Spinach Stuffed Chicken Breasts

4.5
1850 Ratings
  • 5 1205
  • 4 459
  • 3 127
  • 2 33
  • 1 26

Spinach and cheese stuffed into boneless, skinless chicken breasts. Serve with rice, noodles, or a great Greek salad!

Recipe by Laurie Wheeler

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
289 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, mix mayonnaise, spinach, feta cheese, and garlic until well blended. Set aside.

  • Carefully butterfly chicken breasts, making sure not to cut all the way through. Spoon spinach mixture into chicken breasts. Wrap each with a piece of bacon, and secure with a toothpick. Place in shallow baking dish. Cover.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 1 hour, or until chicken is no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
449 calories; protein 33.4g; carbohydrates 5.2g; fat 32.8g; cholesterol 104.2mg; sodium 684.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022