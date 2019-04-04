Indian Chapati Bread

This chapati recipe is simple and delicious. Serve this Indian flatbread with curries or use it as a sandwich wrap. Enjoy!

By INSHA87

Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix flours and salt in a large bowl. Use a wooden spoon to stir in water and olive oil. Mix until a soft, elastic dough forms and add more water, if needed. Knead dough on a lightly floured surface until smooth.

  • Divide dough into 10 equal portions, or less if you want larger chapatis. Roll each piece into a ball and let rest for a few minutes.

  • Heat a lightly greased skillet over medium heat.

  • Use a rolling pin to roll dough balls out on a lightly floured surface until very thin, like a tortilla.

  • When the skillet starts to smoke, place a chapati in it. Cook until bottom has brown spots, about 30 seconds, then flip and cook 30 seconds more. Repeat to cook remaining chapatis.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
110 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 18.2g; fat 3g; sodium 234mg. Full Nutrition
