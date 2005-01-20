Crispy Sesame Fried Chicken

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
1039 calories; protein 39.3g; carbohydrates 48.6g; fat 76.3g; cholesterol 128.6mg; sodium 982.4mg. Full Nutrition
5 star with some pretty major changes. First I sliced chicken breasts into thin strip, but not too thin. I coated the chicken as the recipe says, garlic powder and pepper, but my "oatmeal" mixture was different. I didn't have any oatmeal, so I used my daughters gerber oatmeal, it worked! ALSO, I omitted the MSG, I mean really you don't need it! I made the batter mixture as called for, but next time I will cut WAAAY back on the basil and oregano. I used a bit of sesame oil in a pan on the stove top to cook the chicken (vs deep frying) as it was cooking I could see it was looking kind of dry so I (FYI, didn't measure anything from this point on!) added a few splashes of soy sauce and a few (generous) squirts of honey, then I sprinkled some additional sesame seed on the chicken when it was just about done, and it was FABULOUS this way! I served it with rice (of course) and sizzling rice soup from this website. My husband loved the whole meal, and said it was way better than any chinese restaurant! The recipe sounds authentic, so I am sorry if I messed it up by adding all the extras, but it was so good!
I decided to pan-fry the chicken, rather than deep-fry. I think that it would have been very good, except that it was much to salty. I should have realized this, with salt added to both coating mixtures AND bouillon AND MSG (although I didn't use MSG). I'd recommend leaving out the salt entirely - bouillon is salty and between that, the curry, garlic, and sesame, there is plenty of flavor.
Great! I use Coconut Oil, a little healther for you and dosen't burn as easily. MSG is evil (leave it out ;)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
03/04/2005
my daughter and I loved this - she is a big fan of Sesame Chicken. left out the MSG and cut back on the bouillon as other readers mentioned how salty it was and omitted the basil and oregano (thought it wouldn't taste truly Asian) - worked out great. I marinated chieken tenders in sesame oil and garlic powder, plus added extra sesame seeds because we really like sesame. I also made a gravy/sauce using sesame oil/butter roux with chicken stock. We will make this again and again! Sorry for the changes, but this was a terrific idea!
This didn't do much for me. It was very salty. The breading fell off the chicken everytime I turned it over...I wound up with a pan full of breading and a plate full of naked chicken. Taste was just ok. Sorry.
