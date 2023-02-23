TikTok Air Fryer Bagel Chips

Be the first to rate & review!
0 Photos

Crispy, flavorful bagel chips are toasted in the air fryer for maximum crunch. Add to a cheese board or pair with your favorite party dips. This recipe works best with day-old, stale bagels that haven't been sliced.

By Annie Campbell
Published on February 23, 2023
TikTok Air Fryer Bagel Chips
Prep Time:
5 mins
Cook Time:
7 mins
Total Time:
12 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
25 to 30 chips
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 1 day old bagel

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil

  • 1 tablespoon garlic powder

  • 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

  • 1 tablespoon freshly grated Parmesan cheese (Optional)

Directions

  1. Slice the bagel, top to bottom, into 1/8 inch-thick rounds.

  2. Add the bagel slices to a large bowl, then add olive oil, garlic powder, Italian seasoning, and grated Parmesan cheese. Stir until fully coated.

  3. Preheat the air fryer to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  4. Arrange the bagel slices in a single layer and cook for 5-7 minutes, flipping halfway through.

  5. Move chips to a paper towel-lined plate to remove excess oil. Chips will crisp up as they cool down.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

77 Calories
4g Fat
9g Carbs
2g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 77
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 4g 5%
Saturated Fat 1g 3%
Sodium 77mg 3%
Total Carbohydrate 9g 3%
Dietary Fiber 1g 3%
Protein 2g
Potassium 44mg 1%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

You’ll Also Love
crunchy farfalle pasta chips
Air Fryer Pasta Chips
11 Ratings
toasted chickpeas in bowl
Air Fryer Chickpeas
1 Rating
Air Fryer Chicken Wings
19 Ratings
close up on a plate of air fried lumpia
Air Fryer Lumpia
overhead angle looking down at one-bite roasted potatoes
Air Fryer Roasted Potatoes
11 Ratings
Salt and Garlic Bagel Chips
43 Ratings
Air Fryer Smoked Salmon Wontons
Air Fryer Smoked Salmon Wontons
1 Rating
close up on a bowl of air fryer tofu
Easy Air Fryer Tofu
5 Ratings
Air Fryer Fried Green Tomatoes
11 Ratings
close up view of Air Fryer Tostones on a platter
Air Fryer Tostones
13 Ratings
A dinner plate with mashed potatoes, green beans, and crispy chicken
Air Fryer Chicken Thighs
137 Ratings
mid angle looking at a plate of sliced pork chops and a side of broccoli
Easy Air Fryer Pork Chops
133 Ratings
high angle looking at a platter of air fryer eggplant parmesan
Air Fryer Eggplant Parmesan
73 Ratings
Pretzel Crusted Chicken Tenders
Air Fryer Pretzel-Crusted Chicken Tenders
Air Fryer French Fries
45 Ratings
Air Fryer Chicken Cordon Bleu
Air Fryer Chicken Cordon Bleu
34 Ratings