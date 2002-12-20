Chicken In Basil Cream

This recipe is a welcome change from the usual fried chicken. The cream sauce gives it a wonderful flavor.

By Emily Daggett

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place milk and bread crumbs in separate, shallow bowls. In skillet, heat butter or margarine to medium heat. Dip chicken in milk, then coat with crumbs. Cook in butter or margarine, on both sides, until juices run clear (about 10 minutes). Remove and keep warm.

  • Add broth to skillet. Bring to a boil over medium heat, and stir to loosen browned bits from pan. Stir in cream and pimentos; boil and stir for 1 minute. Reduce heat.

  • Add Parmesan cheese, basil and pepper. Stir sauce and cook until heated through. Pour mixture over chicken and serve!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
496 calories; protein 34.2g; carbohydrates 9.2g; fat 35.7g; cholesterol 182.9mg; sodium 373.3mg. Full Nutrition
