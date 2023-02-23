Food News and Trends TikTok Air Fryer Bagel Chips Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Crispy, flavorful bagel chips are toasted in the air fryer for maximum crunch. Add to a cheese board or pair with your favorite party dips. This recipe works best with day-old, stale bagels that haven't been sliced. By Annie Campbell Published on February 23, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 5 mins Cook Time: 7 mins Total Time: 12 mins Servings: 4 Yield: 25 to 30 chips Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 day old bagel 1 tablespoon olive oil 1 tablespoon garlic powder 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning 1 tablespoon freshly grated Parmesan cheese (Optional) Directions Slice the bagel, top to bottom, into 1/8 inch-thick rounds. Add the bagel slices to a large bowl, then add olive oil, garlic powder, Italian seasoning, and grated Parmesan cheese. Stir until fully coated. Preheat the air fryer to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Arrange the bagel slices in a single layer and cook for 5-7 minutes, flipping halfway through. Move chips to a paper towel-lined plate to remove excess oil. Chips will crisp up as they cool down. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 77 Calories 4g Fat 9g Carbs 2g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 77 % Daily Value * Total Fat 4g 5% Saturated Fat 1g 3% Sodium 77mg 3% Total Carbohydrate 9g 3% Dietary Fiber 1g 3% Protein 2g Potassium 44mg 1% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of TikTok Air Fryer Bagel Chips