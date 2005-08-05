Very very good. It was my first time making chicken noodle soup from scratch, and I followed a lot of "StacyB1967"s suggestions, since she raved so much. I boiled a whole chicken using this website's "Boiled Chicken" recipe by George. Then I used 3 cups of stock from that boiled chicken, and 9 cups regular water for the soup, as Stacy suggested. (Next time I'll do about half stock, half water - that stock was good.) I doubled everything she suggested we double in the recipe, except for the butter. The amount of butter originally suggested is plenty to saute the celery and onions. The only thing it needs is a little salt. I added one teaspoon of salt at the end, and that did the trick. And then just dash on a bit more everytime you pour yourself a bowl (who doesn't do that?), and it's perfect. It tastes even better the second and third days! I think it really helped to nip my cold in the bud, too. Thank you for the great recipe... and to "StacyB1967" for sharing her suggestions.