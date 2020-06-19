Kentucky Biscuits

1083 Ratings
  • 5 813
  • 4 181
  • 3 61
  • 2 20
  • 1 8

This is a great recipe, different than the usual biscuit. Serve piping hot with butter, jam, or honey.

By COOKIN4MY3BOYS

Gallery
202 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 biscuits
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a bowl, mix the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and sugar. Cut in 1/2 cup butter until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Mix in the buttermilk. Turn out onto a lightly floured surface, and knead 2 minutes. Transfer to an ungreased baking sheet, roll into a 6x6 inch square, and cut into 12 even sections. Do not separate.

  • Bake 15 minutes in the preheated oven, until a knife inserted in the center of the square comes out clean. Separate into biscuits, and serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
154 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 17.9g; fat 8g; cholesterol 20.9mg; sodium 230.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022