Gourmet Chicken Salad
This recipe is great for picnics and potluck luncheons. It's cool, light, and great for a hot day's lunch on the patio. Serve on crescent rolls, with crackers, or your favorite bread.
I used three chicken breasts that I broiled instead of canned chicken. I also decided on the black grapes (they looked red but were labeled as black) because of their flavor. I opted to use about 1/3 cup of mayo instead of the cucumber dressing simply because I had it on hand. Served on croissants, it was exactly what I anticipated, a light and fruity chicken salad. Yum. Thanks for a simple and delicious recipe. It's now one of my favorites and will be keeper.Read More
This was a really great recipe, although the chicken from the can was a little salty. Next time I am going to use fresh chicken.Read More
I used three chicken breasts that I broiled instead of canned chicken. I also decided on the black grapes (they looked red but were labeled as black) because of their flavor. I opted to use about 1/3 cup of mayo instead of the cucumber dressing simply because I had it on hand. Served on croissants, it was exactly what I anticipated, a light and fruity chicken salad. Yum. Thanks for a simple and delicious recipe. It's now one of my favorites and will be keeper.
Nice twist on chicken salad, however if I were going to go so far as to call it "gourmet" I wouldn't used canned chicken... I opted to use some leftover citrus grilled chicken I had on hand. I also used some red grapes for a little color. I didn't have cucumber salad dressing so I used Hellman's light mayo cut with a bit of sour cream and added a bit of salt, pepper and just a bit of curry powder. Overall, very good on toasted whole grain bread.
I used red grapes instead of green, used Miracle Whip for the dressing, and chose walnuts over almonds. This recipes was awesome. The flavors go great together. Definitely a keeper!
The best chicken salad I've ever had. Made my own cucumber dressing with half a finely chopped cucumber, a cup of plain yogurt, a garlic clove, a teaspoon of lemon juice, a pinch of salt, and about a half a teaspoon of pepper. Blended it all together, and it was phenomenal!
I liked this recipe, but made a few changes that worked really well. I added cucumbers and crasins. Instead of plain almond, I used ranch flavored salad topper alamonds and mayo instead of the cucumber dressing. Very tasty!
I love it! It is my favorite. I use red grapes to add more color. Something I will make again.
This is good & easy. Used regular cucumber ranch (the lite was too salty)because I couldn't find just cucumber dressing. You should definitely toast the almonds -they are much better that way. Also red grapes are good in it, that's what I had.-Susie
I loved this recipe but my picky 10 year old son did not. My 3 year old liked it pretty well though. I will save this for parties at work or lunch with girlfriends and serve hot dogs to the kids. ;-)
This recipe was great!
I made this for my best friend's baby shower. (I also made the Pesto Tuna Salad with Sun-Dried Tomatoes). Both were fantastic and big hits. For this, I used red seedless grapes. The fruit made a nice sweet compliment to the salty taste of the chicken; howver, I feel that the almonds really made the salad great! Very yummy and highly recommended...
This was a really great recipe, although the chicken from the can was a little salty. Next time I am going to use fresh chicken.
I made this for lunch for my toddler and I. (He picked out and only ate the oranges) This was so good I had to call my husband at work to tell him about it. I also used mayo instead of cucumber dressing and I omitted the almonds. Fantabulous!
This was really good, I used asagio rach dressing, because it's all I had. I served it at a jewelry party and the ladies loved it!
Recipe was great. I used red grapes and creamy poppyseed dressing.
I tried this recipe with Tuna instead of chicken, I have to say that this came out delicious :) I didn't expect to enjoy it as much but it was great.
This was pretty good. I made it exact.
This was very good. I made it with ranch dressing and mayo and left out the nuts because we have some picky eaters. Then I rolled it up in Tortillas with letuce. A nice change
Excellent! My husband & I really liked this. Made a few adjustments though. I used seasoned cooked chicken (3 small chicken breasts) rather than canned and toasted the almonds--brought out the flavor better! Since I couldn't find the dressing, I used Mayonnaise instead. I added enough to make a smooth consistency (about 3/4 cup). Also omitted celery since I don't like it. Really good recipe!
Unlike most of the other reviewers I made this exactly like the recipe directed. I always do that first time I make anything. This was some of the best chicken salad we have ever eaten. Loved the oranges in it, never had that before. I usually don't care for recipes that use salad dressing instead of mayo but the dressing was great and gave it a nice mild cucumber tast. Great recipe. If I made again might throw some craisins in there but otherwise would not change a thing!
Great!! Good blend of creamy and tangy. I followed this recipe exactly and it was a crowd pleaser. It took me forever to make, though because I am a petite person and I cut the grapes in quarters to fit my mouth. That is no small time consumer. My better half is over 6 feet so he didn't notice. Haha! Other than the time it took to prepare, I would say this has no down side to it. I think I added a little extra celery as celery is one of only two foods that contain more calories to digest than it has in it, so you will lose weight eating it. (Grapefruit being the other one, was not added.) I also did not use cans of chicken but baked chicken breasts in oven bags for tenderness and cut them up afterwards since I have a lot of allergies. This was a crowd pleaser all the way around and was eaten quickly!
I did not have the cucumber salad dressing, grapes or the almonds on hand. So I omitted the almonds, and substituted with raisins and miracle whip instead. I also added a few shakes of curry powder. It still came out great, and makes a great lunch to take to work.
Absolutely one of our favorite summer eats. It's fabulous. A must try!
This was really good but I did make a few changes. I used red grapes instead of the green and I replaced the oranges with chunks of fresh pineapple. I served on wheat bread but I don't think it would matter what it was served on even if it was just a spoon. It was awesome!
I used canned chicken, but i think i'll definitely use cooked and chopped chicken next time, i think it would be better. I also used mayo instead of the dressing. It was all together pretty good. My husband liked it, too.
I used mayo because I didn't have any cucumber dressing. I also added some chopped apples, pineapples, and omit the mandarin oranges. This was so yummy. :)
easy for big groups
This was pretty good. Definitely not the best that I have had, but it is a good recipe! I think what I didn't like about it was the cucumber dressing ~ but I am just not a big cucumber fan. I would try again w/ mayo :)
I LOVE this recipe! It is the best!! I make it for every family gathering we have and people LOVE IT! I made it for my baby shower and it got rave reviews...everyone was asking for the recipe. I serve it with croissants and rolls. Sometimes I leave the nuts out because of food allergies but it is great both ways!
This Chicken Salad was delicious, BUT I used my own cooked chicken (more healthier & lower in sodium) than chicken out of a can. Also, IMO, the best Chicken Salad is made with a mixture of both light & dark meat (IF you're going for good flavor.)
I seldom have my wife come back for seconds but this recipe she came several times.. excellent!
This is a great chicken salad base, and easy to add your own touches too. My favorite "adds" are a 1/2 tsp of chopped tarragon and a dash of white wine vinegar. I grilled and shredded 3 chicken breasts for the meat. This is really good on cored and quartered tomatoes.
OMG...I love a good chicken salad but hate all the prep work...this is SOOO easy and delicious. I left out the mandarin oranges because I forgot my shopping list at home and therefore forgot the oranges, but I don't think it hurt the taste any. I looked for cucumber dressing but only saw cucumber ranch at the store and didn't really want a "ranch" taste to it. So, I took mayo, added celery salt, tons of fresh cracked black pepper and 1/2 cucumber from the garden chopped very fine (almost like it was from a food processor) and made my own dressing. I loved the way the canned chicken breast shredded as I stirred, making it real easy to incorporate everything together. Love, Love, Love!! A definate do-over!
Great recipe....I had quite a lot of chicken left from a couple that we rotisseried over the weekend and wanted a good chicken salad recipe. Made it on my lunch hour. Great combination of flavors and crunch. It's a keeper.
Delicious! The only oranges I could find were packed in light syrup. I didn't want to buy a bottle of salad dressing for just one recipe, so I used all mayonnaise instead. This is definitely a keeper! Thanks for sharing
It was ok, but not great...
i think this stuff is great! good way to get your serving of fruit and healthy too! thanks for the recipie.
My husband and dogs loved this! I made as stated except for the almonds which my husband is allergic to and used 1 cup of Miracle whip for the dressing since I could only find 12 oz cans of chicken and because I don't care for cucumber in any way shape or form.
This chicken salad was surprisingly yummy!! I have a more involved recipe I normally use and thought for sure when I saw "canned chicken" this recipe would just be "okay." Wow! What a surprise! The reviewers are right on! Very good and I give it 5 stars because it is SO easy to make!!
Excellent!!! Received rave reviews from all who got to taste it! Went with fresh boiled Tyson's chicken breast instead of canned chicken and the taste was sensational. Loved the Cucumber (base) dressing. Next time I will just spread the Mandarin Oranges on top, they broke up when I mixed them with the other ingredients-not pleasing to the eye, but tasted great. Ty Johnson
Was a cool summer delight easy to do and great to savor
this was really good! I did change a couple of things due to what I had on hand, and it was really delish! I substituted the celery for Cucumbers and Added some pecans. I also used Mayonnaise instead of the cucumber dressing. I made if for a ladies brunch, and they LOVED It! Thanks so much for the tasty recipe!
Cucumber dressing was no where to be found. I made some up and this recipe was too soupy and tasted like chicken with fruit. It was edible but I wouldn't make it again. Maybe if I had used ranch it would have been ok.
I made this for Bunco night with the girls. It was great and everyone loved it. I did not use the cucumber dressing instead I used 3 parts salad dressing and one part ranch dressing.
Just left out the oranges..
This was so good. I’m always looking for something light and easy. My only substitution was pecans for almonds. My daughter-in-law is terribly allergic to almonds. Other than that, I followed all directions and everyone enjoyed this. So refreshing for a backyard luncheon while relaxing by the pool. Mini crescents were perfect. Thank you!!
We made this for a party and every one LOVED it!!
This was fantastic. I usually don't like funky things in my salads like grapes and other fruit, but this is just perfect. I did make a couple small changes to the recipe, but nothing drastic. I bumped up the recipe to 9 servings because I love chicken salad and had high hopes for this recipe, but also have a growing 11 year old that never stops eating. It called for 3-10oz cans of chicken chunks drained, but I bought a fresh whole large rotisserie chicken instead(so glad I did), and took ALL the meat off, light and dark, and made sure all the fat and skin was removed and discarded. Once shredded finely, this made up about 33oz, maybe 34, or just over 4 cups. I added 3/4 cup of quartered green grapes and 3/4 cup of halved red grapes, both seedless. Added 3/4 cup of pre-sliced almonds and 3/4 cup of thinly sliced celery hearts, as called for. I added about 10oz total of fresh oranges chopped into little chunks(skin and seeds removed) so the natural juices could mingle with the other flavors, whereas the recipe called for 12oz of canned mandarin oranges drained. So glad I went with fresh. One ingredient that I added that was not on the recipe, was about 10-11oz of fresh cucumber sliced into very small chunks, to go along with the called-for 9oz(1-1/8 cups) of Hidden Valley® Cucumber Ranch Dressing, because I love the taste and crunch of this awesome vegetable. This method took me about 30 minutes total to make, and it looks like a whole LOT more than 9 servings. Thanks for this
Tried the recipe but added cooked chicken breast and mano salad dressing. But it seems like it is missing chopped onions. Would that be any good in it?
I'm being snotty but I can't call any canned chicken 'gourmet'; at least use a rotisserie chicken. I made my own dressing. As an FYI, blue cheese dressing also works well with this combo of chicken/grapes etc.
As posted it is full of salt and sodium. Use fresh chicken. Use a saltfree herb blend like Penzys sells. Make a Greek cucumber sauce with fat free Fage for a dressing. Then it would be a wonderful treat!
The only thing we changed was using red grapes. This is a very refreshing summery flavor! The next day we used leftovers in a salad w/ spinach, cheese & dried onions, still very yummy! Would also be good for crackers.
Easy and delicious and improvising from the original recipes works. I'd use this recipe again
the basic chicken salad ingredients are similar to all other chicken salads. the cucumber dressing left a lot to be desired. I had never bought it before at the store, so didn't know how each brand tasted. I would have preferred to have a recipe for dressing preparation rather than "store bought". I think the dressing is the most important part of the chicken salad. I will probably never make it again.
Excellent. Quick and easy.
It was terrific!! The only change I made was that I didn't use the canned cubed chicken. I made my own shredded chicken, the way the picture shows it. Don't understand why they recommend cubed and then show it with shredded. After I made it and, before I put it in the frig, I tasted it and I wasn't too impressed. But, after it was in the frig for a while and it was cold, well,an all together different story. Will definitely make again.
This was absolutely delicious. I made it twice. The second time I added pineapple tidbits and loved it just as much.
I love how simple and easy it is and also to substitute in or out ingredients. i put raisin, dill pickles, black olive, almonds, mandarin oranges and fresh basil. i cooked a chicken breast in butter, browned garlic, fresh basil, onion powder and pepper. turned out great! will be making this dish again
Fast Easy Good
I like to add pineapple tidbits. Also, I use 1/2 c. mayo and 1/2 c. sour cream instead of the dressing suggested. Costco canned chicken is the best unless you use broiled chicken breatsts.
This is an amazing recipe! Even my picky husband and kids love it. I can't seem to find the cucumber dressing in stores, so I make my own from a recipe I found here on the site. I usually just leave out the oranges and just add extra grapes. =)
This is absolutely delicious! I could not find cucumber dressing but I did find cucumber/basil dressing! It will be a regular at my house!
Changed it a little, didn’t have mandarin oranges so I used diced apple and mayo instead of the dressing. My dear lady neighbor just loved it !!!! Me too !!! I also used rotisserie chicken that a had . Great flavor !!!
Best. Chicken salad I ever had...had it as a sandwich but liked the ingredients so much I used a fork and had the bread on the side ????
Was a great hit! Will definitely make it again!
This is very similar to the chicken salad that I've been making for many years. I use poached chicken breast rather than canned, and add chunks of apples either in addition to or instead of the celery. Mandarin oranges are great, but I'll use whatever variety is available, with mayo with a bit of orange juice and any dried herbs and spices that I have on hand. instead of the cucumber salad dressing.
Made it for 12 servings as listed for a work potluck. Serving on croissants and also have sandwich rounds available. Crunchy, just a little sweet, no strong flavored but also not bad flavored.
I was a little wary of the canned chicken but I used Swanson all white chicken brest chunks and Bolthouse Farms cucumber/yogurt dressing (Walmart). It was amazing on fresh croissants. Ive never bought this dressing before. But it's exceptionally good. They sell it in the produce department. Full of diced cucumbers. I will be making this often.
I used walnuts instead of almonds -delicious -
No
This is a good base but by itself was just ok. It would be easy to add whatever you like spice wise and what dressing you like. Personally, the recipe as written is pretty plain. I liked the base enough to try it again and will probably add salt, pepper, and make my own dressing from Miracle Whip, a little apple cider vinegar and sugar.
Made as directed. Delicious. Loved the mandarin oranges in it.
It is so easy and very good!
I used leftover Chix, and pecans..it was 98 degrees outside, so it was a nice cool sandwich..
I made as per the recipe. IT WAS REALLY GOOD!! I think the next time I may try it wth some chopped cucumber in it.
I added shredded carrots and used a rotisserie chicken and it was great!
Made it with fresh chicken breast otherwise followed the recipe. Flavor was good but after eating I added onion to give it a little bite to counter the sweetness of the grapes and mandarin oranges. Will make again.
This was a good recipe. I used mayo for the dressing and rolled up the chicken salad in whole wheat flax wraps. It tastes great and is very filling.
I made this for Mother's Day brunch. Everyone loved it. I left out the almonds (family request) and baked boneless skinless chicken breasts rather than using canned chicken. I also used a yogurt based cucumber ranch dressing which kept the calorie count down. I will be making this again.
I substituted pineapple for the mandarin oranges and it was superb!!
Simple and simply DELICIOUS!
Delicious! I made the chicken breast fresh. My husband was less than thrilled. That is until he tasted it. He loved it! This recipe is a keeper. I am making it again this weekend to take to a friend's pool party. I will also take it to the next potluck.
Delicious recipe!! I also used fresh grilled chicken breast instead of canned chicken breast. I think next time I’ll try making my own cucumber dressing. Very good. I’ll definitely be making again and again!!
Very good chicken salad. Nice and light and turned out great! I was a little leery about the mandarin oranges, but it actually was okay. Will make again
I opted to skip the almonds, and added more grapes--also cut the grapes more into quarters rather than just in half. I went with a creamy yogurt & Dill salad dressing mixed with a cucumber & shallot vinaigrette, and served them on Hawaiian Sweet Rolls. As far as quantities go I just eye-balled the amounts of each dressing (with a fair amount of taste testing along the way) and it was delicious--my mom insisted that she wasn't leaving without taking a tupperware container of it with her.
I made this for a group of ladies and it got rave reviews from every one of them. They all wanted the recipe. I used red grapes and some chicken that I had bottled. Turned out great!! This will be my go to chicken salad recipe. I highly recommend it!
I didn't have any grapes, so I used an apple cut in very small cubes skin on. I also used Miracle Whip (sorry to all the purists out there) The end result was delicious!
I made this and took to a Christmas luncheon. Very well liked and recipe was requested. Used bottled cucumber dressing.
Used 1/2 c lite mayo b/c I didn’t have the dressing and toasted the almonds which I think made the salad. Great salad - will definitely make again!
Have made this a million times. So fresh and delicious! I like it on a Croissant or straight from the bowl with a fork. I have also made variations of this as well. This is a family favorite! Perfect for a hot summer day!
Loved it! Will make it again....
This is a delicious chicken salad! I love the different ingredients in this between the cucumber dressing, the almonds, and the mandarin oranges that really makes this chicken salad different and unique. As written, I have to give it 4 stars. Just simply because of the canned chicken and the premade dressing that it calls for. It makes it simple and easy, but to make it 5 stars for me, I used 2 poached chicken breasts and a homemade dressing. For the cucumber dressing I used 1/2 cup sour cream/greek yogurt combo, 1/4 cup mayo, 1/4 cup finely minced cucumber, 1 minced garlic clove, 1/2 squeezed lemon, 1/2 tsp dill and parsley. I also added in 1/2 small chopped onion and toasted the almonds before adding. I served over a bed of lettuce on brioche buns. So delicious! Thank you for the recipe and I will be making this a lot!
Very tasty! I made it twice in one week!
It was ok. a little bland for my taste. I also would use rotisserie chicken installed of canned if I do make it again.
Didn’t use the mandarin orange or cucumber dressing but loved it
Loved it! I had no canned chicken so cut up 3 cooked chicken breasts. It's a keeper...served with pita bread and wraps.
I substituted a rotisserie chicken. Loved having fruit and thinly sliced almonds in the salad. The dressing was a nice change from my usual recipe.
Conceptually a great idea. I did learn one valuable lesson. Never, ever use canned chicken in any recipe. It is just not the same. Not as flavorful. Sorry to offend anyone who may like canned chicken.
This was bland and boring. The cucumber dressing was a waste of money. Glad I only made half recipe. Only thing I did differently was replaced mandarin oranges with fresh pineapple. Make your own dressing, then it will be good.
This was very good. I made a few changes just based on what I had in the kitchen. I used Craisins instead of grapes and buttermilk ranch dressing. used 1 can chicken and 2 tablespoons dressing. Perfect. Will definitely make again.
