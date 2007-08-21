Deviled Chicken Breasts
Quick and easy, this is an excellent mid-week dish.
This is very good, I made the following changes: use more olive oil, and cut the chicken into smaller sections, coat with bread crumbs, cook thoroughly. Remove chicken from pan and set aside. Saute 1/2 chopped onion and sliced fresh mushrooms in chicken pan until tender. Add the remaining ingredients, I omitted the lemon juice and used a spicy honey mustard. Let the sauce simmer for a couple of minutes and serve over the chicken. This way the chicken doesn't get mushy. It is very good....I will add capers next time.Read More
Your recipe sounded like it would taste very good. I made it last night and it came out very cold and the sauce was runny. Since you have 4 or 5 stars, that lets me know that other people really enjoyed it. So maybe I did something wrong and I'll try it again. Thanks for taking the time to submit your recipe.Read More
Yum! I did change a few things however, like using chicken stock instead of wine, omitting the savory, and just using a mix of mustard and honey to make the honey mustard. I loved it. The only complaint I had from my bf was that it was too lemony, so next time I might leave that out, and I may also use mustard powder instead of already made up mustard. Thanks for the great recipe, I'll enjoy experimenting with it to suit my bf's taste.
We loved this! I used ground almonds instead of bread crumbs and we both enjoyed. I served with brown rice and asparagus.
5 stars for being easy and 5 stars for being yummy! Picky kids and husband ate it without a fuss. I absolutely loved it. Subbed thyme for savory, added honey to dijon mustard.
This was very good and it is indeed quick and easy. My husband said "It's a keeper" and it is now in my recipe box for next time. However, I had to substitute chicken broth for the white wine and added Honey to Dijon mustard to get the honey mustard flavor in the dish.
This was very good and quick. The directions sounded time consuming but it was very easy. I did not have any savory so I used thyme instead and it was excellent. My husband loved it also.
I’m sorry but I did not care for this. Why put bread crumbs on something if you are just going to simmer it? Even though they were fried to the chicken at first once it simmered they got all mushy. I think it would have been at least okay without the bread crumbs.
Wow this was incredibly good. Very juicy and flavorful.
Quick and easy. I made substitutions based on what I had. Used dijon and added honey and fresh mushrooms. Very happy with the results. I used a little more mustard and lemon than suggested. Tasted fine, but I won't do that again.
Very tasty. I followed the suggestions of other reviewers and used thyme instead of savory, dijon mustard and honey intead of honey mustard, and I added capers. I also added seasoned salt to the chicken prior to coating it w/ the bread crumbs. I served it with steamed broccoli. I will make this again.
Love this one. Credit should be given to Cooking Light Jan/Feb 1994 as this recipe is published in that issue (except the original uses fresh savory and black pepper) I actually prefer this dish without the lemon/honeymustard sauce and my kids devoured it. I also use fresh button mushrooms instead of canned.
I love this recipe...so easy, however I added dijon mustard, pimentos and caper along with poultry seasoning and some garlic. I also let the chicken cook longer then did the sauce with mushrooms and added back the chicken for a few minutes to heat through.
I followed the directions, the dish turned out very plain and looks nothing like the photo.
I liked this but didnt love it. I thought the sauce was a little much!! I most likely wont make this again.
Excellent and simple recipe. I used fresh mushrooms (about 8oz)—and instead of savory, I cut a few sprigs of rosemary and oregano. Also, I followed others advice and used Dijon mustard with a touch of honey. Wonderful! (On a side note: I always have a variety of nice wines on hand. Use a good dry white like Pinot Grigio or Sauvignon Blanc. Syrupy sweet Riesling or Moscato will do this recipe no good...)
Turned out great husband loved it.
Great flavor, I also made small changes to suit my family, I used flour vs bread crumbs, skipped the savory, used fresh mushrooms, and used Dijon mustard vs yellow mustard. I reduced the sauce in a skillet; thank you for a terrific recipe.
Absolutly love this recipe! It is great and easy to make. Thanks for the recipe!
Used homemade fresh Italian bread crumbs on plain chicken, which yielded a light golden crust, although the chicken did come out a little bland. Will lightly dust with salt and pepper in future. Added 1 tsp garlic to chardonnay after deglazing pan, along with a half tsp cornstarch to thicken. Turned off heat, then added honey mustard and lemon. Sauce was quite overpowering, considering my wine choice, so may reduce lemon juice in the future and add either more honey mustard or just plain honey. My sides were fluffy mashed potatoes and fresh French cut green beans steamed in chicken broth. Really good recipe with revisions. Thanks! October 10th, 2009: Made this again last night, sans white wine and lemon juice. I brushed the chicken with honey dijon on one side of a breast I split in half, regular dijon mustard on the other. Light dusting of salt and pepper right before dredging in homemade fresh bread crumbs. The taste was great, but when I went to flip it, the breading fell off. I've made this before where I dipped each piece of chicken in a seasoned egg wash before dredging and it creates a great crispy crust that sticks to the chicken. Perhaps in the future, will mix honey mustard into egg wash. Still great recipe.
Very easy to make and had a wonderful flavor. A keeper!
Recipe is a decent average dish but the name of the recipe is zero out of ten. Really misses the mark on all levels.
Quick and fairly easy way to make a moist and tasty chicken dish. I added some mushrooms and dijon mustard instead of honey mustard. Next time I plan to add capers and back off some on the lemon juice.
Genius! Chicken deviled-eggs style! I like the flavor combination of this dish, but I think that this is definitely a dish that some people will absolutely dislike while others will love. I didn't measure out all the ingredients. The grocery store didn't have lemon juice so I used a whole lemon. Also, after the chicken was cooked, I took the chicken out and added some whipping cream. I let the mixture simmer a little bit. I wish the mixture would have been a little thicker, but the taste was nice. I also used honey and regular mustard. I guessed on the amount of the ingredients and it actually turned out pretty well (I thought) so I would say that you could easily play around with the ingredients depending on how sour/sweet you like it.
This chicken had an awesome flavor, served with the sauce over rice....I didn't have savory, so I substituted marjoram, thyme, sage and a little Adobo - instead of the canned mushrooms, I sauteed a package of fresh baby bellas I sliced along with sweet onion, set aside, then added to the skillet after the chicken had browned - just amazing, juicy and tender!
This is SO good!! I added a little flour at the end to make the sauce a little thicker. Served with additional baked mushrooms and asparagus! Yummy.
I made this for my husband and we loved it. The best part is that it is ready in no time with very little mess! Would definetly make it again!
I thought 'deviled' meant stuffed?! These def needed garlic, hot pepper etc. Very bland.
This is a great recipe! My husband cannot stop raving about it. I did make some adjustments to it though. I added to the breadcrumbs: pepper, Parmesan cheese, garlic salt and creole seasoning. I also used chicken stock instead of wine, omitted the savory, used spicy mustard and added fresh baby portabello mushrooms and zucchini. I will be making this often!
so easy i was able to do it one handed, didn't have savory or thyme, but it was still good
This is excellent. I cut the fat off the chicken (not sure if it's implied or not). Savory is a very strong spice, so I used a little less than what the recipe called for. Also my chicken breasts were a little too cold, so after 3 minutes on both sides I gave them each another minute on both sides and they cooked all the way through. This recipe was such a hit with my family that they asked me to make it again!
I've tried quite a few recipies on this website and this ranks up there with the best. The chicken is very juicy and tasty.
I made this dish tonight. I couldn’t get Savory at our local store and therefore just improvised with garlic, red pepper, cumin, ginger and added fresh white onions with the mushrooms. I actually added all the additional ingredients at the same time and cooked for about 12 mins. Delicious!
This is a great recipe! I did substitute chicken broth instead of white wine. My family (husband, 8 yr old, 3 yr old) all really enjoyed it and said that they would like to have it again. Will be a recipe that we make regularly!
Followed the recipe exactly and although it turned out decent enough there will be a couple changes I will make when I make this again. First-personal preference here-I will use chicken thighs. I just don’t care for breast meet. It’s too dry and a bit chewy. And next, I plan on messing around with the sauce to make more. I was a bit disappointed there was so little sauce. Other than that it was good.
Great chicken. I followed the recipe exactly but used chicken tender cuts instead of cutting up chicken breasts as one reviewer suggested. The sauce is delicious and the chicken was moist and tender. Loved it.
Very easy to make. Good flavor somewhat tangy (may use less lemon juice next time). Didn't have ground savory, used thyme with pinch of sage.
This was great! Super easy. I used Thyme instead of Savory and left out the lemon juice bc that's what I had. Even my 2 and 4 year old ate it. Will be making this again. Thanks for posting!
I loved it!! I used a 1/3 cup of dry wine while its simmered and it was so juicy, my husband ate it right up.
Very delicious! We really enjoyed it!
I have been trying to find a recipe I used several times that I got from Cooking Light magazine in about 1993 or so. This is pretty much it, except it used whole canned mushrooms and it specifically used Dijon mustard and honey (we couldn’t buy mustard pre-mixed with honey back then). It was part of a story about simple to make recipes that tasted fancy and used items from a well-stocked pantry. This is really quick and easy, and it tastes great on basmati rice! And making a double portion of the sauce to put on the rice is recommended. Thank you for posting this!
Nice flavor but do not understand point of using bread crumbs that only get soggy. Based on some of the reviews, I changed how I prepared recipe. I saute'd the chicken in all the ingredients, then put in plastic bag with panko breadcrumbs. Put breaded chicken on George Forman grill to crisp up. Next time, I will leave bread crumbs out altogether. Or I may dip chicken in liquid ingredients, then breadcrumbs & bake 15 minutes or so
I cut up the chicken in bite size pieces for this recipe and plenty of fresh mushrooms. I used chicken broth because I didn't have any wine, and the same goes for the savory...I used basil. Per another reviewer, I used honey and dijon mustard to make the sauce at the end. Everybody ate this...but I didn't put the sauce on my daugher's plate b/c she doesn't like mustard, but nobody raved about it either.
loved it! subbed white grape juice for wine and added pepper to breading. served with pasta. great recipe! thanks
This was delicious! I didn’t have honey mustard, so I did some Dijon mustard and some honey instead. Super good and light. Will make again!
This is tasty and easy! My husband loved it! I followed Diane Oleksia suggestions, fabulous!!! Thank you both, I’ve got a new one in the rotatio
while the chicken may taste good, it is ridiculous to use plastic bags to coat the chicken with bread crumbs. Just put the crumbs on a plate and dip the chickens in the crumbs, or sprinkle the crumbs on the chicken, if you prefer. Be kind to our environment.
This was a very tasty way to prepare chicken breast. I didn't have savory, but I just used pepper and it turned out great. I will definitely make this again.
It was very good. My husband liked it also. I used chicken broth also because didn't have any wine. Will make this again.
This recipe is good however if done with actual white mushrooms will need additional liquid. In my case I used chicken broth. It was just perfect! I served with a side of Mediterranean three bean salad. Accompany with crusty bread to clean the leftover juices and enjoy!
This was good and my mother who doesnt usually like chicken loved it. I used chicken broth instead of wine and sage instead of savory along with store bought honey mustard. Also let it simmer for 25 minutes instead of 15 and thick breasts turned out great
Nice quick and tasty recipe, I didn't have savory so I used marjoram and thyme. i also used fresh portobello mushrooms and spicy brown mustard. Might use a little more salt next time, but the chicken I had was large.
Excellent. Used fresh mushrooms. Followed directions.
