Chicken Noodle Soup

4.7
1069 Ratings
  • 5 846
  • 4 182
  • 3 27
  • 2 11
  • 1 3

This soup is delicious, and very easy to make. It is a wonderful soup to prepare for friends or neighbors that you would like to cook for.

Recipe by Sherry

Recipe Summary

Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large stock pot, saute celery and onion in butter or margarine.

  • Add chicken, carrots, water, bouillon cubes, marjoram, black pepper, bay leaf, and parsley. Simmer for 30 minutes.

  • Add noodles, and simmer for 10 more minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
227 calories; protein 19.2g; carbohydrates 18.2g; fat 8.1g; cholesterol 73.6mg; sodium 1123.9mg. Full Nutrition
