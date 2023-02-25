Gochujang Chicken Wings Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos This baking powder coating will guarantee you crispy chicken wings with no deep frying required. The sauce is spicy yet a bit savory, sweet, and sticky. Recipe by lutzflcat Published on February 25, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 15 mins Cook Time: 35 mins Total Time: 50 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients Coating: 2 tablespoons baking powder 1 teaspoon salt 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 1 teaspoon garlic powder ½ teaspoon onion powder 2 pounds chicken wings, separated at the joint Sauce: 3 tablespoons gochujang (Korean hot and sweet pepper paste), or to taste 2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce 1 ½ tablespoons honey 1 tablespoon rice vinegar 1 teaspoon sesame oil 1 teaspoon ground ginger Garnish: 2 tablespoons sliced green onions 2 teaspoons sesame seeds Directions Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Line a large baking sheet with foil. Top with a wire rack which has been lightly sprayed with non-stick cooking spray; set aside. Whisk baking powder, salt, pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder together in a small bowl. Add mixture to a large resealable plastic bag. Pat the wings dry with a paper towel, and add some to the bag, shaking and tossing until coated. Shake off excess mixture and set aside. Repeat this procedure with the remaining wings. Place wings on the rack being sure not to overcrowd. Move the baking sheet to the oven and cook for 20 minutes. Flip the wings, and bake until browned and crispy, about 15 minutes more. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). If you want your wings extra crispy, place under the broiler for a couple of minutes. You want them cooked through but still moist, so keep an eye on them to be sure they don't burn. While the wings are baking, whisk gochujang, soy sauce, honey, rice vinegar, sesame oil, and ginger powder in a large bowl. When chicken wings are done cooking, immediately add them to the bowl, tossing until all are coated. Remove to a serving platter, and garnish with green onions and sesame seeds. Cook's Note: Gochujang has many variations with different levels of spiciness. I use the hot and sweet sauce version which is still spicy. Whatever you use, just be sure to taste it and adjust the amount of gochujang to your taste preference: Your cooking time may vary depending on the size of your wings. I usually allow 35 minutes for medium size wings. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 589 Calories 38g Fat 17g Carbs 43g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 589 % Daily Value * Total Fat 38g 49% Saturated Fat 11g 53% Cholesterol 175mg 58% Sodium 1748mg 76% Total Carbohydrate 17g 6% Dietary Fiber 1g 2% Protein 43g Potassium 413mg 9% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Gochujang Chicken Wings