Wings In Cola

O.K., I cooked these wings tonight and served them with rice with red potato slices in it (rice a must for this as accompaniment) and a simple salad. As previously reviewed, the meat falls right off the bone and I cooked them for two hours in pyrex cake dish covered and then transferred them to disposable aluminum cake trays for the uncovered cooking for an additional 1 1/2 hrs. The long cooking times are essential to reduce the sauce. DELICIOUS!!! Everyone loved them and my son came back for more. I kept the recipe intact except for the following as I made about 5 lbs. of wings. I added proportionately more cola and tripled the soy sauce. I also added 2 tbsp. of dry orange peel spice as it seemed a good citrus addition to the dish without changing the sweetness. Not sure what flavor it brought as it was lost in the overall flavor. This one I will definitely make again as I'm not as big on spicy wings, and this is a good change from honey BBQ type wings. Lastly, the sauce is good on the rice if you dont like it plain. Bon Appetite!