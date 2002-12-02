Wings In Cola

Chicken wings in a slightly sweet sauce. Good as an appetizer, or when paired with a side dish and salad. These make a fun meal!

By Janet Schaufele

16
16 servings
  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Place chicken wings in a shallow casserole dish. Season with garlic salt and onion salt. Mix cola, sugar, and soy sauce; pour mixture over chicken wings.

  • Bake, covered, at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 2 hours. Turn wings over every 30 minutes. Uncover, and bake for an additional 1 to 2 hours. Turn wings every 30 minutes or so.

Per Serving:
315 calories; protein 21g; carbohydrates 16.2g; fat 18.1g; cholesterol 87.4mg; sodium 313.7mg. Full Nutrition
