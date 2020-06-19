Kentucky Biscuits
This is a great recipe, different than the usual biscuit. Serve piping hot with butter, jam, or honey.
This is a great recipe, different than the usual biscuit. Serve piping hot with butter, jam, or honey.
The best biscuits!!! I used half whole wheat flour and added 1/4 tsp salt. Let the cut biscuits sit for 10-15 minutes before baking and they will be VERY tall and light!Read More
This is the second biscuit recipe I have tried recently. It may be me but they came out odd shaped and very doughy in the middle. They were simple to make and the flavor is pretty goodRead More
The best biscuits!!! I used half whole wheat flour and added 1/4 tsp salt. Let the cut biscuits sit for 10-15 minutes before baking and they will be VERY tall and light!
Ok Here goes my tips. First of all, this is an excellent recipe. This is the recipe I will use from now on. Tips 1. Sift the dry ingredients together. 2. Put butter in freezer to harden then grate onto the dry ingredients (from another poster) 3. Use more than 3/4 cup buttermilk. I use at least 1 cup because it helps the ingredients incorporate better and is easier to knead when its not so dry. 4. After kneading I roll into a rectangle and cut with a pizza cutter into about 12 square biscuits. 5. Please cut squares on pan right next to each other and let rest for at least 15 minutes 6. I bake on a insulated cookie sheet at 375 with the dough squares right next to one another. ***Update***** You can actually freeze these biscuits. I make a double batch. Roll them out, cut them into squares and lay cut dough on a cookie sheet and place in the freezer for about 30 minutes. Then transfer the semi hardened biscuits in freezer bags and just bake them on an as need basis.
I've made this recipe several times now, so it's about time I review it. I always follow the recipe exactly and have never been disappointed with the results. I used to use a buttermilk drop biscuit recipe because I hate rolling out the dough and cutting out biscuits, and they always end up tougher in texture than I want. Whoever invented this method of baking buttermilk biscuits is a genius. Pure and simple genius. Minimal kneading (I usually don't do it as long as the recipe states--just until it's all mixed together), pat it into a square, cut the squares and pop it in the oven. They come out tender, flaky, moist, and delicious. Plus, it is SO easy to mix them up and bake them off just before your meal is done--it takes almost no time or effort whatsoever. The best tasting biscuits I have ever had and the easiest, most ingenious recipe I've come across in quite some time. Try these! They are fabulous. So, thank you for posting this recipe!!
September 2008: Perfect! I've made these biscuits w/o making any changes to the recipe. The only change I have made is that I grate the cold butter. I do that for all of my bread/crust recipes because, this way, it is a lot less time consuming to get the right texture. These taste similar to the Pillsbury packaged "Country biscuits" but much, much better for you! We eat these about once a week at my house. ------------------------- Update: (December 2008) Because I make these so often I always keep buttermilk in the fridge, but this time I was out *Gasp*. I substituted homemade using vinegar as suggested by some reviewers... ew. This batch of "homemade buttermilk" biscuits were so gross. To get the 5 star flavor its imperative that you use real buttermilk!! No substitutions.
Okay, I LOVE biscuits and am always trying new recipes. I think these are the best ones I've ever tasted! They have a thin crispy shell on the top and bottom , are moist and golden inside and have the perfect texture. I didn't have buttermilk so substituted 1TB vinegar then filled measuring cup to the 3/4 line. I also accidentally added 1/2tsp salt instead of a dash. My search for the perfect biscuit is over! I can't wait to eat the 2 I stashed away with jam in the morning :)
Aside from adding a half teaspoon of salt I prepared these just as the recipe directs, being careful not to overwork the dough. I don't make biscuits often, so I doubt it's my biscuit expertise that produced these soft, tender, light as a feather biscuits. I'm sure the buttermilk has a lot to do with it but obviously so does this recipe. I love biscuits, Hubs could take 'em or leave 'em - but this recipe changed his mind. I think he decided that after he polished off the second one.
OMG THESE SERIOUSLY TASTE JUST LIKE KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN'S BISCUITS! MY FAMILY LOVED THEM, I ALSO FOUND TO BAKE AT A LOWER HEAT FOR LONGER HELPS COOK EVENLY. -TRY IT OUT!!
I like this recipe. I however did not knead for 2 minutes. Instead I kneaded for about 30 seconds, and then patted the dough into a rectangle before cutting into 12 pieces. they came out nice and flaky.
For starters, I haven't found a good biscuit recipe. I have tried recipe after recipe. I read the reviews before making this one. I did put 5 TBLS butter into the freezer (as some said). I grated the butter into the sifted bakng powder, soda, salt and sugar. I added the 2 cup of all purpose flour to the sifted ingred. I did use 1/2 tsp salt, as others mentioned. I used 1 cup of buttermilk. I did not knead for 2 minutes. As some said, only knead a few times. I didn't uderstand the part of cutting into squares. I used the rim of a drinking glass to make round biscuit form and used all the dough. I put them on my cookie sheet and let it rest for 15 min, as others said. I baked at 350 degrees for 12 min. I kept a close eye on them. They did rise a little. If you want them tall I suggest rolling out 6x6 per the instrustions Mine were flat 'cuz I rolled it thin. I ate one and it was very tasty. I could taste the butter in it. The texture was very good; flaky on the inside crisp on outer layers and very moist. I found my biscuit recipe but did modify it a bit. Next time when I make this I'll sift the flour too. Hope Cookin4my3boys don't mind me modifying the recipe
This was an excellent recipe. Very easy and delicious. It was even great the next day when toasted in toaster oven. I used milk with 2 1/2 tsp. lemon juice because I had no buttermilk handy. I will be sure to use this recipe over and over again.
I've made these biscuits for almost 20 years. I add a little more than a dash of salt and a little more than a Tb of sugar. I also cut them out with a cutter and bake about 16-18 minutes on 375 or until browning begins. I use them for shortcake, sausage gravy (less sugar) or just for dinner. The trick is not to work the dough anymore than necessary, I think 2 minutes is quite excessive. I've won a blue ribbons several times with these!
I made these to go with the Cordon Bleu dinner I'm making. No changes made to the recipe. I did pat the dough into an 8 in. circle, then cut the dough into six pieces, almost scone-like. This way, I prevented overworking the dough. I'll update my review after the boys try them.
Super easy & fast -I love these biscuits every time I make them! They are tender inside with a nice crust on the top & bottom -just perfect! I sub vinegar & milk for the buttermilk, cut in the butter with my hands & just mix the whole thing in a large bowl by hand just until it holds together & there is no noticeable dry flour (I don't knead it). I usually double the recipe but only use 3/4c butter with no noticeable difference. I pat it out on a piece of parchment paper & brush the tops with a little milk & bake for 18 minutes. Sometimes I brush the tops with melted butter when I take them out of the oven. We love them with gravy, jam or just plain! If I am making breakfast for company, I mix everything in advance except the buttermilk & store it in the fridge so the butter stays cold. In the morning I add the liquid, mix it, pat it & pop it in the oven so I'm able to focus on the rest of the menu. This is my go to biscuit recipe Thank you!
These were excellent, I used unsalted butter and upped the salt to 1 tsp, if using salted I would follow the recipe. For years I have believed that you are supposed to handle the dough as little as possible, but I have recently learned that a quick 15 second kneading makes a smooth dough that develops just enough gluten so they can have the structure to rise high, I always skipped this before being afraid of tough biscuits and no matter how much baking powder used, they still came out flat (but tasty and tender), now just the 2 1/2 tsp of baking powder in this recipe, I get a tall beautiful, picture perfect biscuit. I patted the dough out and cut them the traditional way as opposed to the way it is written in the recipe. This is a nice no nonsense recipe. I usually don't have buttermilk, so I sour some regular milk with a bit of vinegar or lemon juice, with great results.
These are the best biscuits I have ever tasted!I you need a good biscuit recipe, you have found it!!!I made them with gravy,next time I will make them without sugar.
These are the most amazing biscuits. Light, tender, delicious. I didn't need butter with them - they're amazing with grape jelly. I mixed with my hands, cutting the butter into small cubes first then pinching it into the flour, and then I only mixed 12 turns after the ball of dough started to come together. I cut into 16 with a pizza cutter. They were crunchy on the bottom, tender in the middle - the only thing I would have changed is next time I'll brush them with a little butter so that they brown a bit on top and leave that sweet salty taste on top. Thank you for this awesome recipe - yum!
This is the second biscuit recipe I have tried recently. It may be me but they came out odd shaped and very doughy in the middle. They were simple to make and the flavor is pretty good
! These were the bomb!!!! Best biscuits I have ever made thank you so much for this recipe. I don't see how anyone can complain about these.
I love these biscuits. They come out nice and fluffly. If you like butter flavored biscuits you will really like these. Very easy to make. I always double the recipe and I drop them by tablespoons onto a baking sheet for the traditional round biscuit.
I and my husband consider me to be a good cook. Generally, though, I am not good at biscuits, but this recipe changed that!!! I made these after church yesterday to go with a pork roast that I had slow cooked. My meal was delicious!! My husband ate 3 at his meal and then went back and got 2 more. I am sure these biscuits will be made often in my house. I was very pleased with this recipe and did not change a thing.
I made these biscuits last night to top my beef pot pie. I used half butter and half olive oil (we're health conscious) and ommitted the sugar. Then I dropped the batter by spoonfuls onto the casserole. Baked according to the pot pie's instructions, these came out so delicious and flaky and fluffy! Not at all like the recipe I used previously from the Joy of Cooking book (those were like hard lumps). I will definitely be making these again!
Quick and easy biscuit recipe. Will make a butter colored biscuit. I like that there is no wasted dough or rolling as the biscuits are cut into a square shape. Also, they are made with butter as I always have on hand instead of vegetable shortening. I also don't have buttermilk on hand and make a mock buttermilk recipe with milk and vinegar. Works just fine with this recipe. a good biscuit!
Like others, I'm really torn between rating a 4 or 5. For taste, I'm rating a 5, but they weren't the biscuits I was expecting, so for my own records am lowering to a 4. Made as directed, except for grating butter and minimizing kneading time. Next time (as I *will* remake), will let rest for 10 minutes and will probably cut out and bake touching one another. Taste is simply superb - very butter and flaky, but will also try 1/2 butter and 1/2 shortening, as they are extremely moist and crumble easily...
I love this recipe- it is really the only biscuit recipe I use anymore. DO NOT KNEAD FOR TWO MINUTES- I actually knead them in the bowl until the dough holds together. Then I press into a square pan and cut with a knife into the desired size. These are really great, plain, simple biscuits-- great with anything... we're having them with sausage gravy tonight!
Was a great biscuit, needed about a cup more flour so it would roll out and not be gooey. Didn't rise as much as I would have liked, but that may be due to my high altitude. Overall I liked this biscuit, it had great flavor and was not tough.
This is now my family's favorite biscuit recipe. They came out nice and flaky. I love the fact that it uses real butter as opposed to hydrogenated fats (Crisco) that so many biscuit recipes use. Instead of using 100% all-purpose flour, I used part freshly ground whole wheat flour AND all-purpose flour - (1/2 cup whole wheat 1-1/2 cups white). Next time I will make sure my "dash" of salt is a couple dashes. Thanks so much for posting this great recipe!
This is the best biscuit recipe I have ever tried! Everybody in the family loved them. They turned out soft, flaky, and rich. I think my husband ended up eating six of them!
I just made my first pan of these biscuits, i have been trying to make biscuits for years and no matter what i do they always come out like frizzbies, not so with these babies!!, they raised so nice and they were really tasty, the only thing i did different was add 1 extra tbsp of sugar, it made a difference in the taste a bit, a wonderful recipe, good bye pancake looking biscuits and hello skyscrapers!! Give these a try you will love them.
Excellent, easy, fluffy! Thanks for sharing!
Outstanding! We have been searching for the perfect buttermilk biscuit recipe for quite some time and this is it! Like another reviewer noted, there is a wonderful thin, crispy top and bottom that I haven't experienced with a shortening-based biscuit. We thought these were just wonderful!
Umm, YUM!!! So tasty and easy! Needed a little extra buttermilk. Didn't knead or roll out, just stirred together and formed on the pan. Definite family hit.
This biscuit recipe is really great! I would give it 4.5 stars as written. The only thing I will change the next time is to add a bit more salt. It seems that using the same amount of salt as baking soda is a good rule of thumb. Otherwise, I love the idea of patting it out on the pan and using a knife to separate them! It kept them from getting tough - they were tender and flaky and delicious! And I love another user's idea of freezing and grating the butter! I didn't have any frozen so I grated it cold. It works, but not as well. After making this, I immediately put two sticks of butter in the freezer so I can have it handy the next time I make biscuits or pancakes. Also, I have been culturing my own buttermilk thanks to an ebay listing and it is phenomenal!
Delicious. I used a food processor to speed it up. I think if I make them for dinner again (to go with soup as I did tonight) I'll cut back on the sugar. They were a bit sweet for my taste but the kids loved them. As is, these would be better for breakfast with jam or honey.
These were GOOD. The first time I made them, I used 2/3 cup of buttermilk (which wasn't really buttermilk, anyway; it was a little less than 2/3 cup milk + 1 tbsp vinegar) but the second time I did it right with the same mix for buttermilk. Yum yum. I ate all of 'em...that was my food for the day. It was YUMMY.
This recipe is wonderful! I am vegan, so I subbed coconut oil for the butter and soy milk with one tsp apple cider vinegar (let sit and turns into "buttermilk") for the buttermilk - followed the rest of the instructions exactly and the biscuits were perfect! Thanks :)
Absolutely, hands down the best biscut I have ever had. Both my husband and son loved them; we ate them all! As per previous reviews, I made a couple changes. 1. I use unsalted butter for everything, so I added a scant teaspoon of sea salt. 2. I used the juice of one lemon and canned evaporated milk to make 3/4 cup of buttermilk. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
Delicious! This is biscuit perfection! I have long been in search of the perfect biscuit- this is it! Taking the advice of others here, I froze the butter and grated it. Also, I didn't knead the dough for 2 minutes. Tonight I made them topped with a blue cheese/garlic butter and baked them in mini quiche dishes....heavenly!
The texture of this biscuit was perfect: flaky in the middle, nice crisp bottom and top. It was also super easy to make. I did up the salt amount to 1/2 tsp. and since I didn't have butter I used margarine. I made my own buttermilk with milk and cream of tartar. I also brushed the tops with milk before cooking and some melted margarine after cooking. They were in the oven for 19 minutes, since at 15 they didn't look quite all the way done, but by 19 they were the perfect color and doneness. My only tiny (in very small letters) complaint was that I was hoping it wouldn't taste so much like it came from a box mix. But they were still very tasty and easy to make, I'm keeping this recipe for sure!
I have tried for a long time to make buttermilk biscuits and they either didn't rise or was hard. these biscuits were very moist and fluffy. Absolutely delicious. I put garlic and melted butter on top and my my my. I loved that you didn't have to use a biscuit cutter.
These were easy and tasted good. They need more than a dash of salt though- I would add 1/4 tsp. and my baking time was 25 minutes. The middle was undone at 15 minutes. Flaky tops. Nice recipe.
I was on the fence about whether to give these 4 or 5 stars, but my kids said to give them 5. These were really easy to make and came out very good, but they do need more salt in my opinion and the kneading time should be cut down. Like other reviewers, I knead my biscuit dough only 12 times, or until the dough holds together. I made these Christmas morning as the dough for pigs in blanket, instead of crescent rolls. They were a good, fast substitute (they were about 1/4 the work of crescent rolls).
Great basic recipe! I didn't have buttermilk, or even milk, actually. I used fat-free half & half and added 2 teaspoons of vinegar. I'm sure they'd be even better with real buttermilk. I lowered the temp to 375 after reading other reviews. Definitely making again.
I followed all the tips (used buttermilk - no substitutes), grated the butter, let them sit a few minutes, etc before baking. Still, I thought they were bland and not so great for all the effort! Not sure I'll make them again.
These were okay biscuits. I almost always fix a new recipe as written the first time.That being said, I feel that they need a tad more salt in them. Also they were very short and crumbled in hand sending crumbs everywhere. I plan to give them another try with a little more salt and just a little less butter. It was an interesting way to form them but I may fix them in rounds next time. All-in-all not really a bad biscuit.
I didn't have any buttermilk so I tried 1/4 cup sour cream and 1/2 cup milk. Very tender and tasty. I will make again.
I made these for breakfast, biscuits and sausage gravy with fried potatoes and scrambled eggs, I doubled the recipe for 7 people and there were no leftovers! Everyone loved them! I did use a cheap cheese grater for the butter before cutting in and worked great! Thanks for sharing!!!
Best biscuits I've ever made. I increase the salt a little but that's it.
These are fabulous! I have tried multiple biscuit recipes that all seemed to turn out mediocre to dry, but I was VERY impressed with these. They are quick and simple - not a lot of fuss - and are sooo good! They rise a lot for biscuits, have a buttery, crispy "crust", and are soft and flaky on the inside. I used Earth Balance butter which worked great, kneaded only until blended, and followed the rest of the recipe exactly.
Wow. I've been looking for an easy biscuit recipe for a long time- but I think I've finally found it. These biscuits were easy to make and they turned out INCREDIBLY GOOD. They are flakey, buttery, and they don't last long. They remind me of the biscuits you get at Popeye's- only waaaaaayyyy better. One suggestion I have that I gleamed from my experience baking pie crusts is that you're biscuits will turn out flakier if you use cold butter. I cut my ice cold butter in using my food processor and I think that helped these biscuits achieve all of those buttery, flakey layers.
OMG. OMG. OMG. These are marriage proposal worthy. These are THE best biscuits I've ever eaten in my life. As suggested by other reviewers DO NOT knead for 2 minutes. The less the dough is handled the better. I don't think I'll ever use another recipe for biscuits again.
I tried this recipe and found it great! Light, fluffy and best of all good
Fantastic recipe. Added 2 tsps bacon drippings and the result was perfect.
A very easy recipe. I added white vinegar to make buttermilk, and it was great. Just add 1 tsp per cup of milk and let sit for 5-10 minutes. Easily tripled this for a large family.
I've tried several biscuit recipes on this site and each has been OK but this one BEATS any others hands down. First this was so much easier than rolling cutting and re rolling and cutting to form biscuits, a lot of work for me. Now easier is great but only if the food taste great. Well these were delicious. They were light brown and slightly crunchy outside and fluffy soft inside with a buttery taste. I needed to bake them longer than written but that of course has more to do with oven variations. Honestly I won't be looking any further for our perfect quick dinner biscuit recipe. Thanks for the recipe! UPDATE;I've made this recipe so often I've had a chance to tweak it some. Here's what I've tried. After mixing original recipe mix in 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese and 1/2 cup shredded cheddar, drop by large spoonfuls onto pizza stone. Bake a minute longer. Perfect cheese biscuits! I also use fresh ground wheat flour now and these are still delicious!
i have to say these are by far the best biscuits ive made. i made them exactly how the recipe states and they came out perfect. very light moist and flavorful! only thing i added was a lil garlic butter on top of them while they were baking. even my 10 month old son loved them! im gonna keep this recipe printed out and make them. i paired it with sausage gravy i found on this site and it was a match made in heaven!
Really easy.. so yummy with honey! Thanks!!
I finally found a biscuit that I can make and be proud of. I only kneaded for a minute, just until everything was combined and the dough came together. This is a great recipe, very similar to the taste and texture of KFC.
I'm moving to Kentucky! These biscuits are good! Made them this morning with eggs and sausage - served with strawberry jam and the Cinnamon Honey Butter from this site. Thanks for the recipe! I will definitely make these again.
WOW. I made a few changes to this recipe but the end result was FABULOUS. I'm not sure if my changes made any difference but I honestly thought one reviewer was just exaggerating when she said that these biscuits tasted like our favorite chicken restaurants' biscuits. SHE WAS NOT EXAGGERATING! These biscuits with my alterations taste about identical to those restaurant biscuits. THE BEST! I've tried at least 4 biscuit recipes previously and was getting ready to give up on making better-than-canned biscuits from scratch , but decided to give it another try with this recipe. I took a TB away from a stick of butter, and put a TB of cold bacon grease in its place. I used about 3/4ths a teaspoon of salt instead of a pinch. I also put 1TB of white vinegar in a measuring cup and filled it the rest of the way with regular milk to the 3/4th cup line, let it sit for 5 minutes and presto, buttermilk! (I don't keep real buttermilk on hand very often) I came out with the most flaky, moist tender DELICIOUS biscuits IN THE WORLD! TRY THIS RECIPE, IT WILL BE THE LAST BISCUIT RECIPE YOU TRY!! UPDATE: I've made this recipe MANY times now! I will never get tired of them! LOL PERFECT for making breakfast sandwiches! Freezing the butter makes no difference as long as it's cold, honey can easily replace the sugar (I ran out once) & I find I get the best texture when I cut the butter into the flour mixture JUST until there are STILL pea-sized pieces of butter in there. ENJOY!
Made as directed. Excellent taste and rise, but I did have to bake them an additional few minutes. They rose a LOT- next time I will roll them thinner as I want to use them to make freezer breakfast sandwiches. Easy, quick recipe. Tip: knead the dough on a large piece of parchment paper, then pat it out and cut into squares or rounds right on the paper. Just lift the paper onto the baking sheet and slide it all into the oven. Will save you cleaning and pan and your counter.
This was simple and delicious. I followed the recipe as written. I got 8 huge, puffy biscuits!
Wonderful! They taste exactly like the biscuits at my favorite restaurant in the Adirondacks. They were easy to make and tasted great. I highly recommend this recipe (with no changes - it's great as is)!
Definitely a keeper! I followed other suggestions to add 1/4 tsp salt and I used skim milk soured with vinegar. I also used my food processor to cut the butter into the dry ingredients and then drizzled the milk into the mixture until it barely stuck together in the food processor bowl. I then turned the mixture out on to the counter and pressed it into a rectangle, cutting into squares and then slightly forming each square into a circle before putting it on the pan. The results were excellent and the biscuits melt in your mouth.
Easy and tasty!! Made my own buttermilk with 3/4 cup of milk with 1 TBLS of vinegar.
Flaky, easy, tasty! I have bombed with biscuits before, and so far I've made this twice and they've been great both times.
Super easy and nice and flaky. :)
This was so easy to make! I've never made homemade biscuits before but decided to give it a try! I was impressed! My husband said they were a little bland, & I agree they were a tad bland...but aren't all biscuits?!! Maybe adding a little more butter in them would give them more of a buttery taste? Although I would definitely make these again! The only change I kinda made was making my own buttermilk cause I didn't have any! I used milk & lemon juice & they tasted fine!
OK - this is the best biscuit recipe ever!!! It was so easy, everything from start to finish in 20 mins. I didn't have the instrument to cut the butter so I just used beaters which made the whole process all the more easy. My husband looooved them, they will be a regular at Sunday morning breakfast from now on!!
These are delicious and they come together so quickly. Perfect for a Sunday dinner, or a weekday meal.
This is the same Biscuit recipe my Grandmother made when I was growing up. I only changed it a little bit. Instead of butter I used margarine and for the buttermilk (Grandma taught me this one) I used milk with lemon juice. Hers called for sour milk, which is the same as buttermilk or lemon juice, and milk. She called it poorman's buttermilk. She had 6 kids to feed and she went with what was less expensive. She always had the ingredients but not always the buttermilk. This is a fantastic recipe. I thought I had lost it till I found this one thanks for giving it back to me. With my Grandma now 87 she does not remember and no one else bothered to write it down. A must try!!!!!
Delicious!!! I had some milk that had soured and was looking for a use for it, so I decided to try this! They came out great - so moist and yummy! I am going to be making them again for dinner tonight!
These were excellent! First time I made biscuits that didn't come from a tube or a box of Bisquick. Amazingly delicious!
I wanted to try these for biscuits and gravy. When I made them yesterday, I didn't have buttermilk so I thought I would just add a little more butter and use skim milk (which is what I had on hand). Well I was doing good until I had a brain fade and added water instead of the milk. I didn't even think about it until after they came out of the oven. They weren't bad except I should have baked them a little longer in my oven. They were a little doughy but good enough. I can't wait to try them with the right ingredients if they turn out that well with the wrong ones!!! teehee!! Thanks for a keeper!!!!
Excellent recipe. Easy to make, and I can whip them up quickly if guests are coming. They go excellently with soup as a sub for crackers, and they turn out so light and delicious you can just eat them on their own.
I tried this recipe because I was looking for a biscuit made without shortening. I made them without modifying the recipe, and they were the best biscuits I have ever made! This is much better than the roll and cut approach, where the biscuits from the second rolling come out tougher. This will be my regular biscuit recipe from now on!
Delicious! Just what I was craving. They were super easy and even turned out with my milk-free alternatives (rice milk + vinegar = buttermilk and Earth Balance instead of butter)
This is a very good recipe. The biscuits taste very close to the ones from my favorite fast food / fried chicken chain. Very simple to make too!
I made these biscuits with whole wheat pastry flour and they turned out great. I did increase the buttermilk to 1 cup as a result. I come from the Bisquick School of Biscuit making so I only kneaded these 6 times, I think. They were light and fluffy.
This was a great recipe. Tender on the inside and crispy on the outside. I didn't change a thing except I didn't mix it as long.
Great recipe, I followed as directed and they were super yummy with my beef stew. They would also be great with butter and jam. This will be a new favorite in my house!! Oh and they were quick to make with ingredients that I had on hand.
Absolutely fantastic! I didn't change a thing. I just made a dozen of these, and as I write, there are only two or three left on the still-warm cookie sheet. These taste, look and have the desired consistency of what was expected. I will add this to the favorite list.
Super quick and easy--I keep buttermilk powder on hand so I can throw these together quick in the mornings.
I rarely screw up on anything I bake, but I must have somewhere with these because they took about 50 minutes to bake enough so they weren't doughy by then they were too hard on the outside I wont make these again. they came out shaped funny too.
Today my husband asked me to make biscuits. I normally use bisquik for this but ran out. So I decided to come to all recipes to find a biscuit recipe. This was the best thing I could have done because I tried this recipe as directed and it was GREAT! My husband loved it and said that he hasn't tasted one of these old fashioned biscuits since his grandma passed on. This recipe is a keeper. Thanks for Sharing it!
I really liked these and the only difference between this recipe and my old one is the addition of the baking soda. The edges are crispy while the insides are tender and they actually have a flavor other than just tasting "floury". I didn't have buttermilk, just used 2%. Thank you for sharing this recipe, Cookin'!
I tried this recipe the other morning, for gravy and biscuits, they were absolutely delicious!!! I rolled them out and cut them with a cookie cutter, very simple recipe!!
These turned out great! The only substitution I made was replacing the butter with margarine.I only kneaded for about 12-15 turns and they turned out so light and fluffy! Amazing! Thanks a bunch for sharing!!
People were baking biscuits as they settled our land-and they probably tasted like these.I have been searching for the perfect biscuit recipe and this is it. Ones I have tried before weren't much better than canned biscuits, these really do taste quite a bit like KFC biscuits-only better because they are homemade. Slightly crispy on the outside and soft and tender inside-yum-all that's needed is butter and honey!
This is a really good biscuit recipe. I can actually bake biscuits now. They are not as good as my moms but I can't achieve biscuits like that and no one else I know(person or restaurant) can so I am happy with this recipe. I let them set for 15 minutes before baking and they were bigger and lighter. Thanks for sharing.
One of the best biscuit recipes I've tried. I followed the one reviewer's suggestions and sifted the dry ingrediants a couple of time to make sure they were well incorporated, and I did not kneed the dough as much as it suggested. These turned out perfectly done with great taste and texture.
Let me make this clear. I don't like bicuits much. Pretty bland and tasteless. But my husband loves biscuits so I relented and tried this recipe. Okay, I eat my words...I LOVE these biscuits!! I was floored by how tasty they were. And everyone is right, knead the dough very little (about 10 times) and they will be oh so tender. Now I have a freezer full so we can have them with almost all our meals. I am converted!!
I am a good cook but have struggled to find a biscuit recipe I like. Finally....THIS IS IT! I made these on the Fourth of July and they were perfect. The only thing I did differently was to make them in the food processor. This is a keeper... :)
Delicious! I never make my own biscuits out of fear of making tasteless stones. I followed this to the letter and was pleased with the outcome for a simple, delicate, unopposing biscuit. I believe it needs two dashes of salt, as they were sweeter than savory. These WERE very easy - I will be making these again and again.
It was pretty good. Because we used unsalted butter, the recipe could use more than just a dash of salt. A little sweet for our taste.
Didn't have buttermilk so i substituted: mix 3/4 Tbsp white vinegar and enough milk to = 3/4 cup and allow to stand for 10 minutes. The biscuits were easy to make w/ no cutters and very good, though slightly crumbly.
These are a dense southern biscuit. Great with sausage and gravy or Fried chicken, if your looking for a light fluffy flair these are not for you. This is truly a hungry mans bicuit. These are great, thanks for the post.
So..... I totally botched this recipe while making it. I was short by a 1/4c flour so I added some rye flour I had on hand. Figured it was a very small amount and wouldn't make much difference. When I added the buttermilk to the dry mixture it was not the right consistency. You couldnt knead it, you could stir it. Since I was out of flour, I used bisquick to thicken and knead it. You see what I mean I botched the recipe!? Ok...so after all my attempts to ruin this biscuit (not on purpose), IT WAS AWESOME. I pulled it out of the oven and thought it was headed for the trash. Decided I would take one bite because I was wasting so many ingredients. They were so moist on the inside with just a tiny crust on the outside. I cant wait to try it again and do it correctly! :)
i have been looking for a moist biscuit recipe that didn't require too much work, and that i couldn't mess up with too much flour. this was perfect. it actually tastes like the Bojangles biscuits my husband and i love. i ran out of white flour and did half wheat, and it still tasted great.
These are sooooo good! Thanks for sharing!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections