Becky's Chicken Salad

4.6
899 Ratings
  • 5 692
  • 4 150
  • 3 47
  • 2 8
  • 1 2

A delicious, rich and tasty cold chicken salad! Whipped cream gives this a lift. Serve on a lettuce leaf or in sandwiches.

Recipe by Becky Riley

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
24 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, whip cream to soft peaks.

    Advertisement

  • Combine meat, celery, grapes, almonds, parsley, salt, and mayonnaise with whipped cream. Chill.

Editor's Note:

Try this recipe with leftover turkey, too.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
274 calories; protein 11g; carbohydrates 5g; fat 23.6g; cholesterol 42.8mg; sodium 388mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022