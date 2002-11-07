Marinated Chicken Salad
Servings Per Recipe: 1
Calories: 391.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 35.7g 71 %
carbohydrates: 22.7g 7 %
dietary fiber: 3.1g 13 %
sugars: 18.4g
fat: 17.6g 27 %
saturated fat: 3.4g 17 %
cholesterol: 280.4mg 94 %
vitamin a iu: 2668.6IU 53 %
niacin equivalents: 20.4mg 157 %
vitamin b6: 0.8mg 49 %
vitamin c: 17.8mg 30 %
folate: 126.8mcg 32 %
calcium: 134.5mg 14 %
iron: 4.1mg 23 %
magnesium: 65.8mg 24 %
potassium: 706.5mg 20 %
sodium: 966.3mg 39 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 12 %
calories from fat: 158.4
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.