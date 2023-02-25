Meat and Poultry Chicken Baked and Roasted Thighs Smoked Paprika Chicken Thighs Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Bring a light, smoky flavor to your oven-roasted chicken thighs without having to grill outdoors. The deep flavors pair well with a cucumber salad or garlic rice. Recipe by France C Published on February 25, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 20 mins Cook Time: 40 mins Total Time: 1 hrs Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 tablespoon smoked paprika 1 teaspoon granulated garlic ½ teaspoon ancho chile powder ½ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon ground turmeric ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 1 tablespoon olive oil 1 tablespoon cider vinegar 4 large bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs 2 tablespoons melted butter 2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley (Optional) Directions Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease an 8x8-inch baking dish. In a large resealable storage bag, combine paprika, garlic, ancho chile powder, salt, turmeric, and black pepper; add olive oil and apple cider vinegar and mix together. Place chicken thighs into the bag, reseal, and massage seasoning mix into chicken. Marinate, refrigerated, for at least 15 minutes. Place the chicken in the prepared baking dish and drizzle with melted butter. Bake in the preheated oven until the chicken is no longer pink inside and the skin is crispy, about 40 minutes, brushing occasionally with the pan drippings. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the thick part of a thigh should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Garnish with parsley. Cook's Note: You may substitute regular chili powder for the ancho chile. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 448 Calories 35g Fat 2g Carbs 30g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 448 % Daily Value * Total Fat 35g 45% Saturated Fat 12g 58% Cholesterol 158mg 53% Sodium 454mg 20% Total Carbohydrate 2g 1% Dietary Fiber 1g 3% Protein 30g Potassium 387mg 8% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Smoked Paprika Chicken Thighs