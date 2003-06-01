Chicken with Red Grapes And Mushrooms

Chicken breasts in a thyme cream sauce. Serve over bow tie pasta or wide egg noodles. The recipe lists red wine, but you can also use white - either one is fine.

Recipe by Amy Marino

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt butter with oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. When hot, add chicken breasts. Brown 3 to 5 minutes on both sides until golden.

  • Add mushrooms, and saute for 2 to 3 minutes, or until soft. Deglaze pan with wine, making sure to loosen any brown bits from bottom of pan. Simmer for 5 minutes.

  • Stir in cream. Add salt, pepper, and thyme. Reduce heat to low, and cover. Simmer for 5 to 7 minutes, stirring occasionally.

  • Remove cover. Reduce cream for 3 minutes, until thickened. Add red grapes, and heat through.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
402 calories; protein 23.5g; carbohydrates 9.6g; fat 26.4g; cholesterol 132.2mg; sodium 581mg. Full Nutrition
