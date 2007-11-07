Chili And Cheese Stuffed Chicken Breasts
This recipe is excellent as a leftover as well. Serve it with a guacamole salad or fruit salad. It's also great cold or on a picnic!
I thought this recipe was rather tasty, however I added a few modifications to spice it up a bit. Instead of using wild rice and plain cheddar cheese, I used the instant, microwaveable Mexican rice and Mexican blend cheese for the filling. Likewise, I added a little chili powder and salsa to the filling to give it a little more of a kick. Finally, instead of potato flakes or corn flakes, I coated the stuffed breasts in bread crumbs mixed with a little taco seasoning (from the packets you can buy at grocery stores). My family and I really enjoyed it!
I was disappointed by the high rating for this. However, my friend liked it and kept the recipe. I found it waaay bland. I think it could be good as a base to work off of though. It just needs something to give it a kick.
I prepared it with the potato flakes in a convection oven, however, that made it taste "pasty". I also baked it longer, for it did not turn brown. I used Harvest Rice with veggies, and it was delicious, but perhaps more cheese could be added. But my husband truly liked it, and stated I could make it again. Next time I will use some olive oil with herbs to coat the outside. Thank you so much.
This is a very good recipie. I whould NEVER use Corn Flakes though. They are too sweet. I suggest using saltine crackers. I found that reheating in the mircowave doesn't work well. A little oil and a frying pan will reheat it well and not cause the crackers to get soggy.
This was a wonderful recipe, although I had to change it because I didn't have some of the ingredients. I used a canned wild rice, I used Jalapeno's from a jar about 1./12 tblsps, I used curry powder instead of cummin and coated it with Parmesan. This will be a keeper for me, I am going to try it with pork chops.
This was ok. I liked it pretty well because the side dishes I made were flavorful and moist. I had some plainer side dishes for the BF and he didn't think this was very good. He said the insides were dry. I didn't use as many chicken breasts so we only had 2 for the filling. I used the leftover filling as a side dish (see pic). I would add some chili powder. For the roasted chili I held a jalapeno over the burner to roast and then I deseeded it and chopped. Perhaps next time I will add a tad of cream cheese to the filling and make spicier. Though, I don't know if I"ll make this again.
This was really good! I used breadcrumbs rather than corn flakes - but didn't turn out so great. I'll try the corn flakes or saltines next time. My beau thought it sounded weird with the rice - but really enjoyed it. I only made 2 breasts, but the same amount of the rice mixture - stuffed the breasts heavily and we ate the rest as a "side dish".
This was my first time ever doing a stuffed chicken recipe and this was a good one to start with. I didn't have wild rice so I used white rice. Using the wild would have made it even better than it already was!
I was looking for something different so I blended the vibe of this with Chicken Cordon Bleu without ham. 2 chicken breasts sliced in half, pounded rolled with 1 small can hot diced green chiles,Jack cheese, 1/4 onion and spices. I used a bread crump mixture I already had made. I mixed white and a mixed brown and wild rice. Served Broccoli with white cheddar cheese sauce. Yummy.
