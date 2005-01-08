Chicken a la King I

Chicken a la King is one of my favorite recipes,i resorted to this when i couldn't find my version, which i found right as i went to make it. My Version: I do not like mushrooms at all so when i make this, i use a half of a cup of fresh red and green peppers chopped fairly small. I also use a 1/4 of a cup of fresh white mushrooms diced small. I sauteed them in a 1/2 cup of butter until they are soft, i then remove from heat and mix in a cup of flower, 1tsp salt, and 1/4 tsp of ground pepper. I put back on light heat and simmer until bubbly making sure to stir it constantly so it doesn't scorch. I think keep it on low heat and add 2 cups of chicken broth, and 2 cups of cream, keep on low heat stirring constantly until it come to a boil again, then add your chicken, cook until chicken is heated through. If it seems to thin you can add more flour to thicken it up. I like my thicker as i serve it in puff pastries. With the mushrooms diced so small you still add some flavor that way, but you cant taste them at all!