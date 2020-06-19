Chicken Breasts with Plum Salsa and Basmati Rice

My! My! My!! Was this ever SO good! I was hesitant, though, with the combination of flavors, but my, my, my, do they ever work so good together!! I will be makIng this again. Made as directed, salsa, used 3 SEEDED SMALL habaneros in the salsa, marinated in the fridge for an hour and it was NOT too hot. Had a little kick but worked well with the sweetness of the sugar and plums and tang of the cilantro. Marinated the chicken breasts in the salt, pepper, and fresh minced rosemary for about 30 minutes, and since it was nice out, I had DH grill them instead of pan frying. Was a nice surprise taste for the both of us, he LOVED the salsa!! Did not make the rice or green beans but cooked an Uncled Bens boxed rice (Parmesean&Ramano) and sauted spinach in infused garlic olive oil. Made for a nice, healthy, and light, summer dinner!! Thank you so much, for posting this recipe!! It's a keeper!!