Spinach Stuffed Chicken Breasts

Looks & tastes very good. Easy to make. I cooked in my oven with convection/bake option, NOT COVERED, it got nicely browned outside (bacon was just perfect, chicken was nicely roasted), inside the chicken was very tender and moist, just PERFECT. If covered the bacon will get soggy and chicken will be pale. I put 2 bacon strips on each stuffed breast but now I know only one could be enough, you can just wrap the bacon in a spiral, this way the whole stuffed chicken will get wrapped with bacon. Some of my guests were concerned with eating bacon, they watch cholestrol, calories. They took the bacons off. They said the grease of the bacon went into the chicken stuffing while cooking. Actually the bacon grease was all over the baking pan. Next time I will try harder for the stuffing to be completely rolled inside the chicken and the chicken overlaps itself, this way the bacon grease will not get into the stuffing as much while cooking. But really, the bacon gives the chicken a nice smokey flavor and it makes it look very presentable and elegant. I will definetely wrap it with bacon again. I had a lot of stuffing left over, next time I will cut the stuffing ingredients to half the amount.Despite comments from some of my guests about the bacon grease, it was still UNBELIEVABLE! I will even try to drain the bacon grease from the cooking pan half way thru cooking. This could be served for a very elegant occasion, party, holiday. Leftovers tasted delicious even the next day.