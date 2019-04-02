Ultimate Irresistible Granola

This is THE BEST granola out there. Walnuts, pecans, coconut, sesame seeds and honey are just a few of the delectable ingredients that make this the most delicious and nutty granola out there, you won't be disappointed!
I tried this one twice. The first version I followed almost exactly the recipe, though substituting some of the nuts for other nuts but keeping the qty the same, and adding some kosher salt and maple syrup as suggested.. The result was VERY oily and not a lot of flavor. So.. second time around I made the following changes: increase oats to 6 cups reduce oil to 1/2 cup used 1 c honey, about 1/3 c maple syrup, and about 4 TBS brown sugar, and a splash of apple cider...I also added cinnamon and salt to the honey/oil mix. YUMMY! I also used some hazelnuts, pepitas, dried cherries, flax seeds, and threw in some whole almonds too. The result of this batch is much better. The apple cider makes it smell great too. Way less greasy, and still was able to make clumps (press down into the pan after adding fruit.. once cool break into clumps). I am making this for xmas gifts.. so I added a few white chocolate chips to each bag after it was cooled also. Great recipe, it is very forgiving so go ahead and experiment!
First of all, THANK YOU Veronica for this amazing recipe. I just made a 10x recipe and am giving it away as Christmas gifts. I have a few comments that may be of interest to others. (#1) as others have noted this is a forgiving recipe and you can tweak as desired. Personally I like it with an additional 1c oats, and only 1/2 cup of sesame seeds and 1/2 cup of sunflower seeds, and add 1/4 tsp salt. (#2) You can be make this into bars or very clumpy granola as follows. Bake the granola in a jelly roll or half sheet rimmed pan. After mixing in the dried fruit, cover with a clean kitchen towel and press down hard to flatten into bars. Once completely cool, you can then break into bars or crumple into chunky granola. Great for snacks. (#3) for a different taste this can be baked for up to 45 minutes. Be very sure to stir often after 20 minutes so it won't burn, but you will end up with a rich golden brown granola that is quite crisp. The recipe as written produces an excellent chewy granola...if you want it crisp just bake longer. Thanks again Veronica.
This granola is fantastic, I can't stop eating it!!! I added about 3 tsp cinnamon and 2 tsp of salt. The salt just brings out the flavors of all the nuts and the cinnamon spices it up just a bit. Thanks--I love it.
I made this last night and was very impressed! I've tried several granola recipes and this is the first one that actually worked like I wanted it too. I did change a few things- I omitted the sesame and sunflower seeds and wheat germ. I used flax seed instead of wheat germ. I used extra virgin coconut oil instead of canola- for a more healthy approach. I also used 1 cup of honey and 1/2 cup of Agave nectar. I added a few dashes of salt and cinnamon. I also had to double the cooking time- I had two cookie sheets in the oven. It just wasn't cooking very quickly. Just wait until it gets golden and toasty. Great recipe and VERY easy! Thank you!!
After trying a few different granola recipes that didn't deliver, I've settled on this one. I've made it several times, and will make it several more. While the recipe is great just as it is, I like adding an additional cup of oats (this cuts down on potential oiliness), playing around with the various dried fruit options (still keeping the total at 2 cups) and especially like adding a bit of kosher salt when adding the fruit. The kosher salt gives it this great sweet/salty thing that everyone who tries it favorably comments on. So far it seems that this recipe can sustain quite a bit of tinkering, which I find fun and freeing! I'm always changing amounts depending on what I have on hand, I've even added whole wheat flour for a thicker consistency and the recipe always transitions beautifully. Thank you for a great granola recipe!
I LOVE IT! It's so yummy! I did do a bit of a change though. I only added 2 cups of the slivered almonds instead of all the other nuts to cut out on fat. I also sprinkled about 2 tbs of cinnamon in my dry mixture. I also added quite a bit of vanilla to my oil and honey mixture because I love the taste of it so I didn't even measure it, just started pouring. I added extra cranberries and raisins to make up for the other ingredients as well. I know it might sound a bit bland but we didn't need the extra fat in our granola cereal because my husband is a cereal fanatic he can eat cereal 3 times a day bowl fulls at a time. So I wanted a healthier version of the cereal so you didn't feel as though you were eating healthy when you really weren't. I notice a lot of viewers just take their granola as a snack, mine didn't bunch up to much it's more like a cereal then it is clusters, so I just had my first bowl with some milk and it's quite tasty, also I feel kinda full...although it could be from grazing from the mixture to begin with! Enjoy your version of this easy base granola!
DELICIOUS. This recipe was a big hit at Easter family brunch. Everyone raved about it. Both of my sisters and my mom want a big jar of this for Mother's Day! I used dried blueberries instead of cranberries and I used dried sweetened coconut bits instead of shredded coconut and added a bit more salt to taste. Wonderful on yogurt. Give it a try, you won't be disappointed.
As many reviewers said, this smells wonderful when baking. I made many of the same modifications - additional oats, cut the oil. Also added vanilla and flax seeds and substituted maple syrup for part of the honey. As I write this my three year old is munching on a bowl of it and is asking for more. I think we'll keep this one. Thanks for the recipe!!
I've tried many granola recipes out there and this is my absolute favorite. It has a great texture and is easily manipulated to make it your own. I toast my oats and nuts before mixing it with the liquids. I also add flax, sunflower and pumpkin seeds and goji berries to make it even healthier. Try it, you'll like it!!
This is a great granola. Currently I use 7 cups oats, 2 cups raisins/craisins, 3-4 cups assorted nuts/seeds, 1/3 cup oil, 1/2 cup honey, and 2 tsp cinnamon. This is considerably less sweet than the original but that's how I like it. Healthy walnut oil is a bit expensive but gives a nice flavor.
This is the PERFECT granola recipe!!! And it is SOOO easy to make!!! I have tried other granola recipes that were good, but this one is EXCELLENT and much easier to make. My husband is thrilled I found this recipe because now I'll stay stocked up on home-made granola like I've been saying I want to. I'm not too crazy about the sunflower seeds, so I'll leave those out next time. Like a previous reviewer suggested, I added an extra cup of oats, but I didn't have sesame seeds, so I left those out. I used extra virgin olive oil instead of canola, and it worked very nicely. You can also tightly press this mixture into a container and refrigerate it to make wonderful chewy granola bars. Anyone who likes granola MUST try this recipe!!!
Yum, yum, yum! I changed a few things according to other reviews, and it was delicious!!! (1) Omit sesame seeds, sunflower seeds. (2) Trade raisins and cranberries for dried raspberries and blueberries. (3) Use just short of 1.5 c honey and only 3/4 c oil. When it bubbles up, stir for like 30 sec then turn off heat and pour over mix. Thanks for a yummy recipe!
This recipe was really terrific. I didn't have enough honey, so I went without, but it was still absolutely delicious (although much harder to eat because nothing was stuck together!!). It made a HUGE bowlful that was gone in a matter of days (and my family's not normally much into eating granola). I plan on making this again very soon.
WONDERFUL!! I tweeked it along with Megan's Granola. I used 1 cup honey and 1/4 cup "Splenda" Brown Sugar - 1 1/2 tsp. salt - 1 Tbls. cinnamon and 1 Tbls. Vanilla along with 1 cup Canola oil - next time I'll use Olive oil!!!
I made this as written except I didn't have sesame seeds so I had to substitute whole unground flax. I put in half white flax and half dark flax. This has become our new go to breakfast. Yummy. Just to change things up a bit next time I may add a bit of maple syrup just for a change in taste. Thanks for such an adaptable and delicious recipe. You've made my husbands day. I half this recipe so that it stays fresher.
I had this recipe, or one very similar to it, years and years ago. I used to make it and we loved it. It was the same ingredients and was very versatile. I made it tonite and it's in the oven as I write this. I used less oil - about 2/3 C. and about a cup of honey because my coconut was sweetened. I did add about a tablespoon of vanilla to they honey & oil mixture. I used a squeeze bottle (washed out well and dried) and put the somewhat cool honey/oil in the squeeze bottle and spread it over the dry ingredients. This made for a much more even application. Be sure your bottle can stand the warmth of the honey/oil. This is a winner - thanks Veronica!
This is great granola. I didn't have enough honey so I use 1/2 honey and 1/2 light corn syrup. I didn't add the wheat germ. I got great clumps of crunchy granola that you could eat as a cereal, on fruit or yogurt, or just as a snack. Thanks!!
My dr. suggested that all people should occasionally have a wheat-free, dairy-free meal. So I leave out the wheat germ and add a few more oats and some flax seed meal, and eat it with rice milk...perfect! I aslo add raw pumpkin seeds, and use a small amount of pumpkin seed oil and/or walnut oil to replace some of the canola oil. Also use xylitol or sucralose as a sweetner, but with the natural sweetness of the rice milk the granola doesn't need much sweetner. It's the standard breaky in our house now!
Just finished eating my second bowl of this granola today, I seriously can't get through a day without it. I have taken the advice of several reviewers and added an extra cup of oats, some vanilla and cinnamon, and this time I added dried blueberries and it really is awesome. In fact we mix it with Cheerios or All Bran flakes so it will last longer otherwise I'd be making it twice a week!
So good! I'll never buy granola again! Hubby and father who don't really care for granola even liked it. Added some salt, maple syrup, and brown sugar per other reviews, and then still sprinked a bit more brown sugar (to my taste) after the baking step. Also replaced the pecans with lightly salted peanuts because I had no pecans, and think this really added something because the bites without the peanuts were still good, but not as good. The salty & sweet combo was fantastic.
My husband made a huge batch of this yesterday - chosen because this one has a nice oil & honey coat (not a lot of weird sugary binding). He left out the raisons and cranberries because he likes to add fruit to it on a "as wanted" basis. Really good - the whole house smelled great! Thanks for the recipe!
Made this with 1 additional cup of oats and thought it was still fairly oily and pretty sweet. It tasted more like a cookie than a breakfast cereal. It was definitely good - but not quite the hearty granola I was looking for. Second batch I made with only 2/3 cup oil and 1 cup honey (still with one extra cup of oats). This was more to our liking and seems more like a cereal than dessert. Very good though either way!
Amazing!! I have made this several times and no matter what I substitute it is always good! Sometimes I use agave instead of honey, butter instead of oil and I never have sesame seeds, so I dont add them. I also usually sprinkle some nutmeg, ginger, cinnamon or cloves on it before baking! Thanks for the wonderful recipe!
This is a great recipe that is easy to make your own. I used 6 cups of oats, 1 cup of honey and 1/2 a cup of maple syrup, flax seeds instead of sunflower seeds, and 1/2 a cup of unsalted butter instead of a cup of canola oil. I didn't have pecans, so I omitted that. We loved it.
Expected granola goodness; what I got was granola greatness. Made a half batch adding a tsp of cinnamon and omitting fruit (not always in a fruit mood)... I intend to have this for breakfast, but the ice cream is begging to be covered in it - I shall do both! P.S. Bake with kitchen window ajar, neighborhood cats will swarm...
This is fantastic! I took others suggestion and added salt - 1 tsp. Also, I used black sesame seeds, and they added a great flavor. I also added 2 tbsp of cinnamon! I recommend turning the heat down to 300 degrees and watching to make sure it does not burn. Also, the first time I made this I used the entire cup of oil... that was way too much for me! I did half of that and was MUCH happier!
I have tried so many other granola recipes but none as fabulous as this. I kind of forgot it was in the oven and I thought it was going to taste burnt but it was still fabulous. Next time I will pay more attention. Luv this recipe
it tasted like peanut butter (which im allergic to) i went to the hospital and when i got back home i had some more then i relized i never put peanut butter inside it was my grandma that put it inside. then i fed some to santa and he put me on the naughty list.
My 3 year old son and I made this together and we both loved it. Even my mom, who isn't a granola fan, raved. We went to whole foods and bought freshly roasted cinnamon nuts which was a great addition. We are not big raisen fans so we subsituted dried cherries. We will make this again!
Very nice granola, does need a little salt to enhance the nuts in the granola, also,instead of sesame seeds I used pumpkin seedss. I also used a store brand oatmeal, I think that was a mistake, very small pieces, next time I would use Quaker Oatmeal.
Unreal granola. Sooooo yummy and so easy. I don't need to try any more recipes after this one. I omitted the walnuts (hubby or I don't like them), used golden raisins and added 2 tsp. of salt as per another reviewer, but I will probably add 1 - 1 1/2 tsp. next time.
This is incredible granola. I've made it several times, the first time following the recipe exactly, except using raisins instead of cranberries since we can't get them here. The following times, I've often added more oatmeal, wheat bran, and/or flax seeds in order to cut down a bit on the fat and calorie content. That's the only downside for us. This is incredible and will be a great Christmas gift this year for friends.
So yummy! I changed the recipe: used multi-grain oats, didn't use walnuts (since I didn't have any), didn't use coconut (don't like it), flax instead of wheat germ (once again, its what I had), dried cherries instead of raisins (don't like it) and then I had to bake almost 40 min (I stirred the mix on both pans and switched the pans around every 10 min). I love it. Next time, I'll cut down on the honey-oil mix though as its a little too sticky for me (think I'll try 2 cups total of the mix).
I love this granola recipe. This last batch I used dried blueberries instead of the raisins and cranberries, and added pumpkin seeds and flax seeds instead of the wheat germ. Oh, and I added a 1/4 tsp of cinnamon. OMG, the best!
What a fabulous recipe! I used flax seeds instead of sesame seeds, seasame oil instead of canola oil, and chopped dried apricots instead of raisins. Also, I didn't use and wheat germ. This is a keeper. Thank you for this wonderful recipe.
I recently tried this recipe for the first time and burned the whole batch! Will try again soon, this time turning down my oven temp and stirring the granola at least once so it toasts evenly. I snuck a taste, though, before I popped the cookie sheets in the oven, and I can tell it's a great recipe!
Delicious. I added 3 teaspoons of cinnamon, 1 Tablespoon of vanilla, and 1 teaspoon of salt and increased the oats to 6 cups. I kept the oil and honey the same. I had to bake it for 4 minutes though as 20 minutes the granola was still white. Not sure why but I can never make them clump. Anyway, great recipe. Thanks for sharing. good.
Great recipe! I increased the oats (about 9 cups) and left the oil/honey amounts the same. Just the right amount of sweet and not too much oil (by granola standards). Toasted beautifully and became crisp as it cooled. My family is enjoying it as a breakfast cereal, snack, yogurt topping. A Keeper for sure.
This recipe was super easy and delicious to make! I used the suggestions from previous reviewers and only used 1/2 cup of oil because I wanted to cut down on fat and I don't like oily granola. I only had almonds on hand so I used two cups of that and instead of raisins I used crushed pineapple. Also I added the cranberries and pineapple to the oatmeal mixture prior to baking because I like my fruit to stick to the granola. It's excellent for topping off vanilla yogurt or if my sweet tooth is calling I add it to vanilla ice cream. Absolutely delicious!
Great recipe; I did some adjustments as recommended by some other reviewers. I used 1/2 c canola oil, 1/2 honey, 1/2 cup maple syrup, 1/2 c agave. I don't like coconut so I left that out. I also added 4 TBS brown sugar, 2 tsp apple pie spice. It was great. thanks for the recipe.
One of the easiest and best granola recipes around!!! I love it! I just substituted Wheat germ for Wheat bran and used salted sunflowers as well as a tsp of salt and tsp of cinnamon. It turned out great.
This recipe is quite similar to Megan's Granola here on the site. They both turn out wonderful-add your own little touches! I make this for our office the day's we do big breakfasts-everyone loves it. This time I made one batch with and one without the coconut-seems folks preferred the additional sweetness of the coconut:)I have a very accurate electric stove-timing is everything when baking any granola. You can overdo it and burn some very pricey cereal! Watch the mixture carefully-it will set up nicely on the counter when it cools to give it that "clumpy" texture we all adore! Oh, and did you see the calorie count on this little gem? Not an every day menu item in our home. lol
This was fantastic! I didn't have any wheat germ but it still turned out delicious. I added about a cup of chocolate chips to the mixture after it had cooled completely. The kids just gobble it up in the morning!! This will be a staple in my house now!
I had to use two jelly roll pans for this recipe...and I think I even cut it down by half! Blame the wall oven and its size....but! no worries! I will definitely be making this again! I cut down the amount of honey thinking that it would be too sweet with the coconut but follow the recipe please! It will all work out in the end...and experiment with different dried fruits. I omitted the sesame seeds because of an allergy but the rest was just wonderful! Great on yogurt or oatmeal in the morning.
I made a half recipe but included flax seed instead of sunflower seeds since I didn't have any on hand. I also only had half a cup of honey, but it was sweet enough. Next time I will add a small sprinkle of salt as suggested by another reviewer. I did not have problems with it being oily, but I may have used more dry ingredients than the recipe called for. I also cooked it longer than called for and let it cool inside the oven. Smells just like an oatmeal cookie so I had to add some chocolate chips after cooling but still a little warm to soften the chocolate.
This is the best granola I've ever had! I left out the coconut because my husband doesn't like it and I added various nuts and seeds like flax seeds, pinenuts, and I added some kosher salt and a tsp of vanilla like some reviewers suggested. You can tweak the recipe a bit to use what you have on hand and it still tastes good. I've made some to give away and some to keep for myself to munch on. Thank you for an excellent recipe!
This was my first time making granola and it turned out great! I had to make a lot of changes to adjust to what I had on hand. I added 6 cups of oats to make up for other ingredients I did not have. I used my organic extra virgin coconut oil and did not have a full cup so I added a 1/2 cup of organic peanut butter w/o sugar to the oil, 1 cup honey(for less sugar) What a nice peanut buttery taste! I added a 1 tsp. of sea salt to work better with the peanut butter flavor. I left out the shredded coconut, because my kids do not like it, I did not have sesame seeds so I added 1 cup oup of fresh ground flax seed. I left out the wheat germ because it is high in phytic acid not a good nutritonal food as many believe it is. Although I made a lot of changes, I love a recipe that can be tweeked for personal tastes and still turns out the way it should. Thank you for a great recipe!
Absolute best granola EVER! I've tried several versions. My favorite is half honey, half molasses. Also substituted 1 cup of cranberries for dried dates, and wheat germ for flaxseed meal. All my family and friends love it! It's my new Christmas gift food!! Many thanks for sharing the original recipe!!
This granola is very good- not too sweet, good crunch, simple to make. The only changes I made were adding 1/3 cup of banana chips instead of rasins, using extra light olive oil instead of canola, adding a little water (to help with clumping) and adding a dash of cinnamon. The flavor is fantastic. I think that if I make it again, the only changes I make will be to try to make it a little healthier (using only almonds, etc). As is, it is a very good recipe.
I changed this recipe a little, based on ingredients I already had on hand. I used sliced almonds instead of slivered, I omitted the walnuts and sesame seeds, and substituted dried cranberries for dried cherries. I only had salted sunflower seeds, so I only used 1/2 cup of them. I got rave reviews at a bake sale from adults and children!
This is a wonderful recipe! I love the fact that it can be changed to suit your individual tastes. I've made it twice now and each time I changed something and both times it was delicious. My only concern when making this was the calorie and fat count. However, when I realized that the information is based on 20 servings I was less concerned. I'm not sure what they consider a "serving", but we get way more than 20 servings. A little goes a very long way so we use it on yogurt, ice cream or just as a quick "sweet" fix.
Wow! First granola I ever made; brought it to work and everyone loved it! I can't stop eating because it's so addicting! I used raisins instead of cranberries, and didn't use sesame seeds because I couldn't find them in the store. Will definitely make again.
I've tried a few other granola recipes and like this one the best. I will use it over and over again. I decreased the oil, added cinnamon and flax seed like many other reviewers. Very flexible recipe!!!
