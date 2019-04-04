Indian Chapati Bread
This chapati recipe is simple and delicious. Serve this Indian flatbread with curries or use it as a sandwich wrap. Enjoy!
I spent two years in Kenya, and my friend Julie made these for us. She was from Uganda. She rolled her dough balls into long ropes,rubbed them with oil and coiled them into rounds then rolled them out. They were crispy and light. If you let them rest they will raise when put in the skillet. Thanks for the memories!
I did these tonight and they're excellent! They are great with some chicken curry! It's such an easy and good recipe my family's addicted to this bread by now. I find it's absolutely necessary to let the dough rest for about 30-45min. because by then it will be soft, easy to handle and it will cook perfectly and form little bubbles as soon as you put it on the heat.
Super fast and easy. Start making the dough before your main meal, so it has time to relax for rolling. You'll be much happier rolling if you wait 30 minutes after forming balls. Tastes best when it gets dark brown spots and puffs up a bit. Yum.
Although traditional chapati are wheat-based, my mother's allergic to wheat, so I used all-purpose flour. These are incredibly easy to make and taste quite good. I added a pinch of coriander to the dough for a little bit of flavor. Roll these out very thin, or else they'll be a little on the chewy side!
Good recipe. I enjoyed the mild, nutty flavor of the wheat flour. Since it is just my husband and I, it was easy to cut the recipe in half. I also added a couple pinches of sugar for just a hint of sweetness. I really enjoyed the fact it took me no more time to make the Chapati than it does to make biscuits! Another recipe for my binder of favorites. Thanks for submitting it!
No more Indian restaurants for me!! Why go out if I can eat Chapati Bread this good. I tried it with the Chickpea Curry recipe submitted by Aminah A. Rahman. Fabulous!!!!
I halved the recipe and made four chapati. I really did like the taste of it (I added some tumeric and a pinch of sugar as suggested by others.) Just make sure you roll them out thin and be patient when heating up the pan (it needs to be hot and smoking!) Medium High heat is better, imo, to get it hot so it will crisp up better. I served this with Chicken Tandoori and Indian Basmati Rice.
Great, quick recipe. I needed a bit more water, and had to fry each flatbread for about 60-70 sceonds per side. I added 2 tsp tumeric and 1 tbsp coriander seeds, and the breads came out a nice bright yellow. They went really well with a simple curried potato & cauliflower dish. I'm going to use this recipe tonight to make some sandwich wraps for steak, mushrooms, and rice. Thank you!
My wife and I loved this recipe. Very quick and easy and turned out great. Used a stainless steel pan to cook in, will try a cast iron pan next time so clean up isn't so hard.
I lived in Kenya for awhile and Chapati's were a main staple. I thought this recipe was great and very authentic with a few changes: -I just used all white flour because I didn't have wheat flour - I didn't let mine stand for very long - just let it relax for a few minutes while I stirred my curry, but definitely not 30 minutes like some reviews recommend - The big difference was rolling it out - traditional chapatis are chewy and oily. So divide your dough, and then each smaller ball of dough you want to roll out into a long tube. I put olive oil on my hands while rolling it into the tube to coat it on all sides. Then you coil that tube into a circle and roll that out with your rolling pin. You will have a very pliable dough when you're done and they will be softer and more chewy when cooked. And the hot pan is very important! It should be hotter than you think - my kitchen is usually a little smoky when I'm done cooking these. Good luck!
My Dad is Bangladeshi, and is also a good cook. One of the best things he made was chapati bread. I thought this recipe was FANTASTIC, and just like how he makes it!! THANKS!! I wanted to point out that its a good idea to leave it on the pan for a little longer than it recommends. Let it get a little dark-brown in some spots. It gives it that taste like it was actually made in a tandoori oven. That's my only suggestion!
This recipe is spot on, I used my Kitchen Aid to knead the dough and it was the most beautiful soft chapati I've ever eaten.
A basic chapati -that I've used many times - works best with a type of flour called "Atta" which is a hard durum wheat flour available in international markets. Consider letting more than a few minutes - like an hour or more , I prefer to cover with plastic wrap and rest several hours in the fridge if not overnight then bring to room temp before forming and rolling - this allows for the glutens to develope you'll find the dough less sticky and more elastic. Cooking - I prefer to use a cast iron fryingpan or griddle because it retains a more even cooking temperature especially when using an electric stove. What makes a a chapati light and fluffy is the steam that is generated inside the chapati when cooking. after the bottom is lightly brown flip to brown the other side - you will note bubbles starting to form in the cooking chapati - on way to get these bubbles to form and expand between the outside layers is - after the bread is turned - press down on the browned topside with a dampened kitchen towel - you can even feel the bread rise up under the towel continue this all over until the bread is finally done will feel - I prefer to lightly brush one side with melted butter, stack and keep wrapped in a towel until the batch is done.
An excellent all round flat bread. Use with wheat flour or just plain alone. I find that whilst the chapati needs to be slightly thicker, this same recipe is good for tortilla type wraps too which you can roll paper thin for the better wrap. This is my favourite version of bread as it is very cheap, quick and easy to make, from cupboard to plate in around 10 minutes. For a taste change, try adding a flavoured olive oil such as garlic or basil.
If you dont have a rolling pin, don't be afraid of this recipe! I just pulled the dough like you do when you make homemade pizza and deep fried it. I made this with chicken vihndalo and bombay aloo the other night.. and with home made turkey sausage gravy this morning.. they are awesome and so versatile! I wrapped the dough around homemade fudge and deep fried today.. and also tried it with a strawberry sauce and vanilla bean icecream.. seriously.. these are awesome!
For so few ingredients, this was definitely a surprise! The trick is to definitely roll out the balls as thin as you possibly can once you've let them rest for awhile or else the end product may be rubbery and too dough-y. I made mine on a cast-iron skillet with non-stick spray. I also added garlic powder, turmeric, cumin, basil, and curry.
Very good! I use freshly ground whole wheat for the whole recipe... no white flour.
Super easy to make. I followed the recipe exactly and the outcome was great. I doubled the recipe ending up with 18 balls which made approximately 18 8-inch semi-round breads. I served them with Chicken Makhani (Indian Butter Chicken). Both recipes are delicious! I will be making this bread again!
We made this to go with the gobi aloo recipe on this site. The recipe worked very well - I followed the recommendations to roll each piece into a rope, oiling it, and coiling it into a ball before rolling it flat with the rolling pin. I also let the dough sit for about 20 min. before cooking. I found that medium high heat (as recommended by another reviewer) was too high, and the vegetable oil burned onto the pan and was difficult to clean off. Medium heat or slightly below seemed to be hot enough, and the chapatis puffed up a little. I'll make this recipe again, but I may let the dough rest longer before cooking. Overall, very tasty and easy!
This is an extremely easy recipe that requires so few ingredients, most of us already have these things on hand. The important things to note are 1.) The thinner the better. Use more flour on your hands/rolling pin or alittle extra oil to keep the dough from sticking. 2.) Medium-High heat is best rather than full high as it gives the dough time to brown all over. and 3.) letting the dough rest for a few min after kneading seriously helps its elasticity. Give it a go!!!
very tasty. i'm west indian and we make a similar "roti" so i know that its crucial to allow the dough to rest before cooking in order for it so get puffy (the longer the better but like others have said 30 minutes minium). in addition, i put the cooked chapati on a small bowl (smaller than the chapati) and microwave it on hi for about 20 to 30 seconds. puffs up each time!
i love this...i wont buy ready made chapati any more...my indian bf will be happy...i am learning how to make his food...thanks
These are delicious, and easy to make. I did need more water than it called for to make a dough.
A lot harder to make than I expected.
great. for the hot water, I used broth from dahl I made. Served both together, yum. Thanks!
In other recipes I have used for chapati, it says to let the dough sit (covered with a tea towel) for about an hour I think before cooking. I'm not sure how much of a difference that makes, but my chapatis did not turn out as well as usual this time and I wonder if that is why.
My first time making chapati and this was a simple and delicious recipe! I will be making this more often. I didn't have olive oil and used canola. I know the olive oil will make it even better! I added crushed coriander seed & a pinch of sugar. I used a cast iron skillet on medium high and ever single one turned out beautifully.
I no longer need to go to the indian resturants to order chapati bread...this is it! I didn't have flour, so I ran down to my nearest indian food store and purchased a bag of "atta" which is a blend of wheat and whole flour. I added a pinch of dried onions to the mix and used a cast iron frying pan lightly sprayed with pam. It was delicious. I appreciate a fellow reviewer, Mr. John D'Eye and served my chapati bread with the curried chickpeas. A definate keeper in my recipe box!
i halved the recipe, and added a teaspoon of sugar. almost done with kneading, i sprinkled some cumin onto dough and knead together. then i heat the skillet, while resting the dough. i rolled it into 6,nice medium-sized chapaties. i greased the skillet with very little butter, and made sure it's smoking hot before i fry the chapatis...very delicious, i serve hot with dalca(vegetable curry dish) and it smells very good(love the cumin!)
First time I have ever made and eaten Chapati bread, always used naan bread's before. Very quick and easy to make. Followed the recipe as written, cooked on the electric skillet. My family enjoyed them.
The chapati still tasted a bit raw to me, even after rolling it as thinly as possible. Even so, it's pretty good bread!
Yum. Puffs up nicely and is so easy to make. This reminds me of Chinese scallion pancakes. We had this with butter chicken and eggplant curry. I made a half-batch because I also made rice. My son and husband wanted more! Should have made a full batch.
Absolutely delicious! I just made this on a whim, following instructions exactly, and they turned out geat! Such a simple, great recipe. I'm happy to be able to satisfy my bread craving with such a fast recipe, and since I make lots of Indian dishes, I will be making this often. A definite keeper!
This is the best Chapati recipe I have tried, yum. Many thanks to the submitter
Great recipe! Very straight forward and easy to make - I would recommend for even a cooking beginner.
Excellent. It's like a tortilla, but with a more wholesome flavor and texture. The hotter the pan/griddle the better!
Makes a great flat bread for gyros.
I served this flatbread with fresh taco salad. Very good! A little bit hard to roll out. For the 2nd batch I added another 1/4c olive oil - much easier. I also used this recipe for chicken turnovers. Good!
These were very easy and quick to make. I made the dough and formed the balls to rest while I cooked my Cholay. When everything else was done I rolled them out and grilled them on a very hot cast iron pan. They were so tender! I then melted a little butter with garlic and a pinch of Indian red chile powder and brushed the finished chapati. This meal was almost as good as my local chat restaurant!
I was a little nervous about the whole wheat flour making the chapati grainy, but it wasn't! We let it stand for 30 mins before cooking. Very delicious with the cranberry bean curry my friend served and the Cucumber Raita found on allrecipes.com. Definitely a keeper recipe.
Great recipe! I too added some curry and coriander, loved the flavor! I cut the recipe in half since I was just making them for myself. It went great with a chicken and eggplant curry that I made. I only let the balls rest for 15 minutes and they were fine, easy to roll out.
I really enjoyed the flavor of this bread. I added a pinch of sugar and ginger to my dough and let sit while I cooked my chicken apple curry (from this site. Went great together but this is particularly yummy to munch on solo.
Easy and delicious.
I used only plain flour, yet these are very good proportions, chapatis puffed up nicely, I'll use this recipe from now on.
I followed the recipe exact with this one. It turned out terrific. I'm a terrible roller so most of my breads looked like amoebas instead of round. The only problem I had was that my pan kept smoking and set off a few smoke detectors. I am going to try for the same results at a lower temperature.
Very easy and very delicious. Not dry or bland. Will make regularly... thanks!
Always make this bread with curries.
It is a great recipe. I cheated and after rolling, traced a round bowl on the dough and I had perfectly round and delicious bread. Thanks!
Great recipe! I added tumeric, corriander powder and a pinch of sugar. Definitely will add to my recipe binder.
Awesome and easy! I ate this bread when I had friends from Uganda visiting! I served them to my family with fajita filling. I added a pinch of sugar and a couple shakes of garlic powder! Will make again!
Wow! This was great! I added a pinch of sugar as others suggested, and I let the dough balls sit for 30 minutes. I wasn't sure what kind of oil to use. I used canola, which seemed to work, although the entire house ended up being very smoky -- we had to open doors and windows. I don't know whether that was the oil, something I did wrong, or just the nature of the recipe. Also, I doubled the recipe since we had company, but the smoke kept me from cooking all of the dough. I covered the remaining dough balls and stored in fridge overnight; they were fine the next day after sitting out to bring to room temperature, then rolling and frying.
I really liked this recipe, however it came out really salty for me. Might have been my fault but what i did is i brushed them with melted butter and then sprinkled cinnamon sugar over them, and they were soo delicious! Strange take on it and try what i did if youre feeling adventurous!
Simple and perfect
Wonderful. I have been disappointed that none of the grocery stores in my area carry Chapati, but when I found this recipe I couldn't wait to try it. It did not disappoint. I will most likely make this often, and keep some on hand.
I can finally say I know how to make Indian bread :):) .... The chapatis were excellent, however, I did a varience to it by adding 1.5 tablespoon of butter.... I like it & so did the family..
tastes great and really easy to make!
This bread is fantastic (as long as you don't put too much oil in the pan!) It is so quick and is fantastic to serve along with a curry! i did add some cardomom seeds and a dash of cumin to the mixture for extra flavour, which was lovely!
This came out kind of strange... more like pancakes than a flat bread. I will try it again.
Very easy and good. Tastes like the chapati bread I had in India!
My Hubby & I were invited to Dinner at my friend Nisha's house and she made Chapati's. LOVED THEM! These taste so much like hers! THANKS FOR SHARING!!
Easy and authentic! Recipe made 8 large for me, took a couple tries to get it just right and now I make them all the time. Fresh "bread" in 30 minutes...awesome!
these were simple and easy and great ! just like a mexican torttila
Thick and bland. Not at all like in restaurants.
very good
I had never eaten this bread before making it, so I'm not sure what it is "supposed" to taste like, but I didn't care for this!! I made it with an Indian Butter Chicken recipe from this site, as recommended by other reviewers, and I thought it did not go well with the dish at all. It was like a very hearty, wheaty burnt tortilla. Maybe I did something wrong - which is entirely possible.
Easy and great with hummus
Those were good but tasted no different from Mexican tortillas. I was disappointed but at least it was edible.
Like previous reviewers commented, make sure your pan is super hot!
Great, easy and very versatile! I've made this over a dozen times and each time add different spices to go with my meal (thyme, cayenne, rosemary)
AMAZING!!! I didn't really think Chapati would be so easy given how much they charge for it in restos... this was super fast and really rounded out tonight's meal. Mixed it with dahl and a parsley salad; sooooo good!!!
Easy to make. Fast too. We serve this with indian curry dishes.
The traditional recipes don't call for oil or ghee (though I used a little of both when making this just for the recipes sake.) Also, traditional recipe can be done with only 1 type of flour, preferably wheat. The only issue I had with this recipe is that I needed more water than called for as all of flour wouldn't soak up with listed amount. Then I refrigerated the dough for a 1.5 days. The end results were good though. They were buttered after they were cooked for more flavor.
Yes, this recipe was very simple. It was also quite bland. I guess that I was looking for something more like naan. I think that a little sugar would have done wonders. I don't think I will try this recipe again. thank you though.
This is easier to handle than the all whole-wheat flour chapati and just as delicious.
Very easy and absolutely delicious! We made it to accompany some dahl and it was just perfect. I didn't change a thing.
I make this all the time now. Sometimes I throw a little garlic and butter over the top too. tasty.
It was Foreign Food Night at our house and we were eating Kenyan food. Every Kenyan food list I saw listed chapati as a common food. It was my first time eating it and we all liked it. Super simple!!
I rubbed pesto on one side and served it with hummus, I have to say everyone enjoyed it! I"ll definitely make it again, it's easy, fast and versitile!
Perfect chappati. So easy to make, and it was so much fun!! I added cumin seeds to the dough and it just totally brought everything together and complemented the indian food i served with it very well. I will always make this every time I make indian food now. It's too easy and way too good.
I made these to go with the butter chickpea curry on this site and they were perfect. Great chapati recipe.
This has been great as our "bread" for Indian meals. Quick and easy.
Delicious! I needed a bread to make in a pinch with my leftover potato soup, and this bread was my answer! I took the advice of leaving them for 30 mins in ball form before rolling. (I found it easier to flatten by hand) These are super easy and VERY tasty. In fact my parents said that it tasted a bit like Syrian bread! I think I'm gonna add sugar to the dough, then powder sugar and cinnamon the finished bread next time for a dessert! Try this recipe!(It may not seem so, but it was very good with soup! Try it! ) Thanks for posting!
I made this as directed and my whole family really enjoyed it. I'll definitely make it again.
Perfect! STarted to miss my friend's mom's Indian cooking so I thought I'd whip this up in her memory. Instead of Whole Wheat flour, I used Buckwheat flour. They turned out very uh.. dark but they still worked out. Taste fine frozen then microwaved. HUGE hit with my sister.. she makes a chapati-burrito everyday. Thanks for bringing back the memories!
excellent thankyou
simple, easy, great with Indian Butter chicken.
Delicious, easy, and tastes authentic!
Super easy and good but the high heat tends to burn the flour giving off smoke in house. Best done outside or with windows open
bad !!! almost as good as Indian flan bread
This was really good. I halved the recipe but made it into 8 chapatis. I used Durum Atta Flour to make it more authentic. You can usually find this flour in the international section at the supermarket. Make sure you knead really well till the dough is soft. Also to make it more authentic, after making the chapati I lightly sprayed them with canola oil (you can use melted butter or ghee) and rubbed them together.
Mine ended up being dry and hard, but I think I did it subconsciously or not kneaded it enough. But the taste is great :) It's not bad for my first try.
Made this recipe for the first time and it's as good as the ones i have at the restaurant. Will try with ghee next time for a little variety.
A very good flat bread that we found went well with chicken satay. We will probably make it again. Very good, just not the best thing we have ever eaten.
The best! I've been using this recipe for years to make chapatis.
Awesome, I almost bought it in the store but decided to try this first. I am so glad I did. Turned out perfect!!!
Easy Indian Bread, great for last minute accompanying indian dishes. My friends and family loved it. EASY & FAST
Very good! Tender and crispy.
This recipe was very easy. Didn't skimp on the oil, like another reviewer suggested. Also made sure to use warm water to mix the dough They came out great. Made this with curried black eye peas. Yumm.
These turned out very nice. I used a very hot iron skillet with no oil. Thank you for the great recipe!
