Crispy Sesame Fried Chicken

5 star with some pretty major changes. First I sliced chicken breasts into thin strip, but not too thin. I coated the chicken as the recipe says, garlic powder and pepper, but my "oatmeal" mixture was different. I didn't have any oatmeal, so I used my daughters gerber oatmeal, it worked! ALSO, I omitted the MSG, I mean really you don't need it! I made the batter mixture as called for, but next time I will cut WAAAY back on the basil and oregano. I used a bit of sesame oil in a pan on the stove top to cook the chicken (vs deep frying) as it was cooking I could see it was looking kind of dry so I (FYI, didn't measure anything from this point on!) added a few splashes of soy sauce and a few (generous) squirts of honey, then I sprinkled some additional sesame seed on the chicken when it was just about done, and it was FABULOUS this way! I served it with rice (of course) and sizzling rice soup from this website. My husband loved the whole meal, and said it was way better than any chinese restaurant! The recipe sounds authentic, so I am sorry if I messed it up by adding all the extras, but it was so good!

