Spinach Stuffed Chicken Breasts
Spinach and cheese stuffed into boneless, skinless chicken breasts. Serve with rice, noodles, or a great Greek salad!
Very nutricious and delicious entree. Several reviewers said they found the chicken bland and dried out after the specified cooking time. After I butterflied the chicken breasts, I seasoned them with garlic powder and onion powder. Then, because I don't like chicken that does not have a golden color on the outside, I sauteed in a nonstick pan sprayed with Pam (because I am fat conscious due to cholesterol) for about 45 seconds per side til I got the color I wanted. (The center was still quite rare.) I made my stuffing by using only half of a 10 oz carton of frozen spinach. (Drain the spinach well on lots of paper towels.) Then I added 3 parts fat free sour cream to 1 part mayo. Per a previous reviewer I added 1 tsp of egg substitute to bind the mixture. I also sauteed sweet Vidalia onions and fresh minced garlic to add to the spinach mixture. Instead of feta cheese, I added grated Parmesan/Romano cheese (about 1/4 cup). After stuffing the chicken, I precooked slices of turkey bacon (less fat) and topped them on the chicken pieces. I covered my chicken with aluminum foil to bake in a 350 degree oven for about 30 minutes (depends on thickness of your butterflied breasts). It was quite moist and very flavorful (not bland or dry.) And because I cut back on fat at every opportunity, it was healthy for our lifestyle. Hope this helps those who have the same dietary concerns.Read More
This recipe as is I would not have enjoyed however I took the basis and added my own ingredients. I first used monteray jack instead of feta because I don't like it. Then to the spinach mix I added chopped onion and mushroom as well as chopped bacon instead of wrapping the chicken in bacon. Once the chicken was cooked I topped it with a bernaise sauce. It was very rich and flavorful. Everyone loved it.Read More
Very good! I made this over the weekend, adapting it a bit by making a mixture of lemon juice, olive oil, crushed garlic and oregano, and spooning it over the chicken breasts while they roasted (from another similar recipe here on Allrecipes.com). The lemon and feta work really well together, and the oil helps "crisp" the top of the chicken and bacon wrapped around it.
Love it. Have made some changes that will stay. I roll up inside a slice of prosciutto with the spinach and cheese. No mayo. Skip the bacon. I use a skillet to brown on all sides then add 3/4 cup chicken broth and 2-3 tbsp lemon juice cover and let simmer. Skip the oven. Takes maybe 12 minutes remove chicken wraps and simmer a minute longer to thicken sauce, if needed, then spoon over wraps.
Thanks for the easy and tasty recipe! I did what some other suggested and some chopped onion, sun dried tomatos and toasted pine nuts to the spinach mix. I also heated the oven to 400 degrees and cooked them for 15 minutes covered, 20 minutes uncovered and broiled them the last 5 minutes. The chicken browned a bit more, the bacon came out pretty crispy and the chicken was juicy and perfectly cooked. This was a wonderful and easy chicken dinner that I will make again!
I too added a few of my own touches. I skipped the bacon, brushing olive oil on top of the chicken instead. Also, my family love mushrooms, so I chopped up mushroom, onion and threw in some bread crumbs into the stuffing, using egg as the binder instead of mayo....way yummy!
This is excellent. I took a previous reviewer's advice and made a sauce out of lemon juice,olive oil,fresh crushed garlic and oregano and drizzled over the chicken. My kids and Hubby love this !!!
I made this following the exact cooking instructions - came out great! Tangy and healthy dish without any added salt.If you have extra spinach left you can add some cream and extra feta to make a glorious pasta sauce - better than pesto!
Very tasty. I love chicken, feta and spinach the combination was great. Rave reviews from my family!
This is a great recipe but I did a few things different. I used part feta and part blue cheese (or gorganzola) to add a little more flavor. I used low fat sour cream instead of mayo and I also added a little minced garlic (I'm a garlic lover!). I baked it on a bronwie pan lined w/aluminum foil and set the chicken on a cooling rack on this pan, this way the drippings fell below and the bacon around the whole chicken got nice and crispy and the chicken didn't sit in the bacon drippings the whole time. The aluminum makes clean-up a breeze... merely wash your cooling rack.
I was looking for something different to do with some b/s chicken breasts I had on hand and I'm so glad that I found this recipe! I took Linda W.'s advise and poured a mixture of the juice of half a lemon, some olive oil, minced garlic and dried oregano over the top of the wrapped stuffed chicken breasts but also added the finely grated zestof that lemon half (a Microplane rasp is excellent for this!) to the spinach-feta mixture along with some freshly ground black pepper and a pinch of kosher salt. I also used low-fat mayo to help bind the mixture. I uncovered the chicken after 45 minutes and there was quite a bit of lemony-garlicky juice in the pan, which I siphoned out with a bulb baster and added to the rice pilaf I was serving with it... that pilaf took on some wonderful Mediterranean flavors! I can not tell you how wonderful the smell was while this was in the oven and the taste will have me making this again!
Out of this world…is the review my guests gave this recipe. My husband and I fixed this for our son’s wedding and everyone loved it. We stuffed 240 breasts and didn’t change a thing about it so I think we’re the reigning experts now. Thank you so much Laurie for a great recipe. I was worried that the chicken might be dry fixing so many but they made plenty of their own juice so there was no need to even have a sauce for them. The presentation was really pretty too. I crossed the bacon in an "X" over the breast and didn't need to use a toothpick because they were close together. I would give it 10 stars if I could.
I make this with low fat yogurt instead of mayo plus extra garlic, chopped onion and sundried tomatos added to the mixture. Instead of wrapping with bacon, I lay prociutto or pancetta on top of the chicken as it bakes. I've made this 3 times and my fiance loves it. It's a surprisingly quick and tasty dish and goes great with steamed veggies. I'll be using this dish to impress company, too. ^_^
WOW! Used sour cream vs the mayo, added a bit more minced garlic (2 tsp) than what would've been 2 cloves (about double) and used the whole 4oz pkg of feta cheese. Wrapped each breast in 2 slices of thick cut bacon, baked at 400 for 45min then turned to broil for another 5 to crisp up the bacon and nobody could get enough of it. Thanks for an absolutely FANTASTIC recipe that will now be a staple in our home!
This recipe is soooo good! It was one of the best meals my family and I have ever had. I seared the bacon as I stuffed the breasts. I then took the bacon out of the pan, drained it, and then pan seared the chicken on both sides for about one minute on both sides to get it a golden-brown color on the outside. I also added bacon inside of the stuffed chicken. Cooked it 20 minutes covered, and 20 minutes uncovered. I also used feta cheese that was garlic and herb flavored and fat free mayo. Will make this over and over in the future. Loved it!
Easy and elegant! This dish was amazing. My first try with stuffed chicken breasts, and it worked really well. I don't love mayo, so I was reluctant, but the lowfat miracle whip I used worked well to make the chicken moist. I pressed the garlic for increased garlic flavor, and I added about a teaspon of oregano to the spinach mixture. I also mixed 2 tsp. olive oil, 2 tsp. lemon juice, and 1 tsp. oregano and brushed it on top of the chicken prior to baking, as some of the other reviewers suggested. I baked it at 350, and it was definitely done in 45 min. Excellent recipe, one I definitely intend to make again soon!
This was excellent! After one taste, my husband immediately said, "This is the dish we make for our next dinner party!" Which is a pretty big compliment because he really dislikes feta cheese. I used extra smoky bacon, which added tremendous flavor. Try this recipe! Its so easy, but looks and tastes very sophisticated.
Moist and juicy chicken. Made a lemon juice, olive oil and basil marinade and poured on just before baking. Also added basil and parmesan to the feta cheese mixture. Will make again. Thanks
This is a very light and tasty dinner, but a bit time consuming. Be sure to make extra to plan for another meal. Very versatile..definitely goes with a meal sz salad or even with potatoes or pasta. Cooked the bacon in micro for 3 min. i subsituted the mayo for plain yogurt. Sauted spinach, onions, garlic and mushroom in evoo with w/ a splash of white wine and lemon juice right at the end. Add some sea salt and pepper to taste and cool. Added feta cheese and yogurt to spinach misture and stuffed and rolled chicken breasts Seared the outside of the rolled chicken breast then covered in foil and baked at 350 for 30 min and broiled for the last 10 min. Sliced chicken and topped it on a bed of romaine lettuce.
I found it kind of bland, a bit disapointing
I have made this several times. Everyone loves it, the only change I made was to use fresh baby spinach and prosciutto. I figured it would be less fatty than bacon. All little time consuming in prep but definately worth it. I have also made a white wine sauce or jus with chicken broth, garlic, any extra prosciutto chopped fine and some white wine. Just cook on stove top and pour over the dish about 10-15 mins before its finished..phenominal. I highly recommend this recipe.
Absolutely wonderful. Made as per recipe. A great dish that everyone loved. Thanks for sharing!!
Delicious! It was sleeting today so I used what I had on hand, fresh spinach, fresh mushrooms, mozzarella, cream cheese and hormel real bacon bits. I still used the mayo and we love garlic! I realize I didn't follow the recipe exactly but that's what I love about allrecipes, I still figured out how to make a delicous meal with everyone's help. I didn't have the bacon strips for the outside so I sprinkled Italian Bread crumbs on top & put a few pats of butter. Thanks so much for sharing!
WAY TOO LONG on cooking time, which will totally dry out your chicken and the idea of stuffing and cooking a chicken breast without seasoning/searing it first is insane. Try sauteing some red onion and crushed red pepper in a little olive oil then wilting fresh spinach in the same pan. Drain the spinach/onion then mix with feta, mayo, and garlic while still warm. Butterfly and SEASON the chicken, inside and out, stuff, wrap with bacon, pin with toothpick, then sear on both sides in a heavy bottom skillet that you can then transfer to the oven to finish. Much quicker, MUCH tastier.
Great recipe that has been used for entertaining and inspired my mum's partner to make his own version! We find it difficult to get the bacon to crisp up underneath but figure there is not much hope for that! As long as the dish is uncovered for the last 30 minutes so it crisps on top it is gorgeous :) Lovely with green veg and mashed potatoes :D
Made this for dinner the other, and while I made it the same, I followed the directions a little differently. First of all, I partially cooked the bacon in a pan, because I have used raw bacon in recipes like this and it never crisps up, so I cooked it until ALMOST done, then drained on a paper towel. In the same pan I added the garlic and sauteed that for a few moments and then added several hand fulls of fresh spinach. I mixed light mayo with the feta and mixed well and once the spinach had wilted down, I added that to the mayo mixture, and stuffed the chicken. Wrapped bacon and secured and cooked for about 30 or so min. (I pounded the chicken down to thin it out quite a bit). This was very tastey and my family enjoyed it. I had extra stuffing left over and put it in a small dish, mixed with mozerrella and parmesan and topped with more mozerrella and baked...instant spinach dip!
This was delicious. My kids will not eat spinach, but they ate this. I will definitely make this again. I followed a few changes from the reviews and it was perfect. 1. Mixed 3 part low-fat sour cream and one part low-fat mayonnaise. 2. Baked at 350 for 30 minutes coverd. 3. Broiled 8 min on low uncovered. Perfect not dried out, yummm
Great on the grill too. Not sure why anyone would rate this 4 stars then state they have not tried it yet. Rate based from taste.. not what you think it will taste like or how it tasted after you completely changed the recipe.I thought this recipe was very simple and good.
Looks & tastes very good. Easy to make. I cooked in my oven with convection/bake option, NOT COVERED, it got nicely browned outside (bacon was just perfect, chicken was nicely roasted), inside the chicken was very tender and moist, just PERFECT. If covered the bacon will get soggy and chicken will be pale. I put 2 bacon strips on each stuffed breast but now I know only one could be enough, you can just wrap the bacon in a spiral, this way the whole stuffed chicken will get wrapped with bacon. Some of my guests were concerned with eating bacon, they watch cholestrol, calories. They took the bacons off. They said the grease of the bacon went into the chicken stuffing while cooking. Actually the bacon grease was all over the baking pan. Next time I will try harder for the stuffing to be completely rolled inside the chicken and the chicken overlaps itself, this way the bacon grease will not get into the stuffing as much while cooking. But really, the bacon gives the chicken a nice smokey flavor and it makes it look very presentable and elegant. I will definetely wrap it with bacon again. I had a lot of stuffing left over, next time I will cut the stuffing ingredients to half the amount.Despite comments from some of my guests about the bacon grease, it was still UNBELIEVABLE! I will even try to drain the bacon grease from the cooking pan half way thru cooking. This could be served for a very elegant occasion, party, holiday. Leftovers tasted delicious even the next day.
Very good, Followed recipe but 1 hr is way to long.Mine was finished in 30 min
This recipe is definitely a keeper! I also substituted the cream cheese for the mayo, and used basil and sun dried tomato feta cheese. My husband, who is not a big chicken fan, raved about the recipe over and over--and that is saying something!!
loved this recipe! the only thing is to add like five minutes in the broiler to crisp the bacon. the second time i had i loved it so much i asked for more of the spinach sauce. and i am not fond of spinach. i totally recommend it for anyone.
This was a very good recipe! I did change it around a little. I marinated the chicken breasts overnight night in 1/2 cup olive oil, 1/2 cup of lemon juice and two cloves of galic (crushed) salt & pepper. Then for the filling I added chopped Roma tomatoes and I forgot to add the mayonnaise!!!! Instead of baking in the oven, I actually cooked them on the BBQ and they turned out great! Super tastey, they were a big hit with our guests!! Thank you so much for the recipe, next time I will remember to put in the mayonnaise, although they were still fab without it! :)
I added a small jar of roasted red peppers (chopped) to the spinach mixture for a bit more flavor and color. Be sure to use plenty of Feta or mozzarella cheese to make the stuffing nice and gooey. And pre-cooking the bacon will keep it from coming out a bit raw. A very tasty meal!
My kids - two of them HATE vegetables - (4yrs, 3yrs, and 17 mos.) LOVED it. I did follow a few of the recommended changes: 1. added garlic, onions, sun dried tomatoes and a few seasonings to the stuffing 2. brushed a mixture of lemon, olive oil and basil onto the chicken during the roasting 3. I roasted it for 20 min. covered, 30 min. uncovered and broiled it for the remaining 10 min. (5 min. each side or until the bacon is nice and crisp). I served it with a Mediterranean Greek Salad (recipe on allrecipes) and long grain brown rice (couscous would be a delicious side too). I am definitely going to add this to our regular routine. It gets a big thumbs up from everyone in my family and it takes a special recipe to earn that!
Loved this, but with some changes as noted by other writers. I used fresh spinach, and sauteed it with the chopped garlic. Didn't bother with onion, but I'm sure that would be good. I lightly browned the breasts using cooking spray in the pan prior to cooking the spinach. I combined half the mayo with low-fat sour cream and the feta. Be sure to cool the spinach prior to combining it with the cheese mixture if using fresh spinach. I had a little mixure left over also, but I just put it in the baking pan and put the breasts over it which kept everything very moist. I did not use bacon strips, but sprinkled some REAL BACON bits over the breasts which gave the taste but not the fat! Covered it and cooked for 30 min. at 350, then uncovered it for about 5 min. at 450 to reduce a bit of the moisture. Delicious and beautiful in presentation!! A real keeper!!
Exceptional! I have made these twice now and will be making them again this week. I did do the following: partially cook the bacon in the microwave; covered with foil for the first half hour, removed foil, flipped the chicken and finished baking without the foil; after squeezing the liquid from the spinach, I pressed in a paper towel; used 1/4 C mayo and 1/4 C sour cream.
This is one of my favorites to make. However, I made a few changes to mine. I do 7 oz. of fresh chopped spinach and 3/4 cup feta cheese. I feel they balance each other better that way. Also, I cook mine at 425 degrees F for 45 minutes covered and 20 minutes uncovered. It makes the bacon golden brown. If you roll the chicken a couple hours before you put it in the oven the chicken will come out a lot more tender. I roll mine the night before, stick them in the fridge until I pop them in the oven, and when they come out they're so tender that no knife is required. Now every time someone has a birthday they ask me to make them Stuffed Chicken. Super Good!!!
First time making. Tweaked a little. Filleted breasts and pounded out so they were thin. Seasoned lightly with salt, pepper, onion powder and garlic powder. Flash seared one side on medium high heat for 30-45 seconds. For filling I used 1/4 cup cream cheese (heated) with 1/4 cup mayo. 1 Tbs dijon mustard. 1/4 cup each of grated and shredded parmesan. Added 2 tbs olive oil to pan I used to sear chicken, sautéed 4 cloves of garlic with 2 to 3 tbs of grated sweet onion, salt and pepper and fresh spinach. Then mixed cheese mixture and sautéed spinach. Laid out three pieces of bacon for each breast to help retain moisture. Place breast, seared side down on bacon, thinly layer cheese mixture and roll up. Use toothpicks to secure each piece of bacon. Baked until 155 internal then turned on broiler to crisp bacon.
The flavors in this recipe are great! Like some others, though, I prefer the chicken browned and the bacon crispier. So, I crumbled and cooked the bacon first, then browned the chicken. I mixed the bacon with the spinich and some sour cream instead of mayo, and added a little cooked chopped onion to the stuffing. Liked it even better that way.
I made this recipe twice. The first time, I followed the directions exactly and my family loved it. The second time I used bone-in chicken breasts with skin (that's all I had on hand). Like another reviewer, I mixed some chopped pre-cooked bacon into the stuffing, rather than wrapping the chicken. I stuffed the breasts by gently lifting the skin and stuffing beneath it. I thought I wouldn't get much under there, but I was able to use a huge mound of stuffing. I kept the cooking time and temperature the same. I did not cover the chicken. The recipe yielded browned, crispy skin over perfectly cooked chicken. It was even better than before!
OMG!! This was an outstanding dinner!! The only changes I made were adding onions and fresh spinach instead of frozen..
This is the Best. I added garlic salt to the mix. I think spinach needs some salt. My husband loves this, as well.
Pretty good--I definitely tweaked it to make it a bit healthier though. I used greek yogurt instead of mayo and added red pepper flakes to give it a kick. I also quartered some mushrooms, surrounded the chicken with them in a casserole dish, and added the remaining spinach mixture on top of the mushrooms. Based on previous reviews, I also used proscuitto instead of bacon.
My husband said this dish would be $40 in a restaurant! My spin on the recipe?... use fresh spinach and half sour cream and half mayo instead of all mayo. Use half to stuff chicken, and to the other half of the spinach mixture add fresh chopped tomato and red pepper. In last 15 minutes of cooking, put bed of cooked linguini in a casserole, top with other half of spinach mixture, place the chicken on top and drizzle with any drippings. Finally, top with shredded mozzarella and bake together for the last 15 - 20 minutes. Even my 4 and 5 year olds ate spinach like this!
I couldn't believe that it came out looking okay, I'd been nervous about 'butterflying' chicken (it sounds fancy!). Tasted pretty good too- I replaced the bacon with prosciutto and omitted the mayo (not a healthy recipe at all so I tried to ease the caloric blow...).
This is a great dish. I used cream cheese instead of mayo and used tomato basil feta. It turned out perfect when i poured lemon juice and olive oil over the top. I will definitely make it again.
i made this for the fam. absolutely fantastic. very tender and flavorful. will make again. (my sides were from all recipies too: a brown rice with cumin and corn, garlic roasted cauliflower, and spiced baked apples for desert). I win.
I quite enjoyed this recipe. I would suggest that you do not over the chicken while it is cooking, turn the oven to 400C and only cook for 50 mins, brush with olive oil. This way the chicken and bacon will brown and looks far more appitizing. Thank you Laurie for the recipe.
I loved this-so did my kids!!! which is crazy becuz just mentioning spinach makes them dive for cover!!! But they really enjoyed this recipe. Only change I did make is that I butterflyed the chicken and filled with the mixture, then i dipped in egg and rolled in seasoned bread crumbs and baked. Made it more tasty and didn't have to worry about drying out. Very moist, I think it would be moist even w/out the bread crumbs. The filling seepes into the chicken as it is cooking. Maybe try covering for half the cooking time and I don't think it needs to cook that long. I always cook my chicken on 350 or lower. Keeps it tender.
My boyfriend cooked this for me last night and it was very good! It was one of his first dishes EVER making because I'm training him ;) and he still managed to pull it off! However, I deducted a star because the chicken was a bit on the dry side. Next time I will reduce the cooking time.
I had this meal with some steamed green beans and some lemon parmesan chive mashed potatoes, and everyone really enjoyed it.
My family loved this recipe. I didn't have any feta cheese so I used cheddar and it turned out great. My 4-year-old daughter loved it.
I made this for my family and they really liked it. I did feel that the bacon made this a little more greasier than I would have liked. Perhaps it would be great to cook on a rack in the oven because what I found is that the chicken sits in the bacon grease.... But then again, maybe this grease helps make the the chicken juicier. I did make a few tweaks to this recipe.... I used fresh spinach since this is what I keep in my house. Also, I did not have any feta cheese so I used white sharp cheddar. I used minced garlic in place of the fresh garlic. I have learned in the past to season chicken the way I usually season my chicken because I love seasoned chicken. I used season salt and pepper for the chicken. I took the advice from another review and created a sauce from olive oil, oregano, garlic powder, and lemon juice. This was delicious and I am so glad that I did this. I poured this on each piece 10 minutes before I removed it from the oven. I will definitely make again. I gave this recipe 4 stars because I had to make some revisions based on my cooking style and love for more seasoned food. Happy cooking all!
I made this recipe last night. Delicious... I made a few changes I added roasted almond slivers they gave the chicked a nice crunch. I also beat the chicken paper thin then stuffed it. The nice thing was the chicken cooked in thirty minutes and the bacon wrappend around the whole piece sealing in the filling. I baked it for 20 minutes and then turned on the broiler for 10 min to finish the bacon and make it crisp.
These were so delish! I'm making them again. I made 12 stuffed breasts and wrapped them individually for freezing. They're perfect for my husband to take to work when frozen and he can heat them in the microwave on his lunch. My kids liked them better than most chicken dishes.
My husband made these for dinner and they came out DELICIOUS!! He followed the recipe pretty much as it was written except he added some seasoned salt to the top of the chicken meat before he wrapped it with the bacon. YUMMY!!We will definitely be making this again!
Very yummy! I did make a few changes. I crumbled cooked bacon in the filling (instead of wrapping it around chicken), used fresh spinach, and added a little mozzarella. Then, browned the chicken breasts before putting in oven for 30 minutes. They were delicious!
April 2008. I used shredded Parmesan instead of feta and turkey bacon because I had it. Also steamed fresh spinach with arugula from the garden. Forgot about the garlic, but used a heaping tablespoon of green olive and roasted pepper tapenade. I pounded out the chicken and rolled the stuffing inside, wrapped the outside with bacon. Cooked about 40 minutes uncovered. My daughter and I couldn't believe how good this was, she insists I have to do it for the next "friends cooking dinner" group at our house.
I've made these several times, they are SO good! A few changes; added salt, pepper & a bit of onion powder to the filling. Also I marinated them overnite in a Roasted Red Pepper Italian Dressing, it added SO much flavor. Delish! Thanks for sharing this one, the whole fam loves it! :)
Awesome! I used chicken breast fillets instead of butterflying. I laid down a fillet, spooned some of the mixture on top and then laid a fillet on top of it. Also, I followed the advice of some of the other reviewers to put olive oil and seasonings on top. It was soooo good.
awesome - i also wilted fresh spinach with EVOO and a little squeezy garlic (i'm lazy) for the stuffing mixture. Doubled the bacon to wrap it up because it's bacon and bacon is awesome. Next time I'll go with 4 strips of bacon per breast and maybe flatten the chx out a bit more to cram moor goodness inside. Great recipe. Thanks.
Delicious! But of course I modified it slightly to our tastes. Instead of wrapping in Bacon, I added chopped, cooked bacon into the stuffing, as well as diced mushrooms and used roasted garlic. Then I coated the breasts with the leftover liquid/juice from the stuffing bowl and covered the chicken with seasoned bread crumbs. Served with roasted asparagus and a nice bottle of chilled Pinot Gris. A HUGE hit with the family!
These are so delicous! My husband says they are "very gourmet" and tells me to make them whenever we have company over. The only thing I do differently is cook the bacon slighty before I wrap it around the chicken to prevent sogginess.
Really good recipie, minor adjustment, use two pieces of bacon and creamed spinach...cook at 350 for about 35-45min, an hour is too long and the biggest thing i suggest is to cook it on a wire rack suspended above the pan, this will allow the bacon to become crispy, really makes a huge difference
Very tasty, exactly what I was expecting from the recipe. A lot of people are complaining about the portion size of the stuffing; are they using the smallest chicken breasts they can find? I buy jumbo packs of chicken, and they have really good sized pieces of meat. One piece is more than some people can eat. So I pounded those babies out to maybe 3/8" and they were great for stuffing. The four pieces just about filled my 9x13 pan! The cheese was almost totally used. The one gripe I have has to do with cooking time. Now I know since I am using a pretty large cut of meat, and pounded it out a bit thicker, that the cooking time will be longer. But after 30 mins, these were totally RAW underneath of the sauce. I don't see how chicken even half the size could cook that fast covered in cold sauce and cheese. I turned the oven up to 375 and cooked for 30 more minutes and it came out perfect.
Absolutely loved this. Didn't change anything except only used two breasts and ate the rest of the spinach as a decadent side dish. I would serve this to guests. Probably the best chicken dish I've ever made.
I'm not good at stuffing anything, but I decided to give this recipe a go. I don't like cheese, so I omitted the feta, but for flavor I added horseradish and garlic to the mixture. Also I fried up bacon and added bacon bits to the inside instead of the outside, and I used fresh spinach. I have never had good luck wrapping anything in bacon; the bacon never seems to get done and it makes the meat underneath it greasy, so I just put it inside instead. I was really pleased with this. Even if a recipe doesn't call for it, I think meat should always be seasoned, so I seasoned the outside with salt and pepper.
I thought that this recipe really didn't have much flavor. I would season the chicken breasts next time, and probably add another piece of bacon. Also the cooking time was way too long, my chicken came out dry so next time I would check the chicken at around 40 minutes.
Made it the first time as written and really enjoyed it but felt it needed something. Next time I pre-cooked the bacon a little then sauteed chopped onions in the bacon grease, adding them to the filling mix. I also substituted swiss cheese for the feta and added a bit of paprika, salt, pepper. WONDERFUL! I've made this several times now and my family is always excited when I say we're having it for dinner. It has a really nice presentation and would do well as a dinner for company, too. Simple - Good - Pretty. Doesn't get much better than that!
I prefer simply dipping the stuffed chicken in egg white and breading with Italian bread crumbs before baking. Adding crumbled bacon to the filling is fine, but it's no good on top. All of the prepping necessary to make the bacon look and taste appealing is not worth it. Simply cooking the bacon and adding it to the filling is much easier and more successful. Flavored feta is also a nice touch.
I've made it exactly following the recipe, only made 5pcs of chicken breast insead of four and modified the rest of the measures accordingly. It was really good. Next time I will swap moyo with yogurt. :)
I love this recipe! It is easy to put together and only requires a few tasty ingredients! My husband loves it too! I make it almost every week!
This was a tasty and quick recipe. I loved it. Couple of changes: used chicken cutlet and rolled them up after stuffing with spinach, used a little mayo and cream of chicken to taste in spinach mixture, added fresh mushrooms and chopped shallots to spinach mix. Browned chicken cutlets, couple of seconds on each side, then stuffed it. Wrapped bacon around and fastened with toothpick. I also spooned some garlic, olive oil, and fresh lemon over chicken before I popped it in the oven. Covered chicken with aluminum foil, cooked at 350 for 30 min. then uncovered and broiled for 5 min. I think the bacon drippings give this dish so much flavor. Loved it!
WOW, this was fantastic! I did not use bacon since I am Muslim, but I did not feel like anything was missing. I basted the chicken breasts with olive oil, lemon juice, thyme (did not have oregano on hand), and a little bit of salt. I cooked it covered for about 30 minutes and then broiled each side for 5 minutes. This is definitely something I will make again and again.
Even after some of the recommended tweaks -- prosciutto instead of bacon, sour cream instead of mayo -- I thought this was just OK. For my tastes, I think more of a savory spanakopita filling would work better -- adding chopped parsley, an egg, and some sauteed green and yellow onions. Also, an hour at 375 is waaay too long. Mine were done in 30 minutes. BTW, Chef John's trick of rolling these up in plastic wrap and twisting the ends works GREAT! (See Video: Prosciutto-Wrapped Stuffed Chicken Breasts).
Wonderful! I replaced the mayo with cream cheese and used mushroom and green onion in the filling as well. This was delicious!
I made this last night - WOW it is really good! I did have to make a couple of changes to it. I did a mixture of Feta/Parmesan, cut down on the Mayo to a couple of teaspoons, added 3 cloves of garlic, and salt and pepper to taste. I also completely wrapped my chicken in bacon - around 2 1/2 pieces of bacon per chicken breast. I also basted with the drippings every 10 minutes or so. The chicken turned out moist, not greasy, and the filling turned out perfect.
I recieved a marriage proposal over this recipe!! I'm rather new at this whole "cooking" thing but this recipe is resteraunt quality for dummies. I did follow a fellow reviewer's idea of basting with a lemon & oil mixture thru-out the cooking process. I also added an extra strip of bacon to my friends plate as he's a bacon-o-holic. Fantastically Tasty!!
This recipe came out great!!! I made it exactly as directed, but substituted in ff feta, low fat mayo, frozen cut leaf org spinach, and low sodium bacon. I also increased the garlic to 2 tsp of jarred minced garlic. I also followed another reviewer's advice and seasoned the chicken with garlic powder, salt and bl pepper. Then I stuffed the breasts, and wrapped the bacon. I took the cover off about 10 minutes before it was done, which added a little more color. I also let the chicken rest for about 5 min with alum foil loosely covering. The blend of flavors was a nice change. I will def be making this again!
Tried this recipe for the first time. The family loved it. I used fresh spinach and chopped it fine and then creamed it with miracle whip dressing and added the fetta cheese to that. I flattened the chicken breasts rather than butterfly them. I then put the spinach in the breast and rolled tightly and wrapped it with the Bacon. I drizzled olive oil and lemon pepper over it. I then baked it in the oven for 25 mins at 300 degrees. I then broiled it for another 5 mins to crisp up the the bacon. My family raved about it. The only thing I will change next time would be less miracle whip. Great way to get the spinach into the kids
These were delicious! I did however make a few alterations. I added more garlic b/c we love it. I only had provalone cheese so that's what I used and it was AWESOME! I'm not a huge fan of feta so I will continue to make these without it. I also seasoned the chicken breast slightly with garlic salt, lemon pepper, and seasonings salt. Then I cooked covered for 30 and uncovered for 30 minutes. This is a keeper!
Fantastic recipe. I changed a few things to my tastes - egg instead of mayo, goat cheese instead of feta (highly recommended!), and fresh spinach. I had trouble with how messy the mixture was so next time I think I'll refrigerate it for an hour beforehand. I also seasoned and oiled the chicken. Halfway through baking, I poured out the bacon grease - this made the bacon crispy. The chicken was just a tad dry so I'll probably turn down the heat a little bit next time. Overall, extremely enjoyable recipe with lots of possibilities. This is a definite new favorite.
Super! Easy to prepare, healthy, and delicious! You can add just about anything you like to the mixture- mushrooms, tomatoes, chopped nuts, etc. I made extra stuffing to stuff and completely cover the chicken with and I'm glad I did; it added more spinach and flavor to the dish. If you don't wrap the chicken with bacon, be sure to cook it for less time (I cooked mine for 20 minutes on 400).
This was so easy and super delicious! Worked out great and the whole family loved it. They said it looked and tasted like it was from a restaurant!
Delicious and healthy. Next time I will use 1/2 the spinach and add more cheese. I used Parmesan/Romano cheeses in place of feta. I also used a mixture of 1/2 lite mayo and lite sour cream. We loved the flavor the bacon added (it was not greasy at all) and may use more bacon next time. I browned the chicken in a skillet before I stuffed them, as I like the " finished look" of browned chicken. (you can lower cooking time by 15 minutes this way, too.). I also brushed on a mixture of olive oil/oregano/garlic to chicken half way through cooking. Very moist!
Absolutely delicious! I changed the recipe a little by adding onions and red pepper flakes sauteed in butter and fresh spinach. I used muenster cheese instead of feta and used 1/2 mayo, 1/2 blue cheese dressing, the juice of 1/2 a lemon, salt and pepper. I did not cut a pocket in the chicken breasts. I pounded them, seasoned them with salt and pepper, filled them with the spinach mixture and folded them over like tacos, securing them with toothpicks. I then laid out the bacon strips, placed the chicken breast on top, wrapped the chicken breast with the bacon and placed an additional strip lengthwise. I baked them for 40 minutes then placed them in the broiler 3 minutes per side to crisp the bacon. We enjoyed these very much. Will make again and again.
I've replaced the Feta with; once with Mozzarella and once with Habanero. Both came out great ! I've also started using a piece of spaghetti to secure instead of toothpicks ??. A trick I learned from Chef Michael Smith.
Great, even the most finicky of eaters seems to like this creation. Just be sure to get the chicken nice and thin for rolling. The first time I made it, the chicken was not tenderized and it came out too dry.
Awesome recipe...even my 5 year old begs for it! I use the "garlic and herb" feta, and completely wrap the chicken in bacon (about 2 slices each), then place them all in a baking dish and surround with mushrooms. A little white wine over the top, bake as directed, and yum-o! The mushrooms are to die for, and the chicken is delicious. Thanks!
This is a staple recipe for me and it never fails to please. You don't need to cook it a full hour unless your chicken breasts are very thick and large. It's wonderful with a wild rice pilaf.
This was just wonderful and so easy to make. The only change I made was that I used fresh spinach that I chopped. I also drizzled some olive oil on top and then sprinkled some of Emeril's chicken spices on it. It was absolutely delicious! The chicken was perfect and not dried out at all. I would have normally preferred to have the outside of the chicken golden brown, but it tasted so good that it didn't matter
great recipe, thanks
I liked it... so did the kids I watch! So that's a definite plus! :)
A++! I followed the recipe almost exactly and my boyfriend, the pickiest eater in the world, loved it! The only thing I changed was deciding to cook it uncovered for 20 min at the end in order to brown the chicken a little. Next time I will wrap the chicken breasts with 2 pieces of bacon instead of just one because the salty flavor was a great compliment. What a great recipe, thanks!
It was good except the edge of chicken got a little too dry and hard.... My husband and daughter weren't that crazy about this dish since they're not a big fan of spanich...
This was the best, very flavorful and tender. I divided the mayo (using miracle whip and sour cream). I also added a bit or parm cheese. Since I like flavor, I seasoned the outside of my chicken with season salt, wrapped two slices of bacon and baked in the oven. An hour was good since my chicken was thick. About 15 minutes before it was done, I broiled the chicken to get it brown and cook the bacon. This will be made again. Beautiful presentation, great to impress guest. Can't wait to have the leftovers for dinner tonight.
This was awesome. My husband and I loved it and he asked that I make it on a regular basis. The only changes I made were to use prosciutto not bacon, and I seasoned the chicken with garlic powder, onion powder and pepper--but there was so much flavor that I bet it would have been great even without the seasonings. Thank you Laurie!
