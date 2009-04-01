Gourmet Chicken Salad

This was fantastic. I usually don't like funky things in my salads like grapes and other fruit, but this is just perfect. I did make a couple small changes to the recipe, but nothing drastic. I bumped up the recipe to 9 servings because I love chicken salad and had high hopes for this recipe, but also have a growing 11 year old that never stops eating. It called for 3-10oz cans of chicken chunks drained, but I bought a fresh whole large rotisserie chicken instead(so glad I did), and took ALL the meat off, light and dark, and made sure all the fat and skin was removed and discarded. Once shredded finely, this made up about 33oz, maybe 34, or just over 4 cups. I added 3/4 cup of quartered green grapes and 3/4 cup of halved red grapes, both seedless. Added 3/4 cup of pre-sliced almonds and 3/4 cup of thinly sliced celery hearts, as called for. I added about 10oz total of fresh oranges chopped into little chunks(skin and seeds removed) so the natural juices could mingle with the other flavors, whereas the recipe called for 12oz of canned mandarin oranges drained. So glad I went with fresh. One ingredient that I added that was not on the recipe, was about 10-11oz of fresh cucumber sliced into very small chunks, to go along with the called-for 9oz(1-1/8 cups) of Hidden Valley® Cucumber Ranch Dressing, because I love the taste and crunch of this awesome vegetable. This method took me about 30 minutes total to make, and it looks like a whole LOT more than 9 servings. Thanks for this