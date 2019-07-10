Lemon and Mustard Dipping Sauce for Artichokes

This artichoke accompaniment is a tasty, healthy alternative to mayonnaise or butter.

By Annaid

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1.75 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour broth and lemon juice into a saucepan, and set over high heat. Stir in mustard, garlic powder, and black pepper. Bring to a boil.

  • In a small bowl, stir together cornstarch and water. Pour into boiling mixture, and stir well. Reduce heat to medium, and simmer until sauce thickens.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
9 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 2.3g; sodium 0.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (18)

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
ANGELFACE69
Rating: 3 stars
07/10/2005
This was a very nice twist from the usual butter or mayo dip. I replaced the garlic powder with garlic cloves and it was very delicious! I love how low in calories it is too! Read More
Helpful
(12)
Foxy
Rating: 3 stars
06/11/2007
I served this when my son and his wife were visiting. Everyone agreed it had good flavor and made a good ADDITION to mayonnaise but not a good substitute. We mixed them half/half. Tasty but a lot of work. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Rick Sands
Rating: 2 stars
04/01/2009
I had high-hopes for this one as I'm a real fan of artichokes. The flavor was weak: too lemony and not enough mustard. And I may have to agree with an earlier comment about the flavor not being quite "right" for artichokes. Read More
Helpful
(8)
BETHRICKMICHAELA
Rating: 4 stars
07/21/2006
I am a weight watcher and just loved this recipe. What a great dip for artichokes. I used fresh garlic and dijon mustard. My husband was even pleased. I will make this one again! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Emily<3's2cook
Rating: 4 stars
08/24/2009
I liked this dip and im not really a fan of mustard too much so i enjoyed the lemoney flavor. I used a seedy mustard that i have found i liked over others so it probably depends on themustard you use as to the flavor of the dip. Overall though i really did like this recipe. Read More
Helpful
(5)
JDPOP
Rating: 3 stars
04/27/2008
This was good but not spectactular. I don't know if I have artichokes again that I'll remember I used it. I used minced garlic instead of the powder and added 1/4 cup of light mayonaisse. It was still a very soupy consistency but worked okay for us. Read More
Helpful
(5)
ERLPEARL
Rating: 1 stars
01/23/2007
This tasted terrible and had a weird texture. Read More
Helpful
(4)
TARENELLA
Rating: 2 stars
10/24/2006
This turned out really well and had a good taste but I did not like it with my artichoke and reverted back to hollandiase. It would be good on something else maybe as a sauce for a chicken dish... Read More
Helpful
(4)
Katherine
Rating: 1 stars
08/01/2006
I like mustard and lemon but did not like them together in this dip which was also not complementary to the taste of the artichoke. Plus all the corn starch gave the dip a gelatinous texture which I did not enjoy. Read More
Helpful
(4)
