Deviled Chicken Breasts

68 Ratings
  • 5 35
  • 4 22
  • 3 5
  • 2 2
  • 1 4

Quick and easy, this is an excellent mid-week dish.

By Velva Knapp

Recipe Summary

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place breadcrumbs in a large, resealable plastic bag. Add chicken, seal bag, and shake to coat chicken with breadcrumbs.

  • Heat oil in a large, nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add chicken. Cook 3 minutes on each side, or until browned. Add wine, savory, salt, and mushrooms to the chicken. Cover, and reduce heat. Simmer for 15 minutes, or until chicken is done. Remove chicken and mushrooms with slotted spoon, and place on serving plate.

  • Add lemon juice and mustard to skillet, and stir well. Heat through. Serve sauce with chicken.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
217 calories; protein 28.6g; carbohydrates 7.2g; fat 5.4g; cholesterol 68.6mg; sodium 454.2mg. Full Nutrition
