Chicken Noodle Soup
This soup is delicious, and very easy to make. It is a wonderful soup to prepare for friends or neighbors that you would like to cook for.
This soup is delicious, and very easy to make. It is a wonderful soup to prepare for friends or neighbors that you would like to cook for.
Don't need cooked chicken the chicken can and should be cooked with the soup. Can swap chick broth for cubes and water. I added 4 times the carrots. Excellent and easy!Read More
Um. Don't know where to begin. This soup wasn't good. It tasted like canned chicken noodle soup, and that's not a compliment. I prefer stock or broth, and even canned/boxed is better than boullion cubes!! I also cannot believe the butter (why on earth butter I don't know). Anyway, I was looking for a quick recipe for hubby to make and this was NOT it. not good!!Read More
Don't need cooked chicken the chicken can and should be cooked with the soup. Can swap chick broth for cubes and water. I added 4 times the carrots. Excellent and easy!
fantastic soup!I used 2 boxes of Swansons Organic Chicken Broth along with 4 cups of chicken stock instead of the chicken boulillon and water. Added a small bag of frozen white corn. also, i used a whole store bought rotisserie chicken instead of just chopping up cooked chicken meat. I placed the whole chicken in to the pot when adding the veggies, spices,and broth and simmered it all for 30 minutes like the recipe says to do. Then removed the whole chicken from the pot and removed the meat from the bird then placed the meat back in to the pot of soup. I've had so many complements on this recipe it is unbelievable. Everyone says it's the BEST chicken soup they have ever had. Thanks so much for this wonderful easy recipe!
This was so good...I sauteed the celery and onions as directed and then threw everything into the crockpot and cooked it on low for about 7 hours.. I didnt have any egg noodles so the last 20 minutes of cooking I broke up pieces of lasagna noodles and threw them in..It was great!!.. I served it with grilled cheese sandwhiches and it took me back to when I was a kid and my grandmother made the same meal for me... Kiki (Brampton,ON Canada)
Delicious soup! I put all ingredients in crockpot except noodles, simmered for 6-7 hours, turned to high then added a bag of Reames frozen noodles. Absolutely wonderful!
Very tasty! On my second time around I added twice as many carrots and half the butter so it wasn't as greasy. I also used boneless chicken thighs. Excellent!
this recipe was easy for a guy who only cooks while the wife is at work. i added an undiluted can of cream of chicken soup and a can of cream of celery soup. she not only raved about it but she froze the leftovers and made another meal of it a few days later.
This recipe is delicious and very easy to make. You can substitute left over turkey in place of the chicken for something different. This is a keeper and will be part of my recipe file for a long time. Thank you Sherry!
So easy to make! My mom has always made homemade chicken noodle soup, but doesn't go by a recipe. I've been wanting to make it for my fiance and this is pretty close. My fiance loved it! He said it was just as good, if not better. I also made some modifications. The main one being that I used my crock pot instead. It cooked for about 4 1/2 hours, but could go all day, I'm sure. I cut the recipe to serve 7 because I only have a small crock pot, and it fit perfectly! I also boiled 3 boneless/skinless chicken breasts and shredded it with a fork instead of chopping. And I didn't use the bay leaf or parsley because I didn't have any on hand. :) Note that the broth may look a little watery--my fiance and I both thought so--but he tried it and it tasted awesome. (I'm a vegetarian, so I can't taste test :) But of course, it all depends on your personal taste.
Very wonderfull! I did make some changes such as using chicken broth instead of cubes. I also used 2 cups of celery, 1 1/2 cups of carrots and added 1/2tsp of oregeno and 1/2 tsp of poultry seasoning, 1 full medium onion, also used rotisserie chicken and I think it makes a huge contribution to the soup. My brothers son absolutely loved it. He ate 3 bowls of it and he never eats that much of any food that we have ever seen. I will be making this often! Oh, I did increase the cooking time to roughly 2-2 1/2 hours.
Great soup! Added 4x the carrots (1cup) and 2x the onion (1/2cup) and used 1/2 tsp parsley and 1/2 tsp oregano. Family loved it.
This soup was SO delicious! It's worth the time to used the boiled chicken recipe on this site. I took the advice of others and cooked the soup for a little longer as well and used almost all chicken broth instead of water, this gives it such a hearty flavor. I also doubled the carrots and celery and I used linguine noodles because that's all I had on hand. I'm sure any noodles would work. Thank you for a delicious chicken noodle soup recipe that I will keep forever!
I have made this a number of times and it is great,last night it was for my sick husband. I used 8 cups of swanson reduced sodium chicken broth with 4 cups of water. I also added a can of cream of chicken along with some minced garlic and a little oregano. At the end I used fresh chopped parsley and some sliced green onion. Served along with some bisquick biscuits and he was a happy camper!
perfect for my Slow-Cooker. here's what I adjusted: I used 6 cups of water instead of 12, and used 6 tsp of Better than Boullion (chicken flavor). I used only half the dried herb and spices (I used the smallest bay leaf I had). I used unsalted butter, and did not have to add any additional salt. I add all of those ingredients to the slow cooker at the beginning, and cooked on low heat for 8 hours. I used Whole Wheat Egg Noodles, which I added at the last 40 minutes of cooking. SOOOO YUMMY! And so simple. I will definitely make this again!!
If you are looking for a quick and easy but still homemade soup this is it. I have made this soup so many times for family and friends when they are sick that people are actually requesting it! I like to bake the chicken with some Natures Seasoning and also substitute four cups of water w/ two cans of Chicken Broth, then I add some boullion cubes w/ the rest of the water. I give this recipe 5 stars because I have found no one who doesn't enjoy it.
Delicious! My intention was to make this for my daughter during a stomach bug. I used 7 boullion cubes and followed everything else pretty much exactly. It's not bland but the flavor is delicate and was perfect for a get-well-soon meal!
Um. Don't know where to begin. This soup wasn't good. It tasted like canned chicken noodle soup, and that's not a compliment. I prefer stock or broth, and even canned/boxed is better than boullion cubes!! I also cannot believe the butter (why on earth butter I don't know). Anyway, I was looking for a quick recipe for hubby to make and this was NOT it. not good!!
This soup was amazing. I made several adjustments after reading a handful of other chicken soup recipes. I substitued chicken broth for the water and the bouillon cubes. I doubled the vegetables and noodles which were whole wheat. I put in some green onions, fresh parsley, whole garlic cloves, and poultry seasoning. It had great flavor and wonderful consistency.
This is a great soup. I get everything but the noodles prepared and in my slow cooker before heading to work; then when I get home, I put the egg noodles in for about 10 minutes and we are ready to sit down and enjoy this delicious recipe. It's a keeper that's frequently made for my family.
I love this soup. I can't help but feel a little annoyed that the most highly rated review starts with "not good". Obviously the use of chicken bouillon is a matter of personal taste. A lot of people don't like it- they think it's too salty too artificial tasting ect.... I'll admit, I felt a bit uneasy about using it. And I was pleasantly suprised with the result. The butter,veggies,seasonings,chicken and bouillon cubes all meld into a mild and wonderful broth. I've made this several times and the only issue I have when making this is the amount of noodles. I use homemade egg noodles and they tend to absorb a lot of broth. One time I added 12 oz. of noodles. Big mistake. I had chicken and noodles not soup. The called for 8 oz. is plenty and depending on the type of noodles used maybe even too much. Overall this soup is excellent and so quick and easy. Five stars!
Very very good. It was my first time making chicken noodle soup from scratch, and I followed a lot of "StacyB1967"s suggestions, since she raved so much. I boiled a whole chicken using this website's "Boiled Chicken" recipe by George. Then I used 3 cups of stock from that boiled chicken, and 9 cups regular water for the soup, as Stacy suggested. (Next time I'll do about half stock, half water - that stock was good.) I doubled everything she suggested we double in the recipe, except for the butter. The amount of butter originally suggested is plenty to saute the celery and onions. The only thing it needs is a little salt. I added one teaspoon of salt at the end, and that did the trick. And then just dash on a bit more everytime you pour yourself a bowl (who doesn't do that?), and it's perfect. It tastes even better the second and third days! I think it really helped to nip my cold in the bud, too. Thank you for the great recipe... and to "StacyB1967" for sharing her suggestions.
I doubled the carrot and onion, added potatoes (why not), and used fresh ground peppercorns instead of ground black pepper. Much better flavor! Since I didn't have marjoram or parsley on hand, I used basil and oregano instead. Also replaced the egg noodles with some mixed wild rice. I ended up with a lovely chicken rice soup! Mmmm.
I love this soup and so does my family. Here is what I did a bit differently: instead of the bouillon and water, I used 2 48 ounce containers of chicken broth (with extra for thinning the soup later), I added one cup of carrots and one cup of chopped onion. I substituted the egg noodles for one 12 ounce package of Reames frozen Homestyle noodles. I kept the spices the same except added two bay leaves. I also added extra pepper. My college age son is clamoring for me to give him this recipe to take back to college with him....a real sign of approval in my book!
Marjoram!!! I'm giving this 5 stars because it introduced me to marjoram. It is the flavor I've been searching for. I didn't follow this recipe exactly, I added garlic and sauteed it with the onion and left out the bay leaf and used real chicken broth, but the marjoram is the key, and now I add it to many soups... anything with veggies (it's wonderful in split pea, too!). I'm so happy to have finally used this spice!!
Wow! I made this two days after Thanksgiving with the leftovers and it was amazing! I didn't have any butter left, so I used oil and I also didn't have any bay leaf, so I left it out. I thought there was a little too much chicken, so I doubled the veggies and it was good. Will make again!
So easy and so good! I added 4 cups of chicken stock on top of the 12 cups of water since I doubled the noodles. I also used a cup of carrots instead of 1/4 cup and a little garlic powder. Thanks to the gentleman who suggested the can of cream of chicken soup. It was the perfect addition. Husband and kids loved it! Bravo on this recipe!!!
I'll never go back to canned soup again!!!! My husband raved!!!
This would have been so awesome had it not been so salty! I used 6 bouillon cubes, rather than 9 and it was still toooo salty! Other than that, it was easy. I might make again using less cubes.
Soup is my son's favorite food. For his birthday he requested that I make Chicken Noodle Soup, so I made this recipe. He thought it was excellent.
this soup tasted so good. My husband had a horrible cold, and he loved this. My two year old also liked it, he is impossible to please. THANKS
Good soup. I used 1/4 celery salt instead of celery (didn't have any). I also used 1/2 T onion powder instead of an onion. Added 3 C carrots, 3 potatoes, & 3 C turkey (instead of chicken). Added 1 extra chicken bullion cube & 1 extra C water.
I was too sick to go to the store so I figured I would try to make my own chicken noodle soup. I didn't have a clue how but found this recipe. Thank you!!! It was SUPER easy and DELICIOUS!!! It cured my cold and pleased my friends and family, too. I will make it again and I have passed the recipe on to many others. The only negative I encountered was the lack of spices. However, I prefer my cooking recipes to be that way. I feel taste is unique to every individual and therefore, everyone can add their own spices to suit their tastes. Also, instead of cutting individual vegetables, I used frozen soup-ready vegetables (2 small bags). It made for an even easier recipe!
Yummy! Simple, wholesome comfort food! Will be making this one frequently in the future.
This is just the way my mother taught me and I've been making this soup for over 55 years, my only difference is to boil my noodles separately till done then add them to the soup (in the bowl) , it prevents the soup from being cloudy. If I have left over soup for the next night I again boil the noodles I need, this keeps the left-over soup from becoming overly thick and unappetizing looking. Remember this is chicken soup not cream of chicken.
quintessenial chicken noodle soup recipe! no need to alter, just season to your tastes, add more or less veggies as desired.
Superb recipe!! Followed just as stated and came out wonderful. Full bodies and very tasty. Thanks for sharing.
Made this when the family had the flu and it was very very good. Left out the celery and used celery flakes instead since It was what I had.
I have always made my chicken noodle soup from scratch but didn't really have a recipe so it always came out different. I followed this recipe to a "T" except I boiled chicken thighs with the boullion and deboned and chopped it and used the stock as my base. I also added a cut up zuchinni and summer squash. The seasonings were right on the mark. My family REALLY loved it (including my mother-in-law:) This one is a definte keeper!
This is a great homemade soup. I doubled the carrots and celery and also added poultry seasoning which gave it much more flavor! It hardly compares with canned soup.
It was easy. I switched the chicken for left over Thanksgiving turkey and it was great! My husband even liked it and he is very picky.
Very simple and very delicious. I subbed Swanson chicken broth for all the bouillon cubes and water, it was just easier that way. It still was excellent.
I have made this recipe MANY times. It's GREAT when you're feeling under the weather. Only problem is that when YOU'RE sick you only want your own chicken noodle soup and you're too sick to make it! Just some notes: Instead of egg noodles I use stir-fry rice noodles. I've made it both ways and the family likes the rice noodles MUCH better. For the chicken, the night before I throw boneless chix breast in a crock pot and also a few bone in drums& thighs with chicken broth overnight on low. Next day the meat just falls off the bone. I like the extra flavor of bone-on chicken. You can also make extra batches of this and freeze. Just be sure to freeze the portions without the noodles in. ENJOY!
I was searching for a chicken soup recipe and came across this one. It is now the only recipe I use. Very Good! My family really loves this soup! Thanks!
This is my FAVORITE chicken noodle soup recipe! I make this every single time one of us gets sick- cold, flu- whatever- and everytime it seems to get us feeling better fast. The only thing I do differently is I cook the chicken in the oven before I throw it in the pot. Don't ask why, I just always have.
Wonderful recipe. Next time I will increase the amount of carrots and celery though and maybe add poultry seasons for a bit spicier taste. But this recipe is definitely a keeper.
Excellent recipe. I added an extra 1/4 c. carrots and a little salt. The family just loved it and it took away the winter chills! Thanks-it's a keeper!
I absolutely love this soup! This is definitely my favorite soup I've tried from this website. I've made it a dozen times in the past few months. It's quick, easy and oh so tasty! Thanks
It was all right. I made some changes and maybe that's why I thought it wasn't a 5-star recipe. Or maybe chicken soup is too bland for my palate.
Great recipe i did use broth in place of water. It tast alot like campbell's soup. the whole family loved it.
My boyfriend loved it. I also put in more of everything.
I've been wanting to make soup just like my dad makes it and this takes the cake for a match! Whole family enjoyed it and was quickly full. Also tasty as a left-over. Will definitely recommend this one!
Made this exactly as printed. Very tasty! Next time I will add the dried parsley closer to the end of cooking time so it stays bright green. Will make again and again.
I agree that this is a very good soup for beginners:) We eat a TON of homemade soups so this was a little bland for me. Not enough flavoring. Reminded me of a canned chicken and noodle soup.
I wasn't feeling well and looked for an easier recipe than the one I usually use. Usually I follow directions exactly but I had to add more spices. This was a good dish.
I love this recipe. I like to freeze the soup minus the noodles, and add them fresh later. So long soggy noodles, lol!
Oh, this is so good. I used 4 boneless uncooked chicken breasts. I just cubed them and put them in the broth. Omitted the carrots, as I did'nt have any. Also didn't have any marjoram. I think it was great, and will be making it again
An absolute favorite for my family! We come back to this one time and time again.
Doubled the recipe. Used rotisserie chicken, dropping the whole chicken into the soup for about 45 minutes before shredding it. Used 2 boxes of chicken broth and 4 cups of water instead of the bullion. Added 1tsp white pepper, 1/2 tsp chipotle chili pepper, chopped garlic and a bag of frozen peas. Added 16 oz of egg noodles, could have only added half that amount. Very tasty!!
I thought it was fantastic. I used a little less chicken bouillon but other than that it was quick and easy.
Excellent and easy. I used a store bought rotisserie chicken and fresh marjoram. I also doubled the veggies. Even my fussy four year old loved it.
Look no further! This is THE Chicken Noodle Soup Recipe! Really enjoyed this. I did however make the mistake of adding too many noodles and they sucked up a lot of the broth, it was still great!!! Great flavor! This made a lot. Next time (unless its for a party) I will try freezing half before adding the noodles, as another reviewer suggested. I made the recipe as is except for using Swanson's chicken broth instead of the water and bullion cubes. I think the veggies need doubled also, just my preference. Great winter recipe!!!!
After 30 + yrs. I finally made a soup my husband loved.
My daughter loved this soup! A keeper. The only thing I changed was I did not have egg noodles in the house so I added cooked pasta. My daughter does not want me to buy canned chicken soup ever again.
This soup came together in a snap. I used a whole rotisserie chicken from the deli, omitted the marjoram, added a bit of poultry seasoning, and used 1 box of chicken stock and 2 of broth and it was excellent with no-yolk noodles. It makes a ton of soup, so if you're making it for just a couple people, either scale it down or be prepared to freeze some!
Loved it- a truly warm and filling soup when you don't feel well and need a little tlc! I have made this countless times now and have never had a bad batch. I season the chicken very lightly with seasoning salt, black pepper, garlic powder, and Adobo seasoning before frying a pan with 1 TBS of Olive oil until no longer pink. I don't think I have ever actually measured the veggies, I just add them until I think it will be enough! *I use the garlic and herb Chicken broth and you just cannot go wrong!! I have also used the veggie chicken broth and it came out great as well. However if you use these, DO NOT add salt! Definitely a recipe I will contine to use forever!
I did not like this at all. I found it way too salty. Maybe if I had used chicken broth instead of the bouillon cubes it would have been better.
Simple, quick, and tastes like it was made from scratch!
It was delicious!! I'm not much of a soup eater, but I had two bowls of this and my husband had three! It was a nice treat on a very cold day. I'm giving it four stars b/c it needed a little doctoring up. I will say that for 12 cups of water we used the water we boiled the chicken in . (minus the yucky stuff-we skimmed it out!) We also used 12 oz of noodles, b/c we just felt like 8 wasn't enough. After tasting it we added extra bouillon. Next time we plan to double the carrots. Although we made all these changes it was still a delicious soup to start with!
Very tasty and great on a cold winter night. :)
Great yet simple recipe. I could never get soups right. But this was a great foundation. I made a smaller batch so I only used 2 1/2 Knorr chicken boullon cubes and added cabbage and Goya noodles. Absolutely tasty. Will definitely do again.
The best chicken noodle soup I have ever had! It was extremely easy to make, and I have never made a soup before. My wife and I love to have this Sunday afternoons now that its cold out. I save the rest for my lunch at work, it reheats extremely well! We think it goes great paired with a french baguette.
Really good soup..especially when you are feeling the flu symptoms. I will make it again!
OMG!!!! We love this recipe - I added more noodles than what was asked for, but we're noodle crazy at my home. Even my husband likes it and that's saying a lot. I love winter!! When else can you make something this wonderful.
Very, very good. I also used the boiled chicken recipe on this site to prepare the chicken before hand and added a few cups of broth from that instead of all water. I think it added a lot of flavor to the soup.
too salty, but if you cut the number of bouillon cubes in half it would be much better... also, next time i will use pulled chicken instead, i'm not a fan of cubed chicken in my soup.
I cut some time by just using a pre-roasted chicken from the store(Approx 2.5lbs). Used the whole thing(-bones). Worked great!!
I really enjoyed using this recipe for my sick wife she perked up the moment she could smell it cooking.
Excellent all around recipe. The only thing I did different was using canned chicken broth instead of the boullion cubes. I also omitted the celery, mine, having been in the fridge awhile, looked too anemic to use! Thanks.
I didn't have any broth in the cupboard and was happy to find this recipe. A word of warning - the bullion cubes I used had MSG, which ended up giving my partner a headache. I don't mind a bit of MSG in a dish, but this soup ended up having too much.
This was just OK for me. It seemed like there was something missing. I might try it again but tweak it for my own taste.
This recipes is awesome! Just like Grandma but she says it's better! I do add more carrots than listed.
My kids really enjoyed this soup, and they are rather picky eaters. I added some poultry seasoning to give it a little extra flavor.
A very easy and tasty basic meal. SOUPER on cold wet fall days! 3/4 cup of barley in place of the noodles gives it a heartier substance. I added some leftover corn to this recipe. It would easily take many other veggies as well.
I have been searching for the perfect chicken noodle soup recipe for years, and with some modifications to this recipe I found it! I doubled the amount of herbs the recipe called for, tripled the amount of veggies, added grilled diced red peppers, used chicken broth instead of bouillon, and added 1.5 teaspoons of ginger. WONDERFUL! My husband ranted and raved! My two toddlers gobbled it up without even noticing the veggies. A great base recipe - THANK YOU!
This is a good base recipe but, like others, I added a few things. First, I boiled a whole chicken in water and added 2 cans of Swanson's chicken broth (also a little bouillon granules to taste). I sauted the vegetables with 1-2 cloves of garlic and then added everything to a crock-pot (minus the egg noodles). About 40 minutes prior to serving, I added Reames Noodles to the crockpot and served with warm multi-grain french bread!!! Delicious
Very good!!
Yummy soup, I make all the time with minor changes-no marjoram, add poultry seasoning instead. I also add a handfull of frozen peas, and a handfull of frozen corn when adding the noodles. I also triple the carrots, and use low salt Swanson's broth in the box. Make it whenever someone has a cold......it works!
This was the first time I ventured into making soup myself. As a 26yr old bachelor, I was amazed that I could make it happen. This recipe made it easy. And tasty.
Great recipe, very filling, freezes well
I thought this was a good recipe. Nothing particularly special, but still good. My daughter (4) loved it and asks for it often--she likes to dip bread in the juice while she eats it. I like to use a couple of rotisserie chickens from Walmart for my chicken. I just peel the breast meat off and cut it up.
Great soup! I used alphabet pasta because my kids were asking for alphabet soup. I also had some very inexpensive chicken legs so I boiled them and then removed the skin and pulled the meat from the bones and used that. Very tasty!
Very simple. Very delicious! Great for a chilly night such as tonight. No major varying from the original recipe. Used a leftover homemade roasted chicken from the night before. I did double the veggies listed 'cuz we like good 'n' chunky soup, and I also used homemade chicken bone broth instead of water and bouillon cubes. Bone broth adds loads more nutrients to the mix and far less sodium than bouillon or store bought broths. I just had to add some garlic tho' 'cuz we're garlic lovers and can't get enough of it.
OMG this is soooo good! I switched things up a little though. I took 15 cups of water, added 6 buillon cubes, half an onion, and pepper. Brought that to a boil, and once the chicken was done I removed it and let it cool. Then I skimmed all the "foam" off the top of the pots, added the celery, carrots, onion, and the spices. I did add 3 cloves of garlic though. It came out soo good!!! I had a cold when I made it, and it hit the spot! Thank you for sharing!!
Super easy. I served this at an informal lunch and it was so good that I served it for dinner that night! I gave it 4 stars because I used chicken broth instead of bouillon like others suggested and added garlic. I also used a rotisserie chicken. I think it was the marjoram that made the difference though. It does make a lot!!
This soup came out so good. I made a few modifications, but nothing major. I used chicken broth instead of the water/boullion combination. I also added some spinach to the soup. It was delicious and I will definitely keep this recipe.
This is a great recipe. I increased the amount of vegetables and used low-sodium chicken broth instead of chicken boullions. Lastly, I used the chicken from a deli rotissere chicken and I feel it really helped give a homemade broth taste.
This recipe is excellent!! I made it for our family and a neighbor who was sick and everyone loved it. I increased the carrots to 1/2 cup, but the next time I will add even more.
Really good! I'll make this again, it was simple and delicious.
I thought this recipe was great. I made it as is, and it was delicious. And I loved that it didn't take forever to make.
Very simple and delicious! the only thing I changed was boiled a whole chicken cut in pieces in 12c of water after chicken was done I deboned the chicken and continued with the rest of the ingredients without the chicken bouillon or butter, I just put the onion, carrots,& celery in the boiling water.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections