Chili And Cheese Stuffed Chicken Breasts

This recipe is excellent as a leftover as well. Serve it with a guacamole salad or fruit salad. It's also great cold or on a picnic!

By Terri Ryker-Lloyd

Directions

  • Mix together rice, chili, cheese, onion, and cumin.

  • Rinse chicken thoroughly, and pat dry. Cut a slit in each breast to create a pouch that is open on one side only. Stuff each chicken breast with rice filling.

  • Coat each stuffed breast with beaten egg, then coat in potato flakes and place in a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 40 minutes, or until juices run clear. If the breasts dry out too quickly, cover loosely with a piece of foil.

Per Serving:
298 calories; protein 35.9g; carbohydrates 17.7g; fat 8.9g; cholesterol 119.2mg; sodium 242.9mg. Full Nutrition
