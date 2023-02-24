Air Fryer Reuben-Inspired Mozzarella Sticks

So very quick and easy to make. You're swapping out the swiss cheese in a traditional Reuben with mozzarella. But trust me, this works. You'll still get that flavor you love in a Reuben.

Recipe by lutzflcat
Published on February 24, 2023
mozzarella sticks with dip
Prep Time:
15 mins
Cook Time:
8 mins
Total Time:
23 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 mozzarella sticks
Ingredients

  • 8 egg roll wrappers

  • 8 teaspoons Dijon mustard

  • 8 slices deli corned beef

  • 8 tablespoons sauerkraut, rinsed and well drained

  • 8 mozzarella string cheese sticks

  • olive oil cooking spray

  • ½ cup thousand island salad dressing, or to taste

Directions

  1. Preheat the air fryer to 390 degrees F (195 degrees C).

  2. Set out egg roll wrappers point side down onto a clean work surface, facing you. Spread each wrapper with Dijon mustard to within about 1/2 inch of the edges. Place a slice of corned beef in the center, and top with drained sauerkraut.

  3. Place a mozzarella stick on the bottom pointed end, tightly roll up about halfway. Fold in the sides, and continue rolling until just before you reach the end. Dip your finger in water, rub around the top point of the wrapper, and finish rolling to seal the wrapper.

  4. Lightly spritz the air fryer basket with olive oil spray or line with a parchment liner. Place the mozzarella sticks seam side down into the basket, making sure not to overcrowd. Lightly spray each wrapper with olive oil spray.

  5. Cook until golden brown, 6 to 8 minutes. You may have to cook in 2 batches depending on the size of your air fryer. Serve immediately with thousand island dressing as a dip.

Cook's Note:

If you have super thin corned beef, you may choose to add some additional meat, so adapt to your taste. Just don't put so much that you won't be able to roll it up. Egg roll wrappers typically can be found in the produce section of the supermarket.

Cook time may vary depending on the size and brand of your air fryer.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

220 Calories
14g Fat
11g Carbs
13g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 8
Calories 220
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 14g 18%
Saturated Fat 5g 27%
Cholesterol 45mg 15%
Sodium 1031mg 45%
Total Carbohydrate 11g 4%
Dietary Fiber 0g 1%
Protein 13g
Potassium 142mg 3%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

