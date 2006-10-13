Champagne Chicken

Rating: 4.38 stars
164 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 98
  • 4 star values: 40
  • 3 star values: 19
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 2

Elegant and easy. Serve over hot rice.

By Barbara Edwards

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Lightly dust chicken breasts with flour and a little salt and pepper.

    Advertisement

  • In a large skillet, lightly brown chicken breasts to a nice golden brown in olive oil. Once browned on both sides, add mushrooms and champagne. Cook over medium heat, champagne should boil a little, for approximately 1/2 hour. When chicken is tender, transfer chicken to a platter.

  • Pour cream into skillet. Simmer about 5 minutes, until slightly thickened. Pour sauce over chicken breasts. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
692 calories; protein 31.9g; carbohydrates 12.8g; fat 52.5g; cholesterol 231.5mg; sodium 709.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (166)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Jackie
Rating: 4 stars
10/13/2006
This recipe can be great, with a few modifications. After I pounded the chicken breasts I breaded them is self rising flour heavily seasoned. I seasoned the flour with salt, pepper, and garlic powder. I browned the chicken breasts in olive oil and butter, to give them a really nice golden brown coating. Then I removed the chicken breasts, and deglazed the pan with the champagne. I used more champagne than was called for, (more sauce) and added some minced garlic and dried onions when I added the chicken back to the pan. I then added the mushrooms (the more the better), and simmered them for 20 mins. When I added the cream I did not measure, I just added as much as it took to thicken the sauce. I imagine it was about 2 cups like the recipe suggested. I served this with mashed potatoes and broccoli, however I think it would be great with rice cooked in chicken broth. A very yummy recipe, but more champagne and more seasoning is necessary. Also the self rising flour makes a great coating. Read More
Helpful
(117)

Most helpful critical review

bakermd
Rating: 3 stars
03/25/2010
Good but definitely bland. I added A LOT of garlic salt and parmesan cheese to give it some flavor. Chicken tender. Overall OK. Read More
Helpful
(7)
164 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 98
  • 4 star values: 40
  • 3 star values: 19
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 2
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Jackie
Rating: 4 stars
10/13/2006
This recipe can be great, with a few modifications. After I pounded the chicken breasts I breaded them is self rising flour heavily seasoned. I seasoned the flour with salt, pepper, and garlic powder. I browned the chicken breasts in olive oil and butter, to give them a really nice golden brown coating. Then I removed the chicken breasts, and deglazed the pan with the champagne. I used more champagne than was called for, (more sauce) and added some minced garlic and dried onions when I added the chicken back to the pan. I then added the mushrooms (the more the better), and simmered them for 20 mins. When I added the cream I did not measure, I just added as much as it took to thicken the sauce. I imagine it was about 2 cups like the recipe suggested. I served this with mashed potatoes and broccoli, however I think it would be great with rice cooked in chicken broth. A very yummy recipe, but more champagne and more seasoning is necessary. Also the self rising flour makes a great coating. Read More
Helpful
(117)
PATTYJOEG
Rating: 4 stars
06/23/2003
We loved this! Of course I just couldn't use the 2 cups of heavy cream(dieting) so I modified the sauce by using one can of Campbell's 98% fat free cream of chicken soup 1/2 cup ff sour cream and 1/2 cup of skim milk. It made a terrific sauce and my husband is still patting his stomach!! Read More
Helpful
(57)
SCALLYWAG
Rating: 5 stars
01/28/2005
I have been making this recipe for nearly ten years now. I make it almost identical to this recipe. I use 1 tablespoon of oil and 1 tablespoon of real butter. I also find that flattening the breasts before breading helps with the cooking time. For this, I just use the palm of my hand. I would recommend browing 3-4 min per side before adding the champagne. Add the champagne, bring to a boil and then reduce to simmer. Simmer for 20 minutes so the chicken does not get overcooked. Flouring the breasts lightly is key to getting a sauce that has a nice consisentcy. If you find your sauce is not at a desired thickness, carefully mix a tsp of flour with some sauce in a seperate cup and then add to the mixture. I don't use mushrooms in my sauce, but that is only because my DH doesn't care for them. This is fantastic served over rice (boiled in chicken broth). It has been a favorite of mine for a long time. Read More
Helpful
(57)
Advertisement
VICTORIAJ
Rating: 5 stars
02/07/2004
I made this for our anniversary dinner. Used the dry champagne and it was great. I will definitely be making this again. I did double the sauce ingredients because we prefer more sauce. Excellent! Thanks Barbara! Read More
Helpful
(20)
Mitzi Cikra
Rating: 4 stars
03/12/2007
Enjoyed this for a weeknight dinner! Took others' advice and pounded chicken seasoned the flour deglazed the pan w/ the champagne and added fresh garlic with the mushrooms. I can say that after 20 minutes of "almost boiling " my champagne was gone so I will try covering next time. Very good over rice. Will definitely try again. The chicken was very tender. Oh I also added butter to my olive oil to help with browning. Read More
Helpful
(18)
JulyBaby79
Rating: 5 stars
02/09/2004
This was good but I definitely took suggestions. I would recommend 1 cup of whipping cream instead of 2 not breading the chicken using extra mushrooms and adding garlic & other spices. It would've been to bland without it; however excellant dish that the boyfriend loved. Read More
Helpful
(15)
Advertisement
PRINCESS20NY
Rating: 4 stars
01/22/2006
Made this last night and found this recipe to be very good. I took under consideration other people's reviews which mentioned the recipe was a little bland and doesn't "pop tastebuds". I cooked everything the way it was specified but at the end I left the heavy cream to cook for about 8-9 minutes in a 13" skillett (almost boiling the whole time) so that the cream would get a little heavier. I did a taste test half way through and decided to add about 1/3 cup champagne to the cream to make sure it wasn't too bland. The sauce consistency came out "just right". The taste was creamy with a hint of a sour (Champagne) undertone. Overall I was satisfied with this meal and Bu thought it was good as well - will make it again. Read More
Helpful
(13)
Nicole Peppin
Rating: 4 stars
10/05/2010
I have made this recipe seveal times and thoroughly love it. We have made a few changes and for that reason we only scored a 4star. - we add spices (garlic pepper italian) to the dredging flour - we add enough champagne to mostly cover the chicken - because we use more champagne we end up using cornstarch to thicken the sauce at the end. This sauce is amazing on mixed vegetables of your choice as well. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Joebeagle
Rating: 5 stars
09/02/2010
WE LOVE THIS! I pound the chicken and add additional champagne. Have also used white wine with great success. This is a great company dish as it looks impressive but is quite easy. THANK YOU! Read More
Helpful
(12)
bakermd
Rating: 3 stars
03/25/2010
Good but definitely bland. I added A LOT of garlic salt and parmesan cheese to give it some flavor. Chicken tender. Overall OK. Read More
Helpful
(7)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022