Roasted Rosemary Chicken And Vegetables

Chicken and vegetables roasted with a rosemary, balsamic vinegar marinade.

By Sandy

Recipe Summary

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a cookie sheet with aluminum foil, and coat with cooking spray.

  • In a large bowl, combine olive oil, balsamic vinegar, rosemary, red pepper flakes, and garlic. Place chicken in the bowl, and marinate 5 minutes. Transfer to a baking dish, reserving marinade in the bowl.

  • Place green bell pepper, red bell pepper, red onion, carrots, and eggplant in the marinade, and toss to coat. Arrange in a single layer on the prepared cookie sheet.

  • Place the chicken and vegetables in the preheated oven. Bake chicken for 20 minutes, or until juices run clear. Bake the vegetables for 35 minutes, or until the edges of the vegetables brown.

Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
381 calories; protein 27.3g; carbohydrates 21g; fat 21.6g; cholesterol 67.2mg; sodium 101.7mg. Full Nutrition
