Apricot Chicken I

A HIT!!!! A HIT!!!! A HIT!!!! Five-stars from EVERYONE I served this to...and some of them are VERY picky!! It's even better if you let it sit for 10-15 minutes after you take it out of the oven. The chicken was verrrrrrry tender, can cut it with a fork! Not sure what a couple reviewers meant by too sweet or too strong of onion soup taste??--we found the combo very good, and my mom doesn't like things "too sweet", and she didn't think it was too sweet at all, and she's picky about that kind of thing, and she also doesn't like "too salty", so that was not a problem, either. She was the pickiest eater and she ate every last bite--unusual for her!! I served this with simple white rice and green beans. Dad LOVED it, and he said it was even better the next day--what very little left-over was left......I admit, I myself was un-sure of the mixture, but, between the reviews here, as well as MANY local people I know that "know" this recipe--and they ALL said it was a hit, so I HAD to try this.....glad I did, this one's a keeper!!--and soooooo easy!!! What more can you ask for??