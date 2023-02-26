TikTok's Air Fryer Shrimp

Jump to recipe

Cooking shrimp can be a challenge. After you figure out what all of those numbers mean when you buy it (hint, it's the number of shrimp you get per pound), then you have to get it home and pray you don't turn it to rubber. That's where the air fryer comes in to save the day. This mighty machine can cook almost anything and shrimp is no exception. Since heat is blasted all around the food, it cooks the shrimp evenly and quickly, which can be a tricky task in a skillet or in the oven.

Maybe you noticed that TikTok exploded with multiple versions of air fryer shrimp in 2022. Our favorite, Jackie Hartlaub's Spicy Shrimp inspired this recipe. You only need a handful of ingredients to create a delicious meal that's quick and guaranteed to be cooked just right.

Before you give it a try, here are a few tips to ensure success:

1. If you use frozen shrimp (which is a great idea), fully thaw them following package directions before using.

2. No matter what, do not skip the step of patting your shrimp dry. A damp shrimp ends up a soggy shrimp.

3. Peeling and deveining shrimp isn't that hard. Remove the shell (leaving the tail intact) then run a paring knife along the back of the shrimp about ⅛-inch deep to reveal the "vein." Use your paring knife or paper towel to remove. Rinse shrimp under cold water, pat dry, then proceed with the recipe.

4. If the basket or pan of your air fryer is on the small side, work in batches. Overcrowding leads to uneven cooking.