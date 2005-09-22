1 of 1205

Rating: 5 stars I use this all the time and when I make it, I change the serving size to 30 and fill an old spice jar so I have it on hand instead of making it everytime (it wont go bad). Not sure why the directions tell you to grill then put in the oven, save the time (and the cleaning of a pan) and keep it in the pan. Take the chicken out of the fridge 20-30 min before cooking (this brings the chicken closer to room temp, chicken will cook faster). Heat the pan on high for maybe 5 minutes (don't put anything in the pan until you are ready to use it). I then use spray butter directly on the chicken (to avoid extra smoke) and put it in the pan spray side down. Let it cook on medium high heat for 5-7 minutes (you will see the sides of the breast turn white). Spray the uncooked side with spray butter and flip it over. Cook another 5-7 minutes. Take it out of the pan and let it sit for atleast 10 minutes. in short... 3 tips for tender chicken, 1 - take out of the fridge for a few before you cook it. 2 - heat pan to help cook chicken faster, allowing it to sear and seal in juices. 3- let chicken sit 10 minutes after it is out of the pan for the juices to flow throughout the chicken. If you cut it too early only the first bite will be juicy the rest will be dry Helpful (1417)

Rating: 5 stars I made this exactly as the recipes is written and my very picky husband LOVED the chicken from my first attempt. He's asked me to make it every week for the past month. While he loved it from the start, I thought the flavor was a bit off, I have since perfected it to our tastes: I double all spices except halve the thyme. I also put all the spices in a plastic baggy, cut the chicken into strips, and shake them in the bag, then follow the recipe as written. I serve over pasta alfredo. Helpful (370)

Rating: 4 stars This recipe was tasty, quick & easy. Helpful (355)

Rating: 4 stars Not exactly my "type" of blackened chicken, though, most will probably find it delicious. I used real onion (not powdered) and a bit of garlic as well. Was good, but just not what I was looking for. I prefer a spicier and crispier blackened chicken and this one was not spicy enough for my tastes and was a bit too moist (sheesh is that possible?). If you like 'em hot and cripsy, seek a different recipe, if you like 'em moist with a mild tang, you'll like this. :) Helpful (135)

Rating: 5 stars My husband's first word after eating this chicken was "yummy." I followed the recipe to a T, except that I only allowed the oil to heat up for about 5-7 minutes. It did create a lot of smoke, so turn on the fan ahead of time. I also had to cook it in the oven for more than 5-10 minutes - it was probably closer to 20-25. I don't know why people were saying that this chicken was bland - it was one of the most flavorful recipes I've tried in a long time. I suspect that it's important to use a cast iron skillet, as it sears the spices into the skin of the chicken. That might be the difference. It was actually quite spicy, and I love and can tolerate quite a bit of spice. I wouldn't change a thing, except that next time I might cook it in the cast iron skillet completely, as I wish it had a hard crust of the spices. Helpful (127)

Rating: 5 stars This chicken was the best. My family loved it. I cooked the chicken on the grill until done. (I didn't use the frying pan at all.) I also made up a little extra spice mixture and sprinkled it over the hot coals while the chicken was cooking. (Garlic added to the coals gives food a nice light smoked garlic flavor as well) Helpful (117)

Rating: 4 stars This is a good basic blackening rub and putting the chicken in the oven kept it so moist and yummy. I've made it twice: 1st time I followed the ingredients exactly & my husband thought it was a little bland. 2nd time I added 1/2 tsp. rubbed sage & 1/2 tsp garlic powder which definitely added some zip and more flavor. I also coated both sides the second time around. My husband and I dipped the chicken in Blue Cheese dressing which went great with the spices. This is now one of my husband's favorites! Helpful (74)

Rating: 5 stars This tastes good and is QUICK! I tripled the amount of spice rub; put it on both sides of the chicken; pounded the chicken breasts so they wouldn't be so thick; and baked it for about 15 minutes which was just the right amount of time. Thanks for sharing this one with us, Karena. Helpful (70)

Rating: 5 stars The people that reviewed this recipe and commented that it was a "fire hazzard" or the like, DID NOT READ THE DIRECTIONS!!!!!!!!! You heat the pan for 15 minutes and OIL the chicken!! It mentions nothing about adding oil to the pan!!! This recipe tastes great and will not burn down your house!! Helpful (70)