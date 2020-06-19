Chicken Breasts with Plum Salsa and Basmati Rice

4.4
20 Ratings
  • 5 13
  • 4 3
  • 3 4
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Skinless chicken breasts are seasoned with rosemary and pan-fried, then served over basmati rice with a unique, sweet and spicy plum and habaneros salsa. Pair with green beans and toasted pine nuts.

Recipe by DAMESTJERNELYS

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2



Directions

  • Place water in a medium saucepan, and stir in the rice. Bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 20 minutes. Remove from heat, cool slightly, and fluff with a fork.

  • In a medium bowl, mix until well combined the plums, onion, habanero peppers, cilantro, and sugar. Cover, and refrigerate about 30 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, season chicken with fresh rosemary, salt, and pepper.

  • Heat vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Place chicken breasts in hot oil, and brown about 1 minute per side. Reduce heat to medium, and cook chicken about 5 more minutes per side. Serve over rice with plum salsa.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
660 calories; protein 48.2g; carbohydrates 98.5g; fat 8.4g; cholesterol 98.8mg; sodium 114.9mg. Full Nutrition
