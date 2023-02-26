Kitchen Tips In the Kitchen TikTok's Air Fryer Shrimp Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Seven minutes in an air fryer is all it takes to get this crave-worthy air fryer shrimp popularized all over TikTok. By Sara Haas, RDN Sara Haas, RDN Instagram Sara Haas RDN, LDN, is a food and nutrition expert with formal training in the culinary arts. She works as a freelance writer, recipe developer, media authority, public speaker, and consultant dietitian/chef. Sara has over 20 years of experience as a registered and licensed dietitian. She has also been a professional chef for 15 years and a food photographer for 10 years. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on February 26, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 6 mins Cook Time: 14 mins Total Time: 20 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Jump to recipe Cooking shrimp can be a challenge. After you figure out what all of those numbers mean when you buy it (hint, it's the number of shrimp you get per pound), then you have to get it home and pray you don't turn it to rubber. That's where the air fryer comes in to save the day. This mighty machine can cook almost anything and shrimp is no exception. Since heat is blasted all around the food, it cooks the shrimp evenly and quickly, which can be a tricky task in a skillet or in the oven. Maybe you noticed that TikTok exploded with multiple versions of air fryer shrimp in 2022. Our favorite, Jackie Hartlaub's Spicy Shrimp inspired this recipe. You only need a handful of ingredients to create a delicious meal that's quick and guaranteed to be cooked just right. Before you give it a try, here are a few tips to ensure success: 1. If you use frozen shrimp (which is a great idea), fully thaw them following package directions before using. 2. No matter what, do not skip the step of patting your shrimp dry. A damp shrimp ends up a soggy shrimp. 3. Peeling and deveining shrimp isn't that hard. Remove the shell (leaving the tail intact) then run a paring knife along the back of the shrimp about ⅛-inch deep to reveal the "vein." Use your paring knife or paper towel to remove. Rinse shrimp under cold water, pat dry, then proceed with the recipe. 4. If the basket or pan of your air fryer is on the small side, work in batches. Overcrowding leads to uneven cooking. Ingredients 12 ounces large shrimp, peeled and deveined 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil ¼ teaspoon smoked paprika 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted 2 teaspoons Cajun seasoning Directions Preheat air fryer to 375°F. Pat shrimp with clean paper towels to dry then toss with olive oil and paprika in a medium bowl. Lightly brush the air fryer basket with oil. Add half of the shrimp, spreading them out in an even layer and cook 7 minutes. Repeat with the remaining half. Combine the butter and seasoning in a large bowl. Add shrimp and toss to coat. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 144 Calories 7g Fat 1g Carbs 17g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 144 % Daily Value * Total Fat 7g 9% Saturated Fat 4g 20% Cholesterol 143mg 48% Sodium 362mg 16% Total Carbohydrate 1g 1% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Protein 17g Potassium 175mg 4% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of TikTok's Air Fryer Shrimp