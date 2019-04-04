Creamed Beef with Rice

Bite size beef cubes in a yummy cream-style gravy are mouth-watering served over rice!

By STEPHRAY78

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring the rice and water to a boil in a pot. Reduce heat to low, cover, and cook 20 minutes.

  • Place the beef in a bowl, sprinkle with Worcestershire sauce, and season with salt and pepper.

  • Heat the oil in a skillet over medium heat. Mix in the onion, 1/2 the green bell pepper, 1/2 the red bell pepper, ginger, and garlic. Cook and stir until vegetables are tender.

  • Transfer beef to the skillet, and cook until evenly brown. Mix in the mushrooms. Reduce heat to low, and simmer 5 minutes. Stir in heavy cream and cornstarch as needed to thicken the sauce. Mix in the remaining green bell pepper and red bell pepper. Remove from heat, and transfer to a large bowl (not the one used to season the beef). Mix cooked rice into the bowl with the beef. Serve garnished with parsley.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
293 calories; protein 13.8g; carbohydrates 25g; fat 15.2g; cholesterol 45.6mg; sodium 52.4mg. Full Nutrition
