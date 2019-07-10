Lemon and Mustard Dipping Sauce for Artichokes

1 of 18

Rating: 3 stars This was a very nice twist from the usual butter or mayo dip. I replaced the garlic powder with garlic cloves and it was very delicious! I love how low in calories it is too! Helpful (12)

Rating: 3 stars I served this when my son and his wife were visiting. Everyone agreed it had good flavor and made a good ADDITION to mayonnaise but not a good substitute. We mixed them half/half. Tasty but a lot of work. Helpful (12)

Rating: 2 stars I had high-hopes for this one as I'm a real fan of artichokes. The flavor was weak: too lemony and not enough mustard. And I may have to agree with an earlier comment about the flavor not being quite "right" for artichokes. Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars I am a weight watcher and just loved this recipe. What a great dip for artichokes. I used fresh garlic and dijon mustard. My husband was even pleased. I will make this one again! Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars I liked this dip and im not really a fan of mustard too much so i enjoyed the lemoney flavor. I used a seedy mustard that i have found i liked over others so it probably depends on themustard you use as to the flavor of the dip. Overall though i really did like this recipe. Helpful (5)

Rating: 3 stars This was good but not spectactular. I don't know if I have artichokes again that I'll remember I used it. I used minced garlic instead of the powder and added 1/4 cup of light mayonaisse. It was still a very soupy consistency but worked okay for us. Helpful (5)

Rating: 1 stars This tasted terrible and had a weird texture. Helpful (4)

Rating: 2 stars This turned out really well and had a good taste but I did not like it with my artichoke and reverted back to hollandiase. It would be good on something else maybe as a sauce for a chicken dish... Helpful (4)