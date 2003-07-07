Becky's Chicken Salad

Let me start by saying that I am a chicken salad traditionalist (in other words, I typically do not like `foreign' ingredients in my basic salads, things like grapes, raisins, and so on). So, I was very reluctant to try this recipe despite all the good reviews. But, I took a chance and made it for a friend's baby shower. Even while I was mixing it I was cringing and afraid...old opinions die hard...grapes and mayo...yuck! Anyway, I have no regrets. Wonderful recipe that I got many compliments on. The grapes were awesome with the other ingredients; they fit right in and were delicious. It's a lot of work to make fresh chicken salad, but when I make it again, this is the recipe I'll use. So if you are a traditionalist, like me, go ahead and try something different. I bet you will be pleasantly surprised and expand your food horizons! One more thing, I used pecans instead of almonds...really I think any nut you have on hand would work as well.
Edited 2009: So funny-- I was rereading my reviews from 6 yrs ago when I was a brand-new cook. I was DEFINITELY one of those irritating reviewers who made a zillion changes and then gave the recipe fewer stars. My apologies! I have learned SO much about food since then. I now realize I should have used heavy whipping cream as written and avoided canned chunk chicken. I promise to give this another try w/ the correct recipe ;-) I was really excited about this recipe, but ended up slightly disappointed. I used canned chunk chicken, and realized after the fact that I should have then omitted the salt. It was definitely too salty. I used light mayo and cool whip, which was a nice combo. The salad was a little bland though. However, I probably will add almonds and coolwhip to my future chicken salads!
Good flavor, but WAY too much mayo! I used 4 chicken breasts, and I recommend cutting the mayo down to 1/2 to 3/4 cup, according to your tastes. Also, if you want more "tang", use more grapes. My husband, who is studying to be a chef, thought it was good, but that it had too much mayo, and it needed some cayenne (about 1/4 tsp)for some kick. I recommend mixing the chicken and stuff together, THEN adding the mayo/whipped cream to your tastes.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2000
My mother has been making this recipe for all her social functions for over 15 years! It is the BEST chicken salad recipe EVER! My friends always want the recipe when I serve this. This recipe can be modifed to be very LOW FAT by substituting mayo with fat free plain yogurt and the real whipped cream with fat free canned whipped cream or cool whip. Tastes the same (even better) in the low fat version. Preparation time can also be cut down by using canned chunk chicken. Also tastes great served on croissants.
This was GREAT!!!! I roasted and cut up, and chilled (in ziplocs) my chicken on Friday, prepared my salad on Saturday, and served it on Sunday and it held up great!!! I tripled it and added more grapes, 2 apples, walnuts in stead of almonds b/c I was having them in my salad, onion and salt to taste, and cayenne to taste...needed some kick and this did the trick. I used Miracle Whip and Cool Whip...no mayo. Sunday, I added a little more Mir. Whip and Cool Whip, to moisten. I served it on croissants w/leaf lettuce, that I made up about 3 hours ahead, and covered tightly w/ Saran Wrap and put in frig. Croissants also held up well in frig. Very easy -- and "make ahead" friendly. Actually better if it sits overnight!!!!! Will DEFINATELY make again!!!!!
WOW! This is the best chicken salad I have ever made. It was the Hit at my daughers daisy scout induction ceremony. My platter of sandwichs was the only ones eaten up! It is truely best to make the day before so the flavors blend well. I did some of the other suggestions from the other folks who tried the recipe. Used walnuts instead, used some granny smith apple too, little pickle relish, cayenne, fresh ground pepper and sea salt to taste. I cut back on the mayo and added chopped green onion. My husband ate a sandwich for breakfast this morning, he said it was so good! Thanks a Bunch Becky for giving us this "now a staple" for my family.
This chicken salad was incredible! A great way to use up leftover chicken. The second time I made this I took chicken breasts and baked them in a can of chicken broth at 350 for one hour. Let the breasts cool then chopped them up. Like another reviewer I mixed the mayo and cream together separately before I added it to everything else. I also added a chopped red delicious apple to the mix. I used red grapes instead of green. (About half red apple/half red grapes) This recipe is a keeper.
Very good recipe. I love GOOD chicken salad and this one is good. Next time I will change the almonds to pecans for a different flavor. I also used sweetned whipped cream that I had left from a pie. Thanks!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/27/2002
The almonds make this superb- but definitely toast them first (at 375 degrees for 4-5 minutes, shaking frequently). Also, don't add the salt right away. I think it's better without any, especially if you use roasted chicken that has been seasoned with salt and herbs. I served this salad on croissants at my daughter's baptism reception, where it was gobbled up!
Excellent dish! I tasted somthing like this at a local high scale restaurant and this was just as good. I added chopped up apple to it (like in the restaurant)! I think this gave it an extra good kick! It complimented the chicken and grapes perfectly. My husband ate all the left overs when I wasn't looking. Will make this again soon!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/27/2002
The second time I made this, I used toasted pecans instead of slivered almonds. That is an incredible improvement on what I already thought was a perfect recipe!
Whipping cream and whipped topping are NOT the same thing! Miracle Whip is NOT mayo! Now that I've said and repeated these two crucial things, I must say this chicken salad is outrageously good. I do make a couple of changes: a little more cream and a lot less mayo (I'm a mayo hater...still, it does not ruin this salad for me at all!) I add a chopped apple and just an extremely tiny sprinkle of cayenne pepper. Wonderful and I will be serving it at my daughter's baby shower!
This is a great recipe. The recipe I have differs slightly. I also add a can of drained mandarin oranges.I use less mayo and more whipping cream. For something different add small cooked pasta shells and you have a delicious pasta salad. Hint.. If you have no whipping cream just use cool whip - It is just as good I promise!
This recipe has a lot of potential! But when I made it exactly as the recipe directed, I found it on the edge of being inedible. I think making just two adjustments would go a long way: 1. Decrease the amount of mayo. 1 cup is way too much. I'd say start at 1/2 c, and add from there, maybe up to 3/4c. 2. Eliminate the salt. Though it was just 1 teaspoon, it made the entire thing very salty. And you can't undo that. Perhaps just add salt to taste, or none at all (which is what I'm inclined to do.)
This is FABULOUS!! I have attempted to make chicken salad before, but I've never been thrilled with the results. Today changed all that!! I did cut back to 3/4 cup of mayo, left out celery (we don't like it) and it was perfect! I will make this one again and again =)
I took this to a brunch and people thought that I had bought it. The only changes I made was reduce the may to 1/2 cup and the celery to 1/2 cup celery and I added 1/2 cup apples. I did add a little extra whipped cream and a sprinkle of sugar. It was delicious! I was proud to tell the ladies that I made it! :)
I made this recipe using baked chicken. The only difference was I used 1/2C light mayo and 1/2C fat free sour cream to lighten the calories. I also added 1/2tsp black pepper. Mayo was very strong at first but settled the next day and tasted great! The almonds didnt stay crunchy. May suggest saving those for right before serving.
A very tasty chicken salad! I really enjoyed this salad. I diced up some leftover rotisserie chicken. I chopped up celery and halved the sweet red seedless grapes and mixed it in with the chicken. I chilled the chicken until just ready to serve. It took almost 2 minutes to whip the heavy cream with a hand mixer. Once I had soft peaks I added the chicken, celery and grapes, then the slivered almonds to the whip cream. Instead of adding a full 1 cup of mayonnaise , I added a little at a time, mixing it into the chicken until I got a desired consistency I wanted. I added a little hawaiian sea salt and chopped fresh parsley. The chicken salad is absolutely wonderful! The whipped cream makes the salad taste lighter. I like the sweet juicy grapes with the crunch of the celery and slivered almonds. Its nice texture with light flavors made for a tasty chicken salad. I am glad I held back on the amount of mayonnaise. I think this recipe is good -but only with less mayonnaise. I served this along with, "Bacon Corn Chowder," also from this website!
I got lots of compliments on this recipe. I made it for a baby shower. I did add a few things. I added toasted walnuts instead of almonds because that's what I had on hand. I added some diced red onion, 2 gala apples chopped, zest of 1 lemon and juice of 1 lemon. I quadrupled the recipe for the baby shower. Such a huge hit! I'm thinking that I might add just a splash of white vinegar for some zip. With the leftovers, I boiled some penne noodles and mixed the chicken salad into it, DELISH!!! I will be using this recipe often. ;o)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/03/2006
My boyfriend called me to tell me that this was the best sandwich he ever had, and he wanted to know if I could make him two instead of one for lunch tomorrow! I made a few alterations to the already great recipe, incorporating some of the suggestions of other reviewers, and this was the final recipe: I started with boneless, skinless chicken, which I cubed and sauteed with white wine, a little butter, olive oil and lots of tarragon (salt to taste); I let the chicken cool, then added the following: I used much less mayo than called for, added minced pecans and walnuts instead of almonds; I also used red seedless grapes and minced red apple, and lots of fresh, chopped tarragon, a little dijon mustard, fresh fennel sliced thinly, a dash of cayenne pepper, and salt to taste. I served it on soft, slightly sweet egg twist rolls, and it was delicious. I did use lots of celery, but I sliced it very thinly, and I also used more grapes than called for. Thanks for the great recipe, and thanks to all the other reviewers for great suggestions! Tomorrow I'm going to try it on a croissant!
hands down the best chicken salad recipe I've ever made. The whip cream (cool whip) is the secret ingredient, I think. I've never made it with heavy whipping cream as I think the slight sweetness of the ready made stuff plays off the other ingredients. A little cayenne for kick and you've got a real treat!!
I have heard many people say this recipe is bland.. I have been making this chicken salad recipe for more than 10 yrs. There is one ingredient that I believe has been left out of this recipe which makes it fantastic! It is Cavendar's Greek Seasoning. Think my recipe calls for 1 to 2 tbls but just use what you like.
I made this tonight for my husband, he loves chicken salad but doesn't like things that have too much mayo. I added a little extra chicken (about 3 cups) and it came out perfectly coated, not dry at all. He loved it and so did I, I served with croissants as sandwiches. I will absolutely make this again although with one or two changes. I thought it was too salty, I probably wont add any next time. I also added a little pepper which I thought helped add a dimension which I will do again. Don't skip on the parsley, I almost did and I'm so glad I didn't. I used Italian parsley and the flavor was a nice addition. I can't imagine making this with cool whip, I don't think the sweet would be good addition to this, it reminds me of yams or fruit salad with marshmallows, yuck. Use the heavy whipped cream, it makes it so creamy and cuts out some of the mayo flavor.
Man... I get the BEST recipes here!!! This is another winner!!! Used apples instead of grapes and did not add salt. Also used seasoning salt on the chicken breasts before I baked them. The cream adds that little bit of sweetness that sends this one off the charts!!!
This was good. I was expecting something extraordinary after all the reviews, but I was just OK with the original recipe. The almonds aren't quite the right complement to this salad either. It has too much mayo and is a bit bland, and that is why I will only give it 3 stars. After following other reviewer's suggestions though, I was able to make a delicious salad adding apples as well as walnuts, cutting down the mayo, adding a little sweet relish and even a hint of nutmeg, then serving it on a croissant. I wish I could give this recipe a 4 or 5 star rating, but most of the recipe was altered based on other reviews.
This was wonderful! I'm gluten-free and this was a nice treat. What a great idea to use whipping cream. I made a few changes... I would just used a spoon full of mayo at a time until you like the flovor instead of the whole cup. It's so much better to not over do the mayo.
I love the mixture of mayo and heavy whipping cream. This does make it a little runny, but it tastes exactly like the chicken salad from my favorite restaurant. Sometimes I prepare my chicken salad with fruit and other times I like to use onions, celery, and boiled eggs. Either way the mayo and cream mixture makes it so much tastier.
I thought this recipe was awesome, my honey thought it tasted "girly". I got mini-croissants at Costco to serve the salad on, and the presentation was cute! One mistake I made: didn't have sliced almonds, had whole ones, so I put them in a nut grinder and threw the nut bits into the salad. Mistake, the whole almonds are unpleasantly crunchy in this dish, almost like chewing down on something the texture of bone. Stick with sliced almonds, can see how this would be MUCH better. I used red seedless grapes, thinking the color contrast would be better. The flavor was great, but there ended up being no point since it's all covered with the mayo/cream binder anyway...color doesn't show through really. So use green or red grapes, whatever you have or is available.
This is close to the salad that was served at my bridal shower so many years ago. I loved it then and I love it now. It is easy to make and excellent with croissants although served on lettuce is just as good.
Perfect! My father-in-law loves this, says it is just like his mom made. I add a bit of lemon juice and lately have been substituting sour cream for the whipping cream and I think it is just as good. BTW: if you half it, it is perfect for one can of chicken.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
10/21/2003
I only gave it a 4 because, to me, it doesn't offer much flavor. Of course it would make a difference if your chicken was marinated in something before used. This is a good basic recipe though. I made it 3 times and experimented with various ingredients. Each time it turned out good. I never put in the grapes, parsley or salt (I doubt it would have greatly affected the flavor-maybe the salt would help a little). I toasted the almonds perfectly (375 for 4-5 min. turning constantly) Probably cooking them in butter with a little salt would have really made them good or use cashews! The first time I cut the mayo in half and it worked fine. The second time I used low-fat plain yogurt (only 1/2 cup). It tasted pretty much the same. I think the idea of using cool whip instead of whipping cream or adding a little sweetener would be nice too. I heard low fat mayo breaks down so I never used it. I added a 1/8tsp of cayenne pepper and one time I added 1T of bottled ranch dressing. I think the dressing was on the way to increasing the flavor. I never used any onion even though i love them. I don't think it would work. And I do think if you like it with grapes, it would be just as good with apples and walnuts instead of grapes and almonds. Sorry for all the info, but my sister-in-law sue likes alot of detail.
first off..Cool whip is NOT whipping cream or heavy cream..2 different entities..Heavy cream or whipping cream comes in a cardboard carton like milk or Half and half. I cannot even fathom adding cool whip to this recipe..eww..Sorry but..eww.. okay had to get that out of my system..eww.. anyhow..I love this recipe..not really too much mayo, one thing I cannot stand is a dry chicken salad..I like to add onion, or chives to this. some paprika over the top looks pretty..Served in croissants, or with crackers. Delightful!!
This was a hit with the crowd! I wasn't too sure about it the night I made it, but after being refrigerated overnight, it was much tastier. I used only half of the mayo and used walnuts instead which helped the taste too.
If I could give 6 stars to this recipe, I’d do it! My hubby is a “Meat and potatoes” kind of guy, so I was apprehensive about trying this recipe. I followed the recipe, using some of the suggestions from other raters as follows: I used a full cup of Miracle Whip® and a little more than a ¼ cup of Cool Whip®, as suggested by others. I don’t like almonds, so I used pecan pieces. I, too, thought it could use a little “zip,” but I didn’t have any cayenne pepper (as suggested by another cook) so I used a half-teaspoon of hot curry powder. I will definitely make this again, but I think I might add some grated onion to the mix. I served it on Hawaiian sweet dinner rolls with leaf lettuce. Excellent!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/21/2002
This recipe is absolutely wonderful! I LOVED it! I made it 24 hours in advance, and it was just perfect! Also, I used Miracle Whip, and cut it in half, and added 1 cup of Cool Whip instead of using whipping cream. It still tasted great 3 days after I made it! A Party Hit!!
This was my first attempt at a chicken salad and it came out great - thanks for the recipe! I did make modifications for what I had on hand - instead of celery, I finely chopped a granny smith apple to color contrast with the red grapes, toasted the almonds - and used whipping cream, not cool whip ; ) . Definitely make this up a day ahead because it is even more delicious the next day!
Pretty good chicken salad - 1/2c mayo is definitely enough, next time I will only use 1/4c sliced almonds.. 1/2c overpowered the salad. I also added a few dashes of garlic powder to add some flavor, which definitely made it better!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/30/2000
I wanted a recipe with grapes. This one is a keeper. It was a hit at my Christmas party. My daughter ate the leftovers for 4 days straight and did not want to share. Anytime I want chicken salad from now on, this will be it.
This is one of the best chicken salads I have ever had (and I have had several since I love it!). I wanted a new chicken salad recipe to make for a baby shower this weekend, and I came across this recipe. I made a trial batch today. I made a few additions/changes based on suggestions from other reviewers. I toasted the almonds in the oven for a couple of minutes. Before I put the almonds in the oven, I lightly salted them. They were delicious! I waited until the very end to add the mayo and whipping cream, and as suggested, I added to taste. I left out the salt, but added a little at the end. I also added a few sprinkles of onion powder. A couple of reviewers suggested adding 2 tbsps. of sweet relish, which makes it absolutely wonderful. This is a delicious dish!
naples34102
Rating: 4 stars
11/09/2012
Good, basic chicken salad recipe I followed loosely, adapting it to suit my tastes. I left out both the grapes and the almonds, and didn't bother to whip the cream. A dribble of fresh lemon juice and, for me, this was perfect.
Thanks Becky! This is a great recipe, similar to that I had at a friend's house, but better. I took others advice and used 1/2 cup of lowfat mayo and also used canned high quality chicken breast that contained salt so I left that out. Added all the ingredients except the mayo and whip cream which I mixed together with a pinch of cayenne pepper and added it last. Yum Yum!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/08/2005
This is so good - but even better if you adjust your dressing to 2/3 cup of mayo , 1/4 cup heavy cream and 2 TBS of vinegar - gives it some zip balanced with the grapes. It is *****!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/04/2001
I made this for a crowd and everyone just loved it!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/31/2003
Great comments from a ladie's luncheon. Only suggestion - next time I will slice the grapes in more than 3 slices per grape - smaller pieces would be more desireable.
This is the best chicken salad I've ever had! I make a big batch of this almost once a week, and my boyfriend and I chow down for days. I've used sliced almonds and whole ones, and I like the whole almonds because it adds a pretty color to it and the crunch is bigger. We eat this with warmed pita bread; it is awesome.
This was one of the best chicken salads I have ever had.I did cut back on the mayo a bit and used apples instead of the grapes.Served it on whole wheat bread,with lettuce and tomato my family LOVED it.I used store cooked roasted chicken breasts
This was SO good, and a huge hit at my daughter's birthday party. There was not a bite left. I followed the advice of another reviewer and poached the chicken breasts in chicken stock to cook them. (Then you can make soup with the leftover stock.) I made it the night before, and it held up just fine--just needed a little stir before serving. I thought the amount of mayo was fine, but then I love mayo!
Even the husband said it tasted good and he isn't a big fan of mixing fruits with meat.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/28/2000
This is a GREAT recipe!! I added mandarin oranges for a little added zing - DELICIOUS!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/24/2002
If you follow the recipe exactly it is excellant. But for personal taste next time I will add a little less mayo to make it a little more solid in texture and more celery. It was the best chicken salad I ever made.
This is an excellent recipe, I've been making it for over 25 years. If you want to do something kinda fun, put the chicken salad in a pre-baked pie shell, lined with some torn lettuce. Add a small amount of finely grated cheddar and sprinkle some paprika on top for color. Cut in wedges when serving.
I'm not the most experienced cook, but I made this salad several months ago for a baby shower where most of the women in my family "had the market cornered" when it came to chicken salad. They raved! I took a few recommendations from previous reviews; using white wine and taragon with the chicken, walnuts instead of almonds, red grapes, very thin slices of celery, a bit less mayo and just a pinch of salt. You don't need as much salt when using the walnuts, they naturally add a lot of flavor. And don't skip the cream if you're worried about it being a bit runny. It makes the salad, so just add more chicken. Even the leftovers were a hit. The other day I asked my husband "if you could pick anything you want for dinner next week, what would it be?" It was a rare moment and couldn't be wasted, so he really thought about it... and he'd love that chicken salad I found online!
This is one of the best chicken salads I've ever had! I took it to Book Club and it got rave reviews, they ate every bit of it, and everyone wanted the recipe. I made another batch for myself the very next day. I did add some chopped dates I happened to have, and that was a nice extra flavor. Very good, this will be a regular.
ESTARRS
Rating: 5 stars
05/25/2000
This is easy to make and tastes good. It would also be great with cooked macaroni added!
Sorry to give this such a poor rating, but I made this and it was WAY too creamy for me. While I loved the grapes and almonds together, the taste was a bit bland so I added some paprika and cinnimon to kick it up a bit. I would try again but go lighter on both the mayo and the cream...
If you dice all of the ingredients up very finely (got the idea from Chick-fil-a), then it turns out smooth and fantastic. And, the recipe is just great as it is, and feel comfortable substituting the grapes for apples. Worked fine.
Excellent, easy and delicious! I didn't use the whipped cream, but instead substituted with a little more mayo. The grapes add such a wonderful flavor and texture to the salad! I will be making this for a casual lunch when my sister comes in town this week!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/18/2002
OH MY GOODNESS!! This is, without a doubt, the BEST Chicken Salad I've ever tasted. To the basic recipe, I added a teaspoon of fresh chopped tarragon. It was wonderful. I served it for a luncheon to a group or elderly ladies at my house. All of these ladies are fabulous cooks and I really wanted to imprress them. I was extreemly pleased when they asked me for the recipe. This one is a keeper! Thank you very much.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/26/2004
I substituted whipped cream cheese for the whipping cream, green onions for the parsley and added about a 1/2 cup more chicken. Tasted great!
What a hit!!! I made this for a party I was having and everyone loved it. I subsituted 6 big cans of chicken for the cooked chicken and doubled everything else, using a lttle less mayo than 2 cups. My kids also loved it.
I have been a member here for a few years, and have only found a couple of recipes here that have inspired me to rate. I am eating this with crackers for lunch right now...and I am inspired. The only thing I changed was to use 1 c. miracle whip in place of the mayo and cream, which I didn't have on hand. I LOVE this recipe! I might try red grapes and add in some apple next time too :) Thank you Becky!
This is the best chicken salad ever. I serve it every year for a children's fundraiser at church, and the people just love it. However, this year I had a problem in the servings. SButer, Shreveport, LA
The mayo/cream made a great dressing. It was creamy with a little sweetness without adding sugar. I didn't have grapes tonight so added 1/4 c of chopped sweet onion and 1/4 c. chopped green pepper and 1/2 c. of Craisins. I used chopped pecans instead of almonds as that is what I was hungry for. I have made this several times before and always change the ingredients but use the mayo/cream dressing. Use your imagination. I served fresh fruit on the side and baguette bread.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/30/2002
Delicious - Delicious - Delicious!!!! I absoultely loved it. I will continue to make this and share it with friends. I decided to make it the night before for lunch the next day since other reviews recommended it. I added apples and relish and used half a cup of mayo the night before but when I went to serve it the next day it looked a little dry so I added the other half of mayo and it was perfect!!! However...by my mistake, I bought fresh cilantro instead of parsely so I used a hair of it since I had no parsely. It was still yum yum!!!
This was very good and I got a lot of compliments however next time I will not use the whipping cream. I do not see a need for it. It made the salad runny and I was not able to taste the mayonnaise no matter how much I added. I will definitely make again but w/o the whipping cream.
This is my all time favorite chicken salad. People request me to make it all the time. I love it with the fresh whipped cream, but you can substitute cool whip. the salad will come out a little sweeter but it is lower in fat and quicker this way.
Great recipe. I add about a third of a red onion diced and I also added about a tablespoon of sugar to the heavy whipping cream before shipping it. I didn't have sliced almonds on had, but I did have some Salad Pizzazz (the one with the dried oranges, cranberries and honeyed almond slivers). I put a little over 1/2 cup of the Salad Pizzazz in and WOW, I had some awesome Chicken Salad that everyone raved about. Thanks Becky!
This is almost exactly like the chicken salad I make....I thought there was too much mayo in this recipe, so I will continue to use my old recipe which is 4 chicken breasts, boil them and cool, then dice into cubes. Sprinkle cubed chicken with seasoned salt. Take about 4 handfuls of red grapes, and slice grapes in half. Take 1/2 cup slivered almonds, and toast them in melted butter over stove top. Mix grapes, almonds and chicken together. Lastly mix 1/2 cup whipping cream with 1/2 cup mayo. combine everything together and it is perfect. I dont use celery or parsly and I dont miss it at all.
i gave this 4 stars because ive made it twice the first time step by step to the recipe and it seemed to have too much mayo. i made it the second time reducing the mayo by 1/4 cup. i also put just a sprinkle of cayenne and it was amazing.
YUMMY! Took the advice of other reviewers and subbed plain yougart for whipping cream, also reduced to 1/2 cup mayo. Chopped smoked almonds--what I had on hand and served over spinach for dinner. Can't wait to have chicken salad sandwiches tomorrow!! Great recipe, great advice from reviewers too! Thanks!
YUM! I have been looking for an amazing chicken salad sandwich for YEARS and I have finally found it!! I substituted fresh dill for parsley, because I love dill-otherwise I kept everything the same. The secret is in the whipped cream! EXCELLENT- and I don't give out 5 stars easily!
