.
This recipe was delicious! Cook on Medium/Low heat so you don't burn the chicken and I covered the pan for the last 5 minutes so breasts would stay juicy! Is sweet, so needs pairing with something a little spicy for a side dish. My husband loved it, I'll make it again!
I used agave instead of maple syrup because my DH and I are both diabetic and I was concerned that trying to use sugar free maple syrup would result in off-flavors from the artificial sweeteners used. I used plain dried breadcrumbs in place of the flour and finely chipped the pecans in the food processor. It turned out perfectly.
Mmmmm, delicious, and very moist. I followed the suggestion of using bread crumbs. I ground the pecans in the food processor & mixed them with Panko bread crumbs. The breading still fell off when I fried it, turning it ever so carefully. I tried adding a bit of flour to the mixture with it to see if that would help.....it didn't. I think you need to add something into the syrup to make the mixture stick better. I used Grade B Pure Maple Syrup. Any suggestions? I am not a cook!
What a great taste. Even my husband who hates when I try new recipes loved it. I did use my processor to chop the pecans pretty fine and I added about 1/3 sleeve of Ritz crackers to them. I also beat an egg with about 1/2 cup maple syrup to help the nuts adhere. By pounding the chicken thin I had no problem with them not being done.
really yummy, but make sure you add a LOT of maple syrup otherwise the pecans won't stick.
This is just delicious! But very rich though. I split the breasts so they would be thin for frying. This is important because if too thick, the nuts will burn before the chicken is cooked. I also chopped the nuts finely in the food processor. The mixture sticks better to the chicken this way. I served it with the Winter fruit Salad with lemon poppyseed dressing. It was a great mix!
It sounded like such a good idea! What a mess! I realized long before I even turned on the burner that medium heat was too high, even after turning the heat down, the coating did nothing but fall off and burn in the fry pan. I might try this again, but with several different variations.
I liked this and would try it again. I was in a hurry so I didn't pan fry instead I baked them on a sheet at 400 from 10 min or so each side. Next time I would take the time to pan fry and chop my nuts a little finer.
Recipe sounds better than it tastes. Followed the recipe, but it's not worth the effort. Kinda lackluster. Will not make again.
I loved this chicken! I used Naturally Fresh Salad Topping Roasted and Glazed Pecan Pieces that I chopped as fine as possible to better stick to the chicken. I have never reviewed a recipe here before, but was inspired by how delicious this chicken was.
Good, quick, easy & simple ingredients you usually have. Not quite as good as I thought it would be, but still tasty. I think I'll use more nuts next time, more finely ground. Be careful not to use too high a fire because of the syrup. My first piece was a little dark, but I turned down the fire before the 2nd went in. I would make it again though.
This recipe is excellent! We didn't have any real maple syrup, so we used 1/2 honey and 1/2 pancake syrup to make up for the maple syrup. I like to make this and cut it up into salads.
I did not read the reviews, just make it. there is so much information left out. My chicken was not done and the breading was black. I should have known because browning nuts is tricky and they can burn fast. It was a struggle to just keep them from burning and I was on medium. Wish I had known to grind the pecans fine and oven cook the rest of the way. Chicken was not done and I had to scrape off the burned nut mix.
This recipe was amazing! The maple syrup gives the chicken a sweet flavor. Instead of brushing it on the chicken, I put the chicken in a plastic bag, squirted the syrup over it, and set it in the fridge for about 10 minutes. The pecans also take on a toasted flavor when cooked with the chicken, and I had a little trouble getting them to stick. So I sprinkled them on top of the chicken while it was cooking. Great recipe!
This was a HUGE hit with my family! My two 9-year olds absolutely loved it and my husband did too. Interesting because normally my husband wouldn't be crazy about a sweeter recipe. I pounded 3 chicken breasts very thin then cut them in half to get 6 pieces of meat. Fried in olive oil and butter. Warmed to serve later in the oven and made a gravy with the drippings in the pan. Great meal and will definitely serve again very soon!
Very tasty and interesting. Don't be shy with the maple syrup. I dipped the chicken instead of brushing the syrup on and the pecan breading had no trouble staying on the chicken during cooking.
This dish was AWESOME! Easy to make, tasted great...I served it over wild rice with dried cranberries. I'll be making this again!
My family LOVED this recipe. I grounded the pecans pretty fine so they stuck to the chicken pretty well. I also added about a teaspoon of garlic salt and a teaspoon of onion flakes to the pecan/flour mixture. I seasoned the chicken with Monetery Chicken Seasoning. Also, I butterflied the chicken breasts, fried them until golden, then baked them in a glass dish at 350 for 15 minutes. The chicken was tender, juicy and the flavors layered really well. Will definitely make again. Served with mashed potatoes and chicken gravy.
Followed recipe exactly and while the chicken was very moist we just weren't crazy about it.
Made this tonight, very tasty alternative for breaking chicken. Did grind the pecans and added some bread crumbs and seasoning to the mix.
Great way to make chicken! I followed the other reviewers suggestions and browned the breasts on the stovetop and then finished them in the oven. Cooked perfectly.
I LOVED this chicken. I used Walnuts but suspect it would taste even better with pecans. I was dubious about nuts on chicken but it was excellent. I found that it cooks very fast so thin chicken would be best. Can't wait to make it again!
really nice alternative to my usual southern style fried chicken. Try to get the pecans chopped up pretty fine so they stick well. Very tasty!
Unique flavor for chicken.
So good. Maybe next time I will try baking method to see if I can't cut down some of the calories.
Made this for Dinner last night & it was great! Made absolutely no changes to the recipe, chicken was moist and the "breading" turned out crunchy. Next time though I will chop the pecans a little finer than I did this time and make just a little more of the breading as the last breast was a little thin on it. Definitely a keeper and a great fall dish.
This was so simple and so delicious! Only thing I didn't do well enough was to chop the pecans fine enough... it was still great, but I think the coating would have stayed on better if the nuts were chopped finer.
This recipe was great! I did season the chicken with salt and pepper. I also added garlic and onion powder to the pecan mix. I browned the chicken a finished it off in the oven on 350 for about 15 minutes, and in the end I brushed it with a little more maple syrup. IT WAS FANTASTIC!!!!
People are complaining about the chicken not getting cooked. I always boil my chicken for a few minutes before doing anything else. Just a simple idea, doesn't take any more time, boil chick while fixing up other stuff. and it does not take away from flavor at all.
This is a very "kid friendly" approach to widen our children's taste buds. I de glazed the pan with wine as recommended and my teenagers loved it.
The recipe says to used chopped pecans, but they need to be very small in order to not fall off while cooking. Instead of chopping, use the food processor or blender to grind them. Otherwise this was a tasty recipe.
I liked this recipe, good flavor. I baked chicken on rack until thoroughly cooked, then placed in skillet with cooking spray to crisp it more. Served with cornbread. Next time I might used salted pecans to give it more a sweet n salty flavor. You do need to chop nuts finely in processor, sticks fine.
really really good. My husband want me to save it for "special ocasion". I have yet to find good, interesting side dishes that work well with it's flavor. Would love to get suggestions.
My husband and I really didn't like it. I was so disappointed b/c I thought it looked great. I followed the recipe exactly, but I guess it just wasn't our thing.
Nice taste, but the pecans would not stay on the chicken. Also, the pecans burned after 15 minutes of the cooking, but the chicken was still not cooked thoroughly. Next time I would boil/steam the chicken breast before sauteeing - may actually reduce the amount of oil needed.
Awesome!! I used seaoned salt instead of regular. I threw all the ingrersients in the food processor along with some garlic powder. I let the chicken sit coated in the syrup for a couple hours in the fridge. I did not use real syrup and it still turned out great. Great chicken and very easy!!
This was ok, but didn't knock my socks off. I still will give it another try, maybe using honey instead of the syrup.
We really really liked this. I know it was good because I'm a dipping sauce person especially for stuff like "plain chicken breasts". I had my honey mustard ready to go and did not want to use it because it masked the delicious flavor of this chicken! I used almonds rather than pecans because that is what I had. I chopped them and then put them in the food processor with 1 1/2 T of flour, 1 1/2 T bread crumbs, 1 t of garlic salt, 1 t of minced onion flakes and 1 t of red pepper flakes and ground it until it was very very fine. I let the chicken breasts soak in the maple syrup while I was doing all that and then coated them. I browned them on the stove for about 3 minutes per side and then cooked them at 350 for 15 minutes. So crunchy, so moist, so good!!
Really enjoyed this. Will make it again. Think it would go well with wild rice as the side dish. Also, I made a couple of breasts without the nuts, just soaked in the maple syrup, which the kids liked better.
Really tasty! I chopped the pecans finely too. It is easy to get them too dark when cooking though, don't leave unattended or it can burn.
This was ok. My chicken was a little dry but that might have been my fault, Good flavor though!
This was a great recipe that my husband actually requests. The chicken turns out very tender, and the maple syrup is surprisingly not as sweet as you might think. It's just very tasty!
Nice flavor. Not to sweet, not to crunchy, very easy to prepare. This will become a family favorite for sure.
We liked it. It was SUPER JUICY. I was hoping it might be a little sweeter, though. Only changes were that I baked it - and that was fine - and I used mixed ground nuts because I forgot to buy pecans... so I used a mix of almonds, peanuts, and walnuts.
I thought this was exceptional! Hubby thought it was too sweet but it may be because I forgot the salt. I baked it instead of frying. This would also be an awesome way to prepare pork chops!
This was great! 4 adults and 4 kids (under 5) all enjoyed it. I pounded the chicken so that it was thin and cooked more quickly and evenly. I didn't have pecans, so I used walnuts - I'm sure the pecans are good and will use next time I make this recipe. I also used less butter (about a Tbsp) and there was not problem with sticking to my pan. Enjoy! This is a new "regular" at our house.
It was very good but I would suggest using chicken breast filets. The size of chicken breasts is so large that it takes an extended period of time and then I had to place it in the microwave for 2 minutes to complete the cooking.
This recipe is very easy, but I was hoping for a little more. The leftovers tasted much better the next day, so maybe the chicken just needed a little more time to absorb the maple syrup? I gave it 4 stars because it really is simple but very showy on a plate- it just needs a little more boost of flavor.
My husband and I loved this however, I did modify based on the reviews. I added panko bread crumbs to my pecans, I put pecans in the food processsor and also added granulated garlic. I didn't have real maple syrup so I used pancake syrup and honey and also beat an egg into it to make sure the pecans adhered to the chicken. I browned the chicken on medium heat then finished in the oven at 375 for 25 min. Thanks for the awesome recipe. Little more work than I usually like since i have 2 little ones but will definately make again.
This tasted woonderful but I couldnt get the pecans to stay on the chicken.
I found this dish delicious! I altered a little. I used pancake syrup (it's what I had) and added some molasses to help it stick. It' worked great! I read many reviews in this so I also used a lower heat! The pecans are best when crushed almost fine and I added bread crumbs and garlic powder. It was great!! I will definitely make this again!
This chicken is amazing! My whole family loves it!!!
Like others, it was difficult to keep the pecan crust on the chicken. Next time I'd sautée the chicken until brown and then finish in the oven.
This is an awesome, quick dish. Like the others, I crushed the pecans (used handy cooking rock) and I also mixed in some seasoned breadcrumbs. Since the cooking time is quite short, I actually let the chicken sit in the maple syrup for a bit while I prepared the potatoes and veggies. Prior to soaking, I also added some salt & garlic pepper to the chicken. Kids & Hubby loved it. Nice substitute for fried chicken.
Oh man was this good! I was flying around the kitchen in a real hurry to get dinner ready after work. My food processor had just been washed and wasn't dry enough... The pecans picked up the moisture and wouldn't grind down. I added extra flour and everything seemed ok. I baked in the oven at 425 degrees for a short time as the chicken was pounded out very thin. Most of the pecans fell of but the flavor was fantastic!!! I sprinkled the fallen pecans on at the end.
this didn't turn out very good for us... the chicken didn't have a lot of flavor and nobody in my family enjoyed the meal.
I loved this recipe - very unique flavours. I pan-fried the chicken on a medium-low temperature as I found it can burn easily. Delicious!
I think what went wrong was that I used chopped pecans and they really should be finely ground. They just fell off the chicken in the skillet and burned before the chicken was fully cooked. I was left with chicken breasts in a pile of burned chopped pecans. The maple syrup flavor was good though. I think I'll try this again with finely ground pecans instead of chopped.
As others suggested, I used the food processor for the pecans and added a handful of pretzels instead of using flour and salt. YUM! A little extra maple syrup drizzled over the top and it was delicious. This has been added to the rotation!
Yummy, moist and tasty. Don't worry not too sweet. I used ground almonds instead of pecans and it was still great. We'll be making this many more times in the future!
Superb, quick and simple - gotta love it!
Everyone loved this at my house. I will definately make again and not change a thing. Thanks so much.
Love pecans and maple but this recipe was a bit of a fail for me. The nut flavour was there, but the maple seemed to be lost. Still a great idea! thanks Rhoda McIntosh
