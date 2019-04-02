Jenny's Cuban-Style Slow-Cooker Chicken Fricassee

This is a typical Cuban chicken fricassee dish. It's easy to make and quite tasty. This goes best over white rice and some fried plantains.

By JECHLL

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
6 hrs
total:
6 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Combine onion, garlic, bell pepper, and potatoes in a medium bowl. Stir in tomato sauce and wine; season with cumin, sage leaf, salt, and pepper.

  • Place chicken legs in the slow cooker. Pour onion mixture over chicken.

  • Cover and cook on Low until juices run clear, 6 to 8 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
316 calories; protein 23.3g; carbohydrates 21g; fat 14g; cholesterol 94.2mg; sodium 264.1mg. Full Nutrition
