The Perfect Hot Artichoke and Spinach Dip

Rating: 4.58 stars
72 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 47
  • 4 star values: 21
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This rich and cheesy hot artichoke and spinach appetizer offers a flavor surprise: the mild heat of chopped fresh jalapeno! Goes great with sliced French bread!

By ELIZABETH10582

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, combine green onions and jalapeno. Stir in pressed garlic.

  • In an 8x10 inch glass baking dish, mix sour cream and mayonnaise. Stir in green onions mixture. Blend in 1 cup mozzarella and 1/2 cup Parmesan. Stir in spinach and artichokes. Spread mixture evenly across the baking dish. Sprinkle lemon juice on top, and cover with aluminum foil.

  • Bake in a preheated oven about 20 minutes. Remove, and sprinkle with remaining 1/4 cup mozzarella and 1/4 cup Parmesan. Return to oven, and bake until lightly browned, about 5 minutes more.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
306 calories; protein 9.6g; carbohydrates 8.4g; fat 26.8g; cholesterol 34.1mg; sodium 600.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (72)

Most helpful positive review

CANDYLAND7
Rating: 5 stars
04/29/2007
This is really good. I have tried it with both frozen and fresh spinach and I liked it better with the frozen. Read More
Helpful
(53)

Most helpful critical review

Allie
Rating: 3 stars
12/18/2007
Do not judge this recipe from the picture. It looks much better in person. I did not like the peppers in this recipe so I exchanged them with garlic and chilli powder. That seemed to work MUCH better. Read More
Helpful
(4)
WashingtonHuskiesFan
Rating: 4 stars
11/17/2008
I've made this three times and I think I've finally got it perfected. I used 4 jalapenos chopped coarsely. To cut back on fat I used 1/2 cup mayo and 1/2 cup light chive/onion cream cheese (instead of 1 full cup mayo.) I used 1/2 bag of fresh spinach leaves. I also used salt pepper and a sprinkling of crushed red pepper flakes. I then spread it in the baking dish and sprinkled with parmesan that would brown nicely. Spicy hot and good! Read More
Helpful
(50)
NATEYSMOM
Rating: 5 stars
07/20/2006
I would recommend not using marinated artichokes for this recipe like I did.. It made the dip quite vinegary in my opinion... otherwise this is delicious! My friends all liked it.. I double the recipe, and had leftovers for a few days.. great with pita chips.. yum!!! Also..I think next time, I will use cream cheese instead of mayo to make it a bit cheesier. Read More
Helpful
(45)
Laura Belanger
Rating: 5 stars
10/10/2006
The is the BEXT artichoke and Spinach Dip recipe I have ever had and I've been looking for quite a while. I used frozen chopped spinach (thawed and drained) instead of the fresh and it turned out wonderful. It makes a big enough pan to bring to a potluck. Thanks for this one I'll be making it again and again! Read More
Helpful
(26)
SOANYWAY
Rating: 5 stars
11/02/2005
Yum!! I cut back on the spinach and just chopped half an 8 oz bag of fresh baby spinach and it was perfect. Will make it again! Read More
Helpful
(17)
aryel168
Rating: 5 stars
09/09/2006
I took this recipe to a familiy get-together and got rave reviews. It was excellent! I will be making this over and over again. Read More
Helpful
(14)
Dea
Rating: 4 stars
01/29/2007
I decided to leave off the spinach (not a family favorite) and mozz cheese. It's important to drain the artichoke hearts very well otherwise It can result in a very oily dip. I fried the jalepenos (we used 3-4) sprinkled cajun pepper on them and then put into processor. I also saved time and ran the hearts through the food processor as well. We fry our own tortilla chips w/ corn tortillas which hands down will beat any store bought anyday. Besides my husband and I enjoy sharing the kitchen time together. Always a hit in the small crock when I take it places or at home. Read More
Helpful
(13)
beckacarr
Rating: 5 stars
12/15/2007
I have chopped up shrimp and crab meat to put into this also. I also have sprinkled slivered and chopped toasted almonds on top for a garnish and more texture. I have also added chopped red bell pepper for extra color. Always a hit! Read More
Helpful
(11)
VeggieChefLaura
Rating: 5 stars
01/30/2009
Almost perfect as is. I used cream cheese instead of mayo for extra cheesiness. I also omitted the peppers because I don't like spicy and it was GREAT! I added some black pepper. I made it with soy cheeses and soy sour cream. It was great! Will definatly make again Read More
Helpful
(8)
