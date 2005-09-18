Pecan Breaded Chicken Breasts

Something more interesting than most chicken recipes. I tweaked it to enhance the flavors and make a sauce. I used the food processor like most of the other reviewers. I also added the flour to the nut mixture in the food processor to mix it up. I also added around 2 TBSP of brown sugar. I marinated the chicken in the syrup for about 2 hrs so it enhanced the flavor. Using the pan i just browned the crust and put the chicken in the oven at 350 until it was done. once the chicken was done i took it out of the pan and deglazed the pan with white wine (should be a sweet wine or brandy). I used about a cup. I let the wine reduce to about 2 TBSP then added chicken stock about 4 cups and about 2 TBSP of brown sugar. I reduced that to half. If more sauce is needed add more stock and reduce again. The color of the sauce should be a beautiful brown. Then add a small slice of butter with the heat off. Once butter is incorporated taste and season with salt. Then strain through a chinos, if you dont have one then use cheese cloth.