Sheet Pan Balsamic Pork Tenderloin with Rainbow Vegetables

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Line a sheet pan with parchment paper or foil.

Place 2 tablespoons olive oil, dates, vinegar, rosemary, garlic, salt, and pepper in a blender or small food processor. Pulse several times to mix, then puree until smooth, about 1 minute. Reserve 2 tablespoons of the mixture for later use.

Combine rainbow carrots, butternut squash, and red onion in a large bowl. Toss with balsamic mixture, and place on the prepared sheet pan.

Roast vegetables, uncovered in the preheated oven for 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, blot tenderloins with paper towels. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Place tenderloins in skillet and cook until lightly browned, about 2 minutes per side.

Stir vegetables; nestle tenderloins into vegetables. Brush each tenderloin with 1 tablespoon reserved balsamic mixture and return the sheet pan to the oven.

Roast, uncovered, until vegetables are tender and pork is slightly pink in the center, about 20 minutes. The internal temperature of the meat should read at least 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).