Chicken Breasts with Plum Salsa and Basmati Rice
Skinless chicken breasts are seasoned with rosemary and pan-fried, then served over basmati rice with a unique, sweet and spicy plum and habaneros salsa. Pair with green beans and toasted pine nuts.
This was very tasty. I pretty much followed the recipe with one minor change. I pureed a little bit of the salsa and marinated the chicken in that overnite to infuse a little bit of the plum flavor. I wasn't able to find haberno peppers so I used jalapenos and used less. I think next time I'll use the full amount as it wasn't as hot as I was afraid it would be. I added a bit of chicken stock to the pan as I cooked the chicken too. I'll make this again. Yummy summery recipe.
this ended up being too hot to enjoy, and i love hot food. next time i will have to either use a different kind of pepper or cut back on the peppers.
Wow, what a delicious recipe! A warning for those who don't like spicy foods -- this one is HOT! I am from Arizona and enjoy spcy foods but the salsa, even with only two habaneros, had a lot of heat to it. I pureed half of the salsa and cooked it, hoping to mellow that hotness from the peppers, and it worked a little, but everyone agreed that the fresh salsa was much better. The salsa by itself is a keeper but on the chicken it really pops! Try this recipe, and maybe use a less spicy pepper (although it might spoil the festive color!) and you'll be surprised at how tasty the two flavors are together!
The salsa is to die for! We have a plum tree and like southwest spicy food. We made this recipe 3 times and also used the salsa on pork tenderloin. Muoy Bueno! We have made the salsa with serrano, habaneros and jalapenos and all are excellent. Guests loved it!
Great recipe. But since I'm not suicidal, I nixed the three habaneros and just used a jalapeno.
I am actually reviewing only the salsa, which is outstanding and would go well with chicken (or pork) prepared any way.
Delicious recipe!! I altered the plum salsa a little - used 1 1/2 jalapenos instead of habaneros and I also added the juice of 1/2 of a lime. It was excellent - and a little less spicy, although spicy enough. I cooked the chicken on our foreman with a glaze of melted butter and lime juice. I really loved this...although it wasn't my husband's favorite.
My husband didn't care for it too much.He'd rather me not cook it again. I did eat it, but it wasn't a favorite.. It does take a while to get use to the different flavors.. The chicken was the best part for me..I only ate the plum sauce by mixing it w/ the chicken. I did like that it was a little sweet taste mixed w/ the chicken. It was diffently a dish w/ different flavors and don't know if I will make it again bc of the review from the family.
This was very good, minus the habanero peppers. I only added one and a half and the salsa was still way too hot and overpowered everything. Other than that, it tasted pretty good and I will probably try to make it again without the peppers!
My! My! My!! Was this ever SO good! I was hesitant, though, with the combination of flavors, but my, my, my, do they ever work so good together!! I will be makIng this again. Made as directed, salsa, used 3 SEEDED SMALL habaneros in the salsa, marinated in the fridge for an hour and it was NOT too hot. Had a little kick but worked well with the sweetness of the sugar and plums and tang of the cilantro. Marinated the chicken breasts in the salt, pepper, and fresh minced rosemary for about 30 minutes, and since it was nice out, I had DH grill them instead of pan frying. Was a nice surprise taste for the both of us, he LOVED the salsa!! Did not make the rice or green beans but cooked an Uncled Bens boxed rice (Parmesean&Ramano) and sauted spinach in infused garlic olive oil. Made for a nice, healthy, and light, summer dinner!! Thank you so much, for posting this recipe!! It's a keeper!!
Not enough flavor for my taste
LOVED the Salsa!! I used a jalapeno instead and found it a perfect degree of heat and still maintain the flavor of the salsa. It was awesome with the chicken! This one is a keeper!!
This was just ok. First of all, the called for amount of habeneros was way too much - I don't know how anyone could have eaten the salsa with that much habenero. I used one and I thought at first we wouldn't be able to eat it it was so hot. I pureed some of the salsa and then deglazed the pan with some white balsamic and then threw the salsa in with the pan juices. That seemed to calm the heat down. I probably wouldn't make again.
I cut up the chicken breast in to smaller bites. Plum salsa was amazing, I used less sugar and jalapeño’s bc that was all I had. I will be making this again.
The plum salsa is super good. I'm going to incorporate this into other dishes. I like spicy stuff so the heat doesn't bother me like some of the other people on here. Overall the chicken was good and matched the plum salsa well for taste. Will def cook this again!
I love this. I have made it a few times. The salsa I only use 2 habaneros (not too hot for me, but a bit much for my 6 & 9 year olds). I really love it and so do my family and friends I have made it for.
I hate reviewing recipes when I don't follow them to the letter but I have to on this one. I made 2 changes based on previous reviews. I used jalapenos instead of habaneros. I knew that would be too hot. I also made this with pork. WoW Great flavour combo with the pork, rosemary and salsa. The only other thing to mention is the portion was way too much for us. The salsa alone was enough for 4 people. I will definitely make this again.
