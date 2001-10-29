Chicken Delight

This is a tasty, elegant chicken dish that is easy to prepare. It has been a favorite in my family for years.

Recipe by Kathy

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Rinse chicken breasts and pat dry. Place them in a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish. In a bowl, mix together sour cream, Worcestershire sauce, paprika, garlic powder, and white pepper. Spread mixture over chicken, then sprinkle all with cracker crumbs.

  • Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
342 calories; protein 30.2g; carbohydrates 14g; fat 17.8g; cholesterol 93.7mg; sodium 328.3mg. Full Nutrition
