Champagne Chicken

Rating: 4 stars This recipe can be great, with a few modifications. After I pounded the chicken breasts I breaded them is self rising flour heavily seasoned. I seasoned the flour with salt, pepper, and garlic powder. I browned the chicken breasts in olive oil and butter, to give them a really nice golden brown coating. Then I removed the chicken breasts, and deglazed the pan with the champagne. I used more champagne than was called for, (more sauce) and added some minced garlic and dried onions when I added the chicken back to the pan. I then added the mushrooms (the more the better), and simmered them for 20 mins. When I added the cream I did not measure, I just added as much as it took to thicken the sauce. I imagine it was about 2 cups like the recipe suggested. I served this with mashed potatoes and broccoli, however I think it would be great with rice cooked in chicken broth. A very yummy recipe, but more champagne and more seasoning is necessary. Also the self rising flour makes a great coating. Helpful (117)

Rating: 4 stars We loved this! Of course I just couldn't use the 2 cups of heavy cream(dieting) so I modified the sauce by using one can of Campbell's 98% fat free cream of chicken soup 1/2 cup ff sour cream and 1/2 cup of skim milk. It made a terrific sauce and my husband is still patting his stomach!! Helpful (57)

Rating: 5 stars I have been making this recipe for nearly ten years now. I make it almost identical to this recipe. I use 1 tablespoon of oil and 1 tablespoon of real butter. I also find that flattening the breasts before breading helps with the cooking time. For this, I just use the palm of my hand. I would recommend browing 3-4 min per side before adding the champagne. Add the champagne, bring to a boil and then reduce to simmer. Simmer for 20 minutes so the chicken does not get overcooked. Flouring the breasts lightly is key to getting a sauce that has a nice consisentcy. If you find your sauce is not at a desired thickness, carefully mix a tsp of flour with some sauce in a seperate cup and then add to the mixture. I don't use mushrooms in my sauce, but that is only because my DH doesn't care for them. This is fantastic served over rice (boiled in chicken broth). It has been a favorite of mine for a long time. Helpful (57)

Rating: 5 stars I made this for our anniversary dinner. Used the dry champagne and it was great. I will definitely be making this again. I did double the sauce ingredients because we prefer more sauce. Excellent! Thanks Barbara! Helpful (20)

Rating: 4 stars Enjoyed this for a weeknight dinner! Took others' advice and pounded chicken seasoned the flour deglazed the pan w/ the champagne and added fresh garlic with the mushrooms. I can say that after 20 minutes of "almost boiling " my champagne was gone so I will try covering next time. Very good over rice. Will definitely try again. The chicken was very tender. Oh I also added butter to my olive oil to help with browning. Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars This was good but I definitely took suggestions. I would recommend 1 cup of whipping cream instead of 2 not breading the chicken using extra mushrooms and adding garlic & other spices. It would've been to bland without it; however excellant dish that the boyfriend loved. Helpful (15)

Rating: 4 stars Made this last night and found this recipe to be very good. I took under consideration other people's reviews which mentioned the recipe was a little bland and doesn't "pop tastebuds". I cooked everything the way it was specified but at the end I left the heavy cream to cook for about 8-9 minutes in a 13" skillett (almost boiling the whole time) so that the cream would get a little heavier. I did a taste test half way through and decided to add about 1/3 cup champagne to the cream to make sure it wasn't too bland. The sauce consistency came out "just right". The taste was creamy with a hint of a sour (Champagne) undertone. Overall I was satisfied with this meal and Bu thought it was good as well - will make it again. Helpful (13)

Rating: 4 stars I have made this recipe seveal times and thoroughly love it. We have made a few changes and for that reason we only scored a 4star. - we add spices (garlic pepper italian) to the dredging flour - we add enough champagne to mostly cover the chicken - because we use more champagne we end up using cornstarch to thicken the sauce at the end. This sauce is amazing on mixed vegetables of your choice as well. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars WE LOVE THIS! I pound the chicken and add additional champagne. Have also used white wine with great success. This is a great company dish as it looks impressive but is quite easy. THANK YOU! Helpful (12)