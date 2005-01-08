Chicken a la King I

546 Ratings
  • 5 360
  • 4 139
  • 3 42
  • 2 4
  • 1 1

Easy and elegant chicken dish. It's a great way to use leftover chicken or turkey. Green pepper and red pimientos make this a pretty dish to serve at Christmas or anytime. Serve over cooked rice, toast, or noodles. Can be made ahead and reheated.

By deleteduser

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
47 more images

Recipe Summary test

Servings:
7
Yield:
6 - 8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook and stir drained mushrooms and green pepper in butter or margarine over medium heat for 5 minutes. Remove from heat.

    Advertisement

  • Blend in flour, salt, and pepper. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly, until mixture is bubbly. Remove from heat.

  • Stir in instant bouillon, milk, water, and reserved mushroom liquid. Heat to boiling, stirring constantly. Boil and stir for 1 minute.

  • Stir in chicken and pimiento. Heat through.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
305 calories; protein 20.8g; carbohydrates 12g; fat 19.2g; cholesterol 86.5mg; sodium 733.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/16/2022