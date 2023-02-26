Kitchen Tips In the Kitchen TikTok's Air Fryer Pizza Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos A 10-minute recipe that's perfect for lunch, dinner, or anything in between. By Sara Haas, RDN Sara Haas, RDN Instagram Sara Haas RDN, LDN, is a food and nutrition expert with formal training in the culinary arts. She works as a freelance writer, recipe developer, media authority, public speaker, and consultant dietitian/chef. Sara has over 20 years of experience as a registered and licensed dietitian. She has also been a professional chef for 15 years and a food photographer for 10 years. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on February 26, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 4 mins Cook Time: 6 mins Total Time: 10 mins Servings: 1 Jump to Nutrition Facts Jump to recipe If there's anything we know, it's that TikTok is loaded with entertaining content. But you can also learn a few tips and tricks from the right people. Take Jimmy Metellus, M.D.; his feed is full of easy food hacks, but one of our favorites is his Air-Fryer Pizza. Talk about simple! The pizza is based on a double flour-tortilla crust (sandwiched with some cheese), and then it's just a matter of toppings. Six minutes in an air fryer, and dinner (or lunch, or a snack) is served. Metellus is just one example of a TikTok creator making this simple air fryer pizza—so many cooks on the social media platform have made their own version of the viral dish, too. We love that besides being easy to prepare and cook, this pizza is also completely customizable. Add toppings of your choice and switch up the sauces. And, if you'd prefer to use one tortilla instead of two, go for it, but we like the addition of the second tortilla for structure and because, well, we're hungry! Looking to make a larger pizza? No problem! But before you buy larger tortillas, make sure they'll fit in the basket or tray of your air fryer. And don't skip the step of brushing oil on the tortillas, especially around the edges. That small step ensures you get a nice golden crust. Ready to try it yourself? Grab my version of the recipe below and have fun! Ingredients 2 flour tortilla (6 inch) 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil 2 tablespoons pizza sauce, divided ½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese, divided ¼ cup sliced pepperoni ⅛ teaspoon dried oregano Directions Preheat the air fryer to 400°F. Brush one side of each tortilla lightly with olive oil. Be sure to get all the way to the edges. Spread 1 tablespoon sauce over the middle of one tortilla, then top with ¼ cup cheese. Cover with second tortilla and repeat with the remaining sauce and cheese. Top with pepperoni and oregano. Lightly brush the air fryer basket with any remaining olive oil and transfer the pizza to the air fryer basket. Cook 6 minutes. Carefully remove the pizza with a spatula and let cool slightly before slicing. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 296 Calories 25g Fat 3g Carbs 13g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 1 Calories 296 % Daily Value * Total Fat 25g 32% Saturated Fat 8g 42% Cholesterol 60mg 20% Sodium 1103mg 48% Total Carbohydrate 3g 1% Dietary Fiber 1g 2% Protein 13g Potassium 162mg 3% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of TikTok's Air Fryer Pizza