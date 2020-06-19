Brown Lady Drink

I used Smirnoff Whipped Vodka and homemade Irish Cream in this drink. I did not have rum cream, I used two tablespoons light rum instead. Delicious drink. For me, I think it was the coconut cream that made this.
I went to Aruba last year, I had this drink.. I kept forgetting the ingredients after having two or so Brown ladies.. I was too excited when I found the recipe.. Ran out and bought the rum cream liquor.. and just finished my first drink and it's everything I Remember.. Yummy.. Aruba here I come again...
I too had this wonderful Brown Lady in Aruba at the Marriott outside beach bar. It is absolutely delicious. I am so glad Kathy posted this receipe. I will now buy the ingredients so I can make them soon.
