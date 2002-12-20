Chicken In Basil Cream
This recipe is a welcome change from the usual fried chicken. The cream sauce gives it a wonderful flavor.
This is wonderful! The sauce is divine! I would double the sauce so you have enough to drizzle on a side of pasta. I pounded the chicken breasts so they weren't so thick, used half & half to cut down on the fat (just let it cook a little longer so it thickens), and used seasoned bread crumbs for better flavor. Also added 2-3 garlic cloves to the sauce. I would stick with fresh basil for best flavor - it really does make a difference. Scrumptious!Read More
Me and my husband absolutely LOVED this recipé. We loved the cream sauce the best. My husband kept on raving about it and said to make it again very soon. I served this over egg noodles. I didn't have chicken on hand and used pork cutlets and it was just as delicious. I also added garlic and scallions to the pan while cooking the pork (chicken) and also added a clove of crushed garlic to the cream sauce. (I substituted light heavy cream instead of regular heavy cream which didn't seem to make any difference in taste at all). EXCELLENT !!!!!!!!! (it made me look like a chef in the making) :)
You don’t know me, but you’ve gotta believe me -this is good. I mean REAL good. I modified it a tad, starting with using the standard breading method of flour, egg and (seasoned) bread crumbs. I browned the chicken in a mixture of butter and olive oil to reduce the burning point temperature. Once I browned it thoroughly I cut into it and noticed it was still a little pink on the inside – no problem, I just threw it in a 325 degree oven while I prepared the sauce and cooked some pasta. While I only made two chicken breasts, I hated to waste the better portion of an 8 oz. carton of chicken broth and half a carton of cream, so I thought what the heck, I’ll use it all! I added the chicken broth to the pan first, reduced it drastically, then added the entire carton of cream and let it go until the sauce had reduced to a thick and velvety smoothness. I added the Parmesan and pimiento just before serving and topped the chicken with a basil chiffonade rather than stirring it into the sauce. The chicken was tender and moist, the coating dry, golden and crispy (rather than mushy and soggy), complemented by the luxurious, rich sauce. The pimiento was a nice touch, subtly enhancing the sauce. I’m glad I had the extra sauce - it was perfect for some nice pasta! Since this is a dinner a little on the rich side, I chose to serve it with just a few pattypan squash, lightly seasoned with butter, salt and pepper. At the risk of sounding corny, this was a GLORIOUS dinner.
I was out of chicken broth so I used white wine instead. Highly recommended!
Excellent recipe. I skipped the basil and pimiento, and added some red pepper. Also used 2% milk instead of heavy cream and thickened it with butter and flour. I will make this again.
Wonderful recipe! To save preparation time, I used a packaged "shake and bake" style coating mixture and baked the chicken, then served it with the cream sauce. I added a few mushrooms to the sauce and served pasta on the side. My husband and daughter loved the flavor. Next time I might add artichoke pieces as well. Thanks.
If I could give this recipe 10 stars, I would! Everyone loved this dish! The "sauce" is what takes ordinary fried chicken to the next level. Fine dining! I dipped the chicken in a beaten egg instead of milk and used 2 tsp of dried basil, which was perfect. I can't wait to make again!! Thank you Emily!!
This is a great dish. I pounded the chicken breasts thin so they would not need to fry for long. I cut some fat out of the sauce by using 2% milk instead of heavy cream. To compensate for the loss in thickness, I started the sauce by melting some margarine and then mixing in some flour before slowly stirring in the broth and milk. Still a very tasty sauce.
This recipe is seriously crazy good! Couple of things I did differently: 1) Used flour, then egg, then seasoned panko crumbs with additional garlic, onion powder and Italian seasoning for my "breading". PLEASE NOTE: It is crucial to refrigerate your chicken for 30 minutes or so after you "dip" it so that the "breading" sticks properly while cooking. HINT ~ you may want to prepare the chicken in a combination of olive oil and butter as it has a lower burning point than straight butter. After cooking the chicken I put it in the oven at 250 to keep warm while preparing the sauce, which I doubled per other reviews and am so glad I did. Served with penne pasta to help soak up the wonderful sauce and fresh steamed broccoli to counter the richness of the dish but oh so delicious. Thank you for the submission Emily, I have added this to my recipe collection at my family's request, not that it was ever in doubt! :)
This was excellent! My husband said it was like going out to a nice italian resturant. I served it with pasta and there was plenty of sauce to serve over both. Wonderful! I wish I could give it 10 stars! Thanks for the great recipe!!!
Mmmmmmmmm!! This was SO good I can't find the words to say how much I enjoyed it. My kids weren't that keen, but they are little. What do they know? ha ha. THanks for this great recipe. I am hooked.
Love this recipe. Make it at least once a month. I don't like pimentos so I found substituting sun dried tomatoes an excellent choice.
Delicious!
My whole family loved this and my brothers are extremely picky! I used roasted red peppers instead of pimento peppers and it was a hit. A note is that you need to serve it right away.
We really did not enjoy this meal. Usually if my hubs doesn't care too much for a dish he'll still finish what's on his plate, but this meal was an exception. I think if I made this again I would either use dry basil like I usually do or cut the required amount in half. This was my first time cooking with fresh basil. That's what really overpowered the meal in my opinion. Also I didn't have any pimento peppers on hand so maybe that would have balanced the meal, but all the same I don't think I'll be making this dish again.
thank you so much for the recipe! I doubled the sauce and used fat free 1/2 and 1/2. I put all of it on whole wheat pasta :)
Our family has been making this for years. Ever since we first saw it in a Taste of Home magazine. It is wonderful and comes together very quickly. We always double the sauce and eat it on the chicken as well as over rice.
This was the best meal. My family of 4 truly enjoyed this dish. I only omitted the pimentos because I do not like them. I doubled the sauce recipe and added fresh chopped garlic and red pepper flakes. I cooked chicken tenderloins in 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Instead of milk, I used an egg to keep the coating on the chicken. I will make this again and again. I can't wait to have a dinner party. I am sure to impress my guest with this dish.
Tried this recipe last night for dinner. It was absolutely sensational!! My husband literally raved about it and woke up this morning saying what a good dinner we had last night. I used the thin cut chicken breasts to save cooking time but otherwise followed the recipe exactly as written. Don't make the mistake of thinking that you need to season your chicken before cooking it because the cheese, butter and basil seasons it just right. Will definitely be making this one on a regular basis. Can't wait to try that sauce on fish! Had the sauce with fish (Tilapia) the following night. Just as awesome!!
This chicken was OUTSTANDING!!! Rave reviews by all, and lots of "when can we have this again?" comments! The only thing I didn't have was the pimentos, so I sauteed some mushrooms and threw them in.....WHOA NELLY!! I couldn't get enough!! Thanks so much for an absolutely brilliant recipe!
This was fabulous! It was a big hit with my family! Even my kids loved it, so I will make it again. I doubled the receipe and I changed a couple of things. I used 1/2 ck broth and 1/2 wine wine. I used sun dried tomatoes instead of the pimentos. I can't wait to make this again! Next time I will saute mushrooms in white wine and add it to the mixture and/or artichoke hearts to change it up a bit. BUT you don't have to add these things to make it better because it was great just the way it was. I strongly recommend this.
I loved this....hubby said 4 stars (I say 4.5) I doubled the amount of sauce to have enough to spoon over egg noodles, but didn't double the amount of basil and it was really good. Have never used fresh basil before and love it. Tastes really fresh. Thanks for the post...a definate keeper. This recipe is almost identical to the Basil Cream Chicken....they are both good. Thanks for the post.
I followed the recipe exactly and the flavor was out of this world. The sauce was somewhat runny but seemed to soak into the chicken. Next time I will thicken the sauce with 2 T butter & flour, use half & half instead of heavy whipping cream, and pound the chicken breasts somewhat to cut some of the cooking time. Maybe try 2 tsp of dry basil instead of the fresh (to keep cost down). Will update when I make these changes. This a definite keeper.
I really liked this recipe, I didn't use the pimento peppers as we don't care for them, I did use panko bread crumbs and instead of frying, I baked the chicken. It was still crunchy and so good!
A new favorite. I made a few changes, but I didn't alter the recipe much.
Good, but not great. When I see 4.5 stars or above... i'm sort of expecting amazingness!
This is an absolutely wonderful recipe. The sauce is so good. I doubled it and served over noodles. I did leave out the pimentos too. The next day, I used the leftover noodles and sauce, added some cheese, a little more heavy cream, a can of tuna, and a little shredded zucchini I had and it made the best tuna casserole! Even my kids loved both meals! This will be my go to recipe. :)
Excellent!! I thought the sauce was a little soupy the first time I tried it, so I made a few adjustments - instead of 1/2 c. chicken stock, I dissolved 1 T. of chicken bouillon granules in 1/4 c. white wine. I also use fat free cream intead of heavy cream and it turned out just fine. I use an entire bunch of fresh basil, probably 1/2 c. or more when chopped. Yum!! In addition, I slice each chicken breast into 3 or 4 strips, it makes for more even cooking, and I used Italian bread crumbs. Thanks for sharing, it's definitely a keeper.
I confess I used 2% instead of heavy cream. The freshest basil I can get here is in those little refrigerated packages in the grocery store, and I'm sure that had a great impact on the final result. I also always use bouillon instead of broth because 1 jar of those cubes has so many and I don't have a lot of space for extra cans. This turned out good, but I felt like it was more work than value, and I am not shy about putting in work in the kitchen, I love cooking! The pan-fried chicken was a nice treat for us because I hardly ever do that. But ultimately I felt like it just needed tons more sauce, and maybe something else in the sauce other than just pimentos and basil and parm. I will probably make this again with some more customization. It was very good with egg noodles and as leftovers, too, I just threw the chicken & sauce in a tupperware together, it didn't seem to act up when microwaving the next day.
My favorite by far!! I changed nothing. Came out like a fine dining Italian Dish. I served over extra wide eggnoodles (doubled sauce for noodles) with salad and toasted garlic bread. My kids and hubby loved it! Thanks!
Very Good! I did make a few small changes to this recipe. I started by seasoning my chicken with salt and pepper, then coated with beaten egg rather than milk and then coated with panko to which I added just a little parmesan cheese. Just before de-glazing the pan with chicken broth, I sautéed some fresh garlic just until fragrant. I think the key to this recipe is fresh basil and a good quality parmesan cheese. We enjoyed this and I would definitely make it again.
I used chicken tenders, seasoned with salt and pepper, dipped in milk and Italian seasoned bread crumbs. Followed the recipe but added 1 shallot and 1 garlic clove chopped to the pan after frying and removing the chicken. Made 1 1/2 times the sauce. Cut the chicken tenders into smaller pieces after frying. Used less fresh basil added fresh parsley to make recipe 1/2 cup, family not to keen on strong basil flavor. Served over farfalle pasta. Will make this again. Delicious!.
A wonderful deviation from the standard chicken dish, though I did change a few things: Instead of milk, I dipped the chicken in one egg (beaten) and breadcrumbs. Then, instead of frying in butter, I baked the chicken in the oven (350 at 40 mins) for a healthier version of the dish; just sprayed a dish with Pam and laid the chicken in. The baking made the chicken nice and crispy on the outside and moist and juicy on the inside. I made about a batch-and-a-half of the sauce because I wanted to use up all the cream I had in the fridge. So, I added about an EXTRA 1/2 cup of cream; EXTRA 1/4 broth; EXTRA 1/4 parm cheese; and EXTRA 1/4 basil to what's written in the recipe. I omitted the pimentos due to preference and kept the pepper amount the same. I also added some cornstarch to thicken the sauce. The sauce was delicious! The chicken broth gave it a mild but savory flavor, and it was surprisingly light for a cream sauce. The only complaint? I couldn't really taste any basil. I served the sauce over the chicken and some leftover plain pasta, and topped the dish with some diced plum tomatoes for color and added flavor. Yummy meal, and super easy to make; you can create the sauce in the last five minutes the chicken is baking. The boyfriend mentioned several times while eating that this was a great dish, so this is definitely a keeper recipe.
This recipe was a definite winner. My wife and I loved it. I took the leftovers in to the office and everybody really enjoyed it.
This recipe did not do it for me. I would suggest frying the chicken in a non stick pan, as the bread crumbs on my chicken ended up sticking to the pan and making a mess of the cream sauce. The sauce was too thick and ended up looking like a glob on top of the chicken. It did taste really good however, but it looked awful!
Delicious!! Whole family LOVED this! Used half & half (didn't have heavy cream on hand) and freshly grated romano cheese. Poured almost all the sauce (there was alot!) over the chicken, covered and let sit about 10 minutes while finishing up with the rest of the meal. The chicken was soooo moist it practically melted in your mouth! And the sauce was just incredible! Will definitely make again and again!
My husband is a PICKY eater and when he says, "YUM! This is really good. We need to have this again!" I WILL be making it again! It is a little on the fattening side with the cream so I might try a lighter substitute for the cream next time. This is a KEEPER!
Quik easy recipe without too many steps or ingredients to gather. Very tasty.
I love this and so does my husband and he is very picky. I have used half and half instead of heavy cream because I usually have half and half and it is just as delicious. I didn't have any fresh basil last night and had to use dried and it was still good.
I'm giving this 5 stars, as I had to make one adaptation due to ingredient "shortage" that might have made it not as good as it could have been. I would have given mine 5 stars, too, but I was cheating! I don't like to mess with a posted recipe, as it seems a bit out of order, but I didn't have fresh basil, and did have some homemade pesto, which is what I substituted. Otherwise followed exactly, and the whole fussy family just loved it. It's now definitely on the "serve to company" list. Thanks for a good (and easy) recipe! BTW, I never like to sub anything for heavy cream--it never works out quite the same. It's only once in while ;) Just bought a bunch of fresh basil to try this again as written. It's a keeper!
Excellent recipe. I did season my chicken with garlic powder, salt, and onion powder. Next time, I will leave out the salt. Made it toooo salty. Doubled the sauce. At first I thought it wasn't going to thicken up, but I continued to stir it on medium heat and it thickened just fine. I put the chicken back in the pan with the sauce and then served it over egg noodles. The family really enjoyed it!
Solid, easy to make sauce. Followed the instructions exactly and had a great dinner.
Best sauce I have ever made from this site. I didn't use pimentos only becuase the kids wouldn't like it. Sauce was a little thin, so I thickened with a little cornstarch. The chicken was good, but the sauce made it fantastic! Thank you. I will use over and over.
Pretty good - I added a clove of garlic to the sauce and probably could have cooked the sauce a little longer to thicken it up a bit more. Served it over egg noodles and asparagus. Yum!
This was very, very good. The reason for my 4 star rating was because I swapped fresh garlic for pimento peppers. I think this was key and with the pimento peppers instead of the garlic this would have lacked a lot of flavor. I made some other substitutions to make this more friendly to my waistline: -used fat free half-n-half in place of heavy cream -I pounded the chicken thin and coated a pan with 2 tsp of olive oil before broiling the chicken instead of frying it -I cooked some whole-grain pasta and let it finish cooking (the last 2 mins) in the sauce and then ate that alongside the chicken. I'll make this over and over again using these modifications. The change to the half-n-half and butter saved 166 calories and 21 grams of fat per serving!
The sauce turned out more runny than expected which worked out fine given I used Egg Noodles that needed to be coated. I'd recommend cutting the chicken into strips prior to breading them. This will help make the chicken cook more evenly while helping with portion control. I'd also add the basil after the sauce is finished reducing. Next time, I'm going to add a bit of fresh nutmeg, replace the heavy cream with skim milk with corn starch, and add a sauteed shallot & garlic clove to the sauce for a more healthful & hopefully more tasty version. But I can't imagine anyone not enjoying this recipe.
I have made this several times!!! Served it at a banquet for 60 ladies & it was a hit!!! It's also great served over pasta. Love, love, love, it!
We really enjoyed this. The sauce is excellent, and really makes the dish. I added a bit of sherry to the sauce, as recommended by another reviewer. Also used Italian style bread crumbs, as that's what I had on hand. We have left over sauce, which will be great over some pasta. Will make this again. Thanks.
I have made this twice - once for my boyfriend and then again for Father's Day. So far everyone has loved it. Just make sure to make more sauce if you are going to serve it with pasta!
Excellent recipe! Used Italian seasoned bread crumbs and half and half....wonderful!
I had left-over basil from another meal so I searched for basil recipes and found this one. I actually used sun-dried tomatoes instead of pimentos since that's all I had. I also did not have whipping cream so used milk with cornstarch which I've done before. I used dried grated Parmesan cheese (the kind you usually find in shakers at pizza places or chain Italian restaurants) which is all I had on hand. I served it over plain jasmine rice. My husband liked the dish a lot. The dried Parmesan kind of left the sauce a bit gritty for me. I think that next time I'll use FRESH Parmesan and grate it myself. Overall it had a wonderfully fresh taste and it's still a keeper (especially since hubby liked it!!).
Really good chicken and so easy! I used fire-roasted red peppers instead of pimentos. The basil and pepper combination is so good.
AWESOME! Tried making with freshly grated parmesan and sun-dried tomatoes instead of pimentos - it's terrific! This dish is one of our family favorites now! Thank you!
I added sun dried tomatoes and about a TBL. of asiago cheese to the recipe. It was wonderful!
Fabulous recipe. I only made very slight modifications. I cut the chicken breasts into thirds and then breaded and cooked them in butter. I used slightly more cream than recommended. But if you thicken the sauce enough it comes out wonderfully. I served it over penne pasta. Yum!
Loved this! Like many others I added garlic which really added to the flavor. I also included mushrooms and a bit of cayenne pepper for a little kick. Came out great - my family loved it too!
Double the sauce and add 1 tsp garlic powder. I used 8-10 chicken tenders & Italian bread crumbs. Serve over pasta noodles.
This was a easy and delicious meal. I pounded the chicken to tenderize it. Deglazed the pan with 1/2 cup white wine. Used low fat half and half instead of heavy cream, omitted the pimento because of preference. Added a couple cloves fresh minced garlic. Used 1/2 cup chopped fresh basil which really does make a difference. These were the only modifications. Poured it over penne past and served with a crusty bread. DELISH!! Thank you Emily for sharing. Will make again and again.
This is SO good!!! Everyone in our family enjoyed this. I omitted the pimentos because my kids would turn their noses up if they saw them..but the sauce is outstanding!! If you can buy light sodium chicken broth, I would. The parmesan adds alot of salt flavor..not too much.. you just don't need to add any in any other way.
Very good recipe. Easy and quick.
Delicous! East to make.
This was delicious! Made exactly as stated except for the pimientos as our store does not carry them. I used capers instead. Husband and I both gobbled it up. YUM! Next time might thicken the sauce a bit with flour/water paste…. Served with green beans and rice. Thank you!
Wonderful! I made with whole milk and used roasted red bell peppers instead but it still turned out wonderful. I will make this recipe again :o)
This is one of my favorite recipes. I have used purple basil, sweet basil, and lemon basil. I like it best with the purple basil, it looks very extravagant. If you like the peppery taste of basil, then this dish is for you.
i love it its easy and u can add your favourite herb to give it that zing
Didn't have pimento's so I skipped that...also was running low on parm cheese...but still came out great! Added some red pepper flakes to give it a little kick to replace the pimetos...delish!
Slight deviation of cooking instructions. I fried the chicken but it needed a little cooking after cutting one open, so I baked it with the sauce on top. Didn't change any ingredients. This is great! It is easy and it is delicious. Family really enjoyed the chicken. And yes, the sauce would be awesome for pasta. Next time I will make more like everyone said.
LOVED this recipe! My husband asked me to work it into my "rotation" of meals. I omitted the pimentos since I don't like them. To lighten the calories, I used fat-free half-and-half and added a little flour to the sauce--it was still great! I love fresh basil, so I used a bit more than the recipe called for. I will definitely make this again.
I baked the chicken and used 2% milk rather than heavy cream. I think the heavy cream is key to making a nice creamy sauce. The sauce was thin and the milk curdled in the pan making a sauce that didn't look the greatest, but tasted wonderful none the less! I'll definitely make this again.
A big hit! I followed the directions except used Panko bread crumbs and didn't have the pimento peppers so used a couple of Tablespoons of chopped sun dried tomatoes in oil (rinsed). Don't leave out the fresh basil, it adds so much to the flavors. Thanks for a great recipe!
This dish is AWESOME!!!! This is one that will impress. I also make double the cream sauce and add capers and serve over some orzo, as well as on the chicken. Delicious!!!!
Fantastic! This recipe was sooooo good, and pretty easy. I cut the breasts up into tenderloins prior to frying and served them over linguine. This recipe deserves ten stars.
Excellent! I used light cream and doubled the recipe for the sauce. I poured it over steamed brussel sprouts and bowtie noodles. Fabulous!! I will definitely make it again.
Very good. Changed a few things since I'm watching my calories. First I baked it in the oven. Then instead of heavy cream I used plain greek yogurt and a tablespoon of cornstarch. Delicious!
This is really amazing and tastes like you spent hours making it. I pounded the chicken breasts to make them more tender and cut the pimento in half (my husband is not a fan of pimentos) - the results were fabulous. Sauce very good over broccoli too!
This was ok, but nothing to write home about. It was especially not good enough to merit all the fat! I might make it again with some half and half and cook the chicken not in butter... And possibly add in some garlic somewhere. As is is good, but not great.
I doubled the amount to have more sauce. Used panko bread crumb. It was great.
This was good! BUT.. the sauce came out to thin.. I like a thicker sauce so I added 1/2 cup whit wine mixed with cornstarch to thicken it up the second time around that I made this dish.
This was delicious! Hubby took one bite and said "I really like this meal!" I only made 2 chicken breasts as it was just the two of us, but made the full amount of sauce. I recommend making double sauce, like other reviewers said, so you have some for pasta. I used my basil out of my herb garden - the smell was divine! I will be making this again for sure!
Wonderful flavor. I used half and half inplace of the cream and next time may cut it with half milk, it was really rich. I used 1 tsp of dried basil. For the chicken I cubed tenderloin strips instead of dipping them in crumbs I sprinkled the crumbs over them while cooking. I used shake and bake crumbs (homemade recipe from this site that we love) so they were already seasoned perfectly. Also added garlic with the chicken and next time I'll add mushrooms too. Best served with good soft bread for dipping!
SO GOOD. I did make a few changes though, because I didn't want to go to the store. So, I used roasted red bell intead of the pimento and used whole milk and extra butter intead of the cream, also used a little cornstarch to tighten it. I served over multi colored farfalle and lemon brocolli on the side. Really and excellent dish.
This was delicious. I used Italian crumbs and low fat half n half. I doubled the sauce ingredients and served with pasta.
This recipe was amazing! I marinated the chicken in Italian dressing for about an hour beforehand and then breaded and fried per the directions. I've found chicken really needs to be marinated in something to stay moist. The only changes that I made other than that we're to add mushrooms to three pan before the chicken broth and some cherry tomatoes halved with the cream and basil. The tomatoes really added to the dish I think. I don't usually change recipes before I try them as written, but I needed to use my tomatoes up because they are growing like crazy and I am having a hard time staying ahead of them! My husband said this chicken is so moist and delicious, and he is not a chicken fan.
I thought this was just Ok. Unfortunately I followed the advice of other reviewers, and used seasoned bread crumbs. I thought the taste of the basil in the sauce was so delicate, that the seasoned bread crumbs way overpowered it. The sauce itself was just Ok...not nearly as fabulous as I thought it was going to be. I probably will not make this again. UPDATE: My mistake on the basil, I measured wrong (supposed to be tightly packed...) so I've decided to give this another try! I'll keep everyone posted... :)
Very good- easy enough to prepare. Cooking for only two, we used only one big breast, sliced it into medallions and served the sauce over Linguini noodles. Served over the pasta, this was a pretty heavy meal but we thoroughly enjoyed it. Next time, I will not dip the chicken in milk,(don’t like the milky taste) and will use lemon peel/ juice in both the coating and the sauce. My parmesan cheese was very clumpy in spite of cooking for 20 minutes and I don’t know why. Sauce was not too thick as other reviewers commented. Very good recipe..
I have made this dish twice. Very easy to make!! The basil cream sauce is amazing. I made alterations to the sauce. I tripled the sauce recipe. If you follow the recipe you will not have enough sauce to pour on everything else. It is a very thin sauce also, so I added some flour to the chicken broth, mixed it and poured it in to thicken the sauce. NOTE: I USE CHICKEN BROTH DO NOT USE CHICKEN STOCK AS IT WILL NOT BE AS FLAVOURFUL. I did fry the chicken but as an easy way I used garlic shake and bake for the breading then I fryed it in a pan on the stove. made for easy cooking All I'm all I will make this meal again and it was a huge hit the two times that I did make it!!
This is one of those times I wish we had half star ratings. The idea of rolling the chicken breasts in bred crumbs, instead of flour, had not occurred to me. The chicken ended up juicy and crunchy, I won't be using flour again! However, the sauce it self was incredibly bland. I added a ton of the herbs as well as garlic but that didn't add much punch to it. Sauce was nice and smooth though.
this was soooo good! Thanks for sharing!
We all loved this. We made it the first time like the recipe says over chicken and The sauce was so fantastic my husband started suggesting other things it could go over. So I made the suace again a week later and we put it over Salmon. It was fantastic and so easy. I did do things a little different the second time to thicken it a bit. I put the butter in the bottom of the sauce pan and sauted the peppers (I used red and yellow roasted peppers in a jar instead of pimentos-thats what I had)I added ground sea salt and ground pepper then I added the chicken broth and the fresh basil- I think I used a 1/2 a cup of fresh basil- twice what it call for-chopped small but not super small. I let it cook (boil) for a couple of minutes added the cream and put it on simmer. Then added the Parmesan cheese- let it simmer uncovered for a while to get creamer and thicker. Spooned it over the Salmon. Yumm!
This is an awesome recipe. Be sure to use real parmesano reggiano, but you can cut the cream in half, if desired.
Very impresive way to serve the humble chicken. I was short on time, so I used high-quality frozen breaded breast tenders that weren't cooked. A sprinkle of salt and garlic powder and into the oven they went for 25 minutes while I prepare the sauce. I thinly sliced a 1/2 white onion and cut the slices in half; the onions were sauteed until almost browned in 1 tablespoon of walnut oil in a nonstick pan. I then proceeded with adding the liquid as follows: 1/4 cup of white wine, 1/4 cup of chicken broth followed by the cream and pimentos. 2 cups of frozen artichoke hearts were added with the pimento peppers to the sauce. The fresh basil was picked fresh from my garden and made this dish even more special for me. Thank you Emily for such a classy recipe.
I abslutely loved the basil cream sauce but didn't care for the breading on the chicken. I'll try unbreaded, seasoned chicken breasts next time!
WONDERFUL!! A definite keeper!
Incredible! I adapted this recipe to be low carb, so i breaded the chicken in almond flour instead of bread crumbs. Otherwise I followed it exactly. It was amazing. My husband raved about the flavor in this dish and he is difficult to please. It tastes like a dish you would only find in a high dollar Italian restaurant. I can't wait to make it for my friends & family.
I already rated this once, but I made it again tonight and it was even better than before. I love, love, love this recipe! The sauce is so delicious, it's like something you'd order in a nice Italian Restaurant and you would NOT be disappointed! Yum, Yum, Yum!
This recipe will be a staple in our menu! I cooked the chicken in the skillet, then added the chicken broth and cream, allowing the chicken to simmer in the sauce. I omitted the pimentos. Delicious meal.
Restaurant quality!!! I made a few changes...I added fresh sliced mushrooms and did double the sauce. Also, I used all low fat ingredients...fat free half n half...low fat margerine...etc...still turned out great !!!!! I will be making this again and passing recipe along to friends.
