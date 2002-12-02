Wings In Cola
Chicken wings in a slightly sweet sauce. Good as an appetizer, or when paired with a side dish and salad. These make a fun meal!
This recipe is also very good with ribs. A few people have complained about them taking to long to cook. Here's a tip, throw it all in the crockpot in the morning on low. This eliminates the having to turn every 30 mins. and I think they are a lot more tender this way. Our family loves them.Read More
this was the most nasty, nasty, nasty tasting mess my stomach has ever encounter in my 29 years of life. :( I would not recommend this to a dog!!!!Read More
This recipe is also very good with ribs. A few people have complained about them taking to long to cook. Here's a tip, throw it all in the crockpot in the morning on low. This eliminates the having to turn every 30 mins. and I think they are a lot more tender this way. Our family loves them.
Was great with a side of rice, did it in the slowcooker than placed in oven for 20 mins just to get skin more crispy.
I made this for the first time with Dr. Pepper as the cola for an open house and it was a huge success. The true test is that my husband loved it and asked me to make another batch just for him!
This was just so good!!! And hardly any work at all. The meat was falling off the bone, and very sticky sweet. Hubby loved it, and I had to stop him from eating them all (4 lbs.!!) Thank you very much for recipe. Note: I lined my pan with foil to save on clean up. However, I let the pan cool and the sauce remaining hardened on the pan. You need to remove everything from the pan while it is still warm, otherwise clean up is very difficult.
this was the most nasty, nasty, nasty tasting mess my stomach has ever encounter in my 29 years of life. :( I would not recommend this to a dog!!!!
My brother wanted wings for his graduation party so we sampled many recipies to determine which ones to make. We all loved these wings and got rave reviews at his party.
This recipe turned out so great. I used a whole chicken cut up. I transfered the juice to a pan and reduced it after the chicken was done cooking. IT made such a nice glaze over the chicken.
I made this with chicken thighs instead of wings and it turned out INCREDIBLE. I got rave reviews. I was even told I could make this daily. Give it a try!
I make this with chicken drumsticks. It is so soft and flavorful! We all love it! I use 1/2 cup brown sugar and about 1/4 cup soy sauce. I also broil the chicken to get it crisp.
Used all the ingrediants but kinda made up my own measurements- less brown sugar more soy sauce- all in all good recipe tp throw in the rotation.
I want to start out by saying I don't like wings. A lot of work for just a bit of meat. However the local grocer was having a sale on wings, so I bought them. I found this recipe and figured what the heck. I used Dr. Pepper and have to say they are delicious. I will recommend that you use a disposable foil pan, actually my wife recommends that after seeing the Pyrex dish I made it in!
Everyone who ate this tonight absolutely LOVED it! I can't give 5 stars because I changed the recipe too much. My husband can't have caffeine so I substituted caffeine-free root beer for the cola. In order to curb the additional sweetness of the swap, I cut the brown sugar in half and added an extra tablespoon of soy sauce. Additionally, I cooked the recipe in my electric frying pan for the first hour at 325F then turned it down to simmer and added about a 1/4 more root beer for another hour, covered the whole time. Meat was fall-off-the-bone tender in half the time with less effort without heating up my kitchen in this oppressive summer heat!
A great crowd pleaser without the stickiness of other wing recipes.
Good wings. Per other comments I used half of the brown sugar but kept all other spices as written. I baked at 350 for 50 minutes and they were fall apart tender. I lied. I also put 1 teaspoon chili flakes in with the spices. Next time I will put more due to them having no bite.
I used a bit more coke than what the recipe called for and got a good result.
This is finger licking good. Let me just say there were no leftovers. Had to print and save can't wait to make again.
I forgot the wings took three hours to cook the evening I made them. I cooked them for 1.5 hours, and the ones on the bottom definitely were more sticky/crunchy. They would be great if they I could cook the whole time! Still enjoyable even after a shorter time in the oven.
I saw this recpie over a year ago. I finally decided to try it out. Wow!!! The best wings I had in a long time. My only complaint is that I did'nt make more...
Did not care for this. Just tasted like baked chicken covered in brown sugar. Kids would not eat these either and opted to eat the buffalo wings I made for my husband.
Came out soupy with too sweet flavor. Won't make these again
These wings were DELICIOUS! Everyone LOVED these. I prepared this a bit differently than the recipe. I doubled the recipe and mixed everything together in large plastic bags and let this marinate for several hours. I used garlic powder instead of garlic salt. Next time I will add a little salt to compensate for this. DO USE A DISPOSABLE ALUMINUM PAN!!! Even though I lined my pans with foil, some of the liquid leaked through and my pans took forever to clean. The long cooking time combined with all that sugar makes a real mess! Thanks for posting such a great recipe!
I have not tried this recipe but it is almost exactly the same as one I use all the time. I just guess the amounts though and don't use onion powder or garlic salt but mince cloves of garlic in instead. I use the recipe mainly for baby back ribs but have used for chicken wings as well. Very much like honey-garlic ribs. Always a favourite when I make. Mine takes a long time, but I will try this next time and see how it is. I have used root beer as well as cola. I think it is mainly for the sugar water and a bit of flavouring.
WOW this is awsome!! I made this for my 10yr olds overnighter. The girls ate them all. Then made them for some friends. All gone again!! My daughter prefers them to her old love honey garlic. Thanks for the great recipe!!!!
Absolutely delicious! I made no changes to the ingredients, however did slightly adjusted the cooking method. Rather than covering the wings with the entire sauce, I only used half and baked according to the directions. The other half I thickened on the stove with cornstarch and added for the final 1 1/2 hours of baking uncovered. Thanks for the recipe Janet, it's fantastic.
It was good... but took very long to bake. My husband did not believe it was 'worth' the cooking time necessary.
Great recipe...extremely easy to prepare and definitely worth the cooking time! I had to cook a little faster (1 1/2 hours covered and 1 hour uncovered, turning every 30 minutes), and at a higher temp (350-375F), but it still turned out great. The sauce reduced perfectly, and the meat was falling off the bone. I cut the recipe in half (thank you, Allrecipes!), used a little less brown sugar than called for, and added 1/2 tsp. ground mustard. I also used Diet Pepsi, garlic powder instead of garlic salt, and low sodium soy sauce. Great flavor, and not too salty.
This is my new wing recipe for sure! They are fantastic!! Only change, I baked covered with foil at 400 for 1/2 hour, then uncovered at 325 for an hour and a half, turning ever so often.
The flavour was very good. However, the sauce never really thickened. All the chicken had fallen off the bones, so we just ate them like that. Not sure what went wrong.
Very good and tasty recipe. I imagine you can use any type of dark cola. Will try RC Cola next.
This recipe was way to sweet it was more like candied chicken no flavor.
Not very flavorful. Added Frank's hot sauce at the table and this was an improvement.
its quite simple! which is good since im a starter.. and you cant go wrong with this.. this dish is all- rounder for any occasion! looks good and the taste isnt bad either :)
O.K., I cooked these wings tonight and served them with rice with red potato slices in it (rice a must for this as accompaniment) and a simple salad. As previously reviewed, the meat falls right off the bone and I cooked them for two hours in pyrex cake dish covered and then transferred them to disposable aluminum cake trays for the uncovered cooking for an additional 1 1/2 hrs. The long cooking times are essential to reduce the sauce. DELICIOUS!!! Everyone loved them and my son came back for more. I kept the recipe intact except for the following as I made about 5 lbs. of wings. I added proportionately more cola and tripled the soy sauce. I also added 2 tbsp. of dry orange peel spice as it seemed a good citrus addition to the dish without changing the sweetness. Not sure what flavor it brought as it was lost in the overall flavor. This one I will definitely make again as I'm not as big on spicy wings, and this is a good change from honey BBQ type wings. Lastly, the sauce is good on the rice if you dont like it plain. Bon Appetite!
Wings came out too sticky, came out of pan almost as one piece; also, not a lot of flavor.
What an interesting way to prepare wings! I had only cherry cola, so I used that in place of regular soda. And I was short on the brown sugar, so I used 1/2 cup of brown sugar and about 1/4 cup of honey instead. I wanted to keep a sweet taste, so I cut the garlic salt and onion powder in half. I mixed everything together and let it all marinate for about three hours, then dumped everything in a cake pan to bake! I didn't have to turn everything over, just kind of stirred it a couple of times while baking. And I wasn't about to have the oven on for four hours, so I baked it uncovered for about an hour and a half. The taste was great! Sweet and sticky and yummy! My four year old loved them, too! Thanks for sharing the recipe!
These were very good, great taste. Recipe may look a little too shaky or easy but they turned out great. I left the tips on the wings and the idea of putting them in the crock pot and finishing them in the oven made sense, I may try that next time.
Tender and moist, but way too sweet. I won't be making this again.
I made this tonight and it turned out awesome. I placed a small pack of wings (8) in crockpot on high for 4hrs. I then placed the wings in the oven on 450 for about 10mins to make the crust crispy. The wings were falling off the bone. Delicious!!
Great recipe. We used Chicken Drumsticks and it was perfect. I added a sprinkle of pepper flakes for a little kick. Very time consuming but I feel its worth it! A great saturday afternoon dinner.. yum!
Simple to make. Very sweet. I think it needs some kick or something to balance out the sweetness. They were a big hit for most that tried them.
My family loved it! A little sweet for me and I would definitely recommend using foil or cleaning your dish could be murderous. LOL.
My family found these wings a little one dimensional. HOWEVER, after I spiked the leftover wings and sauce with 1/2 cup of rice wine vinegar and 1 heaping tablespoon of grated fresh ginger, and simmered it all together for a while, all they needed was a little hot sauce to taste.
I really enjoyed these! I used Dr Pepper otherwise following the other ingredients to a T. The cooking method I used was a bit different. I baked for 2 hours in the sauce, I simmered the other half of the sauce on the stove and added 2 tbsp of cornstarch to thicken. Poured on top of the wings and baked for 1 more hour uncovered.
the original recipe seemed cumbersome, so i cooked the chicken in the slow cooker, as suggested by other reviewers. The sauce wasn't all that, too sweet and no body. The chicken wings, thighs and legs all were very dry and tasteless. Could be user error, but this recipe bombed.
Don't pay attention to the stars-Just a question: is it really 3-4 hours for these?
Out of this world!!!
My husband and I really enjoyed this recipe. It was very easy to make and the length of cooking time was not as bad as I thought it would be. The meat fell off the bones and was juicy and delicious. My two suggestions to this recipe are 1) Use 1/2 cup of brown sugar and 2) Add a tsp (or two!) of Mustard powder to give it some zip. I am making it again tonight!
Great!! And easy!! My family loved it! I will definitely make these again!! Thanks
These wings were amazing! By the time we pulled them out of the oven to serve they were melting in our mouths. Falling off the bone! I'll definitly make this again, and since there were no left overs I'll have to make more as well!
Very good. For Spicy, we add 1 1/2 to 3 teaspoons of red ground pepper.
This recipe is amazing. You can apply same technique with bar b cue sauce as well. The meat falls right off the bone.
Delicious, tangy and taste just right when directions followed!
I thought these were good but not spectacular. I thought they were a bit bland and needed more spice. Next time I make them I will do just that.
These didn't come out for me the way the pictures looked, but they are still pretty yummy. Not quite sure what I did - my sauce came out a little soupier than stickier. But the wings were still yummy and sweet. Worth another try for me.
.......not good
Was yummy with some modifications. Per other reviewers, cut the sugar down (we don’t like things terribly sweet, so I cut to 1/4 c brown sugar). I added extra soy sauce, garlic and onion powder, and a fair amount of black pepper. Used a cherry Coke Zero because that’s what I had on hand.
Whatever you do, make sure that you cover up your baking sheet with aluminum foil first. I think goodness I did, because it was pretty sticky on the foil. Anyway, I cook this according to the recipe and found it delicious! Thank you for this terrific non-spicy wing option. Hubby loved it, so did I.
I substituted Diet Dr. Pepper Cherry and cut the brown sugar to 1/2 a cup. As I used frozen wing sections, I did them on a cookie sheet first for a half hour then I transferred them to a glass baking dish and added the soda mixture. Everyone raved. I served them at our Super Bowl party. People were expecting the usual buffalo wings and were pleasantly surprised. They had a good flavor without being overly sweet.I sat out the hot sauce for those that wanted more heat.
These wings are delicious! I've made them for potlucks at work twice and have given out the recipe many times! I do think they smell just terrible when you first start baking them, but keep going, because they turn out fabulous!
This recipe was unique and that's what made me try it. Here are my personal pros and cons... Pros: Meat was tender and falling off the bone; preparation was simple Cons: needs more seasoning to suit personal tastes; needs time in the broiler as the cola sauce was very soupy even after 3 hours of cook time.
Really good on wings even better on beef ribs used Dr.pepper my kids loved it both times
One of my favorite chicken recipes! I've used it with thighs, drumsticks, and skinless chicken breasts, and have found that thighs are best, with skin on and bone in. The skinless breasts got too dry, and there's a little too much bone vs. meat with regards to the drumsticks. Thighs are just right.
Excellent recipe!!! I use it with chicken drummies instead of wings.
I only gave it four stars, because the method did not produce a sticky sauce but instead boiled them. I ended up taking the sauce out of dish boiling, then turned the oven up 450 and they carmelized very nicely. I love the idea of using a soda asa base. I made mine with Mountain dew, as I had no sugar cola, only diet. I loaded it up with minced garlic and onion made like a golden garlic sauce. The taste was fantastic. I will be making them again trying different sodas for different flavors. I like not to have to deep fry, as I am eliminating that from my diet. Thanks for posting this is a deinite keeper.
Great Great recipe!!! Zero problems the wings don't last long at all. I will take the advice of the previous reviews and add a little cornstarch to thickens sauce the next time I try cook the wings...this is one of my favorites!!
Very simple and tasty recipe. Cooked a little longer to reduce the juices, and it came out excellent. Definitely will make again, especially when in no hurry. By the way, I did not discard the wing tips, and they came out well-done and crunchy. Yummy!
I made with Dr. Pepper at a cook out and I didn't know what to pair with them so... They were a sucsess... My whole pan was empty! I want to try to make them in a slow cooker next time but, don't know how long to put it in a slow cooker for... Thanks for a great dish
These are great and oh so easy. I made them per the recipe the first time and they were good. Since, I've made it a few times using Dr. Pepper, less sugar, low sodium soy sauce and Cajun seasoning to add a little "BAM". Cooking in the crock pot is great for taking to work for pot luck day. Thank you for sharing!!
Amazing! I cooked them about 1 hr. at 325 degrees (before I had to leave) so I only flipped once. I left them covered for 2 1/2 hrs while I was gone and continued cooking. Came home and uncovered, flipped and cooked for an additional 30 mins and they were perfect! Sweet and not too messy. So tender the meat came right off the bone. Next time I might add something to make it spicy!!! Definitely a keeper! Great recipe!
Ehh it was okay, I did the recipe exactly as it was written , but my wings came out soupy and NOT sticky like in the pic. And also it just tasted like teriyaki wings not cola... A little disappointed
I wanted a nice 'not so hot 'hot wings' recipe so I just added a TBL of chili flakes and a tsp of chili powder! Perfect for the game!
When I lived alone I would do a huge batch (using thighs instead) and throw in potatoes in the last hour or two, and eat it for a week. And I enjoyed every bit of it! My husband dislikes the sweetness so I haven't done this one since we got married, but I think I'm going to have to whip a batch up the minute he goes away for business.
My family loved this recipe. It was mild, yet tasty. A good choice for adults and children.
Just a little less Brown Sugar ( 3/4 Cup ), and if you want them with a hot touch, add some Tabasco Sauce, as desired.
Very good, very simple. Will make again and again.
These were really yummy. They got an A+ from everyone. Even the one who wants to know why I have to always try new stuff. LOL. The only change I made was using garlic powder instead of the garlic salt. It amazed me how all the liquid disappeared
It tasted alright, but not my favorite ever. I do not think I will make it again.
Great with chicken breast cut in nuggets size. Then over rice.
I made mine verbatim, and cooked without a cover for one hour. In that time frame, my wings did end up pretty dry and came right off the bone, but I believe I can do more on my end also. Great flavor and meal overall!
Very good.
I tried the recipe. It Did not turn out at all. The sauce is to liquidity . The chicken cooked too much. It tasted like water down chicken .no flavor. Totally disappointed
Well, these tasted good. My guests gobbled them up. But they weren't as sticky-coated as I expected. They took a long time to cook, and the ingredients were very soupy until I uncovered them and cooked an extra 45 minutes. The clean up was a big sticky MESS despite lining pans with foil. In fact when all was said and done I had to run the clean cycle on the oven because of all the bubbled over drippings. Not sure they are worth the effort. I may try them in the crockpot as others have suggested.
Very good! But the bake times are just SO LONG.
Made this for a summer deck gathering and it was a huge hit. They're a little messy, and time consuming but worth the effort. I'm going to try this sauce on ribs next.
Very good, very tender! Will definitely make again.
We don't normally eat chicken wings, but we ended up with a bunch in our freezer, so I decided to try this recipe. They were fabulous!! So easy to make, the meat was falling off the bone and incredibly flavorful. Only change I made was to use real, fresh, garlic in place of the garlic powder. We've added this to our favorites list!
We thought this was a good dish. I did 1/2 recipe and cooked for less than 3 hours. I did turn up the temp to 350 for the last few minutes and the wings browned nicely.
Never making this again. This lacked flavor.
Everyone liked them. The only thing I changed was I used Garlic Powder instead of Garlic Salt
What a mess. You’ll want to line your pan with foil or something ‘cause ..... . Talk about your baked-on tar. The flavor was average, the work was prohibitive.
This recipe is perfect! My family loves chicken wings as is, but the addition of the coke takes them to another level. I've made these wings 3 times already.
I had only two almost three pounds of wings. I didn't use tyson brand just walmart raw wings. But it definitely does make a difference on how many pounds you have . I personally added Cayenne red pepper to kick up some heat. I used a knock off Dr. Pepper too. It was a definite sweet wing so I used some of the extra soda/juice and added some bbq sauce & Valentina hot sauce to have a semi sweet smokey sauce for the side. Definitely worth the two hours!!
Tasty but definitely not worth the 3-4 hours for the results... I would rather use my crock pot if I have to wait so long
Very Good. We liked it. Will make again.
Tasty, sweet chicken! Other reviews said it was too sweet, so I used an extra tbsp of soya sauce and it turned out great!
My family loves this recipe. They beg me to make it all the time. I have made it many times. To cut down on the time and turning, put the chicken and stuff in the crockpot in the morning. If you want it a little bit crispier throw it in the oven for a little while. everytime it turns out delicious
delicious! We made these according to the recipe and they turned out great! The only change we are going to make next time is for the last 30 minutes of cooking we will transfer them to a cookie sheet to make them extra crispy. Thanks for the great recipe
These were pretty good. I did them in the slow cooker so they were really tender.
Really good flavor. Meat fell off the bone. We enjoy this recipe.
