Ultimate Irresistible Granola

This is THE BEST granola out there. Walnuts, pecans, coconut, sesame seeds and honey are just a few of the delectable ingredients that make this the most delicious and nutty granola out there, you won't be disappointed!

By Veronica Sackett

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
20 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, stir together the oats, almonds, walnuts, pecans, sesame seeds, wheat germ, coconut and sunflower seeds. In a small pan over medium heat, stir together the oil and honey. Cook and stir until blended. You could also do this in a large measuring cup in the microwave, heating for about 2 minutes and 30 seconds. Pour over the oat mixture, and stir to coat evenly. Spread out in an even layer on two cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 20 minutes in the preheated oven, until the oats and nuts are toasted. Immediately after it comes out of the oven, stir in the raisins and dried cranberries. Let stand until cooled, and stir again to break up any large clusters. Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to two weeks, but I guarantee it won't be around that long!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
532 calories; protein 8.8g; carbohydrates 55.7g; fat 33.6g; sodium 8.8mg. Full Nutrition
