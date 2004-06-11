Roasted Rosemary Chicken And Vegetables

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Note
The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
381 calories; protein 27.3g; carbohydrates 21g; fat 21.6g; cholesterol 67.2mg; sodium 101.7mg. Full Nutrition
this is so good! i toss the vegetables in the marinade first, then put them in the oven. that way i can marinate the chicken for twenty minutes before putting it in the oven with the vegetables. another twenty minutes later everything is perfectly done.
I hate to give a recipe such a low rating but it just wasn't good. I have to say everything smelled WONDERFUL as it was cooking and it was edible hence the 2 stars, but it was just edible not enjoyable and definitely not something I'd make ever again. Balsamic was way too overpowering, way too much oil, the roasted peppers and onions helped the flavor of the dish a little, but not much. So disappointing.
What a wonderful dish! I’m glad I took other readers advice and made two batches of the marinade (one for the chicken and one for the veggies). My husband doesn’t like eggplant, so I used broccoli in its place. I baked the veggies for 15 minutes while I marinated the chicken, then added the chicken and cooked it all together for another 20 minutes. Perfection! Yummy and moist chicken. I accidentally used only 1 tsp of dried rosemary (versus the 1 TBS it asks for) and I thought it was plenty. The only addition I made to the marinade was by adding a little bit of salt. Thanks for a great recipe!
I used a whole roasting chicken for this recipe. I would recommend baking the whole chicken at 375 for about 20 minutes per pound and covering with foil for the first 30 minutes. The marinade is great.
This was excellent -- even though I forgot to add the rosemary the first time I made it! The flavor was wonderful both ways, though. The vegetables get SO sweet when they are roasted like this! I reduced the amount of oil slightly, as I don't think it really needs that much, and I cut the chicken into chunks to absorb more of the marinade and also cook faster. And of course, I tripled the garlic. To prevent cross-contamination from the chicken, I tossed the veggies in a bag with some of the marinade spooned in, and then poured the rest over the chicken. The recommendation to cook the veggies while the chicken was marinating worked out perfectly. Thank you!
The marinade is delicious. I made this dish for a company dinner and everyone loved it, esp. the veggies (I used onions, yellow peppers, broccoli, carrots, and tomatoes). I used 6 large chicken breasts and cooked the chicken and veggies for 40 minutes. Was anyone else concerned about putting the veggies in the marinade after the raw chicken? I was, so I made 2 separate marinades.
This was a good marinade. It is only getting four stars because I think the chicken needs to marinate for a longer time. I marinated the chicken for 30 minutes and the flavor still was not infused into the chicken the way my husband and I enjoy our meat.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/04/2001
Absolutely delicious. I used cut up boneledssd chicken breasts and added sliced mushrooms for the last 5 minutes.
This was so good! I used whatever veggies I had on hand (carrots, green bell pepper, onion, broccoli) and they came out delicious. The veggies were crisp, flavorful, and browned. The cooking time was right on target. I've been instructed by my hubby to burn broccoli more often since it tastes great! The chicken was very tender. This will be my marinade/coating of choice for roasted veggies from now on. Maybe fresh rosemary next time since the dry kind didn't soften much. I want some more veggies!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/08/2002
Delicious. Use whichever vegetables you prefer and change them regularly for variety. Left overs heat up great.
I really enjoyed this meal, even more than I thought I would! I wasn't thrilled about the idea of soaking my raw chicken in marinade, then pouring the marinade on my veggies, so I decided to make two marinades in separate bowls since most reviews claimed that the recipe did not provide enough anyway. I also cooked my chicken and veggies in separate dishes, so if the chicken finished before the veggies I could take it out of the oven. I would recommend this! The flavors meld together very nicely. If you like balsamic vinegar, you will enjoy this meal. I was pleasantly surprised by the eggplant, which soaked up the flavors of the marinade. Usually when I think eggplant, a mushy texture comes to mind, but the technique of roasting made it more firm and sweet. The only thing is, chopping all those vegetables took me forever! I would allow probably an extra half hour to 45 minutes ahead of the cooking time to chop all the veggies, prepare the marinade and let everything soak. Overall, this meal is healthy, affordable, has low sodium, and doesn't require tons of ingredients nor exotic spices. I will definitely be making this again!
Solid recipe. Served over quinoa cooked in veggie broth and it was delicious. The chicken isn't necessary and would make a great vegetarian dish. I bet that the veggies would go great in a pita pocket or sandwich roll too. Next time, I'd like to try it with some feta cheese!
this recipe was delicious! I didn't have eggplant on hand, so I threw in some zucchini and winter squash. Also, I mixed my marinade in a glass casserole dish, tossed the veggies, then baked on a seperate sheet. then, i just put the chicken in the casserole dish, turned to coat, covered and baked. Leaving the marinade in the bottom of the casserole dish while baking really added flavor!
It's an easy-to-prepare dinner and if you like Balsamic vinegar, you will like this dish. I took the advice of some reviewers and baked the veggies first, then toss in the chicken afterwards. Bakes nicely!
I've made this so many times - definitely a favorite!! I do have to be careful not to leave the vegetables in the marinade for too long, as they turn out a bit too vinegary. I only made that mistake once!! :) Thanks for a tasty recipe!!
Very delicious and so easy to make! I found that there wasn't enough marinade as well for both the chicken and vegetables, so I added some chicken stock, which made everything so juicy straight out of the oven. I also replaced the eggplant with a cubed Idaho potato as it was what I had on hand, and it came out tasting fantastic!
I also tossed the veggies first, and then marinated the chicken while they cooked. My chicken breasts took a bit longer to cook, leaving the veggies slightly overcooked. Next time, I'll use tenderloins. The marinade is incredible though and even with doubling the recipe, there were leftovers for ONE day. YUM!
The flavor was good but not intense enough. I marinated the chicken for about an hour and it was still not enough. Also, I think it will help to sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper before marinating. Vegetables were good though
Great recipe. Chicken tastes great with the marinade. You can add whatever veggies you like. I added what was listed, as well as cremini mushrooms and broccoli, plus I used zucchini instead of eggplant. I served it with a quinoa pilaf....great meal!
Love this flavor, it was a hit made just as recipe calls for except I used brocolli rather than eggplant. I made one pan of veggies and one of chicken....as I had to make enough to serve 9 adults. Everyone especially liked it on the veggies. Worth considering as a stand alone veggie marinade for occasions when you are bring a single dish. My husband loved it on both he veggies and the chicken. Excellent flavors! Will make again for sure in one fashion or another.
This is a great recipe. The chicken has a nice tangey and sweet taste thanks to the balsamic vinegar. And the rosemary isn't that bad if you have it fresh! Why not 5 stars? When rosemary isn't fresh it can get disturbing to be eating the hard twigs of rosemary and adding more vegetables wouldn't be to bad either.
This recipe was easy and really yummy. I didn't have any balsamic vinegar in the house so I used some merlot that I was planning on eating with the meal. It was wonderful. The veggies were delicious and even my picky eater two year old ate them. My husbadn loved it. I served it with some brown rice on the side. The only negative about the recipe is the time. The recipe calls for cooking the chicken for twenty mins but it was more like 45. Other than that it was wonderful and I will def make it again!
Great recipe. Chicken comes out tasting fabulous. Didn't add the veg but will definitely try to do so for the next time. Also didn't have garlic and red pepper flakes. So it was only salt, olive oil, balsamic vinegar and rosemary and the taste was phenomenal. Will definitely try again.
The chicken was good. The vegetables needed alot more cooking time to get even close to tender. I checked them after the time specified, and they were crunchy. I had to put them back in the oven, and added some water to keep them from burning. Despite being crunchy, they were burning on the edges. Once it was actually done, taste was fairly good. The basalmic taste was a bit strong.
I did not care for this. I am not strnger to roasted vegetables...they are one of my favorite dishes...these were awful...the 35 minutes was not nearly enough time to roast...I left mine in an extra 20 and they were still not thoroughly cooked... The marinade was tasty, the chicken was moist, but the vegtables were nearly inedible. In all the years i have used this site, I don't think I have ever posted comments, but this was SO awful I had to warn folks... My advice? Do real roasted vegetables...include carrots, garlic, potatoes, winter squash, perhaps some yams, and a lot of onion quarters...and cook on 425 for one hour...mix them all up with some olive oil, put them in the oven, and voila...god, sweet and properly cooked roasted vegetables... The chicken did not absorb enough of the marinade to make a difference...I felt like I was eating boiled chicken...very bland and flavorless... I was so looking forward to this, but it did not hit the mark... And re the separate marinade...it is not necessary, you are cooking the vegetables beyond the point where the chicken bacteria would survive
This going to be in my "rotation" I used boneless, skinless chicken thighs. Very very good. I must say any veggies you choose would be good roasted with this marinade. I am squeemish about veggies in the chicken marinade but I felt like since I roasted them for nearly 45 minutes after marinating them, the bacteria was cooked out!
Meat turned out greasy and hard; vegetables were greasy and boring. It wasn't inedible, but it needed a whole lotta spices to make interesting. If you do make this, it helps to parboil the carrots for 5 to 10 minutes (depending on their age) before roasting.
This was a great recipe!! I didn't have eggplant so I used broccoli and added halved grape tomatoes...delish! I took other raters recommendations and doubled the marinade...1/2 for the chicken and the other 1/2 for the veggies. I marinaded them separately over night and baked it all up the next night. Tasted great!
Very good and easy. I served it with roasted red potatoes which I first micro'd and then baked in the same oven with olive oil, dried rosemary and coarse salt. I will definitely try it on the grill this summer (if we ever get a summer here in the NE!).
I made this and loved the marinade! I made this into a nice salad dressing also. It adds flavor to my salads now also! I roast the veggies by themselves now and eat them. Thank you this is a wonderful, simple meal! Loved it! This get's 20 stars in my opinion! I love homemade marinades. I added mushrooms to this. In fact I am thinking of adding this to a portabello mushroom sandwich I make with swiss cheese, sauteed onions and tomatoes. Just to drizzle it on top of the swiss cheese. I put the mushroom onto a pita bread! Delicious! Thanks for the ideas!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
06/29/2000
I altered the resipe instructions slightly to accomodate grilling and added sliced portabella mushrooms. It turned out great! Adding a hint of fresh basil and dill in place of the rosemary will be tried next.
This was delicious! I made very few changes: fresh rosemary instead of dried, baby carrots, all red pepper, no green, no eggplant, but I did add potato chunks. I was tempted to alter the marinade, but I'm so glad I didn't! This is a keeper! This was not "greasy" as one reviewer claimed, but if you toss to coat and don't put the entire marinade in the pan you may avoid a mistake. My suggestion is to look at the ingredients, and cut them to the size that will make them all cook at the same amount of time.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/18/2004
Absolutely the best recipe I have tried in ages, this will definitely be my marinade of choice. Any vegetables can be used. Recipe was quick and easy, a very attractive meal when completed.
I modified this one quite a bit, I used a whole chicken and cooked it in a clay pot (Romertopf). I ran out of balsamic vinegar, didn't have bell peppers and am allergic to eggplant but boy was this good! Cooking it in the pot made the chicken positively melt. I can't wait to try it again with the right amount of balsamic and maybe some baby red potatoes. Roasted garlic mashed potatoes were perfect with this.
STACELLA
Rating: 3 stars
02/11/2005
I wasn't crazy about this. Many reviewers suggested making two batches of marinade, and I tried that - but that may have been my mistake. There was way, way, way too much Rosemary in this dish. I'm giving it three stars because the chicken came out delicously moist, and the time/temperature were *perfect* for roasting veggies. I did marinate the chicken for about 20 minutes while the veggies were in the oven. If I cut back on the Rosemary (maybe just stick with one batch of marinade) this might be a 5-star.
Fantastic recipe. Didn't have eggplant, however, didn't really need it. Recommend two red onions if using small ones. Also, modified cook time to 25 minutes for chicken AND vegetables (leaves the veggies more crisp which we like better than soggy veggies). Added photo of plated dish. Tasted fantastic!!!!!
Delicious. Substituted orange pepper for green, mushrooms for carrots, and drumsticks for chicken breasts. The drumsticks took more like 40 min to cook. The cookie sheet was way too crowded for a single layer, but it turned out fine.
Loved the recipe but did add my own flavors :) I added more to the level of spices and veggies like adding zucchini, yellow, red, and orange bell peppers with apple vinegar, lemon pepper, basil leaves, and more garlic. I also added vegetable fried rice to go along with the meal and it all turned out delicious! My boyfriend and I really enjoyed the meal :)
Have made this a few times now, absolutely love it. I add way more pepper, but that's just because I love spicy. I would marinate the chicken for about an hour and pour some sauce in the baking pan before sticking it in the oven. Also: I put foil over the veggies and chicken after about 15 minutes to make sure it didn't get too dried out, everything turned out perfectly. Will definitely be making this again!
Wonderful recipe! I am a grad student and am on a low budget, and so I used chicken thighs instead of chicken breasts because it was a lot cheaper, and it definitely worked as well. I also used frozen florentine veggies, and though it turned out great, I can imagine how fresh veggies would taste a lot better. Definitely a quick and easy meal - something a college student like me would appreciate!
It smelled and looked delicious, but that's as far as I would go with the compliments. I have definitely had a lot better. I wasn't crazy about the taste it was very boring. The only thing that saved this dish was the homemade mashed potatoes and gravy that I paired with it. The rest of the family was not big on it either. I won't be doing this one again.
Delicious! I didn't have red onion on hand, so I used shallots instead. Roasted the veggies for half an hour and baked the chicken for 15 minutes (I used thin-sliced chicken breasts). Went nicely with some jasmine rice. Looking forward to leftovers for lunch tomorrow!
My husband made this for us tonight and we really enjoyed it. He did marinate the chicken longer and used fresh rosemary. Personally, I really liked the vegetable choices the recipe calls for and thought the marinade gave them a very nice flavor, but this is a recipe easily tweaked to personal tastes. It may be tempting to leave out the red bell pepper given how expensive they are, but don't. Suck up the price or try to find some on sale because they are especially tasty with this marinade.
My husband and I loved this recipe...ok, I couldn't make it without changing some of it. I added baby bella mushrooms and a small zuchhini, increased the garlic to 2 cloves and used fresh rosemary(from my garden) and served it on brown rice.
I love this dish! I've made it for about 5 years, and I keep coming back to it over and over for its great flavor and simplicity. Sometimes I don't even use the red-pepper flakes because I feel they take away from the rest of the flavors and add an unnecessary level of spiciness. I've found that the veggies can easily be substituted - any hearty vegetable that stands up to roasting works well, like zucchini, squash, or broccoli, but I would never take away the carrots or red bell peppers which add so much to the flavor. I also sometimes add some roasted or boiled red potatos to fill out the meal.
In my opinion, this recipe smelled a lot better cooking than it actually tasted. I think it was a decent recipe but I probably won't be making it again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/12/2004
GREAT RECIPE! this recipe was easy to make. it was wonderfully flavored and even better 2 days later. I recomend cutting the carrots up smaller so they are more tender when cooked. A great side dish w/ this is rosemary/garlic mashed potatoes and roasted white corn.
I thought this was a pretty good recipe, i followed the recipe exactly except i used some snap peas, carrots, broccoli, and green bell peppers for my veg. It was relatively tasty but I think it just felt like it was missing something... maybe I'll try it again.
Flavors did not meld well together, the chicken cooked for over an hour, the vegetables cooked much longer and the carrots were still really hard. This will be on my dont attempt again list. WishIhadn't wasted 4 pieces of chicken.
Wonderful, easy recipe! Like many other reviews, I doubled the marinade recipe and marinated the chicken for about 20 minutes. I will definately make this again and I think it would work well with whatever veggies you have on hand.
Having never roasted anything before, I didn't know any tricks or secrets so I read the reviews. I made two separate marinades since I didn't like the idea of the raw chicken in with my vegetables. I cooked the veggies (carrots, onions, mushrooms and potatoes) first for 15 minutes, then added the chicken and cooked for another 20 minutes. The veggies are not cooked at all except for the mushrooms, which are shrivelled and black! The chicken is tender but on the sour side. I think maybe I put in a bit too much balsamic. I'm the only one who will eat it out of our family of 6. Sorry, but I don't think I'll try this again. I was hoping for more of a dry roasted Tuscan-type dinner but this wasn't it.
Marinated the chicken and vegis (left out eggplant)together. Added salt,pepper I spread the vegi's on a Pyrex and after 15 minutes of cooking spread the chicken on top. It looked beautiful and tasted great.
Loved it! Had to make extra marinade for the chicken. Followed other reviewers tips and let chick marinade for the first 15 minutes that vegetables were cooking. I used a large (not small) sweet onion and tripled the garlic. Chicken has nice rosemary flavor, veggies have stronger balsamic tones. I probably wouldn't use eggplant next time, as it got squishy and bland. I will try adding mushrooms. Baby carrots did nicely.I also might add a starchy veggie. Will definitely arrange them more as a single layer as that tended to help the edges crisp and brown more. Might also top with Parmesan cheese.
This chicken came out AWESOME! And the veggies...great too! Used ground red pepper though (didn't have flakes) and I used yellow and orange peppers instead; added a great sweetness to the already terrific marinade and nice colors for presentation. The boss even loved it!!! Thanks, Sandy! :0)
Healthy, and looks nice. I used expensive balsamic vinegar and maybe the intensity threw it off or something -- it just tasted like all balsamic vinegar and I couldn't appreciate the rosemary. It was a little too spicy for my kids (6 and 9), so I'd probably cut down on the red pepper next time.
I took the suggestion of another member and made two seperate marinades as raw chicken marinade for vegetables doesn't sit well with me. I also cut up the chicken which worked well. I served over brown rice.
This was good for me because my family loves the flavor of Balsamic vinegar. I marinated boneless chicken & like several other reviewers did, made a second batch of marinade for the vegetables. I will double the amount of veggies next time. I'm not crazy about rosemary, in fact I rarely use it, but it complimented the vinegar nicely. Thank you, for an easy & tasty marinade.
This was great! I made it for my boyfriend and I for a quick weekday meal and it was delicious, more than what I expected. I used a good quality balsamic vinegar, and that really added to the taste. I also agree with another user on this site that 1 Tbs is too much rosemary. Too much makes it taste like a Christmas tree! I cut it down to 1 tps and it was perfect. I also seperated the marinade: tossed some with the vegetables and some marinated with the chicken for about 20 minutes in the refrigerator. I definitely recommend!
The marinade was great on the chicken. I'd skip all the whoo-ha around the roasted vegetables and go for a tried and true side that you know you like. Cooking times for the peppers vs. carrots made for an odd mix of done-ness and the marinade hid the flavor of the vegetables themselves -- a little too tangy for my tastes. I had run out of room in the oven so my husband threw the chicken breasts on the grill and they turned out great - super moist with a nice flavor. Had been marinating a good 2 hours before cook time. I'd recommend the ease of grilling over baking for sure.
I only made the chicken portion of the recipe and altered it a bit - I marinated it for an hour, and added extra garlic and less rosemary and it was delicious. The chicken was moist and tangy. I highly recommend it.
I made two marinades, as recommended by others. I thought the recipe was ok, not bad. My husband didn't like it, he said it was too tangy. You definitely need to add a little salt, at least on the chicken. We didn't like the eggplant in this dish, I wish I had potatoes to put in instead. The rosemary seemed like too much. The taste wasn't overwhelming, but we didn't like all those specks of rosemary on every bite. I don't think I'll try this again.
Absolutely fantastic and a great blend of flavors! The only change I made was covering the dish in aluminum foil to start, and I didn't have to cook the veggies longer. I didn't use carrots and had some steamed spinach on the side. A quick, easy, one-dish meal I will definitely make again.
I used chicken thighs which I marinated overnight. It was delicious. Next time I’ll add a little salt to bring out the flavors a bit more in the chicken. Veggies marinated in a separate batch for 10:minutes was perfect.
