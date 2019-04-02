Ultimate Irresistible Granola

I LOVE IT! It's so yummy! I did do a bit of a change though. I only added 2 cups of the slivered almonds instead of all the other nuts to cut out on fat. I also sprinkled about 2 tbs of cinnamon in my dry mixture. I also added quite a bit of vanilla to my oil and honey mixture because I love the taste of it so I didn't even measure it, just started pouring. I added extra cranberries and raisins to make up for the other ingredients as well. I know it might sound a bit bland but we didn't need the extra fat in our granola cereal because my husband is a cereal fanatic he can eat cereal 3 times a day bowl fulls at a time. So I wanted a healthier version of the cereal so you didn't feel as though you were eating healthy when you really weren't. I notice a lot of viewers just take their granola as a snack, mine didn't bunch up to much it's more like a cereal then it is clusters, so I just had my first bowl with some milk and it's quite tasty, also I feel kinda full...although it could be from grazing from the mixture to begin with! Enjoy your version of this easy base granola!