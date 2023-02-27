Recipes Meat and Poultry Pork Pork Tenderloin Recipes Sheet Pan Balsamic Pork Tenderloin with Rainbow Vegetables Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Dress up pork tenderloins with colorful rainbow carrots, butternut squash, and red onion. Garnish with fresh herbs if you like. A green vegetable or salad completes the meal. Recipe by Bibi Published on February 27, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 15 mins Cook Time: 45 mins Total Time: 1 hrs Servings: 8 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 4 tablespoons olive oil, divided 2 dates, pitted and chopped, or to taste 3 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar 2 teaspoons minced fresh rosemary 1 teaspoon sliced garlic 1 teaspoon salt, or to taste ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, or to taste 6 cups 1/2-inch x 2-inch rainbow carrot sticks 4 cups 1/2-inch x 2-inch peeled, seeded butternut squash chunks ½ red onion, sliced lengthwise 2 (1 1/4 pound) pork tenderloins Directions Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Line a sheet pan with parchment paper or foil. Place 2 tablespoons olive oil, dates, vinegar, rosemary, garlic, salt, and pepper in a blender or small food processor. Pulse several times to mix, then puree until smooth, about 1 minute. Reserve 2 tablespoons of the mixture for later use. Combine rainbow carrots, butternut squash, and red onion in a large bowl. Toss with balsamic mixture, and place on the prepared sheet pan. Roast vegetables, uncovered in the preheated oven for 20 minutes. Meanwhile, blot tenderloins with paper towels. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Place tenderloins in skillet and cook until lightly browned, about 2 minutes per side. Stir vegetables; nestle tenderloins into vegetables. Brush each tenderloin with 1 tablespoon reserved balsamic mixture and return the sheet pan to the oven. Roast, uncovered, until vegetables are tender and pork is slightly pink in the center, about 20 minutes. The internal temperature of the meat should read at least 145 degrees F (63 degrees C). Drizzle vegetables and tenderloins with remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil. Cook's Note: Use any combination of root vegetables your family prefers by substituting an equal amount of beets, turnips, or parsnips for some of the carrots. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 306 Calories 12g Fat 19g Carbs 31g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 306 % Daily Value * Total Fat 12g 16% Saturated Fat 3g 14% Cholesterol 92mg 31% Sodium 385mg 17% Total Carbohydrate 19g 7% Dietary Fiber 4g 15% Protein 31g Potassium 1115mg 24% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Sheet Pan Balsamic Pork Tenderloin with Rainbow Vegetables