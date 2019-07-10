The Perfect Hot Artichoke and Spinach Dip

1 of 72

Rating: 5 stars This is really good. I have tried it with both frozen and fresh spinach and I liked it better with the frozen. Helpful (53)

Rating: 4 stars I've made this three times and I think I've finally got it perfected. I used 4 jalapenos chopped coarsely. To cut back on fat I used 1/2 cup mayo and 1/2 cup light chive/onion cream cheese (instead of 1 full cup mayo.) I used 1/2 bag of fresh spinach leaves. I also used salt pepper and a sprinkling of crushed red pepper flakes. I then spread it in the baking dish and sprinkled with parmesan that would brown nicely. Spicy hot and good! Helpful (50)

Rating: 5 stars I would recommend not using marinated artichokes for this recipe like I did.. It made the dip quite vinegary in my opinion... otherwise this is delicious! My friends all liked it.. I double the recipe, and had leftovers for a few days.. great with pita chips.. yum!!! Also..I think next time, I will use cream cheese instead of mayo to make it a bit cheesier. Helpful (45)

Rating: 5 stars The is the BEXT artichoke and Spinach Dip recipe I have ever had and I've been looking for quite a while. I used frozen chopped spinach (thawed and drained) instead of the fresh and it turned out wonderful. It makes a big enough pan to bring to a potluck. Thanks for this one I'll be making it again and again! Helpful (26)

Rating: 5 stars Yum!! I cut back on the spinach and just chopped half an 8 oz bag of fresh baby spinach and it was perfect. Will make it again! Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars I took this recipe to a familiy get-together and got rave reviews. It was excellent! I will be making this over and over again. Helpful (14)

Rating: 4 stars I decided to leave off the spinach (not a family favorite) and mozz cheese. It's important to drain the artichoke hearts very well otherwise It can result in a very oily dip. I fried the jalepenos (we used 3-4) sprinkled cajun pepper on them and then put into processor. I also saved time and ran the hearts through the food processor as well. We fry our own tortilla chips w/ corn tortillas which hands down will beat any store bought anyday. Besides my husband and I enjoy sharing the kitchen time together. Always a hit in the small crock when I take it places or at home. Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars I have chopped up shrimp and crab meat to put into this also. I also have sprinkled slivered and chopped toasted almonds on top for a garnish and more texture. I have also added chopped red bell pepper for extra color. Always a hit! Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars Almost perfect as is. I used cream cheese instead of mayo for extra cheesiness. I also omitted the peppers because I don't like spicy and it was GREAT! I added some black pepper. I made it with soy cheeses and soy sour cream. It was great! Will definatly make again Helpful (8)