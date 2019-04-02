Jenny's Cuban-Style Slow-Cooker Chicken Fricassee
This is a typical Cuban chicken fricassee dish. It's easy to make and quite tasty. This goes best over white rice and some fried plantains.
Fabulous... but I'm only giving 4 stars because I made it with the changes others have suggested. I used 2 lbs boneless, skinless chicken thighs. I also added 3 heaping TBSP sofrito, 2 env. Goya sazon and a can of diced tomatoes as others did. My modification was to also add 1/2 of a 8oz jar of alcaparrado (a mix of green olives, pimento & capers)which is common to cuban cooking. Left is going in the slow cooker all day... served it with "moros & christianos" aka Moors & Christians(black beans and white rice). Shop your local mexican grocery, if available. The added ingredients are worth the trip!Read More
This was easy and pretty good for a quick throw together crock pot dish. My husband even liked it and he likes "plain" food. Next time will leave out potatoes b/c even though I cubed them and put them in the bottom of the pot they did'nt cook thoroughly. Will serve with rice and black beans in future.Read More
What I like about Jenny's Cuban-Style Slow-Cooker Chicken Fricassee? It was nice and easy to put together. It was a pretty decent take on regular chicken fricasse. Things I would do differently: Remove the skin prior to cooking and add some chicken breasts also. Things I added to the recipe: I added a can of chopped Italian tomatoes with garlic and oregano and two packets of Sazon' (a Caribbean spice or seasoning packet-great flavor). I also added 5 large stuffed green olives. I served my dish over white rice and still used the potatoes too. My kids ate the chicken easily as it was soft and fell right off the bone. I will use this recipe again for its ease in preparation and because my family enjoyed it.
Ok, I prepared this using 4 drumsticks and 4 thighs. Went to work, THEN I read the reviews. I stopped at the store and picked up SazonGoya and Goya Sofrito as recommended. I got home later so it had already been cooking an hour or so longer. I added some more white wine, some chicken broth and the extra seasoning. My beau doesn't like dark meat, so fearful I might have ruined the whole meal, I baked 4 chicken breasts and threw that in too, what the heck. I served over white rice. The meat feel right off the bones it was so tender! Sooo tasty! You just have to add the extra seasoning. I think the extra cooking time helped too, it "thickened" everything up and the potatoes were tender. My boyfriend loved this dish adn we ate the leftovers for days. I would make this again!
I also made some changes to this dish- I used 4 chicken breasts (chopped up), added 2 packets of GOYA Sazon (as mentioned previously), 3 TBSP of GOYA Sofrito (found in latin american food stores), and a can of diced tomatoes mentioned previously, as well. The canned potatoes were a million times easier (and just as tasty) and I also served this over white rice w/ black beans. Fiance loved it and had the left overs for the next 2 days!
I added this recipe a long time ago and did it right off the top of my head. I love the changes that everyone has made. Looking back, of course, it's best to remove the skin and adding olives makes it wonderful. I don't know why "Allrecipes" added the sage, as I only use 1-2 bay leaves in it. You can make this quickly in a dutch oven on the stove too. The Goya seasoning or something like it should also have been included in the ingredients. Hope you continue to love it! Jenny!!!
I made this today and the only change I made was to add Goya Sofrito and Sazon as other reviewers recommended....this was restaurant quality!!!( I live in Florida and love Cuban cafeterias)I could not find alcaparrado, or I would have added that too...Thanks Jenny!
Delicious! Per other's comments I added Sazon, and homemade sofrito. It was fabulous. For those who said it was bland, be sure to taste the sauce before pouring it over the chicken. It might need more salt/pepper etc. Serve with white rice... perfect!
I should have listened more to the bad reviews then the good ones. This was pretty much tasteless. I followed the recipe exact...I will never make again...the one good thing about it was that it was VERY easy to put together. Sorry Jenny
5 stars with the changes other reviewers suggested, I add the sofrito, and 2 packets of sazon. I also added green olives.
What a fantastic dish! I used one whole chicken, cut into standard pieces -- the breast meat literally fell off the bone! -- and had dinner for two for two nights. My fiancée has been introduced to all sorts of new and exciting dishes since we met, and she said this one is definitely among the best I've prepared...and that's not due to any lack of culinary skills on my part!
This was very easy and good. Changes I made per reviews- cut potatoes into large chunks, added a ton more spices (cumin, ground coriander, onion powder, garlic powder, seasoning salt), and skinned the chicken pieces. I had planned on sprinkling with cilantro but mine had gone bad. Would have been a nice addition. I also added a cornstarch paste towards the end to help thicken the sauce a bit. I really liked the flavor the wine added. I served with cheese quesadillas and black beans and rice. A great base recipe to play around with to suit your taste! Will make again.
Thank you Jenny! My whole family loved this once I pulled the wine from the recipe. My wife loved it, our fussy 9 year old had three servings and even the 18 month old loved it too. I put in too much chopped garlic (on purpose) to make it taste stronger as I removed the wine. Excellent recipe.
solid dish would have enjoyed a little more spicy heat.
This was so yummy, I was amazed at how all these flavors came together and mellowed out into one. The chicken was falling off the bones and flavorful. The only thing is that I used canned potatoes as I was all out of any other potatoes, and they got a little burnt when sitting on a side the whole 8 hours. I recommend stirring halfway when using canned potatoes. Other than that, I recommend using canned tatoes, guaranteed to be cooked through when you are done.
Very good crock pot dish. I put in chix breast for myself and thighs for my husband.
I made many of the additions/changes that others suggested. I added two packets of the Goya Sazon and 3 tbsp of the Goya Sofrito. I also used 2 bay leaves instead of sage since bay leaves are more commonly used in cuban cooking. I also added about 1/2 a cup of the alcaparrado as someone else suggested. I more than likely will not add this again. The spanish olives had pits in them. I will just add manzanilla olives with some pimentos next time. Also used a little over 3 lbs of chicken leg quarters. It took a little longer to cook. Overall this was very good!!
I love cuban food, I love the taste. I like eating this meal with some fried plantains and some black beans and rice. I also add a bit of home made salsa to give it a kick. Thanks for the recipe!
great recipe..but I suggest not using chicken on a bone. The meat became so tender it fell right off the bones and the bones became brittle so it was hard to pick them out. Very good though...I dont know why people complained that the potatoes weren't cooking all the way...my potatoes were extremely moist. I doubled the recipe and added a can of diced tomatoes to the recipe as others suggested but when it was done there was so much juice that I think it would have been fine without it. I didnt know what the other reviewers were talking about when they suggested sofrita or goya whatever...so I just added fajita seasoning to it through out the cooking process...only stirred it once about half through and cooked it for the whole 8 hours.
The first time I had this was it was made for me...fell instantly in love. It is a new staple in our kitchern.
I made this recipe for tonight's dinner and it was excellent. I used a large can of diced tomatoes instead of the fresh tomatoes, and, based on the other reviewers comments, I added 1 Tbs of jerk seasoning. I also used boneless, skinless chicken thighs. It was delicious. I will definitely make it again.
So simple and easy and so delicious. i served this on top of rice. the only thing i modified was only adding 4 potatos (my crock pot is a little too small for 8 potatos), 1 whole bell pepper and adding a little jamiacan jerk seasoning. I will be making this again!
Very delish. I just made a few changes. I didn't have any wine so I left that out (probably would have brought this dish to a whole new dimension); I don't like green peppers so I used 1/2 a red pepper and instead of potatoes I made rice and to spoon the chicken and the juices over. Great flavor! I loved it, daughter loved it and picky b/friend loved it.
I love my slow cooker/crock pot. I did use the leg quarters since we got them on sale but boiled them for about 20 to 30 minutes the night before, after they cooked I then deboned the chicken and put in the fridge. Popped everything into the crock pot the next morning and I did add garlic powder,omitted the sage and used some dried rosemary. Very Very Good. Thanks so much for the post.
This was Awesome!!!I didn't have the sage or cumin ,but I threw in ( 2 Bay leaves,1 tsp of sofrito,and 1 sazon packet.This was a huge hit at my house.
Chicken was fall off the bone but that was the only thing I liked about this dish.
I really enjoyed this dish and it's distinctly Cuban flavor but my honey wasn't crazy about it and said he wouldn't mind not having it again. I did boil and cube the potatoes before adding them to the mix and they turned out perfect. The flavor reminded me a great deal of the Garlic Chicken at a local Cuban restaurant, fewer vegetables in theirs but the flavor was very close.
This was delicious! My whole kids and husband devoured it and asked that it be a "regular" dinner item. It was so quick and easy too. The only thing I changed was substituting savory for sage, only because I didn't have any sage on hand. I used chicken thighs (again, this is what I had on hand) and browned them for a few minutes in a frying pan before putting them in the slow cooker. Great recipe!
I added the Sazon (2 pkgs) and about 2 tablespoons of Adobo and omitted all other spices except pepper. Delicious.
It was good enough to keep eating but next time I'll boil the chicken to remove the skin and bones because in every bite there's a bone or grizzle. Another thing is that the chicken needed a bit more flavor, it tasted kind of plain to me but overall it was good and the family loved it I would just make those minor adjustments.
I made this with the suggested changes (sofrito and Sazon, which I found at Meijer)and the chicken was still a bit bland. Will make this again, but with hot sauce next time.
Fantastic! Made it again the next week after my wife went crazy for the first batch! I followed Karen H.'s advice on the sazon and sofrito, and also used canned potatoes for laziness' sake. The second batch is chopped up a whole chicken and put it all in, and it all tasted great. Served over cooked brown rice, it easily made a dinner and 3 lunches worth.
I followed this recipe to a 't'. Tasteless.
I used drumsticks with the skin on. I found it to be too greasy so will try it with chicken breast pieces next time. Loved the spices and flavor!
This was easy to make and got raves when I served it. It was good even the next day. This is a recipe I'll be using again and again.
Absolutely loved this. I used three chicken hindquarters, a larger can (16oz) of tomato sauce, a 16oz can of diced tomatoes (mexican style with chiles and onions) and a whole bell pepper chopped. Thanks to the adbuce of many of the reviewers I obtained and used 2packets of Goya sazón and 3tbsp of Goya sofrito. I also per advice quartered the potatoes and served over rice, with fried plantains on the side. The chicken was tremendously flaborful and tender and the sauce was aromatic and wonderful. This was a great comfidence builder for my first foray int o cuban cuisine. Thanks Jenny for a simple and tasty recipe that only needed a few tweaks.
Good! Used skinless/boneless thighs; added red pepper and few pickled jalapenos. Need to season meat before you add sauce, needed lots of salt.
Easy and delicious
I made this tonight and it was a big hit with my 3 kids and I. There where two changes I made but only because I did not have two of the ingredients. I used spagetti sauce because I did not have tomato sauce and I took the skin off of the chicken. I was so yummy. I will be making this again:) Thanks Jenny!!
This was a good recipe--I used chicken breasts and Adobo for seasoning as others recommended. I also threw in some carrots for extra veggies. About an hour before we were ready to eat, a lot of the liquid had cooked off, so I added chicken broth. Served it with rice, black beans and a fried egg on top and it was great!
I found this to be surprisingly bland, although the chicken was very moist and delicate. I won't make it again.
Each week, a group of friends and I get together to watch Top Chef and we select a theme for the evening. Last night was "Cuban", so I used this recipe since it got great reviews. I don't know anything about Cuban food, but I personally didn't care for this recipe at all. You absolutely MUST take off the skin before cooking or you going to gag on the amount of grease in the sauce. I added diced tomatoes and the goya seasoning as other reviewers had suggested, but I still found the dish unappealing and hardly inspired. It was basically chicken sitting on a plate with tomato juice. Others said it was tasty, but I assume they were being kind. Don't think I would make it past an elimination challenge with this dish were I actually on the show! ;-)
Disappointing- followed recipe and made a few slight changes based on the reviews- sofrito, used crushed tomatoes with garlic/onions.. still tasteless. Very tender though. Wouldn't make again- sorry!
I didn't like this at all....I love Cuban food and this didn't even come close to the flavor.
Made this for the family - they all loved it!
This was YUMMY! I used Carribean Jerk seasoning in addition to the ones in the recipe and my family LOVED this dish, even my husband who hates chicken on the bone. I served it with rice in a bowl, kinda like a soup, it was wonderful, thanks for the recipe.
Easy and deliciousness thank you!
This is so yummy! I also used a jar of sofrito (Goya brand) and a packet of Sazon Azafran (also Goya) per the original submitters review. I also substituted bay leaves for the sage in the recipe (per OP as well).
I made this for dinner last night. Easy and perfect. It is on the list to do again.
this recipe was a hit for Christmas eve 2016! minor alterations: 1: browned the chicken before putting in crockpot. 2: added Sofritos to the mixture that goes over the chicken.
This was a very good base recipe. I did need to add some 'umph' in the spice department, which is why I only gave this recipe 4 stars. Everyone's taste in what makes a good recipe s unique, and this is no exception. I will make this again :)
I loved this recipe, but I did add my touch to it to make it more flavorful and it was great. First, I browned the chicken. I didn't have white wine, so I used red to deglaze the pot. I added Goya Sofrito (the green one) and also added a can of diced tomatoes. I have it so may parents (who are Cuban) and the LOVED it! Great basic recipe.
Did not turn out well at all....I was hoping for a tasty combo of flavors...did NOTenjoy.
Although the chicken just fell off the bone, the taste just wasn't there. It needs more flavor.
I have to say this was by far my least favorite recipe so far. I thought it was tastless, and I wouldn't make it again.
made this yesterday this was pretty yummy and easy to throw together. Try this recipe
This is a fantastic meal. I would eat it over and over again
I would definitely make it again. I did what others recommended. I omitted fresh tomatoes and instead added a can of diced tomatoes that were seasoned with oregano, basil and garlic. I added 3 heaping scoops of sofrito, and a bay leaf instead of sage. I used boneless skinless thighs and cooked for 4 min on each side to brown a little, the added it all to a dutch oven. Heated it on stove then put in oven at 400 degrees for 35 min, perfect!
I improvised a little on this recipe and actually combined and altered this recipe with another chicken fricasse recipe I found on this website. It was very tasty and the chicken came out so tender it literally was falling right off the bone with the touch of a fork. The only downside was it stunk up my house for a good 3 days!
Quick easy delicious I’m putting this on a regular rotation at my house
Great
amazingly yummy!!!!!
I made this recipe and it was delicious. I followed the reviews and other's suggestions and Goya Sazon, being that my Mother and her family is from Cuba I also knew to toss in either green olives or capers. I used the capers. It turned out pretty good!
I have made this dish a couple of times. It is pretty good but seems to be lacking a complexity in the flavor. It is a little bit bland.
This meal is EASY and DELICIOUS!!! TY TY TY WOW!!
great tasting dish. my kid doesn't like onion or bell peppers so I put in carrots and celery for its bland crunch and did diced tomatoes instead. as one reviewer pointed out it should have green olives and a little alcapparo (olive) juice to make it a true "Cuban" dish, it made it very delicious. everyone including my fussy toddler eat it all up.
I have made this recipes many time and it is one of my go to recipes when on a weekday. The recipe is very easy, very versatile. I use boneless, skinless chicken thighs instead of the chicken leg quarters. It cooks faster that way.
Serve with rice, it was a bit wet so maybe drain the tomatoes a bit
Great slow cooker recipe - tasty, quick (well quick to throw into a crock pot), and easy!
this was very very tasty. i did add extra spices and green olives as others have mentioned and i cheated and used a jarred 'sofrito' that had the tomatoes/peppers/onions/garlic. used boneless skinless chicken thighs. will make again for sure.
an amazing dish !!
This is the first time I have ever cooked with a slow cooker and this recipe couldn't make it any easier. I did add my own twist. I seasoned my meat with my regular seasoning like garlic powder, adobo, sazon...etc. I let the meat marinate over night. The only thing I can say is that the amount of garlic gloves and onion is too much. Next time with will only use 3 garlic gloves and half an onion. At the end of it all the 8 hr cooking time cooked everything perfectly. The meat was falling off the bone and potato was fully cooked. Very easy to make, love it.
I liked the taste of wine and tomatoes with the chicken, but I honestly have to say that it was still missing salt even though I put some on the chicken to begin with. I was able to enjoy it after salting a second time.
I absolutely love it! I added Sazon and Sofrito!
Very bland & I even added Adobo seasoning. I come from a Puerto Rican family and my first thought would be to add sofrito to this dish. Not sure if I will make this again or not.
Very flavorful...kids really liked it.
tastelss if made as is.
The smell was delicious I couldn't wait to dive in. The only problem is that it was a bit watered done. I took the skin off of the chicken quarters too. I had a similar dish at a Cuban restaurant and it was more creamy. I definitely plan to do this dish again. It is very simple to make but I am definitely adding olives, some capers, and Sofrito. I made it with rice and replaced the water with chicken broth.
Awesome, served over Jasmine Rice. Added 16 Oz. Can of drained and quartered stewed tomatoes and a couple of hands full of sliced portabella mushrooms. Used 2 lbs of boneless skinned chicken thighs. All the rest as per the recipe. Oh, I also left the potato peels on. My wife and I got 3 nights worth of dinner out of it. Awesome!
I like savory. This dish is delicious but not savory. I did add Goya seasonings as recommended. It does need more salt.
this was irredeemably bland and borderline inedible. I could not eat it
