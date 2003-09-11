Apricot Chicken I

Tangy, fruity chicken made in just 3 easy steps! It's great served with rice.

Recipe by Shirley Rickey

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place the chicken pieces in a 4 quart casserole dish. Mix the soup mix, dressing and jam together, and pour over the chicken.

  • Cover dish and bake for 1 hour in preheated oven.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
456 calories; protein 28.5g; carbohydrates 55.7g; fat 13.8g; cholesterol 68.4mg; sodium 1134.3mg. Full Nutrition
