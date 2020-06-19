Jenn's Out Of This World Spaghetti and Meatballs

This authentic spaghetti and meatballs recipe is made with fresh oregano and parsley. Because the meatballs are cooked in the sauce, they are tender and savory.

Recipe by JENNGOETZ

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan over medium heat, and cook the onion until lightly brown. Mix in 2 cloves garlic, and cook 1 minute. Stir in crushed tomatoes, tomato paste, water, sugar, 1/2 the oregano, and bay leaf. Season with salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, and simmer while preparing meatballs.

  • In a bowl, mix the ground round, bread crumbs, remaining oregano, remaining garlic, parsley, eggs, and cheese. Season with salt and pepper. Roll into 1 inch balls, and drop into the sauce. Cook 40 minutes in the sauce, or until internal temperature of meatballs reaches a minimum of 160 degrees F (72 degrees C).

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil, and stir in the spaghetti. Cook 8 to 10 minutes, until al dente, and drain. Serve the meatballs and sauce over the cooked spaghetti.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
572 calories; protein 27.7g; carbohydrates 80.1g; fat 17g; cholesterol 86.6mg; sodium 1177.2mg. Full Nutrition
