TikTok's Air Fryer Pizza

If there's anything we know, it's that TikTok is loaded with entertaining content. But you can also learn a few tips and tricks from the right people. Take Jimmy Metellus, M.D.; his feed is full of easy food hacks, but one of our favorites is his Air-Fryer Pizza. Talk about simple! The pizza is based on a double flour-tortilla crust (sandwiched with some cheese), and then it's just a matter of toppings. Six minutes in an air fryer, and dinner (or lunch, or a snack) is served.

Metellus is just one example of a TikTok creator making this simple air fryer pizza—so many cooks on the social media platform have made their own version of the viral dish, too. We love that besides being easy to prepare and cook, this pizza is also completely customizable. Add toppings of your choice and switch up the sauces. And, if you'd prefer to use one tortilla instead of two, go for it, but we like the addition of the second tortilla for structure and because, well, we're hungry!

Looking to make a larger pizza? No problem! But before you buy larger tortillas, make sure they'll fit in the basket or tray of your air fryer. And don't skip the step of brushing oil on the tortillas, especially around the edges. That small step ensures you get a nice golden crust.

Ready to try it yourself? Grab my version of the recipe below and have fun!