Kentucky Biscuits

WOW. I made a few changes to this recipe but the end result was FABULOUS. I'm not sure if my changes made any difference but I honestly thought one reviewer was just exaggerating when she said that these biscuits tasted like our favorite chicken restaurants' biscuits. SHE WAS NOT EXAGGERATING! These biscuits with my alterations taste about identical to those restaurant biscuits. THE BEST! I've tried at least 4 biscuit recipes previously and was getting ready to give up on making better-than-canned biscuits from scratch , but decided to give it another try with this recipe. I took a TB away from a stick of butter, and put a TB of cold bacon grease in its place. I used about 3/4ths a teaspoon of salt instead of a pinch. I also put 1TB of white vinegar in a measuring cup and filled it the rest of the way with regular milk to the 3/4th cup line, let it sit for 5 minutes and presto, buttermilk! (I don't keep real buttermilk on hand very often) I came out with the most flaky, moist tender DELICIOUS biscuits IN THE WORLD! TRY THIS RECIPE, IT WILL BE THE LAST BISCUIT RECIPE YOU TRY!! UPDATE: I've made this recipe MANY times now! I will never get tired of them! LOL PERFECT for making breakfast sandwiches! Freezing the butter makes no difference as long as it's cold, honey can easily replace the sugar (I ran out once) & I find I get the best texture when I cut the butter into the flour mixture JUST until there are STILL pea-sized pieces of butter in there. ENJOY!