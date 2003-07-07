Becky's Chicken Salad

I only gave it a 4 because, to me, it doesn't offer much flavor. Of course it would make a difference if your chicken was marinated in something before used. This is a good basic recipe though. I made it 3 times and experimented with various ingredients. Each time it turned out good. I never put in the grapes, parsley or salt (I doubt it would have greatly affected the flavor-maybe the salt would help a little). I toasted the almonds perfectly (375 for 4-5 min. turning constantly) Probably cooking them in butter with a little salt would have really made them good or use cashews! The first time I cut the mayo in half and it worked fine. The second time I used low-fat plain yogurt (only 1/2 cup). It tasted pretty much the same. I think the idea of using cool whip instead of whipping cream or adding a little sweetener would be nice too. I heard low fat mayo breaks down so I never used it. I added a 1/8tsp of cayenne pepper and one time I added 1T of bottled ranch dressing. I think the dressing was on the way to increasing the flavor. I never used any onion even though i love them. I don't think it would work. And I do think if you like it with grapes, it would be just as good with apples and walnuts instead of grapes and almonds. Sorry for all the info, but my sister-in-law sue likes alot of detail.