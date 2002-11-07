Marinated Chicken Salad

11 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 3
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is an entree size salad with mixed greens and marinated chicken. Serve with your favorite dressing.

By Marsha Timblin

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix together balsamic vinegar, olive oil, white sugar, and water. Combine marinade with chicken pieces in a plastic bag. Leave in bag for 1 hour.

    Advertisement

  • Cook drained chicken in a skillet until done, about 10 minutes.

  • Assemble greens, egg, olives, radishes, and crumbled bacon on a dinner plate. Top with chicken.

Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
391 calories; protein 35.7g; carbohydrates 22.7g; fat 17.6g; cholesterol 280.4mg; sodium 966.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/09/2022