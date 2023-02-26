Kitchen Tips In the Kitchen TikTok's Air Fryer Garlic Butter Steak Bites Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Think your steak couldn't get better? It can when you use the air fryer! By Sara Haas, RDN Sara Haas, RDN Instagram Sara Haas RDN, LDN, is a food and nutrition expert with formal training in the culinary arts. She works as a freelance writer, recipe developer, media authority, public speaker, and consultant dietitian/chef. Sara has over 20 years of experience as a registered and licensed dietitian. She has also been a professional chef for 15 years and a food photographer for 10 years. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on February 26, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 8 mins Cook Time: 7 mins Total Time: 15 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Jump to recipe You certainly can't beat the taste of steak cooked on the grill. But sometimes you want the steak without all of the effort that goes into cooking it. I'm guessing that's why this air fryer recipe from Jackie Hartlaub of @lowcarbstateofmind's for Garlic Butter Steak Bites was such a TikTok sensation. It's a no-fuss way to cook your steak and I think it's pretty great. In Hartlaub's recipe, she cuts her steak into 1-inch cubes and tosses it with oil, Worcestershire sauce, steak seasoning, dried chives, and salt and pepper. After the steak bites' quick trip in the air fryer, she tosses them with a simple, homemade garlic-butter sauce. That's it! I kept things simple for this recipe too, but tweaked the method a bit to help ensure you get a crisp crust on that steak when you're done. First, be sure to pat your steak dry. Any moisture will impede that browning process. Next, stick with just salt and pepper for seasoning before cooking. Wet ingredients will just promote steaming, which won't lead to browning. Finally, give your air fryer basket or pan a light coating of oil. This will help with cooking and cleanup! Six to seven minutes is all the time that steak needs to cook. Once it's done, toss it in a mixture of melted butter, Worcestershire sauce, and garlic powder. Or, create your own flavor blend for tossing. We love the idea of fresh herbs, garlic, and a bit of chili oil. Or try a blend of sesame oil, red chile flakes, soy sauce, and ginger. Ready to make it yourself? Try our recipe below! Ingredients 1 (1 pound) sirloin, cut into 1 inch cubes 1 tablespoon canola oil ¼ teaspoon kosher salt ⅛ teaspoon ground black pepper ¼ cup unsalted butter, melted 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce 1 teaspoon garlic powder 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives Directions Preheat air fryer to 400°F for 5 minutes. Toss steak with oil, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl. Lightly brush the air fryer basket with oil. Add the steak, spreading it out in an even layer, and cook 7 minutes. Combine the butter, Worcestershire sauce, and garlic powder in a large bowl. Add the steak and toss to coat. Serve with chopped chives. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 384 Calories 32g Fat 1g Carbs 22g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 384 % Daily Value * Total Fat 32g 41% Saturated Fat 14g 72% Cholesterol 107mg 36% Sodium 210mg 9% Total Carbohydrate 1g 0% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Protein 22g Potassium 395mg 8% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of TikTok's Air Fryer Garlic Butter Steak Bites