Chicken Delight
This is a tasty, elegant chicken dish that is easy to prepare. It has been a favorite in my family for years.
My boyfriend and I love this, great with rice and veggies. Tip: It only curdles if you put on too much sauce & you don't need that much crackers. I just use a thin layer of bread crumbs.
I thought this was decent. After reading the other reviews I shortened the baking time to 40 minutes and it came out quite moist. It was certainly better than boring chicken breast!
I thought this was pretty good, but I will cut back on the worchestershire next time, as it was just a little too strong for me. Also, I will cut back on the cooking time, as it seemed a little dry to me. I think with a couple of adjustments, this will be a really good dish.
Very simple dish to prepare- I added a can of mushroom soup and some mushrooms. Made a nice change to the dish.
I did not care for this recipe.
I did not care for this recipe! The sour cream and worchestershire sauce curdled and I ended up throwing out the whole thing and getting take out.
This recipe was just okay. It seemed very heavy and I even reduced the amount of cream. I think it was just a matter of personal taste perhaps.
I thought this was a great recipe. We had it with mashed potatoes which went really well with the chicken.
I didn't like this recipe very much.
Very tasty combinations of flavors.
Super easy and very tasty! Didn't change a thing.
The sauce curdled and was way too thick on top of the chicken. The worcestershire sauce was too strong in flavor. I won't be cooking this again!
This recipe works really great if you lower the cooking time to about 40-45 minutes in a smaller pan and add a can of cream of mushroom or even cream of chicken to the sauce. Also if you saute the crackers in a stick of butter before placing on top it adds oh so much more to the dish.
This was such an easy recipe! It smelled wonderful as it cooked! Everyone loved it, but I think I'll cut down on the worchershire and the cook time, next time... I love finding these simple, yummy dinners for my family!
we ate it. thats about it.
3.5 stars. I made for my family. Cooked for 45-50 minutes and the chicken was pefectly done. I did take others advice and used french fried onions on the top and added a bit of cream cheese to the sauce and a bit of onion flakes to the sauce, as well. But it still seems to be missing something; we just didn't find it to be all that tasty. If I made it again, I might try adding less worcestire sauce and adding something else (I just don't know what).
This smelled heavenly, it made my mouth water the whole time it was cooking...but when I took a bite, I was sorely disappointed. It was very bland.
This was a very easy dish to make which is why it got four stars! I did use a light sprinkle of bread crumbs instead of crackers. It is not something I would make all the time but because I have everything on hand it made for a great meal with rice and baked veggies.
Very eaasy to make. It smelled good. But I will never make this again!
It curdled!
Very yummy, though I did make a couple of additions. First, I thined out the sour cream with a little white wine. I also added some minced onion, and added the juice from a lemon. Served this over buttered egg noodles. Very tasty! :)
I enjoyed this dish. It was easy to throw together and had good flavor. I used italian seasoned bread crumbs instead of crackers, and I baked it for about 20 minutes (I have a gas stove...some things tend to cook faster). It browned perfectly and was incredibly tender!
The chicken was dry, and we didn't care for the flavor at all.
Not very good. It tasted like a bunch of guck on the chicken. (not much taste). I agree that this "was simply something to eat"...
This recipe was very tasty. I have to admit that some people were not to parcel to the cracker crumbs but all in all the sauce was great.
this was, as my husband and i say, "something to eat". i agree that 1 hr. is far too long to cook this and a 9x13 is too big a pan for it. the "sauce" is tasty although it breaks during cooking creating a curdled looking topping. it would be better created as a casserole with cut up chicken and cooked in a high dish instead of a flat one---will NOT be making again.
This was OK, the flavour was alright on the chicken but the crackers were awful, way too much. Also I cooked the chicken for about 45 to 50 minutes, 1 hour would be too long.
ok - but not enough sauce. the 9x13 pan is too big (see other reviews) and luckily we did not add all the cracker crumbs (again due to other reviews). The flavor was good, but, I am not sure I'd make it again.
I really liked this recipe because it's quick and easy. Next time I will leave out the cracker crumbs and also cook a little less than what the recipe calls for. Overall - Very Good!
It was great! It was enjoyed by all. Next time I will use less of the crackers.
i made it for my family as well as my younger nieces and nephews. they all thought it was fantastic!
This was a tasty chicken dish which was also easy to prepare. Thanks!
This was flavored with too much garlic for my family's taste. They asked me not to make it again.
We liked this. I wouldn't call it elegant, and I wouldn't serve it to guests, but it's good for a family dinner.
I made this recipe for my family and they loved it! It's been requested several times since.
I used the tool to convert this recipe to serve 50 people for my mother's 60th birthday party. It was so easy to make for a crowd! I was able to make it in a electric roaster so I would be able to keep it warm. I had so many comments on how great this dish was and even had some requests for the recipe!
I LOVED this and so did my fiance. I used half cream cheese and turned out fabulous!! Thanks.
