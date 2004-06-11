Roasted Rosemary Chicken And Vegetables

I really enjoyed this meal, even more than I thought I would! I wasn't thrilled about the idea of soaking my raw chicken in marinade, then pouring the marinade on my veggies, so I decided to make two marinades in separate bowls since most reviews claimed that the recipe did not provide enough anyway. I also cooked my chicken and veggies in separate dishes, so if the chicken finished before the veggies I could take it out of the oven. I would recommend this! The flavors meld together very nicely. If you like balsamic vinegar, you will enjoy this meal. I was pleasantly surprised by the eggplant, which soaked up the flavors of the marinade. Usually when I think eggplant, a mushy texture comes to mind, but the technique of roasting made it more firm and sweet. The only thing is, chopping all those vegetables took me forever! I would allow probably an extra half hour to 45 minutes ahead of the cooking time to chop all the veggies, prepare the marinade and let everything soak. Overall, this meal is healthy, affordable, has low sodium, and doesn't require tons of ingredients nor exotic spices. I will definitely be making this again!