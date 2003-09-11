Apricot Chicken I
Tangy, fruity chicken made in just 3 easy steps! It's great served with rice.
Very yummy and extraordinarily easy to make! I used Catalina, which added zing, and used No Sugar Added apricot preserves--tasted more natural that way. My husband gobbled it up! Great for a meal you don't want to spend much time preparing. Later note: I've made this multiple times, and lately decided to try something new with it. I used chicken pieces instead of breasts, since I had a package on hand I needed to use, and I put this all in the slow cooker rather than the oven. I used fat-free Catalina and no-sugar added apricot preserves. I also added some minced garlic (from a jar). WOW!!! I think I liked the flavor even better this way, and the chicken was incredibly tender. The minced garlic added a little something extra that made the sauce incredible.Read More
I should have listened to the review that said this was awful! One of the worst things I’ve made from this site so far. It had a really funny taste and was pretty much inedible. That apricot and onion soup are two flavors that should NOT be mixed!!!!Read More
I have been making this recipe for years but with a twist. I pound the chicken till it is very thin. Make stuffing (I use stove-top). Put a spoon fool of stuffing on top of the chicken and roll the chicken up. Then place the chicken in a casserole dish and cover with mixture. Bake at 375 for 45 minutes.
I have been making this recipe since the early 1970's. It's a family favorite and I often make it with whole chicken cut into eighths or just boneless, skinless chicken thighs for pot luck dinners and as my contribution to parties. I recommend if you can find it to use Wishbone RED Russian dressing. Much less sweet taste than the pink Russian dressing. I live in Morris County, Denville, NJ and the Key Foods Store has this brand. I have recently found the Wishbone Red Russian dressing in the local Shop-Rite markets. I also use Lipton Onion Soup Mix. I have tried other brands and found them too salty or to intense taste of dried onions.
In an effort to cut some of the sugar and based on another reviewers suggestion, I used fat free Catalina dressing and Smuckers reduced sugar apricot jam and it was still to sweet for my taste. However hubby loved this recipe as it definitely satisfied his sweet tooth. NOTE: This is an excellent crockpot recipe with cook time of approximately 6 hours on low. Serve on a bed of rice, sprinkle with crushed peanuts and it's dinner!
I tried this because of the high marks from reviewers, & was not disappointed- and my somewhat picky husband loved it; however, it is virtually impossible to find Russian dressing & I did not want to add the pickle relish of 1000-Island.... so I did the homemade Russian dressing combo of ketchup & mayo with a 1:2 ratio; I cut the recipe down, so I used 1/4 cup ketchup mixed with 1/2 cup fat-free mayo & 3/4 cup apricot preserves; sounds like a weird combo at first, but it was excellent!!! Very tangy... I also used this on chicken strips instead of breasts, which cut down the baking time to 30 minutes & was very tasty
Wow! This is SO good! I first made this for my husband and mother-in-law, and was a little anxious to see how it turned out. I was not disappointed! Both my husband and mother-in-law loved it! The three of us easily devoured all six chicken breasts. Oh, I only found an 8oz. bottle of the dressing, and had just one packet of onion soup mix. It came out great that way. The second time I made it, I simply used one bottle of dressing (8oz.), one jar of apricot preserves (10oz.), and one packet of onion soup mix. It was excellent!
This is an easy and delicious recipe! It is wonderful with apricot preserves; however, I have also made it with raspberry preserves, and I think I actually prefer the raspberry. Both my husband and I love this recipe. It has become a regular in our household. (Delicious with rice pilaf!)
This is such great recipe. "What tender chicken!" everyone moaned -- with full mouths. So I made this "as written" the first couple of times and served it over brown rice. Always one to experiment, I added a few touches the third time I reached for this gem-of-a-recipe. Here's what I did: Lots more chicken (family pack). Used only one pkg. of dry onion soup mix, to which I added: the apricot preserves; 1/3 C. good-quality DRY Sherry (please, not "cooking Sherry"); 1 tsp. DRY mustard; 1 tsp. ground WHITE pepper; and 1 C. raisins. Also, I used "Light" Catalina Dressing. The beauty of this, though, is that Shirley's recipe is delicious as it is. But if you have some extra time and want to add a bit of flare, the sky's the limit! Cook time can be less, like 45 min., so be careful or chicken will dry out. Thank you Shirley.
The recipe came out very good. I used frozen chicken breasts (did not defrost and cooked for about an hour), a "natural" onion soup mix, and spicy french dressing,and about half a large jar of apricot preserves. I think it would work well in a crock pot.
Very easy to make. So-so results. Good meal, but not fantastic.
I have to agree, the onion soup mix added the artifical concentrated onion mix flavor, but other than that the flavor was really good. I only baked the chicken 50 minutes, and it was done, but extremely tender.
This recipe was super easy and really declicious. I only made 3 chicken breasts and used the extra sauce over brown rice. It was great!
I have been making this recipe for a few years now. But, I usually put all the ingredients in the crockpot and let it cook on low all day. Just before serving, I stir the mixture with a fork until the chicken is shredded. I then serve it on top of rice. This is the perfect busy day recipe!
My boyfriend makes this exquisite dish for me. It is one of his family favorites, handed down to him. Only, instead of baking it, he saute's the boneless chicken pieces in a skillet with a little olive oil until the pink is gone, and the outside is a little browned. Then he adds the the sauce, reduces the heat, covers and simmers it, and ... Yummmmm! Don't forget to stir it periodically so it doesn't stick. This skillet method cuts cook time down considerably!
DELICIOUS! This was a very easy, fast, and yummy weeknight dinner! I used skinless chicken breasts WITH the bone (stays more moist that way). Makes a great 'sauce' in the bottom of the pan to pour over the chicken and some rice! UPDATE 2008: I now make this dish in the crock-pot and it turns out great! Slice up a large yellow onion and spread the slices on the bottom of the slow cooker, season well with kosher salt and lemon pepper. Use skinless chicken breasts WITH THE BONE, and lay them on top of the onion, and sprinkle well with minced garlic, kosher salt, and lemon pepper. Pour the sauce mixture over the top and cook on low for about 5 hours (any longer and it gets dry). Perfect every time!
This dish is very forgiving—you can easily substitute thousand island dressing for the Russian dressing, vary the amounts of the ingredients to taste, use different chicken parts, or move the whole thing to a crock pot. The crock pot version is juicier than the oven version but still very good. Chicken thighs work very well in this recipe and are usually cheaper than breasts. I've tried searing the chicken before combining with the other ingredients, but that doesn't seem to make enough of a difference to bother with. I've also tried adding dried apricots, which was very successful. My favorite version so far has been 12 chicken thighs, 1 bottle of thousand island dressing, 1 envelope of onion-soup mix, 1 jar of apricot jam, and 8 ounces of diced dried apricots, all cooked in a crock pot on high for four hours. Overall, this is a good basic, easy recipe that's a big hit every time.
I've been making this chicken dish for years and it has always been a favorite with my friends and family!! I noticed that many people had said that they couldn't find the Russian dressing. It's out there!! Just keep in mind that it's only made by one brand and that's "Wishbone". I've never used anything else. And like others, I also recommend lowering the cooking time to maybe 45 minutes...depends on how big the chicken pieces are. And last but not least...you have to try serving this with a baked potato! Open it up, pour some of the sauce over top, then put some shredded mozzarella cheese and a dollop of sour cream. Oh ma gosh...so delish! Not low cal by any means, but makes a sensasional meal when you're not worried about counting calories!! This is one of my husbands "top ten" favorite meals.
Great recipe, I've been doing a variation of it for decades...my mom thinks she invented the concept! I've always used 1 to 1 1/2 cup each of dressing and jam per envelope of soup mix. Any chicken parts work great, with or without bones/skin. For variety, add crushed red pepper to taste. My family loves it extra extra hot. ALWAYS A HIT!!! Try it with garlic mashed potatoes and corn. The chicken's sauce is great as a gravy over everything. If you've never tried this, you'll love it for dinner tonight, sooo easy and yummy!
This chicken is wonderful just the way it is written. You must use Wishbone Russian Salad Dressing, regular with sugar apricot jam, and good quality dry onion soup mix. When the computer doubles the recipe however, it calls for 3 pkgs. onion soup mix and that is WAY TOO MUCH, 2 bottles of salad dressing and 2 cups of jam. I used one pkg. soup mix, 10 oz. dressing and 1 1/2 cups of jam for 12 half breasts. Let it marinate several hours before cooking too.
This was an extremely easy and great dish to make. The apricot jam lends a nice touch of sweetness, yet, it's not too overwhelming for the tastebuds. I also used the red Russian dressing as another viewer had suggested, and it turned out perfectly. Will definitely keep this recipe in my book. Thank you, Shirley, for submitting a nice alternative to the plain ole chicken recipes out there.
This is a SUPER easy way to please a picky husband and kids (4&8). Sounds like a strange combo of ingredients, but just let them try it and don't tell them whats in it. Went well with a spinach salad and broccoli from the freezer. Thanks Shirley! This could be even easier in the crockpot I bet.
LOVED it! I put my chicken in frozen and baked it at 375 for 50-minutes. It is very juicy; not dry at all.
It was ok
I don't know what went wrong here but this is the worst chicken I ever made. I used Wishbone Russian (Red) dressing and fresh chicken brests. With all the positive reviews, I guess it's just me but how can you mess up such a simple recipie?
This is the best recipe yet from this website. The reviews are true! My notoriously picky 7 year old daughter actually told me it was so good that she wants me to make it again. She has never done that! I threw it together in just a couple of minutes, very quick to prepare. I didn't have a 4 QT casserold dish, so I used a 13x9 in. glass dish and cut the time down to 45 minutes. It was tender, juicy, and the glaze was yummy. I ABSOLUTELY will make this again.
Good flavor, tender meat. Couldn't find russian dressing so used catalina as stated in other reviews. scaled down to three servings and used less onion soup mix, and dressing. Increased amount of apricot preserves. Also added a splash of orange juice to glaze mixture and lightly seasoned chicken with orange rind. Result was a sweet glaze witha slight kick. Delicious! Will definately make again. Thanks Shirley!
Just made this last night, for the simplicity of the recipe it was delicious. Served it with white rice and steamed broccoli. My wife and daughter loved it. I will definately be making this again.
Wouldn't have thought to put this combination together. But it was very tasty, and super easy. Served it over wild, long grain rice, and we all agreed that the best part of the meal was putting the sauce from the chicken on the rice. Thank you for sharing this with us.
This was very good, and easy to make. The russion dressing made it tangy. I used thighs instead of breasts because my family likes dark meat better. I was a real hit!
So tasty. I had heard of this recipe for years, but never dared to try it. Seemed kinda gross to me, but it really was sooo tasty. I used 4 bone-in and 2 boneless breasts and each turned out very good. So easy to make, too. I used sugar free apricot preserves and the red russian dressing. I also sprinkled some red pepper flakes on top for a little heat. Served with rice, too. The rice with the sauce was probably my favorite part. Happened to have some almond slivers served with asparagus that got into the rice on my plate and added a nice little crunch. Could use water chestnuts to add some crunch on purpose if you wanted to. Can't justify making this a staple because of the calorie content, but will use again for a group since it's so easy. Love anything you can just throw in the oven. Definitely let it sit for 15-30 minutes after it comes out of the oven to allow the sauce to thicken a bit.
This is very good. I only used 1 packet of the onion soup mix and it was perfect- not too salty, and not an over powering onion taste. I doubled the sauce and served it with egg noodles.
Tasty, but VERY sweet. I made russian dressing from ketchup, mayo, and grated onion plus a dash each of worcestershire and hot sauce, and used about half apricot preserves and half orange marmalade. This is a real 1950-70's "Woman's Day" type recipe you'd remember from your childhood - not classy, but definitely comfort food - or, as one reviewer so delicately termed it, "white trash chinese food".
I guess I'm in the minority, but I found the "onion soup mix flavor" too recognizable. I must admit that my kids loved it.
I've been making this recipe for years -- my kids loved it, even my picky daughter who didn't like foods with sauce. It's easy and delicious. Once you've combined the sauce ingredients, you can use half of the sauce for one meal (depending on how many people you're cooking for) and save the rest in the fridge for later; the sauce mix will keep for a long time in the fridge. But it's really important that you get the clear Russian dressing (which can be hard to find) rather than the thick Russian dressing that is sometimes put on reuben sandwiches because the thick stuff is more like Thousand Island dressing.
This is a very easy and tasty dish. My boys love it. I've made this in a crock pot and used skinned and boneless chicken thighs instead and let it cook all day on low. All I do is make rice and veggies and dinner is done in about 20 minutes.
This was yummy! I used peach/apricot jam instead of apricot preserves because that is what we had on hand. We also made our russian dressing from a recipe on this website (much cheaper and super yummy!) I reserved some of the sauce and cooked dried apricots that we had reconstituted in it and served it over the chicken and couscous. AMAZING! Tangy, Fun & Flavorful!
This is a real easy, tasty recipe. I used just 1 packet of soup mix, 1 cup of Russian Dressing and the preserves. Turned out really good. Sprinkled my chicken with some garlic powder and pepper before pouring sauce over. Served with white rice and asparagus. I think next time I'll try in the slow cooker.
This was a sweet dish and a little tangy, I guess that was the dressing. This was really simple to fix and used ingredients I usually have on hand. Easy enough for a busy weeknight meal with no hassle. This did not make our favorites though, so I probably won't fix this again.
This a a great recipe, but my grandma and I use Wishbone Italian dressing instead of Russian. Whether to use Russian or Italian probably depends on how much zest you want. The apricot jam is balanced by the vinegar and herbs in Italian dressing.
I made this recipe the other night. I did follow the suggestions from the other reviews: Fat Free Catalina dressing and spreadable fruit (the entire jar), and both packages of the soup. Topped it off with sliced almonds. We loved it. Easy to make, lots of balanced flavor, lots of sauce that was great over rice. This will new fast and easy meal at my house. Thanks!
This is a KEEPER!! It was so easy to make and it was GREAT!!!!! I served it with rice and even my picky 4-year old loved this one!
I made the sauce a day ahead, then poured it over the chicken in the baking dish the morning I was going to bake it. I did those steps early only because I wanted to clean up the sticky mess I knew I would have from the jam. The chicken was great. However, no boneless skinless chicken breast needs to bake for an hour at 350. Forty-five minutes was plenty and I probably could have cut the baking time to forty minutes.
Fabulous and super easy to make! My daughter 5 loved the sauce. We made pizza the next day with the leftover sauce and chicken. (Great family project!) We used Betty Crocker pizza dough, spread on the sauce from the chicken, cut up fresh basil- tomatoes-and chicken, covered with shredded cheddar and monterey jack cheese. We cooked it at 400 for about 12 minutes on the very bottom rack. My husband also made a sandwich with the sauce and chicken. We love it and will be making it again!:)
I have been making the dish for 20 some years my children grew up on this and they love it. now my grandchildren love it also, the only difference is that I use peach jam, but we have also tried raspberry jam and also very good not a sweet.
A HIT!!!! A HIT!!!! A HIT!!!! Five-stars from EVERYONE I served this to...and some of them are VERY picky!! It's even better if you let it sit for 10-15 minutes after you take it out of the oven. The chicken was verrrrrrry tender, can cut it with a fork! Not sure what a couple reviewers meant by too sweet or too strong of onion soup taste??--we found the combo very good, and my mom doesn't like things "too sweet", and she didn't think it was too sweet at all, and she's picky about that kind of thing, and she also doesn't like "too salty", so that was not a problem, either. She was the pickiest eater and she ate every last bite--unusual for her!! I served this with simple white rice and green beans. Dad LOVED it, and he said it was even better the next day--what very little left-over was left......I admit, I myself was un-sure of the mixture, but, between the reviews here, as well as MANY local people I know that "know" this recipe--and they ALL said it was a hit, so I HAD to try this.....glad I did, this one's a keeper!!--and soooooo easy!!! What more can you ask for??
I made this for a date tonight and he loved it! I was really nervous about making it because, despite all the great reviews, the ingredients sound weird together. They totally work! I used fat-free Catalina dressing instead of Russian, though.
I thought this was excellent. As suggested in another review I used fat free Kraft Catalina dressing, (because I have no idea what "Russian" style dressing is!) and sugar free Apricot preserves. I also sprinkled the chicken with some garlic powder and black pepper. I cooked for 40 min on 360, and it came out perfect (I only made two pieces). The chicken was very moist and had excellent flavor. I made it with some redskin mashed potatoes w/ rosemary, and spooned the extra sauce over the potatoes, now that was excellent! A definite Keeper!
mmmmm this recipe was delicious and so easy! The only change I made was to use pineapple and apricot preserves and it turned out great! thanks so much for the recipe!
I had never tried Apricot Chicken before, and I really enjoyed it. I followed some reviewer advice and used only one package of the onion soup mix, and Catalina dressing instead of the Russian. Served it over some brown rice - awesome! I will make this again for sure.
I was a little skeptical, I must admit, when I read the ingredients and some of the reviews. I was feeling adventurous though, and gave it a try. I am so glad I did! The only thing I did different was used thighs instead of breasts (what I had on hand) and used one packet of the onion soup mix rather than one and a half. Some of the best chicken ever turned out of my kitchen!!! Even my EXTREMELY picky five year old liked it. Thanks for the great recipe!
My grandma has made this for ages since my mom was a little girl, only she used apricot/pineapple preserves instead of plain apricot and drumsticks with the skin still on, she also cooks it longer and doesn't cover it. I've made it with boneless skinless breasts, It works better if you cut them into strips first. This is always a favorite!
I have tried this recipe two ways, with the Wishbone Russian Dressing and with Catalina. Russian is harder to find sometimes, but I believe it to be clearly superior for this recipe over Catalina, which I like but not for this recipe.
Very yummy! Used French dressing instead of Russian because I couldn't find it, but it still turned out delicious!
delicious!! made it exactly as recipe states... except I cooked for only 35 minutes at 375. SUPER yummy!!
This is family favorite of ours, I haved used this for years! We love to serve this over rice, adding some pineapple chunks and snow peapods. Delicious!!!
This is very similar to my mother's recipe. The only thing different is that we use chicken drummettes (small drumsticks). We buy about 4 packages, lay them top to end in a 9 x 13 pan, and bake the heck out of them until they are almost candied. (Usually an hour, turn them over, and then another hour). They are so good this way and irresistable to little kids. I've also used Russian or Catalina dressing, both come out great that way. I prefer to use apricot jam over preserves. If for some reason yours comes out too runny, which happened to another reviewer, than either you used too much dressing (I normally use 2 regular sizes bottles of dressing), or have not cooked it long enough.
I made this recipe incorporated with the other baked apricot chicken recipe on here that calls for french dressing instead of the russian. I couldnt decide which one sounded better so I just did half french and half russian. I made it with chicken thighs, but I definitely think I would like it better with the chicken breasts that this recipe states. It had great flavor and I cant wait to try it again, but making it exactly as the recipe states with the russian dressing only. Thanks for the recipe!
Decided to make it for a group of 14 (after not making it for 25 yrs.) I am not a chicken eater. Everyone loved it. After 30 minutes I took the cover off and baked it like that so the chicken would crisp up a bit. I also take the excess skin off but leave some on it. You can use any parts of the chicken that you like. Very moist.
Loved this. So very easy, going into the monthly rotation!
Very good & very easy recipe. My picky husband & toddler loved it! I put it over brown rice. Next time will put 1 T of corn starch to thicken it a little, otherwise wouldn't change a thing.
Thank you for this delicious recipe!!!! Chicken had gotten boring in my house until we tried it. My husband and I loved it! My 2 year old is in a "chicken is gross" stage. I will definetly be making this again.
very good..A keeper
Very good! I think it could use a little more apricot and a little less Russian dressing.
Hmm - stepkids devoured this, I really liked it, and hubby said it was "meh". If I make it again, I would cut back on the onion soup mix as it is salty and the flavor is a bit overpowering (I wanted the sauce to be sweeter). I used Wishbone "Deluxe French" dressing in place of Russian, and baked the chicken for just under 30 minutes at 400 degrees so we didn't have to wait so long to eat! (I also used boneless, skinless breasts).
I have been making this recipe for over 20 years and family and friends can't get enough of it! If I can't find Russian dressing, I use Catalina and I use liptons soup and a large jar of apricot preserves for a thicker glaze. I use 8-10 chicken thighs. I cover with foil for 50-60 min then under the broiler for 10 min. Wide egg noodles are amazing with this!!
I think it might be one of those things that are better the next day. The sauce thickened up. Great with rice.
I LOVE this chicken! It's so tasty & so easy to make. I usually serve it with scalloped potatoes & either carrots or broccoli. YUMMY!
My husband went nuts over this one. I served it with couscous (Near East Herbed Chicken couscous to be exact), added some frozen peas to the couscous and it was a quick and tasty meal. The sauce went well on the couscous.
The flavor is delicious. Apricot was not a favorite of ours until we tried this recipe. One caution about other reviewers' suggestions to cook in a crock pot. The first time, we did the crock pot method at low for about six hours and the chicken was way over-cooked and dry. So if using crock pot, cut down time to about 2 1/2 hours to 3 and check to ensure chicken stays moist. The second time, we did in traditional oven and I still managed to overcook the chicken. I think the reason is I don't use 6 breasts; I only use about 3 to feed just my hubby and me. So if using less chicken, cut back cooking time. Those errors are my fault, so no impact on this recipe. The flavor of the sauce on chicken and over rice is excellent! We'll definitely make it again and again! I also would serve this dish for company. Thanks, Shirley!
I made this for the Jewish New Year and my family loved it ...what a big hit .
Delicious! Easy and impressive enough for company. During the holidays, I used turkey breasts and a can of whole cranberry sauce instead. It was equally delicious.
This was so simple, I prepared it before I went to work and set it in the fridge so we could pop it in the oven when we got home, smelled sooooo good and tasted even better!
FANTASTIC! Wonderful flavor and couldn't have been easier to prepare. Guests loved it and asked for the recipe. Definitely a keeper. Thanks for sharing this one, Shirley!
I didn't like the taste of this dish. As already stated by another reviewer, the onion flavor was rather strong. The combination of onion and apricot, the two strongest flavors, was kind of bizarre. In all the dish didn't taste bad, it just wasn't very good. I wouldn't make it again.
Omg. So easy and my new favorite meal! I used frozen chicken and it turned out perfect! Love this!
Somthing you wouldn't normaly get in an Asian resturant, good flavor! Suggestions to add would be water chesnuts, or green onion. Serve with rice and snap peas.
I used carmelized onions, preserves, and catalina dressing, minced garlic, and 2t dijon mustard....sauce had wonderful flavor and was a great hit. Chicken was browned in olive oil.
as I was making this, I thought to myself that these ingredients sound disgusting together. fortunately, what sounded bad together was great! i served it with rice pilaf with chopped dried apricots and don't recommend that. the sauce is sweet enough and flavorful enough to only need plain rice (brown or white).
I've been using this recipe for years on chicken wings, the only thing I do different is I bake them for a couple hours in a foil lined pan at 300, turn them and watch them, the sauce gets carmelized and fall of the bone good, I bring them to all Christmas get-togethers in a crock pot to keep warm on a buffet table, everyone requests them
YUM!!!! Easy and good. Make extra sauce to pour over some rice. Has a very "Hawaiian" taste.
Perfect every time. Made it for years. I use Wish Bone Russian dressing & I use chicken thighs & chicken legs, ( family pack) bake covered in a large roasting pan 325 degree oven for 1 1/2 hours. Perfect easy recipe. A crowd pleaser for sure.
This was better than I expected. The onion soup cuts the sweetness of the salad dressing and preserves. I served with rice pilaf and a salad for a dinner with friends. The only change I would make next time is to run the soup mix through a sifter to keep the onion chunks out.
This was good and even better the next day. I didn't have Western dressing so used Catalina. My son wanted me to make it again yet a third day!
This was great tasting chicken. I cut the chicken breast in half so they weren't so big. I tasted the sauce before I put it on the chicken and it did taste a little bland, so I add some Worchestershire to it, plus I used both Russian and Catalina Dressing. That seem to do the trick. I'm going to keep this one.
I love apricots so i was excited to make this recipe. And it turned out just as good as i was hoping it would be
I too have a twist on this great recipe. I either use Russian or Mix Russian and French dressing. I also put pineapple chunks on top. I also prefer to use skinless chicken thighs instead of breasts although they are both good.
I love this recipe! I make it all the time. Sometimes I substitute Apricot-Pineapple preserves, and it turns just as good. You can substitute cranberry suace for the apricot preserves, and its also great. This recipe is fantastic!!
This has great flavor! Made it in my crock pot on low setting for 3.5 hrs, sauce came out wonderful, not at all soupy, but chicken came out slightly dry, so will cut down on cooking time next time. Great over rice or by itself. Thanks Shirley!
Great recipe - don't change a thing! I converted the recipe for 20 to serve at our monthly dinner group. There were no leftovers. I served it with a rice pilaf with sauteed pine nuts - it was a big hit.
Delicious!!!! I didn't have more than 1 pack of the Lipton Onion Soup mix, but it was fine. Have leftovers for lunch today!!!
Very tasty :) and easy to make!
My husband, who does a lot of the cooking at our house, thought I was nuts when I bought Russian dressing and apricot jam for a chicken recipe! The taste changed his mind immediately.
My family loves this recipe!!! Any suggestions on what to do with all that leftover juice? I hate to waste it! Also, has anyone tried this recipe using beef...such as beef tips?
This is a great recipe! It's fast and easy enough for a weeknight meal, yet elegant enough for guest. Serve it with rice--terrific!
Excellent recipe, chicken stays moist and the sauce is extremely tasty.
Excellent recipe. My wife and I ate the whole thing. We will definitely be making this again. Thanks!!
Whole family loves this. The chicken is nice and moist. The flavor is a perfect mix between sweet and tangy. I always read tons of reviews before selecting a recipie. After making this one, I was dumbfounded by some of the negative reviews I had read. Maybe people should stop rating a recipie where they substitued half the ingredients? Or maybe they don't know how to cook? One of the most delicious recipies I've tried from this site.
fast and easy. way too long to cook boneless chicken. This was ok but I won't make it again.
