Chicken with Red Grapes And Mushrooms

This was easy to make, flavorful and fun. I used 1/2 syrah I had leftover and 1/2 white cooking wine - I was planning on using all syrah until the last minute when I started getting worried about the color (the color with 1/2 red wine was fine in my opinion and next time I'll either stick to all white wine or all red wine). I substituted Italian seasoning instead of thyme only because I didn't have any thyme, but I used one teaspoon instead of the tablespoon it called for. Used two chicken breasts but cooked the full amount of the sauce because we like our food with plenty of sauce leftover. I also used the entire container of mushrooms (at least 2 cups). The rest of the instructions I followed closely. I would note that it takes longer than 3 minutes for the cream to reduce and thicken. My husband also loved it, saying it tasted "restaurant quality." I served it over linguine.