Lemon and Mustard Dipping Sauce for Artichokes

This was a very nice twist from the usual butter or mayo dip. I replaced the garlic powder with garlic cloves and it was very delicious! I love how low in calories it is too!
I served this when my son and his wife were visiting. Everyone agreed it had good flavor and made a good ADDITION to mayonnaise but not a good substitute. We mixed them half/half. Tasty but a lot of work.
I had high-hopes for this one as I'm a real fan of artichokes. The flavor was weak: too lemony and not enough mustard. And I may have to agree with an earlier comment about the flavor not being quite "right" for artichokes.
I am a weight watcher and just loved this recipe. What a great dip for artichokes. I used fresh garlic and dijon mustard. My husband was even pleased. I will make this one again!
I liked this dip and im not really a fan of mustard too much so i enjoyed the lemoney flavor. I used a seedy mustard that i have found i liked over others so it probably depends on themustard you use as to the flavor of the dip. Overall though i really did like this recipe.
This was good but not spectactular. I don't know if I have artichokes again that I'll remember I used it. I used minced garlic instead of the powder and added 1/4 cup of light mayonaisse. It was still a very soupy consistency but worked okay for us.
This tasted terrible and had a weird texture.
This turned out really well and had a good taste but I did not like it with my artichoke and reverted back to hollandiase. It would be good on something else maybe as a sauce for a chicken dish...
I like mustard and lemon but did not like them together in this dip which was also not complementary to the taste of the artichoke. Plus all the corn starch gave the dip a gelatinous texture which I did not enjoy.