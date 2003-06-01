Chicken with Red Grapes And Mushrooms
Chicken breasts in a thyme cream sauce. Serve over bow tie pasta or wide egg noodles. The recipe lists red wine, but you can also use white - either one is fine.
Ok. I really enjoyed this dish. It was simple to prepare, light and flavorful. I would use white wine instead of red, the next time I prepare it. I didn't like the "purple" hue of the chicken. It was a bit watery and I had to add a little flour to help it along. It has a heavy Thyme flavor, so if you don't love Thyme, reduce the recipe to 1/2 tablespoon.Read More
Easy and enjoyable. I used fresh sage instead of dried thyme, and sauteed the sage with the mushrooms. Next time I might use more red wine (or perhaps port wine) to give the sauce a stronger flavor.Read More
This was delicious -- probably one of the best recipes I've made thanks to Allrecipes! I used more mushrooms than the recipe called for (a whole large container of sliced mushrooms). I also used a little flour to thicken the sauce, as other reviewers suggested; that worked perfectly. I also used white cooking wine instead of red, and I served the dish over egg noodles and with a green veggie side -- yummy!!!
Followed the recipe exactly with the exception of adding some fresh minced garlic. Overall, we enjoyed this meal greatly. Very gourmet "comfort food" if that makes sense. Placed the chicken atop garlic mashed potatoes and ladled the sauce over everything. Nice presentation. My husband said it was one of his all-time favorite chicken recipes (and he hates chicken). Next time, I would like to add a bit more flavor to the chicken while it is cooking.
I used the suggested amount of salt and found it to be too much, but a great recipe!
I took the advice of other users and used white wine and some garlic. It worked, even though I used whole milk instead of heavy cream. I thickened it with flour, as someone else suggested. It was delicious!
this sauce had no flavor and the pasta absorbed it all so it came out dry. I reheated it later on and added some butter and Parmesan to the pasta and it was a lot better.. will not be making this again.
The flavors melded pretty well, but it's also pretty rich. My husband thought it was great!
This was so delicious !! Although we did not add the grapes. We've made this many times and always look forward to it !
This is incredibly rich. Almost too delicious! The purple color didn't bother me at all. Makes it seem more gourmet, lol. I might tone down the cream and butter next time for reasons others have also mentioned. But in any case, you gotta try this one. If you're a novice like me, it will take more than 30 min, but totally worth it.
First time cooking with grapes! I used half-&-half instead of heavy cream. I added oregano, basil and a dash of curry powder! I don't think the grapes added much flavor but this recipe was interesting to make!
My husband and I really enjoyed this meal served over garlic mashed potatoes. Instead of the red wine, I used white, and I also sauteed fresh minced garlic with the mushrooms. In addition, I cut the red grapes in half for more bite size pieces rather than eating them whole. The meal was delicious. I would definitely serve it to my guests.
My husband and I really enjoyed the flavor of this dish. The grapes were something out of the ordinary and a nice surprise. Chicken can't go wrong cooked in any kind of wine (and the color did not bother us a bit). But, I found the cream sauce to be too watery. It needs to be a bit thicker. I did try to "reduce cream for 3 minutes" as stated in the recipe - but it never thickened up. Maybe a little corn starch would have helped? Other than that, we thought it was very good. Thanks for sharing!
Pretty good, though it didn't thicken as quickly as the recipe said it would - so plan accordingly. My borhter enjoyed the purple hue and I sliced the grapes in half. Quite a tasty sauce. Served over brown rice with steamed carrots.
I added fresh sliced squash and zucchini to the mushrooms and it was heavenly
This was easy to make, flavorful and fun. I used 1/2 syrah I had leftover and 1/2 white cooking wine - I was planning on using all syrah until the last minute when I started getting worried about the color (the color with 1/2 red wine was fine in my opinion and next time I'll either stick to all white wine or all red wine). I substituted Italian seasoning instead of thyme only because I didn't have any thyme, but I used one teaspoon instead of the tablespoon it called for. Used two chicken breasts but cooked the full amount of the sauce because we like our food with plenty of sauce leftover. I also used the entire container of mushrooms (at least 2 cups). The rest of the instructions I followed closely. I would note that it takes longer than 3 minutes for the cream to reduce and thicken. My husband also loved it, saying it tasted "restaurant quality." I served it over linguine.
Ugh! I don't know if I did something wrong, but the red wine made the chicken a horrible color. My husband saw it cooking and asked what kind of meat it was--beef? The taste was okay, but the looks put us both off. We ate it but both agreed it was not a keeper.
My local market didn't have red seedless grapes so I used green seedless grapes and white wine and it still came out delicious! I doubled the amount of mushrooms because I love 'em! The sauce didn't thicken as stated so I added flour to the sauce also to help it along.
I think the sauce would be awesome on salmon.
This dish tasted great but, quite honestly, looked awful! The red wine gave the chicken a horrible color! I will try it again but, next time, I will definately use white wine as one of the previous reviewers suggested. Also, I doubled the mushrooms called for and it really could have used even more --- they cook down to almost nothing so I think that is another thing I would suggest others do, especially if they like mushrooms.
First I made this as written. Pretty good. Weird color and screamed for more flavor...not a fan of thyme, so Next time I only used a pinch of thyme, a couple cloves of garlic and white wine. Really enjoyed it this way. And, yes, thickened it with flour...Nice.
My wife and I really enjoyed this dish. I had some problems reducing the sauce on an electric stove so it took a little longed than prescribed, I also removed the chicken while doing this to keep it from getting over cooked. The flavor was great, I loved the sweet complimenting taste of the grapes. This is one I'll make for dinner guests.
This was "ok" my kids and husband ate it, but I just didn't care for the taste. The red grapes are a nice touch and do give the chicken some flavor. I didn't use red wine but white and my daughter snapped the picture of it while I was cooking it.
First time I've ever made something with grapes in it this way. Wasn't bad, wasn't great, hot grapes were surprisingly tasty though.
Used red wine. Nasty. Will not make again.
My fiancee and I liked it a lot. I used white wine, Sauv Blanc, Half-n-half, and baby portabella mushrooms (8 oz), and added 2 medium zucchini and 2 medium yellow squash. Added the Zuc & squash after adding the wine, cooked them until they started to get soft, then added the half-n-half. Did not try to thicken up the the sauce too much. Tasted really great.
A very different twist. Use white wine or zinfandel as the flavor is better and it doesn't turn pink (it's pretty gross looking). I also used about 1/2 of the dried thyme recommended and of course fresh is better if you have it available. I found that I ended up cooking the grapes longer to really heat them up to almost bursting. Very good. The sauce was the best part. I might skip the chicken altogether next time.
My family was surprised about the grapes. I did substitute cream of chicken soup and half and half for the heavy cream. I marinated the chicken in fresh thyme and olive oil and grilled. It was an excellent dish over bow ties.
