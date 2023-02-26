TikTok's Air Fryer Garlic Butter Steak Bites

Jump to recipe

You certainly can't beat the taste of steak cooked on the grill. But sometimes you want the steak without all of the effort that goes into cooking it. I'm guessing that's why this air fryer recipe from Jackie Hartlaub of @lowcarbstateofmind's for Garlic Butter Steak Bites was such a TikTok sensation. It's a no-fuss way to cook your steak and I think it's pretty great.

In Hartlaub's recipe, she cuts her steak into 1-inch cubes and tosses it with oil, Worcestershire sauce, steak seasoning, dried chives, and salt and pepper. After the steak bites' quick trip in the air fryer, she tosses them with a simple, homemade garlic-butter sauce. That's it!

I kept things simple for this recipe too, but tweaked the method a bit to help ensure you get a crisp crust on that steak when you're done. First, be sure to pat your steak dry. Any moisture will impede that browning process. Next, stick with just salt and pepper for seasoning before cooking. Wet ingredients will just promote steaming, which won't lead to browning. Finally, give your air fryer basket or pan a light coating of oil. This will help with cooking and cleanup!

Six to seven minutes is all the time that steak needs to cook. Once it's done, toss it in a mixture of melted butter, Worcestershire sauce, and garlic powder. Or, create your own flavor blend for tossing. We love the idea of fresh herbs, garlic, and a bit of chili oil. Or try a blend of sesame oil, red chile flakes, soy sauce, and ginger.

Ready to make it yourself? Try our recipe below!