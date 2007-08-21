Deviled Chicken Breasts

Used homemade fresh Italian bread crumbs on plain chicken, which yielded a light golden crust, although the chicken did come out a little bland. Will lightly dust with salt and pepper in future. Added 1 tsp garlic to chardonnay after deglazing pan, along with a half tsp cornstarch to thicken. Turned off heat, then added honey mustard and lemon. Sauce was quite overpowering, considering my wine choice, so may reduce lemon juice in the future and add either more honey mustard or just plain honey. My sides were fluffy mashed potatoes and fresh French cut green beans steamed in chicken broth. Really good recipe with revisions. Thanks! October 10th, 2009: Made this again last night, sans white wine and lemon juice. I brushed the chicken with honey dijon on one side of a breast I split in half, regular dijon mustard on the other. Light dusting of salt and pepper right before dredging in homemade fresh bread crumbs. The taste was great, but when I went to flip it, the breading fell off. I've made this before where I dipped each piece of chicken in a seasoned egg wash before dredging and it creates a great crispy crust that sticks to the chicken. Perhaps in the future, will mix honey mustard into egg wash. Still great recipe.