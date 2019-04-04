Indian Chapati Bread

A basic chapati -that I've used many times - works best with a type of flour called "Atta" which is a hard durum wheat flour available in international markets. Consider letting more than a few minutes - like an hour or more , I prefer to cover with plastic wrap and rest several hours in the fridge if not overnight then bring to room temp before forming and rolling - this allows for the glutens to develope you'll find the dough less sticky and more elastic. Cooking - I prefer to use a cast iron fryingpan or griddle because it retains a more even cooking temperature especially when using an electric stove. What makes a a chapati light and fluffy is the steam that is generated inside the chapati when cooking. after the bottom is lightly brown flip to brown the other side - you will note bubbles starting to form in the cooking chapati - on way to get these bubbles to form and expand between the outside layers is - after the bread is turned - press down on the browned topside with a dampened kitchen towel - you can even feel the bread rise up under the towel continue this all over until the bread is finally done will feel - I prefer to lightly brush one side with melted butter, stack and keep wrapped in a towel until the batch is done.