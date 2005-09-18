Pecan Breaded Chicken Breasts

Very flavorful twist to fried chicken!

Recipe by Rhoda McIntosh

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • On waxed paper, combine pecans, flour, and salt.

  • Brush chicken breasts all over with maple syrup. Coat chicken breasts completely with nut mixture.

  • In a large skillet over medium heat, melt butter and stir in the vegetable oil. Add chicken, and cook for 12 to 15 minutes until chicken is browned on all sides and tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
447 calories; protein 30.4g; carbohydrates 15g; fat 30.3g; cholesterol 83.7mg; sodium 700mg. Full Nutrition
