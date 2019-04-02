Jenny's Cuban-Style Slow-Cooker Chicken Fricassee

great recipe..but I suggest not using chicken on a bone. The meat became so tender it fell right off the bones and the bones became brittle so it was hard to pick them out. Very good though...I dont know why people complained that the potatoes weren't cooking all the way...my potatoes were extremely moist. I doubled the recipe and added a can of diced tomatoes to the recipe as others suggested but when it was done there was so much juice that I think it would have been fine without it. I didnt know what the other reviewers were talking about when they suggested sofrita or goya whatever...so I just added fajita seasoning to it through out the cooking process...only stirred it once about half through and cooked it for the whole 8 hours.