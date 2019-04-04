Creamed Beef with Rice

This was a failure of a recipe. It sounds wonderful, it looks wonderful, but there were way too many issues. The most damaging one was saying to use stew beef when there is no possibility that you will achieve anything except tough gristle in that short a period of time, particularly sautéing it. The next issue was the amount of rice called for- it could have been halved and, as is, completely drowned out the meat and minimal sauce. The peppers to put on top were far too numerous to mix well and they didn't really add any flavor. This brings us to a huge failing- there is no spicing, with the exception of salt and pepper. The meat can't contribute anything due to it never cooking, there is almost no Worcestershire sauce to impart something to flavor it, and as was mentioned, the rice was just a bland addition overwhelming anything else. As far as sauce, there really wasn't any to make the creamed gravy. End result? This made a bowl of rice, with a few pieces of uncooked meat and an overabundance of raw peppers but still no flavor, and it had almost no sauce. We simply couldn't eat it.