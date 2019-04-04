Creamed Beef with Rice
Bite size beef cubes in a yummy cream-style gravy are mouth-watering served over rice!
I'll try this recipe again - but use cream of mushroom soup instead of heavy cream and cornstarch. I'll also let it simmer longer to tenderize the meat more...maybe try it in a crockpot?Read More
Sorry, did not care for this recipe.Read More
I'll try this recipe again - but use cream of mushroom soup instead of heavy cream and cornstarch. I'll also let it simmer longer to tenderize the meat more...maybe try it in a crockpot?
I didn't have a few of the ingredients. I subbed evap. milk for the heavy cream, no red peppers, dry ginger and canned mushrooms. But with a little extra worcestershire, some extra evap. milk, and ginger I thought it was tasty. It was kind of like a stroganoff with a little zip(think vinegar). Not bad for stew beef.
I was desperate for an easy recipe with the ingredients I had on hand.... The milk curdled in the pan.. I don't know what I did wrong.
Ok, not the best. I had a bell pepper I needed to use up that needed to be sauted as it was past the time when you would want to eat it raw as ti was kind of wilted and wrinkly. So I set out to find a recipe that I could use it with that I had all the rest of the ingredients to and I found this one. I wasn't too sure if I wanted to make it after reading the other reviews but decided to go ahead and give it a try. The recipe was definitely lacking flavor and I had to add a few things to give it at least some taste. After that it wasn't bad although still could use some work.
I tried this one with regular rice, and I cut out the peppers, because my husband doesn't like them. We loved it!! The only thing I would suggest is to up the corn starch as you go, it was kinda runny at 1st, so I added slowly and it thickened right up. But we like our cream beef to be thick, so I guess its up to your preferance!!
I thought it was great, I added cream of mushroom, celery, a lot of onion, and some extra seasonings.
Didn’t like the cream so I added cream of mushroom soup. Next time I’m also adding pineapple chunks
Often when I see recipes with low star ratings, I try them in the hope of being able to provide a redeeming five star rating. This was not the case. I took note of the review that said the meat was tough so I decided to cook the stew meat in my pressure cooker. Success! Tender stew meat. I then sautéed the vegetables, making sure to add the minced garlic and ginger at the end to prevent a burned, bitter taste. I added my heavy cream and cornstarch and it thickened quite nicely. All this to say this recipe needs seasoning, and I won't bother making it again.
My family liked it . I changed heavy cream and corn starch for mushroom soup it was good .
This was a failure of a recipe. It sounds wonderful, it looks wonderful, but there were way too many issues. The most damaging one was saying to use stew beef when there is no possibility that you will achieve anything except tough gristle in that short a period of time, particularly sautéing it. The next issue was the amount of rice called for- it could have been halved and, as is, completely drowned out the meat and minimal sauce. The peppers to put on top were far too numerous to mix well and they didn't really add any flavor. This brings us to a huge failing- there is no spicing, with the exception of salt and pepper. The meat can't contribute anything due to it never cooking, there is almost no Worcestershire sauce to impart something to flavor it, and as was mentioned, the rice was just a bland addition overwhelming anything else. As far as sauce, there really wasn't any to make the creamed gravy. End result? This made a bowl of rice, with a few pieces of uncooked meat and an overabundance of raw peppers but still no flavor, and it had almost no sauce. We simply couldn't eat it.
