Chicken a la King I
Servings Per Recipe: 7
Calories: 304.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 20.8g 42 %
carbohydrates: 12g 4 %
dietary fiber: 1.3g 5 %
sugars: 3.8g
fat: 19.2g 30 %
saturated fat: 10.4g 52 %
cholesterol: 86.5mg 29 %
vitamin a iu: 1044IU 21 %
niacin equivalents: 9.9mg 76 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 18 %
vitamin c: 27.4mg 46 %
folate: 26.2mcg 7 %
calcium: 81.4mg 8 %
iron: 1.5mg 8 %
magnesium: 27.8mg 10 %
potassium: 283.4mg 8 %
sodium: 733.9mg 29 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 15 %
calories from fat: 172.4
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.