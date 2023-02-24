Preheat the air fryer to 390 degrees F (195 degrees C). Set out egg roll wrappers point side down onto a clean work surface, facing you. Spread each wrapper with Dijon mustard to within about 1/2 inch of the edges. Place a slice of corned beef in the center, and top with drained sauerkraut. Place a mozzarella stick on the bottom pointed end, tightly roll up about halfway. Fold in the sides, and continue rolling until just before you reach the end. Dip your finger in water, rub around the top point of the wrapper, and finish rolling to seal the wrapper. Lightly spritz the air fryer basket with olive oil spray or line with a parchment liner. Place the mozzarella sticks seam side down into the basket, making sure not to overcrowd. Lightly spray each wrapper with olive oil spray. Cook until golden brown, 6 to 8 minutes. You may have to cook in 2 batches depending on the size of your air fryer. Serve immediately with thousand island dressing as a dip.

Cook's Note:

If you have super thin corned beef, you may choose to add some additional meat, so adapt to your taste. Just don't put so much that you won't be able to roll it up. Egg roll wrappers typically can be found in the produce section of the supermarket.

Cook time may vary depending on the size and brand of your air fryer.